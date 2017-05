May 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 9, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrawal Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 950 Reaffirmed Agrawal Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Apollo Tyres Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 5470 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with bank guarantee/letter of undertaking or acceptances for buyers credit/packing credit. Apollo Tyres Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 9000 Reaffirmed Arora Matthey Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed B.K.S.Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase B.K.S.Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1+ 12500 Reaffirmed @Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are interchangeable. Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 144 Reaffirmed Devi Fisheries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 750 Assigned Discounting Devi Fisheries Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2+ 100 Assigned Devi Fisheries Ltd Standby Foreign CRISIL A2+ 150 Assigned Bill Exchange Devi Fisheries Ltd Standby Export CRISIL A2+ 120 Assigned Packing Credit Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Greenglobe Fuel Solutions Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Greenglobe Fuel Solutions LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Greenglobe Fuel Solutions Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Gudi Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Reaffirmed Gudi Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Forward Gudi Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Kasukurthi Sujatha Constructions Pvt BG CRISIL A3 800 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A2 Kasukurthi Sujatha Constructions Pvt LtdProposed BG CRISIL A3 700 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 LIC Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 58.25 Reaffirmed M. P. K. Ispat India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Mohit Ventures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Natural Selections LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 NGL Fine Chem Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 48 Reaffirmed NGL Fine Chem Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Nitco Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned Olympic Laminates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd BG* CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed * 100% two-way interchangeability between Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee limits Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed * 100% two-way interchangeability between Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee limits Premier Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Premier Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Premier Pipes Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Premier Steel Complex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Sri Prasanna Metals and Alloys Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Sri Prasanna Metals and Alloys LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Superking Manufacturers (Tyre) Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Superking Manufacturers (Tyre) Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Superking Manufacturers (Tyre) Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Superking Manufacturers (Tyre) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Toy Zone Impex Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Toy Zone Impex Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Credit Trans Chem Corporation Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed Trans Engineers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 260 Reaffirmed UBC-KIPL-GIL-JV BG CRISIL A4 65 Assigned Uni Ads Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrawal Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 210 Reaffirmed Apollo Tyres Ltd CC** CRISIL AA+ 9490 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with working capital demand loan/foreign currency non-pepatriable(B)/buyers credit/overdraft/foreign bill discounting/export bill receivables. Apollo Tyres Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Apollo Tyres Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 1790 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Apollo Tyres Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 3250 Assigned Apollo Tyres Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 1250 Reaffirmed Apollo Tyres Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Apollo Tyres Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Apollo Tyres Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 2000 Withdrawal Apollo Tyres Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 2000 Withdrawal Arora Matthey Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Arora Matthey Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 125 Reaffirmed B.K.S.Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed B.K.S.Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 53.3 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 10000 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd External CRISIL AA- 691.6 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd External CRISIL AA- 36157 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings^ ^ Equivalent to USD 550 Mn @ 65.74 USD/INR rate Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 1364.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 10578.5 Reaffirmed CVT Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed CVT Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac CVT Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Devi Fisheries Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A- 600 Assigned * Fully inter-changeable with packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC). Gudi Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B- 42.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Gudi Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B- 27 Reaffirmed Purchase Kasukurthi Sujatha Constructions Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB- 700 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Kasukurthi Sujatha Constructions Pvt LtdProposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ LIC Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 217.65 Reaffirmed M. P. K. Ispat India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- M. P. K. Ispat India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 15 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB- M. P. K. Ispat India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- M. P. K. Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 48 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- M. P. K. Metals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 2.2 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB- M. P. K. Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 9.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- M.P.K. Steel India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- M.P.K. Steel India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- M.P.K. Steel India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 5 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB- M.P.K. Steel India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 24.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Mohit Ventures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 140 Assigned Mohit Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned Natural Selections CC CRISIL BB- 22.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Natural Selections TL CRISIL BB- 23.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ NGL Fine Chem Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed NGL Fine Chem Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 178 Reaffirmed NGL Fine Chem Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 122.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nitco Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned Nitco Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 180 Assigned Northpole Industries TL CRISIL BB- 4.3 Assigned Northpole Industries Export Packing CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Credit* * Interchangable with bill discounting up to Rs.30 million Northpole Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.7 Assigned Loan Fac Olympic Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Olympic Laminates Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 48 Reaffirmed Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 10 Reaffirmed Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 390 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A 400 Assigned Premier Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 165 Reaffirmed Premier Ispat Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 30.9 Reaffirmed Premier Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Premier Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9.1 Assigned Premier Pipes Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Premier Pipes Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Premier Steel Complex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Sri Prasanna Metals and Alloys CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Prasanna Metals and Alloys Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Sri Prasanna Metals and Alloys TL CRISIL B 14 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Superking Manufacturers (Tyre) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Swagat Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 250 Downgraded from CRISIL B Synergy Transformers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 6.5 Reaffirmed Synergy Transformers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Synergy Transformers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 46 Assigned T.R. Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 205 Assigned T.R. Agro Industries TL CRISIL B 35 Assigned Toy Zone Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Toy Zone Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Toy Zone Impex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30.1 Assigned Toy Zone Impex Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Fac Trans Chem Corporation CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Trans Chem Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Trans Engineers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed UBC-KIPL-GIL-JV CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Udgeeth Nirman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Uni Ads Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 71 Reaffirmed Uni Ads Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Uni Ads Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Venkateshwara Power Project Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 1450 Reaffirmed Venkateshwara Power Project Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 115.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Venkateshwara Power Project Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 488.6 Reaffirmed Vishal Automobiles CC CRISIL B+ 49.5 Assigned Vishal Automobiles TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Yeskay Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Yeskay Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 