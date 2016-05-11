May 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 10, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.V.M.Sales Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
A.V.M.Sales Corporation Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Aditi Infrabuild and Services Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 165 Reaffirmed
Amar Jewellers Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned
Ambika Diamonds Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Anandam Textiles Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 12.2 Reaffirmed
B. Arvindkumar and Co. Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed
Credit
B. Arvindkumar and Co. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
JK Surface Coatings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 76 Reaffirmed
M/s Soma Srinivas Reddy BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Madras Steels and Tubes BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Mecwel Constructions BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Miracle Cables India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Paras Industries Post Shipment CRISIL A4 37 Reaffirmed
Credit
Paras Industries Pre Shipment CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed
Packing Credit
PK Thungan Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Rapid Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned
Surbhi Gems Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 240 Reaffirmed
Surbhi Gems Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 8.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Thermo Cables Ltd BG CRISIL A3 430 Reaffirmed
Thermo Cables Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Thermo Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
Thermopads Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 40 Reaffirmed
Thermosystems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 620 Reaffirmed
Thermosystems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed
Vamshi Sai Rice Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Varahi Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 155 Reaffirmed
Varahi Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 220 Reaffirmed
Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr. Sagunthala R & Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned
D Institute of Science and Technology
Trust
Vijay Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.V.M.Sales Corporation Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 129.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
A.V.M.Sales Corporation Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB- 30.5 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL BB
Aditi Infrabuild and Services Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed
Amar Jewellers Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 230 Assigned
against term
deposits
Amar Jewellers Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 700* Assigned
*Interchangeable as Letter of Credit upto the extent of Rs.225 Million
Ambika Diamonds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
AMP Universal Realty Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BB- 9 Reaffirmed
Discounting Loan
AMP Universal Realty Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 171 Assigned
Loan Fac
Anandam Textiles CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Anandam Textiles Key CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Anandam Textiles LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
Chavan Automobiles CC CRISIL BB- 72.5 Reaffirmed
Chhabra Neuro Care Hospital CC CRISIL BB- 5.5 Assigned
Chhabra Neuro Care Hospital LT Loan CRISIL BB- 74.5 Assigned
Deepak Spinning Mills TL CRISIL B- 100 Assigned
Deepak Spinning Mills CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned
Deepak Spinning Mills Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 10 Assigned
Grospinz Fabz Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed
*Includes sublimit of EPC of Rs.200 million (EPC includes sublimit of PCFC of Rs.200 million)
Grospinz Fabz Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 105.6 Reaffirmed
Grospinz Fabz Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 203.8 Reaffirmed
Grospinz Fabz Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed
JK Surface Coatings Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 90 Reaffirmed
JK Surface Coatings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 19.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
JK Surface Coatings Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 12 Reaffirmed
M/s Soma Srinivas Reddy Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Madras Steels and Tubes CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed
Madras Steels and Tubes Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed
Mecwel Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Mecwel Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Miracle Cables India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Miracle Cables India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 155 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Miracle Cables India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.4 Assigned;
Loan Fac Suspension
Revoked
Miracle Cables India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 30.1 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Naresh Kumar Rajendra Kumar CC - Book Debt CRISIL B+ 82.5 Reaffirmed
Orion Water Treatment Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 47.5 Assigned
Orion Water Treatment Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.7 Assigned
Loan Fac
Orion Water Treatment Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned
Orion Water Treatment Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B+ 4.8 Assigned
Overdraft Fac
Pincha Griha Nirmaan Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 135.6 Assigned
PK Thungan Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned
Plus Medicare Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 350 Assigned
Pratap Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Pratap Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rapid Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Shree Datta Fertilizers And Chemical CC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Shree Datta Fertilizers And Chemical Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Shree Sharanam Real Estate Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 125 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Shree Umiya Cotton Industries CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed
Sidd's Jewels Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 2737.4 Assigned
Credit
Sidd's Jewels Pvt Ltd Standby FB Limits CRISIL BBB 382.6 Assigned
Sona Chandi Agro Processors CC CRISIL D 550 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Sri Shridevi Charitable Trust CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed
Sri Shridevi Charitable Trust TL CRISIL D 660 Reaffirmed
Surbhi Gems TL CRISIL BB 31.4 Assigned
Taurus Asset Management Company Ltd Taurus Liquid Fund CRISIL Amfs Notice of
Withdrawal
Taurus Asset Management Company Ltd Taurus Ultra ST CRISIL A-mfs Notice of
Bond Fund Withdrawal
Thermo Cables Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 550 Reaffirmed
Thermo Cables Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 14.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Thermo Cables Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 35.2 Reaffirmed
Thermo Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed
Thermo Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 6.7 Reaffirmed
Thermo Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 23.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Thermopads Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 8.5 Reaffirmed
Thermopads Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 51.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Thermosystems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Thermosystems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vamshi Sai Rice Industries CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed
Vamshi Sai Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Vamshi Sai Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vamshi Sai Rice Industries SME Credit CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Varahi Ltd CC CRISIL A- 570 Reaffirmed
Varahi Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 122 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Varahi Ltd TL CRISIL A- 713 Reaffirmed
Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr. Sagunthala R & LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 110 Assigned
D Institute of Science and Technology
Trust
Vijas Digital India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Vijas Digital India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 41.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vijas Digital India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 28.8 Reaffirmed
Vijay Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed
Vijay Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Vijay Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 60 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
