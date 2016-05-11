May 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 10, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.V.M.Sales Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed A.V.M.Sales Corporation Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Aditi Infrabuild and Services Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 165 Reaffirmed Amar Jewellers Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Ambika Diamonds Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Purchase Anandam Textiles Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 12.2 Reaffirmed B. Arvindkumar and Co. Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed Credit B. Arvindkumar and Co. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac JK Surface Coatings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 76 Reaffirmed M/s Soma Srinivas Reddy BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Madras Steels and Tubes BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Mecwel Constructions BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Miracle Cables India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Paras Industries Post Shipment CRISIL A4 37 Reaffirmed Credit Paras Industries Pre Shipment CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Packing Credit PK Thungan Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Rapid Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Surbhi Gems Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 240 Reaffirmed Surbhi Gems Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 8.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Thermo Cables Ltd BG CRISIL A3 430 Reaffirmed Thermo Cables Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Thermo Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Thermopads Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 40 Reaffirmed Thermosystems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 620 Reaffirmed Thermosystems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Vamshi Sai Rice Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Varahi Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 155 Reaffirmed Varahi Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 220 Reaffirmed Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr. Sagunthala R & Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned D Institute of Science and Technology Trust Vijay Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.V.M.Sales Corporation Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 129.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB A.V.M.Sales Corporation Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB- 30.5 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB Aditi Infrabuild and Services Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Amar Jewellers Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 230 Assigned against term deposits Amar Jewellers Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 700* Assigned *Interchangeable as Letter of Credit upto the extent of Rs.225 Million Ambika Diamonds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac AMP Universal Realty Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BB- 9 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan AMP Universal Realty Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 171 Assigned Loan Fac Anandam Textiles CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Anandam Textiles Key CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Anandam Textiles LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Chavan Automobiles CC CRISIL BB- 72.5 Reaffirmed Chhabra Neuro Care Hospital CC CRISIL BB- 5.5 Assigned Chhabra Neuro Care Hospital LT Loan CRISIL BB- 74.5 Assigned Deepak Spinning Mills TL CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Deepak Spinning Mills CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Deepak Spinning Mills Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Grospinz Fabz Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of EPC of Rs.200 million (EPC includes sublimit of PCFC of Rs.200 million) Grospinz Fabz Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 105.6 Reaffirmed Grospinz Fabz Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 203.8 Reaffirmed Grospinz Fabz Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed JK Surface Coatings Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 90 Reaffirmed JK Surface Coatings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 19.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JK Surface Coatings Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 12 Reaffirmed M/s Soma Srinivas Reddy Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Madras Steels and Tubes CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Madras Steels and Tubes Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Mecwel Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Mecwel Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Miracle Cables India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Miracle Cables India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 155 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Miracle Cables India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.4 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Miracle Cables India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 30.1 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Naresh Kumar Rajendra Kumar CC - Book Debt CRISIL B+ 82.5 Reaffirmed Orion Water Treatment Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 47.5 Assigned Orion Water Treatment Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.7 Assigned Loan Fac Orion Water Treatment Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Orion Water Treatment Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B+ 4.8 Assigned Overdraft Fac Pincha Griha Nirmaan Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 135.6 Assigned PK Thungan Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Plus Medicare Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 350 Assigned Pratap Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Pratap Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rapid Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Shree Datta Fertilizers And Chemical CC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shree Datta Fertilizers And Chemical Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shree Sharanam Real Estate Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 125 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shree Umiya Cotton Industries CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Sidd's Jewels Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 2737.4 Assigned Credit Sidd's Jewels Pvt Ltd Standby FB Limits CRISIL BBB 382.6 Assigned Sona Chandi Agro Processors CC CRISIL D 550 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sri Shridevi Charitable Trust CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Sri Shridevi Charitable Trust TL CRISIL D 660 Reaffirmed Surbhi Gems TL CRISIL BB 31.4 Assigned Taurus Asset Management Company Ltd Taurus Liquid Fund CRISIL Amfs Notice of Withdrawal Taurus Asset Management Company Ltd Taurus Ultra ST CRISIL A-mfs Notice of Bond Fund Withdrawal Thermo Cables Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 550 Reaffirmed Thermo Cables Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 14.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Thermo Cables Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 35.2 Reaffirmed Thermo Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed Thermo Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 6.7 Reaffirmed Thermo Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 23.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Thermopads Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 8.5 Reaffirmed Thermopads Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 51.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Thermosystems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Thermosystems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vamshi Sai Rice Industries CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Vamshi Sai Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Vamshi Sai Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vamshi Sai Rice Industries SME Credit CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Varahi Ltd CC CRISIL A- 570 Reaffirmed Varahi Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 122 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Varahi Ltd TL CRISIL A- 713 Reaffirmed Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr. Sagunthala R & LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 110 Assigned D Institute of Science and Technology Trust Vijas Digital India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Vijas Digital India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 41.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vijas Digital India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 28.8 Reaffirmed Vijay Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Vijay Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned Loan Fac Vijay Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 60 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 