May 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 11, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bet Medical Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Bhagwati Timber Store Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 70 Assigned BIC Chemicals and Packagings Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Blue Ocean Biotech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Brindavan Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Brindavan Agro Industries Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Consolidated Carpet Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned Consolidated Carpet Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Core Jewellery Pvt Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed Core Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 213 Reaffirmed Credit Dynamix Chains Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Dynamix Chains Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 90 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4 Dania Oro Jewellery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 125 Reaffirmed Dania Oro Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 125 Reaffirmed Credit Everest Industries Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 2350 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Firstsource Solutions Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 400 Reaffirmed Firstsource Solutions Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2+ 400 Reaffirmed Firstsource Solutions Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2+ 1712.5 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency@ @Interchangable with Pre-Shipment Credit in Forex Firstsource Solutions Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2+ 937.5 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency** **Fully interchangeable with Post Shipment Credit in Foreign Currency and Standby Letter of Credit Grobest Feeds Corporation(India) Pvt LtdBuyer Credit Limit CRISIL A2 470 Reaffirmed Indra Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4 85 Reaffirmed International Trading Company Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed International Trading Company LOC & BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed International Trading Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Jai Industries Standby LOC CRISIL A3 9 Reaffirmed M/S. Dipak J. Bhivare BG CRISIL A4 15 Upgraded from CRISIL D Ruby Cables Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Seatel Electronics India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Silpa Projects and Infrastructure India BG CRISIL A4 360 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Smita Steels Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Strescon Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Strescon Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Attappadi Nurseries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 7.5 Assigned Attappadi Nurseries Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 25 Assigned Bet Medical Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Bhagwati Timber Store CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned BIC Chemicals and Packagings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 8.3 Assigned BIC Chemicals and Packagings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Blue Ocean Biotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed Blue Ocean Biotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 254 Reaffirmed Brindavan Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 350 Reaffirmed Brindavan Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 46.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Brindavan Agro Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 563.5 Reaffirmed Consolidated Carpet Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Core Jewellery Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 107 Reaffirmed Credit Dania Oro Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 173.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Deccan Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Deccan Overseas Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 260 Reaffirmed Credit Deccan Sales and Service Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Divya Packmaf Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 17.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Divya Packmaf Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Divya Packmaf Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 42.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Dynamix Chains Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 49.7 Reaffirmed Dynamix Chains Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 351.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dynamix Chains Manufacturing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 28.4 Reaffirmed Dynamix Chains Manufacturing Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 158.9 Reaffirmed Ekta Enterprises Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Ekta Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 130 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Electra Accumulators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Electra Accumulators Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Everest Industries Ltd ash Credit CRISIL A+ 1380 Reaffirmed Everest Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 1197.3 Reaffirmed Firstsource Solutions Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Firstsource Solutions Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac##CRISIL A- 700 Reaffirmed ## Interchangable with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Pre-Shipment Credit in Forex, Standby Line of Credit Firstsource Solutions Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac$ CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed $ Interchangable with Pre-Shipment Credit in Forex, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency and Bill Discounting Golden Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Golden Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 12 Reaffirmed Golden Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Grobest Feeds Corporation(India) Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB+ 559.8 Reaffirmed Grobest Feeds Corporation(India) Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BBB+ 42.2 Reaffirmed Hari Vegetable Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Reaffirmed Hari Vegetable Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hari Vegetable Products Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Indra Construction Co. CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Indra Construction Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac International Trading Company CC CRISIL B 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B- International Trading Company TL CRISIL B 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Jai Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Jai Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 31 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kamdhenu Khandsari Udyog CC CRISIL B- 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kamdhenu Khandsari Udyog TL CRISIL B- 5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ M/S. Dipak J. Bhivare CC CRISIL B- 105 Upgraded from CRISIL D M/S. Dipak J. Bhivare Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Manoj Kumar Pankaj Kumar CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Metro Spare Part India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed N. K. Sharma Enterprises Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd External CRISIL AAA 16575 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL AAA 15750 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 32000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 24045 Assigned Loan Fac Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd LT Loan Withdrawal 5860 Assigned Odhav Met Trade Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Opaque Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Ruby Cables Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Ruby Cables Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 43.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Ruby Cables Ltd TL CRISIL D 76.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Rudhrayan Polyesters CC CRISIL D 49 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Rudhrayan Polyesters TL CRISIL D 12.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sangath Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Sangath Infrastructures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 140 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Seatel Electronics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Shree Ajay International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 105 Reaffirmed Shree Ajay International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Ajay International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 105 Reaffirmed Shree Ajay International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Packers (MP) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Shree Packers (MP) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Silpa Projects and Infrastructure India CC CRISIL B+ 330 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL C Silpa Projects and Infrastructure India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 13 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL C Silpa Projects and Infrastructure India Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd Credit CRISIL C Silpa Projects and Infrastructure India TL CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL C Smita Steels Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Smita Steels Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Strescon Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Strescon Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 105 Reaffirmed Thirumala Child Health Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 7.5 Reaffirmed Thirumala Child Health Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 23.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Thirumala Child Health Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Vidya Prakashan Mandir Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Vikas Builders TL CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)