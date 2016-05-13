May 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 12, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AKI India Pvt Ltd Export Funding CRISIL A4 24 Reaffirmed AKI India Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed AKI India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Credit AKI India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Asian Fabricx Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Asian Fabricx Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Asian Fabricx Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 450 Reaffirmed Choice Diamond Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned Credit Choice Diamond Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Delsea Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Dharti Industries Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Frischmann Prabhu India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Indus Towers Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 900 Reaffirmed Indus Towers Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1+ 7300 Reaffirmed Indus Towers Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indus Towers Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Janaa Industries BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Lanarsy Infra Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Mahindra and Mahindra Financial ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 14.37 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Max Vigil Security Expert Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2 57.5 Reaffirmed Niranjan Sharma BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Recktronic Devices and Systems LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned Shinhan Bank CDs CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Sri Chandra Moulishvar Spinning Mills BG CRISIL A4 0.9 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Swastik Furnaces Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AKI India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 1 Assigned AKI India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac AKI India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned Asian Fabricx Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 262.3 Reaffirmed Asian Fabricx Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 230.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Choice Diamond Export Packing CRISIL BBB 457 Reaffirmed Credit Choice Diamond Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 209 Reaffirmed Credit Choice Diamond Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 84 Assigned Loan Fac Dada Motors CC CRISIL BB+ 210 Reaffirmed Dada Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 270 Reaffirmed Delsea Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Devbhumi Realtors Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A(SO) 4000 Assigned *Includes Rs.400 million sub-limit for letter of credit/bank guarantee Devbhumi Realtors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A(SO) 1300 Assigned Devbhumi Realtors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A(SO) 1950 Assigned Dharti Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Credit Dharti Industries Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Credit Dharti Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 54 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Frischmann Prabhu India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Frischmann Prabhu India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5.3 Reaffirmed Credit General Rubbers CC CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Go-Green Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 13 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Go-Green Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Go-Green Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 126.8 Assigned Govindam Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Govindam Food Products Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Govindam Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Govindam Food Products Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Credit Govindam Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Hi-Con Technocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Hi-Con Technocast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Hi-Con Technocast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 58 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Indus Towers Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL AA+ 100 Reaffirmed Indus Towers Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL AA+ 4700 Reaffirmed Fac Indus Towers Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA+ 45526 Reaffirmed Indus Towers Ltd TL CRISIL AA+ 43474 Reaffirmed Jagruteshwar Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 55 Assigned Jagruteshwar Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 4.5 Assigned Jagruteshwar Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20.5 Assigned Loan Fac Jamnadas and Company CC CRISIL B 140 Assigned Janaa Industries CC CRISIL B+ 36 Reaffirmed Janaa Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 11 Reaffirmed Janaa Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8 Assigned Loan Fac Lanarsy Infra Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Mahindra and Mahindra Financial CC CRISIL AA+ 14.05 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 127.33 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 50.68 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Loan Fac Max Vigil Security Expert Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Max Vigil Security Expert Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB+ 840 Reaffirmed Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 439.3 Reaffirmed Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 211.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 101.4 Reaffirmed Monarch Info Tech Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Monarch Info Tech Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Niranjan Sharma TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Niranjan Sharma Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.5 Assigned Loan Fac Niranjan Sharma CC CRISIL BB- 3.5 Assigned Raj Chopra & Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 280 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Raj Chopra & Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 320 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Recktronic Devices and Systems CC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned RNP Marketing and Cargo Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 260 Reaffirmed Sharda Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Sri Chandra Moulishvar Spinning Mills CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Chandra Moulishvar Spinning Mills LT Loan CRISIL B+ 77.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Swastik Furnaces Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Unique Automobiles India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)