May 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 13, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashtanga Educational Trust BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Baby Marine International Bill Purchase- CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Baby Marine International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Baby Marine International Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 2.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Baby Marine Sarass Bill Purchase- CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Baby Marine Sarass Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Baby Marine Sarass Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bansal Ship Breakers LOC CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed EGiant Agroconnect Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 66 Reaffirmed * interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency and export bill discounting upto Rs.66 Million., letter of credit and bank guarantee upto Rs.Rs.10 Million, and forward contract upto Rs.5 Million. Giant Agroconnect Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 34 Assigned Loan Fac Fashion Impex - Rajasthan Post Shipment CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Credit Fashion Impex - Rajasthan Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Gangadhar Jena BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Gokula Education Foundation (Medical) BG CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Gokula Education Foundation (Medical) LOC CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed KTC Cars India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Midas Treads India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Midas Treads India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 170 Reaffirmed Narula Exports Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 16.5 Assigned Foreign Currency Narula Exports LOC & BG CRISIL A4 16.5 Assigned Narula Exports BG CRISIL A4 32 Assigned Narula Holdings Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC* CRISIL A4 55 Assigned *100% interchangeability among the Foreign LC/ Inland BG/ Inland LC/ Foreign BG/ Buyers Credit National Plasto Moulding BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed National Plasto Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Offshore Infrastructures Ltd BG CRISIL A2 4820 Reaffirmed Offshore Infrastructures Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A2 680 Reaffirmed Panorama Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Panorama Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Pee Aar International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 110 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL A4+ Pee Aar International Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Pee Aar International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 110 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Pee Aar International Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ Pee Aar International Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 44 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ Phoenix ARC Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 500 Assigned Radhika Exports Bill Purchase- CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Radhika Exports Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Foreign Currency Reitz India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 275 Reaffirmed Sahyadri Cashew Processors Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Sahyadri Cashew Processors Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Discounting Somani Fabrics Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Stahl Tecniks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Sunrise Naturals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Sunrise Naturals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 500 Assigned Yak Granite Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Yak Granite Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashtanga Educational Trust Rupee TL CRISIL B- 75 Downgraded from CRISIL B Balaji Realty Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Balaji Realty TL CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Bansal Ship Breakers LOC# CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed #Includes Rs.50 million of cash credit limit Bansal Ship Breakers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chandana Brothers Multicomplex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 300 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Fashion Impex - Rajasthan TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned Fashion Impex - Rajasthan CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned Gangadhar Jena CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Gokula Education Foundation (Medical) LT Loan CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed Gokula Education Foundation (Medical) Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed Indianoil Skytanking Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AA- 146 Reaffirmed Indianoil Skytanking Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 494 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indianoil Skytanking Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 60 Reaffirmed Invesco Mutual Fund (formerly, Religare Invesco India CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Invesco Mutual Fund) Liquid Fund (Formerly known as Religare Invesco Liquid Fund) Jain Industries CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Kamaraj College of Engineering and CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Technology Managing Board Kamaraj College of Engineering and TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Technology Managing Board KTC Cars India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B KTC Cars India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Mehrab Logistics and Aviation Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 160 Reaffirmed Mehrab Logistics and Aviation Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB- 115 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Mehrab Logistics and Aviation Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 525 Reaffirmed Midas Treads India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A 30 Reaffirmed Moat Project Management Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Narula Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Narula Exports Foreign LOC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned National Plasto Moulding CC CRISIL BBB- 87 Reaffirmed National Plasto Moulding Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 11.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac National Plasto Moulding TL CRISIL BBB- 87.1 Reaffirmed National Plasto Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed National Plasto Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 73.3 Reaffirmed Nehru Place Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Nehru Place Hotels Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BBB- 1265.5 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Nehru Place Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20.3 Reaffirmed Offshore Infrastructures Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 600 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee of up to Rs.200 Million. Offshore Infrastructures Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Offshore Infrastructures Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Phoenix ARC Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Phoenix ARC Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1500 Reaffirmed Prerana Pratisthan CC CRISIL D 8 Reaffirmed Prerana Pratisthan Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 4.3 Reaffirmed Prerana Pratisthan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 27.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prerana Pratisthan TL CRISIL D 79.9 Reaffirmed Reitz India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed Reitz India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 135 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sahyadri Cashew Processors CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned SB Associates CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Somani Fabrics Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 12 Assigned Credit Sri Jayajothi Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 245 Assigned Sri Jayajothi Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 500 Assigned Sri Jayajothi Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 25 Assigned Sri Jayajothi Textile Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Assigned Sri Jayajothi Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 210 Assigned Sri Krishna Metcom Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Sri Krishna Metcom Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 28.1 Reaffirmed Sri Krishna Metcom Ltd TL CRISIL BB 98.3 Reaffirmed Sunrise Naturals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 22.5 Assigned Loan Fac Yak Granite Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B Yak Granite Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 15 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Yash Jewellery Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 1193 Reaffirmed Yash Jewellery Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 49.3 Reaffirmed Yash Jewellery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Yash Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 300 Reaffirmed Credit Yash Jewellery Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 417.7 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)