May 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 16, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Al-Fauz International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended
Al-Junaid Food Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended
Al-Junaid Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A4+ 98.3 Suspended
Discounting Fac
Avla Nettos Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Credit
Avla Nettos Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Purchase
B D Overseas Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 15 Suspended
Discounting Fac
B D Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A4 70 Suspended
Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 3 Assigned
Bommidala Ventures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Bommidala Ventures Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 480 Reaffirmed
Continental Milkose India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 125 Suspended
Devi Engineering And Constructions Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Ltd
Devi Engineering And Constructions Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned
Ltd
Divya Jewellers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed
Divya Jewellers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 85 Reaffirmed
Divya Jewellers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 55 Assigned
Gujarat Law Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 100 Assigned
Heranba Industries Ltd Foreign CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed
Discounting Bill
Purchase
Heranba Industries Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 300 Reaffirmed
Heranba Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed
Heranba Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 140 Reaffirmed
Hussain Sheth and Sons (Shipbreakers) LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Hussain Sheth Ispat (S.B) LOC CRISIL A4+ 420 Reaffirmed
IMS Mercantiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Forward
IMS Mercantiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
iSat Network Engineers Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed
Maharaja Cotspin Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Suspended
Maharaja Cotspin Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended
Maharaja Cotspin Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended
Mahavir Rice Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4 120 Suspended
Manoj Jaiswal and Others Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 60 Assigned
Model Exims Packing Credit CRISIL A3 300 Suspended
Model Exims India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 100 Suspended
Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Adhoc Limit CRISIL A4+ 142.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 393.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 448.8 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL D
Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 14 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
National Ventures Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 92.2 Assigned
National Ventures Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 7.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
R. P. Industries Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Rajendra Singh Bhamboo Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 403.6 Reaffirmed
S.Vinodkumar Diamonds Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 150 Notice of
Withdrawal
S.Vinodkumar Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 150 Notice of
Credit Withdrawal
Sandvik Asia Pvt Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1+ 2063 Reaffirmed
@Short-term limit and PCFC limit are interchangeable.
Sandvik Asia Pvt Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A1+ 1892 Reaffirmed
#Buyers credit fully interchangeable with packing credit
Shree Nursingsahay Mudungopal LOC & BG CRISIL A4 60 Suspended
(Engineers) Pvt Ltd
Simpex Pharma Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Singh Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned
Special Engineering Services Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Starcare Hospital Kozhikode Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4 8 Assigned
Starcare Hospital Kozhikode Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
The Republic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed
Unnao Distilleries and Breweries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Vacmet India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 100 Reassigned
Vardhman Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Vardhman Textiles Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
# Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are interchangeable
Vitrag Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed
West Coast Fine Foods India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Al-Fauz International Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended
Purchase
Al-Junaid Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1.7 Suspended
Ankit Overseas CC CRISIL BB 80 Suspended
APL Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Assigned
Attero Recycling Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Suspended
Attero Recycling Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 26 Suspended
Attero Recycling Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 34.2 Suspended
Avla Nettos Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
B D Overseas CC CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended
B D Overseas TL CRISIL B+ 12.8 Suspended
Bhagat Ram Motor Ways Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Bhagat Ram Motor Ways Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned
Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 375 Assigned
Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 34.9 Assigned
Loan Fac
Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned
Credit
Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 167.1 Assigned
Bharat Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed
Bombay Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 120 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+
Continental Milkose India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 225 Suspended
Devi Engineering And Constructions Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB 130 Assigned
Ltd
Devi Engineering And Constructions Pvt CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BB 90 Assigned
Ltd
Gajanana Traders Open CC CRISIL B 87.7 Assigned
Global Foods - Nagpur TL CRISIL B- 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Heranba Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 185 Reaffirmed
Heranba Industries Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB 585 Reaffirmed
Heranba Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 65 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Himatsingka Agencies Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended
Himatsingka Agencies Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 200 Suspended
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
Himatsingka Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended
Loan Fac
Hussain Sheth and Sons (Shipbreakers) CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Hussain Sheth and Sons (Shipbreakers) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Hussain Sheth Ispat (S.B) CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
IMS Mercantiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
IMS Mercantiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 22.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
iSat Network Engineers Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Kafila Hospitality and Travels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 400 Reaffirmed
Kafila Hospitality and Travels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Kartik International CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended
Lalchand Gem & Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned
Maharaja Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended
Maharaja Cotspin Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended
Maharaja Cotspin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 49 Suspended
Loan Fac
Maharaja Cotspin Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 450 Suspended
Mahavir Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended
Manoj Jaiswal and Others Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Mittal Coal Co. CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Mittal Coal Traders CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Model Exims Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 200 Suspended
Loan Fac
Model Exims India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 60 Suspended
Purchase
Model Exims India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Suspended
Loan Fac
Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Adhoc Limit CRISIL BB- 33.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 80.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 87.1 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL D
Motor Sales Ltd CC CRISIL B 95 Suspended
Motor Sales Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B 91 Suspended
Motor Sales Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Suspended
Loan Fac
Motor Sales Ltd TL CRISIL B 3.1 Suspended
Naini Seed Products CC CRISIL BB- 124 Reaffirmed
Nataraj Mobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed
Patliputra Entertainment Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Suspended
Patliputra Entertainment Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 120 Suspended
Patliputra Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended
Patliputra Equipments Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 120 Suspended
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
Patliputra Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended
Loan Fac
Prime Hitech Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Prime Hitech Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Prime Hitech Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Prime Hitech Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL D 775 Suspended
Prime Meiden Ltd CC CRISIL D 300 Suspended
Prime Meiden Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 750 Suspended
Prime Meiden Ltd TL CRISIL D 1330 Suspended
R. K. International - Gurgaon CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended
R. K. International - Gurgaon Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 60 Suspended
Loan Fac
R. K. International - Gurgaon Standby Line of CRISIL D 5 Suspended
Credit
R. K. International - Gurgaon TL CRISIL D 15 Suspended
R. P. Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
R. P. Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 22 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
R. P. Industries Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 15 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB+
R. P. Industries TL CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned
Rajendra Singh Bhamboo Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Ruchi Malls Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A- 1900 Assigned
Overdraft Fac
Rukmani Devi Garg Agro Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 400 Suspended
Rukmani Devi Garg Agro Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15.2 Suspended
Loan Fac
S.Vinodkumar Diamonds Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB+ 2932.8 Notice of
Withdrawal
S.Vinodkumar Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB+ 3718.2 Notice of
Credit Withdrawal
Sabitri Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 285 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Sabitri Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 425 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Sahibzada Ajit Singh Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 170 Suspended
Sahibzada Ajit Singh Educational Trust Rupee TL CRISIL D 90 Suspended
Sandvik Asia Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 1258 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with short-term loan
Shree Nursingsahay Mudungopal CC CRISIL B- 120 Suspended
(Engineers) Pvt Ltd
Shree Nursingsahay Mudungopal Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 30 Suspended
(Engineers) Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Simpex Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Suspended
Simpex Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 139.3 Suspended
Loan Fac
Simpex Pharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 0.7 Suspended
Singh Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
SMT Machines India Ltd CC* CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed
* Include Packaging Credit cum Foreign Bills Purchased-Foreign Bill Discounting of Rs. 50
Million
SMT Machines India Ltd TL CRISIL D 2 Reaffirmed
SMT Machines India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 7 Reaffirmed
SMT Machines India Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed
Special Engineering Services Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Sree Lakshmi Balaji Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Starcare Hospital Kozhikode Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL B+ 220 Assigned
* Includes Sublimit for Import Letter of Credit for Rs. 80 million
Starcare Hospital Kozhikode Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 42 Assigned
Loan Fac
Starline Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 230 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Starline Cars Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from
Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB-
Surya Sales and Marketing CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed
Surya Sales and Marketing Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
The Republic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 122.5 Reaffirmed
The Republic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 44.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
The Republic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 56.7 Reaffirmed
Unnao Distilleries and Breweries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed
Unnao Distilleries and Breweries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vacmet India Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BBB+ 250 Upgraded from
Gold Card CRISIL BBB
Vacmet India Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BBB+ 1500 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Vacmet India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 860 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB
Vacmet India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 240 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Vardhman Textiles Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 11500 Reaffirmed
* Includes Rs.11550 million sublimit for packing credit
Vardhman Textiles Ltd FB Fac^ CRISIL AA 450 Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with non-fund based limits
Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL AA 50 Reaffirmed
* Includes Rs.11550 million sublimit for packing credit
Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 1.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vardhman Textiles Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 37661 Reaffirmed
Vitrag Construction Co. CC CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed
Vitrag Construction Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
West Coast Fine Foods India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 212.5 Suspended
West Coast Fine Foods India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 130 Suspended
Zeal Metaliks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Reaffirmed
Zeal Metaliks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)