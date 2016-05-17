May 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 16, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al-Fauz International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Al-Junaid Food Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended Al-Junaid Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A4+ 98.3 Suspended Discounting Fac Avla Nettos Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Credit Avla Nettos Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Purchase B D Overseas Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Discounting Fac B D Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A4 70 Suspended Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 3 Assigned Bommidala Ventures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Bommidala Ventures Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 480 Reaffirmed Continental Milkose India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 125 Suspended Devi Engineering And Constructions Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Ltd Devi Engineering And Constructions Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned Ltd Divya Jewellers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Divya Jewellers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 85 Reaffirmed Divya Jewellers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 55 Assigned Gujarat Law Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Heranba Industries Ltd Foreign CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Heranba Industries Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 300 Reaffirmed Heranba Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Heranba Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 140 Reaffirmed Hussain Sheth and Sons (Shipbreakers) LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Hussain Sheth Ispat (S.B) LOC CRISIL A4+ 420 Reaffirmed IMS Mercantiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Forward IMS Mercantiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed iSat Network Engineers Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Maharaja Cotspin Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Suspended Maharaja Cotspin Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Maharaja Cotspin Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Mahavir Rice Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4 120 Suspended Manoj Jaiswal and Others Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Model Exims Packing Credit CRISIL A3 300 Suspended Model Exims India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 100 Suspended Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Adhoc Limit CRISIL A4+ 142.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 393.7 Upgraded from CRISIL D Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 448.8 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL D Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 14 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D National Ventures Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 92.2 Assigned National Ventures Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 7.8 Assigned Loan Fac R. P. Industries Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Rajendra Singh Bhamboo Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 403.6 Reaffirmed S.Vinodkumar Diamonds Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 150 Notice of Withdrawal S.Vinodkumar Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 150 Notice of Credit Withdrawal Sandvik Asia Pvt Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1+ 2063 Reaffirmed @Short-term limit and PCFC limit are interchangeable. Sandvik Asia Pvt Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A1+ 1892 Reaffirmed #Buyers credit fully interchangeable with packing credit Shree Nursingsahay Mudungopal LOC & BG CRISIL A4 60 Suspended (Engineers) Pvt Ltd Simpex Pharma Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Singh Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Special Engineering Services Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Starcare Hospital Kozhikode Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4 8 Assigned Starcare Hospital Kozhikode Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned The Republic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Unnao Distilleries and Breweries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Vacmet India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 100 Reassigned Vardhman Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Purchase Vardhman Textiles Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed # Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are interchangeable Vitrag Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed West Coast Fine Foods India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al-Fauz International Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Purchase Al-Junaid Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1.7 Suspended Ankit Overseas CC CRISIL BB 80 Suspended APL Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Assigned Attero Recycling Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Suspended Attero Recycling Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 26 Suspended Attero Recycling Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 34.2 Suspended Avla Nettos Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B D Overseas CC CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended B D Overseas TL CRISIL B+ 12.8 Suspended Bhagat Ram Motor Ways Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Bhagat Ram Motor Ways Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 375 Assigned Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 34.9 Assigned Loan Fac Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned Credit Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 167.1 Assigned Bharat Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Bombay Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 120 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Continental Milkose India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 225 Suspended Devi Engineering And Constructions Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB 130 Assigned Ltd Devi Engineering And Constructions Pvt CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BB 90 Assigned Ltd Gajanana Traders Open CC CRISIL B 87.7 Assigned Global Foods - Nagpur TL CRISIL B- 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B Heranba Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 185 Reaffirmed Heranba Industries Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB 585 Reaffirmed Heranba Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 65 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Himatsingka Agencies Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended Himatsingka Agencies Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 200 Suspended Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Himatsingka Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Loan Fac Hussain Sheth and Sons (Shipbreakers) CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Hussain Sheth and Sons (Shipbreakers) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Hussain Sheth Ispat (S.B) CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed IMS Mercantiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed IMS Mercantiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac iSat Network Engineers Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Kafila Hospitality and Travels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 400 Reaffirmed Kafila Hospitality and Travels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Kartik International CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Lalchand Gem & Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Maharaja Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Maharaja Cotspin Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Maharaja Cotspin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 49 Suspended Loan Fac Maharaja Cotspin Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 450 Suspended Mahavir Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Manoj Jaiswal and Others Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned Loan Fac Mittal Coal Co. CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Mittal Coal Traders CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Model Exims Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 200 Suspended Loan Fac Model Exims India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 60 Suspended Purchase Model Exims India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Suspended Loan Fac Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Adhoc Limit CRISIL BB- 33.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 80.4 Upgraded from CRISIL D Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 87.1 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL D Motor Sales Ltd CC CRISIL B 95 Suspended Motor Sales Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B 91 Suspended Motor Sales Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Suspended Loan Fac Motor Sales Ltd TL CRISIL B 3.1 Suspended Naini Seed Products CC CRISIL BB- 124 Reaffirmed Nataraj Mobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Patliputra Entertainment Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Suspended Patliputra Entertainment Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 120 Suspended Patliputra Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended Patliputra Equipments Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 120 Suspended Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Patliputra Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac Prime Hitech Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL D 100 Suspended Prime Hitech Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Prime Hitech Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Prime Hitech Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL D 775 Suspended Prime Meiden Ltd CC CRISIL D 300 Suspended Prime Meiden Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 750 Suspended Prime Meiden Ltd TL CRISIL D 1330 Suspended R. K. International - Gurgaon CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended R. K. International - Gurgaon Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 60 Suspended Loan Fac R. K. International - Gurgaon Standby Line of CRISIL D 5 Suspended Credit R. K. International - Gurgaon TL CRISIL D 15 Suspended R. P. Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ R. P. Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 22 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ R. P. Industries Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 15 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+ R. P. Industries TL CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned Rajendra Singh Bhamboo Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Ruchi Malls Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A- 1900 Assigned Overdraft Fac Rukmani Devi Garg Agro Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 400 Suspended Rukmani Devi Garg Agro Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15.2 Suspended Loan Fac S.Vinodkumar Diamonds Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB+ 2932.8 Notice of Withdrawal S.Vinodkumar Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB+ 3718.2 Notice of Credit Withdrawal Sabitri Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 285 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sabitri Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 425 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sahibzada Ajit Singh Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 170 Suspended Sahibzada Ajit Singh Educational Trust Rupee TL CRISIL D 90 Suspended Sandvik Asia Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 1258 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with short-term loan Shree Nursingsahay Mudungopal CC CRISIL B- 120 Suspended (Engineers) Pvt Ltd Shree Nursingsahay Mudungopal Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 30 Suspended (Engineers) Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Simpex Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Suspended Simpex Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 139.3 Suspended Loan Fac Simpex Pharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 0.7 Suspended Singh Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned SMT Machines India Ltd CC* CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed * Include Packaging Credit cum Foreign Bills Purchased-Foreign Bill Discounting of Rs. 50 Million SMT Machines India Ltd TL CRISIL D 2 Reaffirmed SMT Machines India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 7 Reaffirmed SMT Machines India Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Special Engineering Services Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sree Lakshmi Balaji Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Starcare Hospital Kozhikode Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL B+ 220 Assigned * Includes Sublimit for Import Letter of Credit for Rs. 80 million Starcare Hospital Kozhikode Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 42 Assigned Loan Fac Starline Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 230 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Starline Cars Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- Surya Sales and Marketing CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Surya Sales and Marketing Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed The Republic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 122.5 Reaffirmed The Republic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 44.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Republic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 56.7 Reaffirmed Unnao Distilleries and Breweries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed Unnao Distilleries and Breweries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vacmet India Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BBB+ 250 Upgraded from Gold Card CRISIL BBB Vacmet India Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BBB+ 1500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Vacmet India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 860 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Vacmet India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 240 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Vardhman Textiles Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 11500 Reaffirmed * Includes Rs.11550 million sublimit for packing credit Vardhman Textiles Ltd FB Fac^ CRISIL AA 450 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with non-fund based limits Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL AA 50 Reaffirmed * Includes Rs.11550 million sublimit for packing credit Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 1.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vardhman Textiles Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 37661 Reaffirmed Vitrag Construction Co. CC CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Vitrag Construction Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac West Coast Fine Foods India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 212.5 Suspended West Coast Fine Foods India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 130 Suspended Zeal Metaliks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Reaffirmed Zeal Metaliks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)