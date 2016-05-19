May 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 18, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 22.5 Assigned
Accent Microcell Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Accent Microcell Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Acme Excellent Management Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned
Ahmedabad Packaging Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Ambadi Investments Pvt Ltd CP Programm CRISIL A1+ 170 Reaffirmed
Amman Fabrics India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Amman Fabrics India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Credit
Axis Bank Ltd CD CRISIL A1+ 350000 Reaffirmed
Belgium Aluminium and Glass Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 620 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Belgium Aluminium and Glass Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 449.7 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Brijbasi Art Press Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 60 Assigned
Brijbasi Art Press Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 160 Assigned
Cherukattu Industries Foreign Demand CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Bill Purchase
Cherukattu Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Cherukattu Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Demosha Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
Demosha Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed
Demosha Chemicals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Diaexports Corporation Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
Diaexports Corporation Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Emil Pharmaceutical Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Emil Pharmaceutical Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Exotica Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Assigned
Ferrum Extreme Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 90 Reaffirmed
Ghevariya Exports Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended
* includes sublimit for Packing Credit in foreign currency, export bill
discounting and export bill rediscounting
Ghevariya Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
Loan Fac
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5100 (Notice of
Withdrawal)
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1500 Withdrawal
Indo-German International Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 80 Reassigned
Indo-German International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 150 Assigned
* Fully interchangeable with clean packing credit, foreign discounted bill,
foreign bill of exchange, and letter of credit. Sub limit of Rs.30 million for ODB
Jindal Poly Films Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1 3000 Reaffirmed
**Comprises bank guarantees, which are interchangeable
Jindal Poly Films Ltd CP CRISIL A1 600 Reaffirmed
K.Venkata Raju Engineers & Contractors BG CRISIL A4 250 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Kaler Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended
Karnataka Nutraceuticals India Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Karnataka Nutraceuticals India Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Credit
M.M.J. Construction BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned
Mare Food Products India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 15 Suspended
Medibios Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Medibios Laboratories Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Medibios Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Murugappa Holdings Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed
Namaste Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Nikhil Footwear Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
Ocean Wealth Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Ocean Wealth Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Ocean Wealth Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Raghu Educational Society Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4 35 Assigned
S. R. S. Meditech Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Saam Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Saam Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 513 Reaffirmed
Sai Balaji Constructions BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
Sai Indo Metal Resources Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Savitri Telecom Services Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
SFC Environmental Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL 100 Notice of
A2+(Notice of Withdrawal
Withdrawal)
SFC Environmental Technologies Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit* CRISIL 500 Notice of
A2+(Notice of Withdrawal
Withdrawal)
* Interchangeable with buyers credit.
Shako Flexipack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 0.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Shree Alloys Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 45.4 Suspended
Shree Shoppers Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Suspended
Shri Karvir Nivasini Mahalaxmi Ispat BG CRISIL A4 11.8 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Shri Karvir Nivasini Mahalaxmi Ispat LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
St. Nicholas Cashew Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Swizzer Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Basmati Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 50 Reassigned
Forward
Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 6.5 Reaffirmed
Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 290 Reaffirmed
V. Kannan BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
Venkatrama Poultries Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3 7 Assigned
West Pioneer Properties India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Accent Microcell Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 92.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Accent Microcell Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Accent Microcell Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Acme Excellent Management Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Acme Excellent Management Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL BB 60 Assigned
* revolving facility
Acme Excellent Management Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 23.2 Assigned
Adhyashakti Concast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 6.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Adhyashakti Concast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 113.2 Suspended
Adhyashakti Concast Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL D 80 Suspended
Ahmedabad Packaging Industries Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Ahmedabad Packaging Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Ahmedabad Packaging Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 21.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Amidhara Industries CC CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed
Axis Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 20000 Assigned
Issue (Under Basel
III)
Axis Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed
Issue (Under Basel
III)
Axis Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 8500 Reaffirmed
issue (Under Basel
III)
Axis Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed
Bonds Issue
Axis Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 60000 Reaffirmed
Bonds Issue
Belgium Aluminium and Glass Industries CC CRISIL BB- 357 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Brijbasi Art Press Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned
Brijbasi Art Press Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned
Brijbasi Art Press Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned
Loan Fac
Chawra Trading CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Chawra Trading Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 29.5 Reaffirmed
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
Chawra Trading Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Dawar International Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended
Dawar International Electronics Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended
Demosha Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Emil Pharmaceutical Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Emil Pharmaceutical Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB
Emil Pharmaceutical Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Exotica Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned
Exotica Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Exotica Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Ferrum Extreme Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 95 Reaffirmed
Ferrum Extreme Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 26 Reaffirmed
Ferrum Extreme Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 69 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gayatri Cotgin Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Gayatri Cotgin Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 133 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gayatri Cotgin Corporation Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed
Credit
Gayatri Cotgin Corporation TL CRISIL B+ 21 Reaffirmed
Gyasi Ram Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 14.9 Assigned
Gyasi Ram Educational Society TL CRISIL D 118.3 Assigned
Hi-Rise Building Materials CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended
Hi-Rise Building Materials Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 160 Suspended
Loan Fac
Hotel Tiptop International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 690 Suspended
Loan Fac
Hotel Tiptop International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 560 Suspended
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd BG CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd CC CRISIL A 500 (Notice of
Withdrawal)
J. Gala Enterprises Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 100 Suspended
Jindal Poly Films Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed
*Includes working capital demand loan and packing credit, which are interchangeable
Jindal Poly Films Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 1200 Reaffirmed
Jindal Poly Films Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 280 Assigned
Jindal Poly Films Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Jujhar Constructions and Travels Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB- 330 Reaffirmed
Jyotichand Bhaichand Saraf CC CRISIL BBB 15 Suspended
Jyotichand Bhaichand Saraf Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 35 Suspended
Loan Fac
Jyotichand Bhaichand Saraf and Sons Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 90 Suspended
Ltd
K.Venkata Raju Engineers & Contractors CC CRISIL B- 90 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Kaler Electricals Pvt Ltd Auto loans CRISIL B+ 1.2 Reaffirmed
Kaler Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Kaler Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kaler Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 28.1 Reaffirmed
Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 78 Suspended
Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 63.2 Suspended
Karnataka Nutraceuticals India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences CC CRISIL BB+ 76 Suspended
Ltd
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences TL CRISIL BB+ 1524 Suspended
Ltd
Kun United Car Trax Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 350 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
M.M.J. Construction Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 74 Assigned
Limits
M.M.J. Construction Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 16 Assigned
Maharashtra Oil Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 600 Reaffirmed
Maharashtra Oil Extractions Pvt Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL A- 750 Reaffirmed
Maharashtra Oil Extractions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed
Mare Food Products India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 35 Suspended
Mare Food Products India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3 Suspended
Loan Fac
Mare Food Products India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 4 Suspended
Medibios Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Medibios Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 51.9 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Medibios Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 23.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Meghdev Enterprise CC CRISIL BB 80 Suspended
Mirae Asset Mutual Fund Mirae Asset Cash CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed
Management Fund
Namaste Exports Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 75 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL BB
Namaste Exports Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded
Discounting from CRISIL BB
Nikhil Footwear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed
Nikhil Footwear Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Nikhil Footwear Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 76.4 Reaffirmed
Nina Realtors TL CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Noble Educational Trust Line of Credit CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Noble Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 2.5 Reaffirmed
Noble Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Noble Educational Trust TL CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed
Pacifica Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Pacifica Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed
Pacifica Builders Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed
Platina Hospital Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 2.5 Suspended
Platina Hospital Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 97 Suspended
Raghu Educational Society CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed
Raghu Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
S. R. S. Meditech Ltd TL CRISIL BB 72.5 Assigned
S. R. S. Meditech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 23.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
S. R. S. Meditech Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned
Saam Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 67 Reaffirmed
Sagar Roofings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed
Sai Balaji Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended
Sai Balaji Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sai Indo Metal Resources Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed
Packing Credit^
^Fully interchangeable with PCFC.
Samarth Commodities Merchants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended
Savitri Telecom Services Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 70 Assigned
Loan Fac
Savitri Telecom Services CC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned
SFC Environmental Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Shako Flexipack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Shako Flexipack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 42.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Shell and Pearl Porcellano Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Shell and Pearl Porcellano Ltd CC CRISIL D 170 Suspended
Shell and Pearl Porcellano Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 160 Suspended
Shell and Pearl Porcellano Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 331.2 Suspended
Shell and Pearl Porcellano Ltd LOC CRISIL D 110 Suspended
Shell and Pearl Porcellano Ltd TL CRISIL D 833.4 Suspended
Shell and Pearl Porcellano Ltd WC TL CRISIL 506.5 Suspended
Shree Alloys Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Suspended
Shree Ganesh Education and Welfare LT Loan CRISIL B+ 94.7 Assigned
Society
Shree Shoppers Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 130 Suspended
Shree Shoppers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shri Bholanath Food Products Pvt Lim CC CRISIL D 38 Suspended
Shri Bholanath Food Products Pvt Lim TL CRISIL D 22.7 Suspended
Shri Karvir Nivasini Mahalaxmi Ispat CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sonali Extrusions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed
Sonali Extrusions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 53.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sonali Extrusions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 21.5 Reaffirmed
Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 300 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 57.3 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 36.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 25.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Sri Saraswathi Educational Society - LT Loan CRISIL B 65 Assigned
East Godavari
Sri Saraswathi Educational Society - Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 80 Assigned
East Godavari Fac
Sri Siri Kraft Papers CC CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Sri Siri Kraft Papers TL CRISIL D 50 Suspended
St. Nicholas Cashew Exports CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
St. Nicholas Cashew Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sunbeam English School Society CC CRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed
Sunbeam English School Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sunbeam English School Society TL CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed
Swizzer Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Swizzer Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 215 Reaffirmed
Tirumala Cotton Syndicate CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended
Tirumala Cotton Syndicate Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
Tirupati Basmati Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 435 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Basmati Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 520 Reaffirmed
Credit
Tirupati Basmati Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 175 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Tirupati Basmati Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tirupati Basmati Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 105 Assigned
Credit
Tirupati Basmati Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned
Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 347.5 Reaffirmed
Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 526 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Ulhas Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 160 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Ulhas Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15.7 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Ulhas Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 19.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
V. Kannan LT Loan CRISIL B 90 Suspended
Vaishno Devi Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 135 Reaffirmed
Vaishno Devi Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 18.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vaishno Devi Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 56.7 Reaffirmed
Vasantha Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended
Vasantha Rice Industries Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended
Vasantha Rice Industries SME Credit CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended
Vasantha Rice Industries TL CRISIL B+ 46.5 Suspended
Venkatrama Poultries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1000 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Venkatrama Poultries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 844.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Venkatrama Poultries Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB- 24.4 Assigned
Vishwas Cotton Ind CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended
Vishwas Cotton Ind TL CRISIL B 18 Suspended
West Pioneer Properties India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 280 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
West Pioneer Properties India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1100 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)