May 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 18, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 22.5 Assigned Accent Microcell Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Accent Microcell Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Acme Excellent Management Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned Ahmedabad Packaging Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Ambadi Investments Pvt Ltd CP Programm CRISIL A1+ 170 Reaffirmed Amman Fabrics India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Amman Fabrics India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Credit Axis Bank Ltd CD CRISIL A1+ 350000 Reaffirmed Belgium Aluminium and Glass Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 620 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Belgium Aluminium and Glass Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 449.7 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Brijbasi Art Press Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 60 Assigned Brijbasi Art Press Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 160 Assigned Cherukattu Industries Foreign Demand CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase Cherukattu Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Cherukattu Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Demosha Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Demosha Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Demosha Chemicals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Diaexports Corporation Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Diaexports Corporation Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Emil Pharmaceutical Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Emil Pharmaceutical Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Exotica Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Assigned Ferrum Extreme Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 90 Reaffirmed Ghevariya Exports Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended * includes sublimit for Packing Credit in foreign currency, export bill discounting and export bill rediscounting Ghevariya Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Loan Fac IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5100 (Notice of Withdrawal) IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1500 Withdrawal Indo-German International Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 80 Reassigned Indo-German International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 150 Assigned * Fully interchangeable with clean packing credit, foreign discounted bill, foreign bill of exchange, and letter of credit. Sub limit of Rs.30 million for ODB Jindal Poly Films Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1 3000 Reaffirmed **Comprises bank guarantees, which are interchangeable Jindal Poly Films Ltd CP CRISIL A1 600 Reaffirmed K.Venkata Raju Engineers & Contractors BG CRISIL A4 250 Suspended Pvt Ltd Kaler Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Karnataka Nutraceuticals India Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Karnataka Nutraceuticals India Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Credit M.M.J. Construction BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Mare Food Products India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Medibios Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Medibios Laboratories Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Medibios Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Murugappa Holdings Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed Namaste Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Nikhil Footwear Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Ocean Wealth Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Discounting Ocean Wealth Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Ocean Wealth Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Raghu Educational Society Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4 35 Assigned S. R. S. Meditech Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Saam Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Saam Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 513 Reaffirmed Sai Balaji Constructions BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Sai Indo Metal Resources Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Savitri Telecom Services Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned SFC Environmental Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL 100 Notice of A2+(Notice of Withdrawal Withdrawal) SFC Environmental Technologies Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit* CRISIL 500 Notice of A2+(Notice of Withdrawal Withdrawal) * Interchangeable with buyers credit. Shako Flexipack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 0.7 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shree Alloys Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 45.4 Suspended Shree Shoppers Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Suspended Shri Karvir Nivasini Mahalaxmi Ispat BG CRISIL A4 11.8 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shri Karvir Nivasini Mahalaxmi Ispat LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ St. Nicholas Cashew Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Swizzer Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Tirupati Basmati Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 50 Reassigned Forward Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 6.5 Reaffirmed Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 290 Reaffirmed V. Kannan BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Venkatrama Poultries Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3 7 Assigned West Pioneer Properties India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accent Microcell Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 92.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Accent Microcell Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Accent Microcell Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Acme Excellent Management Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.8 Assigned Loan Fac Acme Excellent Management Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL BB 60 Assigned * revolving facility Acme Excellent Management Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 23.2 Assigned Adhyashakti Concast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 6.8 Suspended Loan Fac Adhyashakti Concast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 113.2 Suspended Adhyashakti Concast Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL D 80 Suspended Ahmedabad Packaging Industries Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Ahmedabad Packaging Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Ahmedabad Packaging Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 21.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Amidhara Industries CC CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed Axis Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 20000 Assigned Issue (Under Basel III) Axis Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Issue (Under Basel III) Axis Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 8500 Reaffirmed issue (Under Basel III) Axis Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Bonds Issue Axis Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 60000 Reaffirmed Bonds Issue Belgium Aluminium and Glass Industries CC CRISIL BB- 357 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Brijbasi Art Press Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned Brijbasi Art Press Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned Brijbasi Art Press Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned Loan Fac Chawra Trading CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Chawra Trading Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 29.5 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Chawra Trading Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dawar International Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Dawar International Electronics Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Demosha Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Emil Pharmaceutical Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Emil Pharmaceutical Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB Emil Pharmaceutical Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Exotica Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Exotica Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned Loan Fac Exotica Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Ferrum Extreme Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 95 Reaffirmed Ferrum Extreme Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 26 Reaffirmed Ferrum Extreme Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 69 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gayatri Cotgin Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Gayatri Cotgin Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 133 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gayatri Cotgin Corporation Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed Credit Gayatri Cotgin Corporation TL CRISIL B+ 21 Reaffirmed Gyasi Ram Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 14.9 Assigned Gyasi Ram Educational Society TL CRISIL D 118.3 Assigned Hi-Rise Building Materials CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended Hi-Rise Building Materials Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 160 Suspended Loan Fac Hotel Tiptop International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 690 Suspended Loan Fac Hotel Tiptop International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 560 Suspended IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd BG CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd CC CRISIL A 500 (Notice of Withdrawal) J. Gala Enterprises Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Jindal Poly Films Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed *Includes working capital demand loan and packing credit, which are interchangeable Jindal Poly Films Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 1200 Reaffirmed Jindal Poly Films Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 280 Assigned Jindal Poly Films Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2500 Reaffirmed Jujhar Constructions and Travels Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB- 330 Reaffirmed Jyotichand Bhaichand Saraf CC CRISIL BBB 15 Suspended Jyotichand Bhaichand Saraf Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 35 Suspended Loan Fac Jyotichand Bhaichand Saraf and Sons Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 90 Suspended Ltd K.Venkata Raju Engineers & Contractors CC CRISIL B- 90 Suspended Pvt Ltd Kaler Electricals Pvt Ltd Auto loans CRISIL B+ 1.2 Reaffirmed Kaler Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Kaler Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kaler Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 28.1 Reaffirmed Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 78 Suspended Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 63.2 Suspended Karnataka Nutraceuticals India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences CC CRISIL BB+ 76 Suspended Ltd Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences TL CRISIL BB+ 1524 Suspended Ltd Kun United Car Trax Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 350 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B M.M.J. Construction Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 74 Assigned Limits M.M.J. Construction Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 16 Assigned Maharashtra Oil Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 600 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Oil Extractions Pvt Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL A- 750 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Oil Extractions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Mare Food Products India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 35 Suspended Mare Food Products India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3 Suspended Loan Fac Mare Food Products India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 4 Suspended Medibios Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Medibios Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 51.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Medibios Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 23.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Meghdev Enterprise CC CRISIL BB 80 Suspended Mirae Asset Mutual Fund Mirae Asset Cash CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Management Fund Namaste Exports Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 75 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB Namaste Exports Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL BB Nikhil Footwear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed Nikhil Footwear Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Nikhil Footwear Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 76.4 Reaffirmed Nina Realtors TL CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Noble Educational Trust Line of Credit CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Noble Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 2.5 Reaffirmed Noble Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Noble Educational Trust TL CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Pacifica Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pacifica Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed Pacifica Builders Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed Platina Hospital Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 2.5 Suspended Platina Hospital Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 97 Suspended Raghu Educational Society CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Raghu Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed S. R. S. Meditech Ltd TL CRISIL BB 72.5 Assigned S. R. S. Meditech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 23.2 Assigned Loan Fac S. R. S. Meditech Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Saam Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 67 Reaffirmed Sagar Roofings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Sai Balaji Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Sai Balaji Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2 Suspended Loan Fac Sai Indo Metal Resources Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Packing Credit^ ^Fully interchangeable with PCFC. Samarth Commodities Merchants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Savitri Telecom Services Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Loan Fac Savitri Telecom Services CC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned SFC Environmental Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Shako Flexipack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shako Flexipack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 42.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shell and Pearl Porcellano Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Suspended Shell and Pearl Porcellano Ltd CC CRISIL D 170 Suspended Shell and Pearl Porcellano Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 160 Suspended Shell and Pearl Porcellano Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 331.2 Suspended Shell and Pearl Porcellano Ltd LOC CRISIL D 110 Suspended Shell and Pearl Porcellano Ltd TL CRISIL D 833.4 Suspended Shell and Pearl Porcellano Ltd WC TL CRISIL 506.5 Suspended Shree Alloys Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Suspended Shree Ganesh Education and Welfare LT Loan CRISIL B+ 94.7 Assigned Society Shree Shoppers Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 130 Suspended Shree Shoppers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Loan Fac Shri Bholanath Food Products Pvt Lim CC CRISIL D 38 Suspended Shri Bholanath Food Products Pvt Lim TL CRISIL D 22.7 Suspended Shri Karvir Nivasini Mahalaxmi Ispat CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sonali Extrusions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Sonali Extrusions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 53.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sonali Extrusions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 21.5 Reaffirmed Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 57.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 36.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 25.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sri Saraswathi Educational Society - LT Loan CRISIL B 65 Assigned East Godavari Sri Saraswathi Educational Society - Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 80 Assigned East Godavari Fac Sri Siri Kraft Papers CC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Sri Siri Kraft Papers TL CRISIL D 50 Suspended St. Nicholas Cashew Exports CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed St. Nicholas Cashew Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sunbeam English School Society CC CRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed Sunbeam English School Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sunbeam English School Society TL CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed Swizzer Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Swizzer Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 215 Reaffirmed Tirumala Cotton Syndicate CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Tirumala Cotton Syndicate Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Suspended Loan Fac Tirupati Basmati Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 435 Reaffirmed Tirupati Basmati Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 520 Reaffirmed Credit Tirupati Basmati Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 175 Reaffirmed Purchase Tirupati Basmati Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tirupati Basmati Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 105 Assigned Credit Tirupati Basmati Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 347.5 Reaffirmed Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 526 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Ulhas Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 160 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Ulhas Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Ulhas Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 19.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB V. Kannan LT Loan CRISIL B 90 Suspended Vaishno Devi Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 135 Reaffirmed Vaishno Devi Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 18.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vaishno Devi Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 56.7 Reaffirmed Vasantha Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended Vasantha Rice Industries Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Vasantha Rice Industries SME Credit CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Vasantha Rice Industries TL CRISIL B+ 46.5 Suspended Venkatrama Poultries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Venkatrama Poultries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 844.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Venkatrama Poultries Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB- 24.4 Assigned Vishwas Cotton Ind CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Vishwas Cotton Ind TL CRISIL B 18 Suspended West Pioneer Properties India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 280 Reaffirmed Loan Fac West Pioneer Properties India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1100 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.