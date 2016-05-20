May 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 19, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adil Textiles Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended Credit Adil Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Adil Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Loan Fac Aeon Telectronics Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Arrow Cables Ltd BG CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed Augustan Textile Colours Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 13.4 Reaffirmed Axsys Solutions BG CRISIL A4 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D Axsys Solutions LOC CRISIL A4 90 Upgraded from CRISIL D Believe Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Chaudhary Builders BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Debgiri Agro Products Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Dembla Valves Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 105 Assigned Dembla Valves Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Dembla Valves Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Dorf Ketal Speciality Catalyst Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A1 381.7 Reaffirmed Gouranga Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4.2 Assigned Greys Exim Pvt Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4 2 Suspended HB Metals LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Integra Automation Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 8 Reaffirmed Credit Integra Automation Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Jyoti Polyvinyl Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Jyoti Polyvinyl Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Jyoti Polyvinyl Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Jyoti Vinyl Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Jyoti Vinyl Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Jyoti Vinyl Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 52.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Kamal Cotspin Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Khazana Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 340 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M and B Engineering Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 487 Assigned M and B Engineering Ltd Inland/Import LOC* CRISIL A3+ 369 Assigned * Inland/Import Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee limit are interchangeable M and B Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 946.3 Assigned Meenakshi India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Meenakshi India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Meenakshi India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Mega Rubber Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 3 Reaffirmed Mega Rubber Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Model Infra Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 80 Suspended Model Infra Corporation Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 100 Suspended Model Infra Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 250 Suspended P.M.P. Textiles Spinning Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended P.M.P. Textiles Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Suspended Promptec Renewable Energy Solutions Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Ltd Promptec Renewable Energy Solutions Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Ltd Promptec Renewable Energy Solutions Pvt LOC Bill CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended Ltd Discounting Rainbow Plastics India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Rasi Graphics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Rasika Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Rathna Offset Printers BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed S. Khoday Silk Twisting Factory Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 25 Suspended SAF Fermion Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 6 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Sakthi Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Sarvani Readymix Concrete Industry BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed SCM Garments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 SCM Garments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2 750 Upgraded from Foreign Currency CRISIL A3 Shakti International Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A2 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ #includes sublimit of Buyers Credit of up to Rs 75 million Sreevatsa Tubes Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 135 Suspended Sreevatsa Tubes Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Swarup International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 22.5 Assigned The Republic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 11.9 Reaffirmed Unified Electronics India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Unified Electronics India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 6 Suspended Vasishta Projects BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Vasishta Projects Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended Vee Kay Vikram & Co LLP Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3 45 Reaffirmed Yasham Speciality Ingredients Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Yasham Speciality Ingredients Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A C Steels CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed A.S.Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL B 1150 Suspended Discounting Loan Aeon Telectronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Suspended Aeon Telectronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Suspended Loan Fac Ambojini Property Developers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 350 Suspended Ambojini Property Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Loan Fac Anand Poly Pack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Anand Poly Pack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac Arihant Metals (Jodhpur) CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Arihant Metals (Jodhpur) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arihant Metals (Jodhpur) TL CRISIL B 35 Assigned Arrow Cables Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Augustan Textile Colours Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Augustan Textile Colours Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed Augustan Textile Colours Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 15.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Axsys Solutions CC CRISIL B- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL D Axsys Solutions TL CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Axsys Solutions Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Believe Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned BM Developers TL CRISIL BB 150 Suspended Chaudhary Builders CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Debgiri Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Debgiri Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 37.5 Assigned Debgiri Agro Products Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned Credit Dembla Valves Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Loan Fac Dembla Valves Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Discounting Dembla Valves Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 245 Assigned Dorf Ketal Speciality Catalyst Pvt Ltd External CRISIL A 1056 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Dorf Ketal Speciality Catalyst Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A 264 Reaffirmed Dorf Ketal Speciality Catalyst Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A 1150 Reaffirmed Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A 39.1 Reaffirmed Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 306.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd WC Fac* CRISIL A 1205 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with non-fund based facility to the extent of Rs.405 Million Earth Stone Global CC CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned Earth Stone Global Export Packing CRISIL B 102.5 Assigned Credit Earth Stone Global Standby LOC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Ganga Foundations Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B 493 Suspended Overdraft Fac Ganga Foundations Pvt Ltd Project Loan CRISIL B 130 Suspended Ganga Foundations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 377 Suspended Loan Fac Gautami Chemicals and Pesticides Pvt CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned Ltd Genie Commercial Ventures Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ (SO)850 Assigned Go Fashion (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 67.5 Suspended Go Fashion (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 32.5 Suspended Gouranga Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 124 Reaffirmed Gouranga Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 8 Reaffirmed Greys Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 192 Suspended Greys Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 87 Suspended Loan Fac Greys Exim Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 19 Suspended Credit Gupta Rice and General Mills CC CRISIL B 190 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Gupta Rice and General Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- HB Metals CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed HB Metals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 48 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HB Metals TL CRISIL BB 37 Reaffirmed HIA Exports CC CRISIL BB- 130 Downgraded from CRISIL BB HIA Exports Proposed CCL CRISIL BB- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB HIA Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Hindustan Enviro Life Protection CC CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended Services Ltd India Mega Agro - Anaj Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 253 Suspended India Mega Agro - Anaj Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 67 Suspended Integra Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 63 Reaffirmed Integra Automation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 88.6 Reaffirmed Integra Automation Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 4 Reaffirmed Integra Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 326.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jyoti Polyvinyl Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Jyoti Vinyl Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Kamal Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 92.5 Suspended Kamal Cotspin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 205.3 Suspended Loan Fac Kamal Cotspin Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 228 Suspended Khazana Jewellery Pvt Ltd NCD -- 1000 Withdrawn Khazana Jewellery Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 13330 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with working capital demand loan (WCDL), bank guarantee (BG), standby letter of credit (SBLC), foreign currency non-resident - bank loan (FCNR - B), letter of credit (LC) and letter of guarantee (LG) Libra Fabric Designs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Suspended Libra Fabric Designs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 130 Suspended Loan Fac Love Kush Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Love Kush Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Love Kush Foods Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 190 Reaffirmed M and B Engineering Ltd External CRISIL BBB 130.2 Assigned Commercial Borrowings M and B Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 624.3 Assigned Mahaveer Finance India Ltd NCD CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Mahaveer Finance India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Mahaveer Finance India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Meenakshi India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Meenakshi India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Meenakshi India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 7 Reaffirmed Meenakshi India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 33 Assigned Mega Rubber Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 360 Reaffirmed Mega Rubber Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 187.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mega Rubber Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 205.3 Reaffirmed Midas Golden Distilleries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Suspended Midas Golden Distilleries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Model Infra Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Suspended P.M.P. Textiles Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 79 Suspended P.M.P. Textiles Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 56 Suspended P.M.P. Textiles Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended Loan Fac Promptec Renewable Energy Solutions Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended Ltd Promptec Renewable Energy Solutions Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 16.5 Suspended Ltd Promptec Renewable Energy Solutions Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 13.5 Suspended Ltd RA Fashions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 44 Assigned RA Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 2 Assigned RA Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 24 Assigned Rai Infrastructure CC CRISIL B 76 Assigned Rai Infrastructure TL CRISIL B 22.9 Assigned Rainbow Plastics India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Assigned Ramanasree Consumer Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended Ramanasree Consumer Products Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 10 Suspended Ramanasree Consumer Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.5 Suspended Loan Fac Ramky Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL D 8500 Reaffirmed Ramky Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 37500 Reaffirmed Ramky Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ramky Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL D 1500 Reaffirmed Rasi Graphics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Rasi Graphics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 37 Reaffirmed Rasika Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10.5 Reaffirmed Rasika Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 146 Reaffirmed Fac Rasika Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rathna Offset Printers CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Rathna Offset Printers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rathna Offset Printers TL CRISIL BB+ 34 Reaffirmed S. Khoday Silk Twisting Factory CC CRISIL B- 90 Suspended S. Khoday Silk Twisting Factory Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Suspended Loan Fac S.L.V. Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 180 Suspended S.L.V. Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 60 Suspended S.L.V. Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 198 Suspended Sabarmati Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Sabarmati Papers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sabarmati Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 17.5 Assigned SAF Fermion Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned; Suspension Revoked SAF Fermion Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 44 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Saluja Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 170 Downgraded Financing from CRISIL Scheme(e-DFS) BB+ Saluja Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 8.5 Downgraded Limits from CRISIL BB+ Saluja Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1.5 Assigned Sarath Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Sarath Enterprises Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Sarvani Readymix Concrete Industry Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Limits Sarvani Readymix Concrete Industry Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Fac SCM Garments Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 425 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB- SCM Garments Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB+ 155 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL BBB- SCM Garments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 57 Assigned Loan Fac SCM Garments Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 58.5 Assigned Credit SCM Garments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 352 Assigned Shakti International Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL BBB+ 500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB ^includes sublimit of Buyers Credit of up to Rs 50 million Shakti International Pvt Ltd LOC@ CRISIL BBB+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB @includes sublimit of Buyers Credit of up to Rs 75 million Shri Balaji Rice Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Shri Balaji Rice Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Ram Wire Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Wire Products Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Wire Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Loan Fac SPB Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 175 Suspended SPB Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 1910 Suspended Sree Veera Brahmendra Swamy Spinning CC CRISIL B- 65 Upgraded from Mills Pvt Ltd CRISIL C Sree Veera Brahmendra Swamy Spinning Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 54 Upgraded from Mills Pvt Ltd CRISIL C Sree Veera Brahmendra Swamy Spinning Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 21.1 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Agri Processing CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Agri Processing LT Loan CRISIL B- 36.9 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Agri Processing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 3.1 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Stitchfab (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Swarup International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.5 Assigned Loan Fac Swarup International Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned The Republic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 122.5 Reaffirmed The Republic Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 87.5 Reaffirmed Fac The Republic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 27 Reaffirmed TRK Textile India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 125 Suspended TRK Textile India Pvt Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL B- 150 Suspended TRK Textile India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 245.5 Suspended Unified Electronics India Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Suspended Unified Electronics India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 13.9 Suspended Vasishta Projects CC CRISIL BB 60 Suspended Vee Kay Vikram & Co LLP CC CRISIL BBB- 14 Reaffirmed Vee Kay Vikram & Co LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 41.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vee Kay Vikram & Co LLP TL CRISIL BBB- 9.2 Reaffirmed Veerprabhu Export House FB Fac* CRISIL B 160 Assigned * Contains sublimit of Rs.0.5 Million for cash credit, Rs.140 Million for export packing credit and Rs.70 Million for foreign bill purchase. Yasham Speciality Ingredients Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BB YM Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 195 Reaffirmed Loan Fac YM Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed YM Motors Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B- 185 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.