May 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 20, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ASK Chemicals India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 82.9 Suspended
ASK Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 4.1 Suspended
Bhagaban Mohapatra Constructions and Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned
Engineers Pvt Ltd
Bhagwati Autocast Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed
Commercial Syn Bags Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Commercial Syn Bags Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Faran Teppich Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Gangamai Industries and Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned
Ltd
Geltec Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed
Geltec Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed
Haldyn Glass Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed
Haldyn Glass Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed
Haldyn Glass Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 40 Reaffirmed
Haldyn Glass Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed
Home Flooring And Decor Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 147.5 Assigned
Jindal Soft Italia Seating Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Kamal and Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Reaffirmed
Knowledge Infrastructure Systems Pvt LtdLOC & BG CRISIL A2 8315 Notice of
Withdrawal
Knowledge Infrastructure Systems Pvt LtdProposed NFBL CRISIL A2 4185 Withdrawal
Krishnae Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended
Krishnae Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 310 Suspended
Loan Fac
Mira Sea Foods Export Packing CRISIL A4 80 Assigned
Credit
Mira Sea Foods Proposed Export CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Packing Credit
Pallavi Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
PJR Project Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
Quest Retail Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 25 Reaffirmed
Quest Retail Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2+ 90 Assigned
R. N. Dobariya BG CRISIL A2 690 Reaffirmed
Raghuvar India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Rishabh Software Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Rishabh Software Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 5.2 Downgraded
Forward from CRISIL
A4+
S. K. Jain Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
S. S. Construction - Karad BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Sankar Marine Aquarium BG CRISIL A4 3 Assigned
Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed
Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed
Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed
Super Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed
Credit
Super Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Swati Energy and Projects Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
The National Small Industries CP CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Enhanced from Rs.7.0 Billion
United Masterbatches Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
United Masterbatches Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned
Universal Medicare Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 5 Reaffirmed
Universal Medicare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed
Vardhman Yarns and Threads Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Vardhman Yarns and Threads Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 55 Negative
Implications
**Interchangeable with other non-fund-based limits
Wohr Parking Systems Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 63.2 Suspended
* Fully interchangeable with letter of credit
Y V Mane Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 120 Assigned
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
SRS Ltd FD FD 1250 Downgraded
from FA-
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Almondz Finanz Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed
Almondz Global Securities Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Almondz Global Securities Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac*
*Includes overdraft facility
Ameya Logistics Pvt Ltd Corporate Credit CCR A Reaffirmed
Rating
Ameya Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A 273 Notice of
Withdrawal
Ameya Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 197 Notice of
Loan Fac Withdrawal
Argus Electronic Security Systems Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
Ltd
Argus Electronic Security Systems Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 98 Suspended
Ltd Loan Fac
Argus Electronic Security Systems Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 52 Suspended
Ltd
ASK Chemicals India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 249.7 Suspended
B.K.Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended
Bhagaban Mohapatra Constructions and Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 1.3 Assigned
Engineers Pvt Ltd
Bhagaban Mohapatra Constructions and LT Loan CRISIL BB 4.7 Assigned
Engineers Pvt Ltd
Bhagaban Mohapatra Constructions and CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned
Engineers Pvt Ltd
Bhagwati Autocast Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
Bhagwati Autocast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 46 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bhagwati Autocast Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 14 Reaffirmed
Chemtrols Samil India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed
Commercial Syn Bags Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 72.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Commercial Syn Bags Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 109 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BBB-
Commercial Syn Bags Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 60.1 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
Commercial Syn Bags Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 138.4 Assigned
Faran Teppich Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Credit
Gangamai Industries and Constructions TL CRISIL BB+ 248 Assigned
Ltd
Gangamai Industries and Constructions CC CRISIL BB+ 2202 Assigned
Ltd
Geltec Pvt Ltd CC$ CRISIL A+ 120 Reaffirmed
Geltec Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 120 Reaffirmed
H.M. Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Haldyn Glass Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 203 Reaffirmed
Haldyn Glass Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 297 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hanuman Impex CC CRISIL B+ 99 Reaffirmed
Hanuman Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Home Flooring And Decor Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Home Flooring And Decor Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Credit
Jaika Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Jaika Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Jaika Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned
Fac
Jindal Soft Italia Seating Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Suspended
Jindal Soft Italia Seating Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 17 Suspended
Jindal Soft Italia Seating Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 64.3 Suspended
Loan Fac
Jindal Soft Italia Seating Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 29 Suspended
Kamal and Associates Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Knowledge Infrastructure Systems Pvt LtdBill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 250 Notice of
Withdrawal
Knowledge Infrastructure Systems Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB+ 800 Notice of
Withdrawal
Knowledge Infrastructure Systems Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 500 Withdrawal
Loan Fac
Knowledge Infrastructure Systems Pvt LtdWC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 950 Withdrawal
Krishnae Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended
Krishnae Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended
Loan Fac
Kshitij Polyline Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 28.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kshitij Polyline Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Kshitij Polyline Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 21.8 Assigned
Meenakshi Fibers CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Meenakshi Fibers Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Mohan Steel Corporation CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
NEcX Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 37.1 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
NEcX Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 12.9 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
NEcX Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 50 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Omega Solar Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 480 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Omega Solar Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Oneworld Creations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed
Oneworld Creations Pvt Ltd Medium TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed
Oneworld Creations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed
Pallavi Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Pallavi Enterprises Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
Pallavi Enterprises LT Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
PJR Project Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
PJR Project Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Prabh Dayal Om Parkash (Jalandhar) CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Prabh Dayal Om Parkash (Jalandhar) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4 Assigned;
Loan Fac Suspension
Revoked
Prabh Dayal Om Parkash (Jalandhar) TL CRISIL B 16 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Quest Retail Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A- 30 Reaffirmed
Quest Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed
Quest Retail Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 50 Assigned
Quest Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 85 Assigned
Loan Fac
R. N. Dobariya Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed
Radhey Shyam Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Radhey Shyam Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Raghuvar India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 307.5 Reaffirmed
Raghuvar India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Raghuvar India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Ramsaai Real Estate Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 64.2 Assigned
Rcik Foods TL CRISIL B 4.5 Assigned
Rcik Foods CC CRISIL B 58.5 Assigned
Rcik Foods Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 2 Assigned
Limits
Rishabh Software Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Rishabh Software Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 95.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
S R Overseas - Panipat CC CRISIL B+ 39 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
S R Overseas - Panipat TL CRISIL B+ 39.6 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
S. K. Jain Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Suspended
S. K. Jain Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 10 Suspended
S. S. Construction - Karad CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended
S. S. Construction - Karad Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
S. S. Construction - Karad TL CRISIL B+ 1.5 Suspended
Sankar Marine Aquarium Proposed TL CRISIL B 75 Assigned
Sankar Marine Aquarium CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned
Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 320 Reaffirmed
Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 2190 Reaffirmed
Scholars Academy Education Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Scholars Academy Education Trust TL CRISIL B- 140 Reaffirmed
Seinumero Nirman Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 70 Suspended
*Interchangeable with Packing Credit
Seinumero Nirman Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 44.6 Suspended
Loan Fac
Seinumero Nirman Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35.4 Suspended
Shivam Structural and Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended
Shivam Structural and Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shree Balaji Mining Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed
SRS Ltd CC CRISIL D 3500 Notice of
Withdrawal
SRS Ltd LOC CRISIL D 4750 Notice of
Withdrawal
Super Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Super Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 80 Assigned
Swati Energy and Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Reaffirmed
Swati Energy and Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Triumph Auto Parts Distributors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 67.5 Assigned
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
United Masterbatches Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 24 Assigned
United Masterbatches Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Universal Medicare Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed
#Inclusive of sub-limit for working capital demand loan up to Rs.50 million
Universal Medicare Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Universal Medicare Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 62.5 Reaffirmed
Vardhman Yarns and Threads Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 1500 Negative
Implications
*Interchangeable with other fund-based limits
Vardhman Yarns and Threads Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 81.3 Negative
Loan Fac Implications
Vardhman Yarns and Threads Ltd TL CRISIL AA 1341.1 Negative
Implications
Wohr Parking Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Suspended
Wohr Parking Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4 Suspended
Loan Fac
Wohr Parking Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15.4 Suspended
Y V Mane Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
