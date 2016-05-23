May 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 20, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ASK Chemicals India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 82.9 Suspended ASK Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 4.1 Suspended Bhagaban Mohapatra Constructions and Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned Engineers Pvt Ltd Bhagwati Autocast Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Commercial Syn Bags Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Commercial Syn Bags Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Faran Teppich Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Gangamai Industries and Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned Ltd Geltec Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed Geltec Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed Haldyn Glass Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Haldyn Glass Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Haldyn Glass Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 40 Reaffirmed Haldyn Glass Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Home Flooring And Decor Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 147.5 Assigned Jindal Soft Italia Seating Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Kamal and Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Knowledge Infrastructure Systems Pvt LtdLOC & BG CRISIL A2 8315 Notice of Withdrawal Knowledge Infrastructure Systems Pvt LtdProposed NFBL CRISIL A2 4185 Withdrawal Krishnae Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Krishnae Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 310 Suspended Loan Fac Mira Sea Foods Export Packing CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Credit Mira Sea Foods Proposed Export CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Packing Credit Pallavi Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed PJR Project Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Quest Retail Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 25 Reaffirmed Quest Retail Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2+ 90 Assigned R. N. Dobariya BG CRISIL A2 690 Reaffirmed Raghuvar India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Rishabh Software Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Rishabh Software Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 5.2 Downgraded Forward from CRISIL A4+ S. K. Jain Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended S. S. Construction - Karad BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Sankar Marine Aquarium BG CRISIL A4 3 Assigned Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Super Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed Credit Super Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Purchase Swati Energy and Projects Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed The National Small Industries CP CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Enhanced from Rs.7.0 Billion United Masterbatches Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned United Masterbatches Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Universal Medicare Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 5 Reaffirmed Universal Medicare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Vardhman Yarns and Threads Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Vardhman Yarns and Threads Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 55 Negative Implications **Interchangeable with other non-fund-based limits Wohr Parking Systems Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 63.2 Suspended * Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Y V Mane Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 120 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- SRS Ltd FD FD 1250 Downgraded from FA- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Almondz Finanz Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Almondz Global Securities Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Almondz Global Securities Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* *Includes overdraft facility Ameya Logistics Pvt Ltd Corporate Credit CCR A Reaffirmed Rating Ameya Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A 273 Notice of Withdrawal Ameya Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 197 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal Argus Electronic Security Systems Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Ltd Argus Electronic Security Systems Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 98 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Argus Electronic Security Systems Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 52 Suspended Ltd ASK Chemicals India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 249.7 Suspended B.K.Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Bhagaban Mohapatra Constructions and Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 1.3 Assigned Engineers Pvt Ltd Bhagaban Mohapatra Constructions and LT Loan CRISIL BB 4.7 Assigned Engineers Pvt Ltd Bhagaban Mohapatra Constructions and CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Engineers Pvt Ltd Bhagwati Autocast Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Autocast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 46 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhagwati Autocast Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 14 Reaffirmed Chemtrols Samil India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Commercial Syn Bags Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 72.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Commercial Syn Bags Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 109 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB- Commercial Syn Bags Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 60.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Commercial Syn Bags Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 138.4 Assigned Faran Teppich Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Credit Gangamai Industries and Constructions TL CRISIL BB+ 248 Assigned Ltd Gangamai Industries and Constructions CC CRISIL BB+ 2202 Assigned Ltd Geltec Pvt Ltd CC$ CRISIL A+ 120 Reaffirmed Geltec Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 120 Reaffirmed H.M. Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Haldyn Glass Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 203 Reaffirmed Haldyn Glass Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 297 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hanuman Impex CC CRISIL B+ 99 Reaffirmed Hanuman Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Home Flooring And Decor Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Home Flooring And Decor Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Credit Jaika Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Jaika Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Jaika Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Fac Jindal Soft Italia Seating Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Suspended Jindal Soft Italia Seating Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 17 Suspended Jindal Soft Italia Seating Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 64.3 Suspended Loan Fac Jindal Soft Italia Seating Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 29 Suspended Kamal and Associates Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Knowledge Infrastructure Systems Pvt LtdBill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 250 Notice of Withdrawal Knowledge Infrastructure Systems Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB+ 800 Notice of Withdrawal Knowledge Infrastructure Systems Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 500 Withdrawal Loan Fac Knowledge Infrastructure Systems Pvt LtdWC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 950 Withdrawal Krishnae Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended Krishnae Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac Kshitij Polyline Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 28.2 Assigned Loan Fac Kshitij Polyline Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Kshitij Polyline Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 21.8 Assigned Meenakshi Fibers CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Meenakshi Fibers Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Mohan Steel Corporation CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed NEcX Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 37.1 Assigned; Suspension Revoked NEcX Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 12.9 Assigned; Suspension Revoked NEcX Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 50 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Omega Solar Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 480 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Omega Solar Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Oneworld Creations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Oneworld Creations Pvt Ltd Medium TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Oneworld Creations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Pallavi Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Pallavi Enterprises Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Pallavi Enterprises LT Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned PJR Project Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed PJR Project Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prabh Dayal Om Parkash (Jalandhar) CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Prabh Dayal Om Parkash (Jalandhar) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Prabh Dayal Om Parkash (Jalandhar) TL CRISIL B 16 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Quest Retail Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A- 30 Reaffirmed Quest Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed Quest Retail Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 50 Assigned Quest Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 85 Assigned Loan Fac R. N. Dobariya Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed Radhey Shyam Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Radhey Shyam Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Raghuvar India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 307.5 Reaffirmed Raghuvar India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Raghuvar India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Ramsaai Real Estate Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 64.2 Assigned Rcik Foods TL CRISIL B 4.5 Assigned Rcik Foods CC CRISIL B 58.5 Assigned Rcik Foods Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 2 Assigned Limits Rishabh Software Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Rishabh Software Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 95.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB S R Overseas - Panipat CC CRISIL B+ 39 Assigned; Suspension Revoked S R Overseas - Panipat TL CRISIL B+ 39.6 Assigned; Suspension Revoked S. K. Jain Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Suspended S. K. Jain Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 10 Suspended S. S. Construction - Karad CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended S. S. Construction - Karad Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.5 Suspended Loan Fac S. S. Construction - Karad TL CRISIL B+ 1.5 Suspended Sankar Marine Aquarium Proposed TL CRISIL B 75 Assigned Sankar Marine Aquarium CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 320 Reaffirmed Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 2190 Reaffirmed Scholars Academy Education Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Scholars Academy Education Trust TL CRISIL B- 140 Reaffirmed Seinumero Nirman Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 70 Suspended *Interchangeable with Packing Credit Seinumero Nirman Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 44.6 Suspended Loan Fac Seinumero Nirman Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35.4 Suspended Shivam Structural and Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Shivam Structural and Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Balaji Mining Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed SRS Ltd CC CRISIL D 3500 Notice of Withdrawal SRS Ltd LOC CRISIL D 4750 Notice of Withdrawal Super Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Purchase Super Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Swati Energy and Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Reaffirmed Swati Energy and Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Triumph Auto Parts Distributors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 67.5 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) United Masterbatches Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 24 Assigned United Masterbatches Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Universal Medicare Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed #Inclusive of sub-limit for working capital demand loan up to Rs.50 million Universal Medicare Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Credit Universal Medicare Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Vardhman Yarns and Threads Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 1500 Negative Implications *Interchangeable with other fund-based limits Vardhman Yarns and Threads Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 81.3 Negative Loan Fac Implications Vardhman Yarns and Threads Ltd TL CRISIL AA 1341.1 Negative Implications Wohr Parking Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Suspended Wohr Parking Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4 Suspended Loan Fac Wohr Parking Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15.4 Suspended Y V Mane Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)