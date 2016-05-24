May 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 23, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apco Vehicles India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Fac Capithan Exporting Company Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed Capithan Exporting Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4 137.1 Reaffirmed Coastal Agro Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed Coastal Agro Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Delta Paper Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Delta Paper Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed Delta Paper Mills Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed DelVal Flow Controls Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed G. R. Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 550 Assigned G. R. Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 3000 Assigned G. R. Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 700 Assigned H K Lumbers LLP Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Hans Raj Agros Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.2 Reaffirmed Hanuman Rice and General Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Inspira Enterprise India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Inspira Enterprise India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 500 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Dhatu Udhyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed MIOT Hospitals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Orient Color Art Printers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Orient Color Art Printers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned Oriental Export Corporation Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Oriental Export Corporation Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 135 Assigned Oriental Export Corporation Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Oriental Export Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Oriental Export Corporation Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Discounting Posh Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed R C Plasto Tanks and Pipes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 90 Reaffirmed R.R.Thulasi Builders India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Rajaram Solvex Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Sai Service Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed Shape Machine Tools Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Shape Machine Tools Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Steel Works and Power Engineers Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 153 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Uma Exports Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 430 Reaffirmed Purchase Universal Medicap Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Universal Medicap Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 3.8 Reaffirmed Forward Universal Medicap Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 110 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apco Vehicles India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Apco Vehicles India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB- Apco Vehicles India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Babbar Agro Industry CC CRISIL D 55 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Babbar Agro Industry Inventory Funding CRISIL D 30 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL A4 Babbar Agro Industry LT Loan CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Coastal Agro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Coastal Agro Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 28.5 Reaffirmed Coastal Agro Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 17.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Deepak Cables India Ltd BG CRISIL D 6658.8 Reaffirmed Deepak Cables India Ltd CC CRISIL D 3050 Reaffirmed Deepak Cables India Ltd LOC CRISIL D 973.3 Reaffirmed Deepak Cables India Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 2317.9 Reaffirmed Delta Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B- 520 Reaffirmed Delta Paper Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 380 Reaffirmed DelVal Flow Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed DelVal Flow Controls Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 47.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac DelVal Flow Controls Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 52.8 Reaffirmed DHFL Vysya Housing Finance Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 472.4 Reaffirmed Dynamic Flow Products Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 80 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL BB+ G. R. Engineering Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB 350 Assigned G. R. Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned G. R. Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned G. R. Engineering Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Gopala Kraft Pack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Gopala Kraft Pack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 62.5 Reaffirmed H K Lumbers LLP Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Hans Raj Agros Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 190 Reaffirmed Hans Raj Agros Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hans Raj Agros Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Hans Raj Agros Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Hanuman Rice and General Mills CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Hanuman Rice and General Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Krishna Cotton CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned Mahalaxmi Dhatu Udhyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Dhatu Udhyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MIOT Hospitals Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB+ 185 Reaffirmed MIOT Hospitals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed MIOT Hospitals Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB+ 700 Reaffirmed MIOT Hospitals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1073.2 Assigned Loan Fac MIOT Hospitals Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 15 Assigned Credit MIOT Hospitals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1636.8 Assigned Orient Color Art Printers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10.4 Assigned Orient Color Art Printers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.3 Assigned Loan Fac Orient Color Art Printers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B 17.5 Assigned Discounting Orient Color Art Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 13.6 Assigned Posh Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Posh Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL BBB- 53 Reaffirmed * Includes sub-limit of Rs.42.5 million for buyer's credit Posh Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 277 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Power Finance Corporation Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 75 Reaffirmed *Limit for working capital'working capital demand loan/overdraft facility/cash credit/line of credit/bank guarantee. Limit includes long-term and short-term facilities. Total working capital borrowings not to exceed board-approved limit of Rs.75.0 billion. Power Finance Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 224.7 Reaffirmed Prem Textiles International Export Packing CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Credit Prem Textiles International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prithvi Sound Products Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 450 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prithvi Sound Products Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 150 Assigned Loan Fac R C Plasto Tanks and Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed R C Plasto Tanks and Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed R.R.Thulasi Builders India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 220 Reaffirmed R.R.Thulasi Builders India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 82.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajaram Solvex Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 219 Assigned Sai Service Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 705 Reaffirmed Sai Service Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 145 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Saravana Stores (Thanga Nagai Maligai) CC CRISIL BBB 600 Assigned Saravana Stores (Thanga Nagai Maligai) Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 1400 Assigned Shape Machine Tools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Assigned Smaaash Entertainment Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ 750 Assigned Sri Viswasanthi Educational CC CRISIL BB 58 Reaffirmed Institutions Pvt Ltd Sri Viswasanthi Educational Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 26.6 Reaffirmed Institutions Pvt Ltd Limits Sri Viswasanthi Educational TL CRISIL BB 27.5 Reaffirmed Institutions Pvt Ltd Steel Works and Power Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Steel Works and Power Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ The Oriental Insurance Co. 