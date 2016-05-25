May 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 24, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajwani Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 850 Reaffirmed Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 215 Reaffirmed Arrow Constructions Ltd BG CRISIL A4 55 Suspended Arrow Constructions Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended CHW Forge Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 142 Reaffirmed Dicitex Furnishings Ltd Foreign Demand CRISIL A4+ 230 Suspended Bill Purchase Dicitex Furnishings Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 35 Suspended Dicitex Furnishings Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Dicitex Furnishings Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended Dicitex Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Dicitex Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 52.5 Suspended Elgi Equipments Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A1+ 15 Reaffirmed Negotiation Elgi Equipments Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with bill discounting Elgi Equipments Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 850 Reaffirmed Elgi Equipments Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CRISIL A1+ 110 Reaffirmed @ Interchangeable between Letter of Credit (LC) and Bank Guarantee (BG) Elgi Equipments Ltd ST Bk Fac% CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed % Interchangeable between packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC), bill discounting, BG and LC Elgi Equipments Ltd ST Bk Fac* CRISIL A1+ 2145 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable to an extent of Rs.375 million between PCFC, bBill discounting, BG and LC Elgi Equipments Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 650 Reaffirmed Elgi Equipments Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd Supplier Bill CRISIL A2 40 Reaffirmed Discounting Eximcorp India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Gulf Engineers and Constructors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Ideal Detonators Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Indaid Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Industrial Safety Products Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 550 Reaffirmed Purchase* *Interchangeable up to Rs.100 million between packing credit and foreign bill purchase Industrial Safety Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable up to Rs.100 million between packing credit and foreign bill purchase Industrial Safety Products Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Industrial Safety Products Pvt Ltd Standby Foreign CRISIL A3 130 Reaffirmed Bill Exchange KMS Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Suspended KMS Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Loan Fac Lucas-TVS Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 2350 Reaffirmed Lucas-TVS Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed (Including Commercial Paper) Maco Corporation India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed Maco Corporation India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed Mayfair Hotels and Resorts Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Million Ceramic BG CRISIL A4+ 12 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Mishka Gold Jewellery Ltd BG CRISIL A4 250 Suspended MOC Dies and Moulds BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 MOC Dies and Moulds LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 NIS Management Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Prince Containers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Pushpak Bullions Pvt Ltd Metal Loan CRISIL A4+ 250 Suspended Steel Crackers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed STG Refractory Services Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Vedika Metals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Vedika Metals Pvt Ltd Standby Export CRISIL A3 14 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Vega Controls Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A G Oils Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended A R Constructions LT Loan CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned Ajwani Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Ajwani Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 984.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ajwani Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 15.5 Reaffirmed Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 270 Reaffirmed Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 6.3 Reaffirmed Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 7.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arrow Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Ashutosh Flour Mill CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Bajrangbali Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 64 Reaffirmed CHW Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 600 Reaffirmed CHW Forge Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Credit CHW Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 543 Reaffirmed Loan Fac CHW Forge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed Dhanturi Group of Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 117 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Dhanturi Group of Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 83 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Dicitex Furnishings Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Suspended Dicitex Furnishings Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 283.7 Suspended Dicitex Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 340 Suspended Dicitex Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 430 Suspended Elgi Equipments Ltd CC CRISIL AA 330 Reaffirmed Elgi Equipments Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA 485 Reaffirmed Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 145 Reaffirmed Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 88.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 26.5 Reaffirmed Eximcorp India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Fulzan Properties LT Loan CRISIL D 75 Assigned Gulf Engineers and Constructors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Gulf Engineers and Constructors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Credit Hana Motor Plaza Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 180 Assigned Loan Fac Hana Motor Plaza Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Hana Motor Plaza Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 210 Assigned Fac Ideal Detonators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Ideal Detonators Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 136.5 Suspended Indaid Engineers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 2.5 Suspended Indaid Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Indaid Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 7.5 Suspended Jashank Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Jhanwar Rice and Dall Mill CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Jhanwar Rice and Dall Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jhanwar Rice and Dall Mill TL CRISIL B+ 13.3 Reaffirmed Jhanwar Rice and Dall Mill Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Kineta Global Ltd CC* CRISIL B 300 Upgraded from CRISIL D *EPC of Rs.300 Million as sublimit of Cash Credit ; LC of Rs.150 Million as sublimit of Cash Credit. Kineta Global Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 900 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Lucas-TVS Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 1245 Reaffirmed Mayfair Hotels and Resorts (Sikkim) Pvt CC CRISIL BB 4.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Mayfair Hotels and Resorts (Sikkim) Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 205 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Mayfair Hotels and Resorts (Sikkim) Pvt TL CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed Ltd Mayfair Hotels and Resorts Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Mayfair Hotels and Resorts Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1160 Reaffirmed Million Ceramic CC CRISIL BB- 27.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Million Ceramic LT Loan CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Million Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Mishka Gold Jewellery Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 350 Suspended MOC Dies and Moulds CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ MOC Dies and Moulds Cash TL CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ MOC Dies and Moulds Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 28 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Nath Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 262.5 Assigned Fac Nath Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 337.5 Assigned Loan Fac NIS Management Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 310 Reaffirmed Ogun Steel Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Suspended Ogun Steel Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 150 Suspended Ogun Steel Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 88 Suspended Ogun Steel Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 45.5 Suspended Loan Fac Prince Containers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Prince Containers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 102.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prince Containers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 17.3 Assigned Pushpak Bullions Pvt Ltd Gold Loan* CRISIL BB+ 1150 Suspended *Rs 150.0 Million interchangeable with overdraft Pushpak Bullions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 430 Suspended Loan Fac Raj Yamaha CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Sajjala Bio Labs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Sajjala Bio Labs Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 73.5 Assigned Shiv Shakti Industries - Ahmedabad CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended Shiv Shakti Industries - Ahmedabad TL CRISIL B 37.5 Suspended Shri Paharimata Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Shri Paharimata Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Paharimata Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 19 Assigned Shrinivas (Gujarat) Laboratories Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Sri Karvembu Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Sri Karvembu Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed Sri Karvembu Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 22.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Mata Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Sri Mata Infratech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 76.3 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Mata Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL D 443.7 Suspended Steel Crackers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Stellar Information Technology Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Suspended Stellar Information Technology Pvt. Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB+ 27.2 Suspended Stellar Information Technology Pvt. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 15.1 Suspended Stellar Information Technology Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 2.7 Suspended Loan Fac STG Refractory Services Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended STG Refractory Services Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Swagath Marriage and Function Hall LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 148 Upgraded from CRISIL BB T. Jayachandran CC CRISIL B 50.8 Suspended T. Jayachandran LT Loan CRISIL B 19.2 Suspended Trium Logistics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Suspended Trium Logistics India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 65 Suspended Loan Fac Trium Logistics India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended V.N.M.S. Ayyachamy Nadar and Bros CC CRISIL B+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B Vaishno Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Vaishno Rice Mills Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Vedika Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Vedika Metals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Purchase Vedika Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 36 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vega Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Vega Controls Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vega Controls Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Vinayak Autolink Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 100 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 