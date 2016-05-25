May 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 24, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ajwani Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 850 Reaffirmed
Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed
Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 215 Reaffirmed
Arrow Constructions Ltd BG CRISIL A4 55 Suspended
Arrow Constructions Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
CHW Forge Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 142 Reaffirmed
Dicitex Furnishings Ltd Foreign Demand CRISIL A4+ 230 Suspended
Bill Purchase
Dicitex Furnishings Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 35 Suspended
Dicitex Furnishings Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Dicitex Furnishings Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended
Dicitex Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended
Dicitex Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 52.5 Suspended
Elgi Equipments Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A1+ 15 Reaffirmed
Negotiation
Elgi Equipments Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with bill discounting
Elgi Equipments Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 850 Reaffirmed
Elgi Equipments Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CRISIL A1+ 110 Reaffirmed
@ Interchangeable between Letter of Credit (LC) and Bank Guarantee (BG)
Elgi Equipments Ltd ST Bk Fac% CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed
% Interchangeable between packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC), bill discounting, BG and LC
Elgi Equipments Ltd ST Bk Fac* CRISIL A1+ 2145 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable to an extent of Rs.375 million between PCFC, bBill discounting, BG and LC
Elgi Equipments Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 650 Reaffirmed
Elgi Equipments Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed
Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd Supplier Bill CRISIL A2 40 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Eximcorp India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed
Gulf Engineers and Constructors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Ideal Detonators Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended
Indaid Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Industrial Safety Products Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 550 Reaffirmed
Purchase*
*Interchangeable up to Rs.100 million between packing credit and foreign bill purchase
Industrial Safety Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable up to Rs.100 million between packing credit and foreign bill purchase
Industrial Safety Products Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Industrial Safety Products Pvt Ltd Standby Foreign CRISIL A3 130 Reaffirmed
Bill Exchange
KMS Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
KMS Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Loan Fac
Lucas-TVS Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 2350 Reaffirmed
Lucas-TVS Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed
(Including Commercial Paper)
Maco Corporation India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed
Maco Corporation India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed
Mayfair Hotels and Resorts Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Million Ceramic BG CRISIL A4+ 12 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Mishka Gold Jewellery Ltd BG CRISIL A4 250 Suspended
MOC Dies and Moulds BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
MOC Dies and Moulds LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
NIS Management Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed
Prince Containers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed
Pushpak Bullions Pvt Ltd Metal Loan CRISIL A4+ 250 Suspended
Steel Crackers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
STG Refractory Services Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
Vedika Metals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Vedika Metals Pvt Ltd Standby Export CRISIL A3 14 Reaffirmed
Packing Credit
Vega Controls Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A G Oils Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended
A R Constructions LT Loan CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned
Ajwani Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Ajwani Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 984.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ajwani Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 15.5 Reaffirmed
Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 270 Reaffirmed
Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 6.3 Reaffirmed
Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 7.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Arrow Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended
Ashutosh Flour Mill CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Bajrangbali Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 64 Reaffirmed
CHW Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 600 Reaffirmed
CHW Forge Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed
Credit
CHW Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 543 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
CHW Forge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed
Dhanturi Group of Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 117 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Dhanturi Group of Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 83 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Dicitex Furnishings Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Suspended
Dicitex Furnishings Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 283.7 Suspended
Dicitex Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 340 Suspended
Dicitex Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 430 Suspended
Elgi Equipments Ltd CC CRISIL AA 330 Reaffirmed
Elgi Equipments Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA 485 Reaffirmed
Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 145 Reaffirmed
Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 88.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 26.5 Reaffirmed
Eximcorp India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Fulzan Properties LT Loan CRISIL D 75 Assigned
Gulf Engineers and Constructors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed
Gulf Engineers and Constructors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 15 Assigned
Credit
Hana Motor Plaza Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 180 Assigned
Loan Fac
Hana Motor Plaza Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Hana Motor Plaza Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 210 Assigned
Fac
Ideal Detonators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended
Ideal Detonators Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 136.5 Suspended
Indaid Engineers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 2.5 Suspended
Indaid Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended
Indaid Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 7.5 Suspended
Jashank Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Jhanwar Rice and Dall Mill CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Jhanwar Rice and Dall Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jhanwar Rice and Dall Mill TL CRISIL B+ 13.3 Reaffirmed
Jhanwar Rice and Dall Mill Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Kineta Global Ltd CC* CRISIL B 300 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
*EPC of Rs.300 Million as sublimit of Cash Credit ; LC of Rs.150 Million as sublimit of Cash
Credit.
Kineta Global Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 900 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
Lucas-TVS Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 1245 Reaffirmed
Mayfair Hotels and Resorts (Sikkim) Pvt CC CRISIL BB 4.4 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mayfair Hotels and Resorts (Sikkim) Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 205 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Mayfair Hotels and Resorts (Sikkim) Pvt TL CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mayfair Hotels and Resorts Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Mayfair Hotels and Resorts Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1160 Reaffirmed
Million Ceramic CC CRISIL BB- 27.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Million Ceramic LT Loan CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Million Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Mishka Gold Jewellery Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 350 Suspended
MOC Dies and Moulds CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
MOC Dies and Moulds Cash TL CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
MOC Dies and Moulds Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 28 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Nath Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 262.5 Assigned
Fac
Nath Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 337.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
NIS Management Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 310 Reaffirmed
Ogun Steel Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Suspended
Ogun Steel Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 150 Suspended
Ogun Steel Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 88 Suspended
Ogun Steel Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 45.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Prince Containers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Prince Containers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 102.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Prince Containers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 17.3 Assigned
Pushpak Bullions Pvt Ltd Gold Loan* CRISIL BB+ 1150 Suspended
*Rs 150.0 Million interchangeable with overdraft
Pushpak Bullions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 430 Suspended
Loan Fac
Raj Yamaha CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Sajjala Bio Labs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Sajjala Bio Labs Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 73.5 Assigned
Shiv Shakti Industries - Ahmedabad CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended
Shiv Shakti Industries - Ahmedabad TL CRISIL B 37.5 Suspended
Shri Paharimata Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed
Shri Paharimata Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shri Paharimata Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 19 Assigned
Shrinivas (Gujarat) Laboratories Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Sri Karvembu Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed
Sri Karvembu Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed
Sri Karvembu Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 22.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sri Mata Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Sri Mata Infratech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 76.3 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sri Mata Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL D 443.7 Suspended
Steel Crackers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Stellar Information Technology Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Suspended
Stellar Information Technology Pvt. Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB+ 27.2 Suspended
Stellar Information Technology Pvt. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 15.1 Suspended
Stellar Information Technology Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 2.7 Suspended
Loan Fac
STG Refractory Services Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended
STG Refractory Services Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended
Swagath Marriage and Function Hall LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 148 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
T. Jayachandran CC CRISIL B 50.8 Suspended
T. Jayachandran LT Loan CRISIL B 19.2 Suspended
Trium Logistics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Suspended
Trium Logistics India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 65 Suspended
Loan Fac
Trium Logistics India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended
V.N.M.S. Ayyachamy Nadar and Bros CC CRISIL B+ 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Vaishno Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended
Vaishno Rice Mills Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended
Vedika Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
Vedika Metals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Vedika Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 36 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vega Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
Vega Controls Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vega Controls Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed
Vinayak Autolink Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
