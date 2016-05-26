May 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 25, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alfa Laval India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 2695.5 Reaffirmed Alpex Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Alpex Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 265 Reaffirmed BVSR PAM Road Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed BVSR PRP Road Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 14 Reaffirmed Concord Construction BG CRISIL A4 150 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A4+ DLF Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 8602.3 Reaffirmed DLF Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 8100 Reaffirmed DLF Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 18450 Reaffirmed Duflon Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Duflon Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Everplus Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended Kalyan Aqua and Marine Exports India BG CRISIL A4+ 3.4 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL A4' Kalyan Aqua and Marine Exports India Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 300 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd Discounting CRISIL A4' Kalyan Aqua and Marine Exports India LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL A4' Kalyan Aqua and Marine Exports India Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL A4' KUN Motoren Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40.5 Assigned Nashik Forge Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Phaloudi Constructions and BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Assigned Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Roofs and Ceilings (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Roofs and Ceilings (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Roopa Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Roopa Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Roopa Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Shree Nathjee Roller Flour Mills Ltd ST Loan CRISIL 500 Reaffirmed A2(Notice of Withdrawal) Sleek Knitwears LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed SN Enviro - Tech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 820 Reaffirmed Sourz Foods India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Sourz Foods India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 35 Suspended Sourz Foods India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Loan Fac Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 46.5 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A4+ Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 2 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A4+ Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A4+ SRG Apparels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 8 Reaffirmed SRG Apparels Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 300 Reaffirmed Credit SRG Apparels Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit Sunray Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed SVA Syntex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.3 Reaffirmed SVA Syntex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1 500 Withdrawn CP) Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd CP Provisional 500 Assigned CRISIL A1+(SO) Texmo Industries LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 70 Reaffirmed Tranter India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+(SO) 300 Reaffirmed Veera Techno Trec Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 135 Reaffirmed *includes sub limit of letter of credit of Rs35 million Vijaya Ferlloys Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed VST Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aesthetic Gold Ornaments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Alfa Laval India Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 277.1 Reaffirmed Alpex Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Asian Multiplexes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Asian Multiplexes Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Bellad and Company CC CRISIL BB 158 Reaffirmed Bellad and Company LT Loan CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Bellad Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 79 Reaffirmed BVSR KP Road Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 333 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BVSR KP Road Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 417 Reaffirmed BVSR PAM Road Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 106.4 Reaffirmed BVSR PAM Road Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 138.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BVSR PRP Road Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 164.8 Reaffirmed BVSR PRP Road Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 181.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Capitol Hill Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 450 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B- Concord Construction CC CRISIL B+ 60 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB-/Stable') Deluxe Cold Storage and Food Processors CC CRISIL BBB+ 700 Reaffirmed Ltd Deluxe Cold Storage and Food Processors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac DLF Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 4150 Reaffirmed DLF Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 2189.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac DLF Ltd TL CRISIL A 115807.3Reaffirmed Duflon Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Duflon Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 275 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB Duflon Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 204.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Duflon Industries Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Duflon Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 82.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Egwood Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 179.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Egwood Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 0.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Eminent Jewel Arcade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 69.5 Assigned ESS Ell Cables Company CC* CRISIL B 100 Assigned * Interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities Everplus Plastics Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 27.5 Suspended *Includes Sub-limit of Rs. 10 million of Working Capital Demand Loan Everplus Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 16.3 Suspended Loan Fac Everplus Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 28.7 Suspended Gagan Pulses Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 600 Reaffirmed Ganpati Foods - Fazilka CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Ganpati Foods - Fazilka Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 20 Assigned ICICI Prudential Money Market Fund Money Market Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Indra Power Gen. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Indra Power Gen. Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 70.5 Suspended Loan Fac Indra Power Gen. Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 129.5 Suspended JKC General Trading Co. Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed JKC General Trading Co. CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed JKC General Trading Co. Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Kalyan Aqua and Marine Exports India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 21.5 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Kalyan Aqua and Marine Exports India Standby LOC CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL B+ Kalyan Aqua and Marine Exports India TL CRISIL BB- 58.3 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL B+ KUN Motoren Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Mangal Pulses Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 495 Reaffirmed Musaddilal Projects Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 510 Assigned Musaddilal Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Loan Fac Muthu Silk House CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Muthu Silk House Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Nashik Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Nashik Forge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 25 Suspended Phaloudi Constructions and CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Premier Cryogenics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Premier Cryogenics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 125 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Priniti Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Priniti Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 107.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Roofs and Ceilings (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Roopa Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 32.5 Reaffirmed Roopa Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 8 Reaffirmed Roopa Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Roopa Industries Ltd SME Credit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Roopa Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2 Reaffirmed S.V. Motors LT Loan CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned S.V. Motors Open CC CRISIL B+ 63 Assigned Salasar Balaji Real Infra TL CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Sargodha Oil Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 600 Reaffirmed SB Motor Corp CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed SBI SBI Premier Liquid CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund SBI SBI Magnum CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed InstaCash Fund SBI Magnum InstaCash Fund and SBI SBI Premier Liquid CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Premier Liquid Fund Fund SBI Magnum InstaCash Fund and SBI SBI Magnum CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Premier Liquid Fund InstaCash Fund Sheen Golden Jewels (india) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Shree Bankey Behari Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 4900 Reaffirmed Shree Bankey Behari Exports Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 1100 Reaffirmed Shree Bankey Behari Food Processors Pvt CC CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Nathjee Roller Flour Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Shreemukh Builders Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 300 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB- Shreemukh Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed Fac Siyaram Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B Siyaram Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 9.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from 'CRISIL B Sleek Knitwears Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 425 Reaffirmed Sleek Knitwears TL CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed SN Enviro - Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 16 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB- Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from 'CRISIL BB- Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB- SRG Apparels Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 85 Reaffirmed SRG Apparels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 67 Reaffirmed SRG Apparels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sumo Biscuits Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 72.5 Assigned Sumo Biscuits Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 148.5 Assigned Sunray Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Sunray Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SVA Syntex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB SVA Syntex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 59.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Telu Ram Amar Chand & Company CC CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed Texmo Industries CC CRISIL A+ 650 Reaffirmed Texmo Industries Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 850 Reaffirmed TGI Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ TGI Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ TGI Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 35.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Tranter India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL AA(SO) 200 Reaffirmed Credit Tranter India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA(SO) 207 Reaffirmed Ukay Luggage India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Ukay Luggage India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Veera Techno Trec Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Vijaya Ferlloys CC CRISIL B 55 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B+ Vijaya Ferlloys Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 15 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.