Aug 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 29 & 30, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A P Steel Re-Rolling Mill Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 26.7 Suspended Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ B. M. Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned B. M. Foods BG CRISIL A4+ 8.1 Reaffirmed Baby Marine International Bill Pur - Dis Fac CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Baby Marine International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Baby Marine International Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 7.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhagwandas Metals Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 55 Assigned Birmi Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Assigned Bluepark Seafoods Pvt Ltd Standby Export CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Packing Credit Deutsche Bank A. G. CD programme CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Farmachem Life Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Gajanan Ferro Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Geeta Glass Works LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Golden Metal Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Assigned Industrial Engineering Corporation BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Kabra Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned KCC Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2000 Suspended KCC Buildcon Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 5 Suspended KNY Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Lalit Mining And Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Letraco Kid Leather Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Loan Fac Letraco Kid Leather Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Letraco Kid Leather Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Suspended Lezora Vitrified Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Loan Fac Lion Tapes Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4 5 Notice of withdrawal Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Medical Mission Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Medical Mission Monalisa Engicons BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Namaste India Aviation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Namaste India Aviation Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Neometrix Engineering Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 30 Assigned * Interchangeable with LC NPG Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Patel Timber Depot Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 50 Notice of withdrawal Pobji Emporium Packing Credit CRISIL A4 21 Assigned Raghuvir Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Ramkrishy Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 320 Suspended Ravin Cables Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 1500 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Notice of Withdrawal Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 170 Notice of Withdrawal Sarathas Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 120 Assigned Loan Fac Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Sharvani Ventures & Avenues Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Shimla Autos Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Shital Fibres Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 390 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Shree Venus Energy System Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Shree Venus Energy System Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Shree Venus Energy System Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 6.4 Suspended Contract Smart Login Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 105 Reaffirmed * Cash Credit of Rs.15 Million as sublimit of LC facility.PSR of Rs.5 Million as sublimit of CC limits. Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 36.5 Reaffirmed Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit Sri Sai Earth Movers Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Stretch Bands (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 0.4 Notice of Forward withdrawal Stretch Bands (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Notice of withdrawal Sunworld Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 19 Suspended SVN Agro Refineries LOC CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed Svsvs Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 480 Assigned Tribhuwan Narayan Singh BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Unisonn Infrastructures Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Vanashree Dairy Farm Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 7.6 Assigned Vasu Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Vishesh Industries Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4 15 Suspended WRC Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A P Steel Re-Rolling Mill Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended A P Steel Re-Rolling Mill Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 9 Suspended A. R. T. Fabrication Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Ambico Exports and Imports Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL B+ 190 Reaffirmed Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd CC CRISIL A- 20 Reaffirmed Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 30 Reaffirmed Andhra Bank Perpetual Tier-I CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Bonds Andhra Bank Upper Tier-II CRISIL AA 7200 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Andhra Bank Tier-I Bond Issue CRISIL AA- 9000 Assigned (Under Basel III) Andhra Bank Tier-I Bond Issue CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Andhra Bank Tier-II Bond Issue CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Andhra Bank Tier-II Bond Issue CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Andhra Bank Tier-II Bond Issue CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Andhra Bank Infrastructure CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Bond Issue Avinash Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1445 Suspended B. M. Constructions CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned B. M. Foods CC CRISIL BB- 47.4 Reaffirmed B. M. Foods TL CRISIL BB- 24.5 Reaffirmed B.G. Distributors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 160 Assigned Balamurugan Automobiles CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Balamurugan Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Baldva Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Baldva Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed BFCL Terminal Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 300 Assigned Bhagwandas Metals Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Bharathi Rajaa Hospital and Research CC CRISIL B- 12.5 Suspended Centre Pvt Ltd Bharathi Rajaa Hospital and Research LT Loan CRISIL B- 21 Suspended Centre Pvt Ltd Bharathi Rajaa Hospital and Research Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 146.5 Suspended Centre Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Birmi Impex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned Birmi Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Bluepark Seafoods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 220 Assigned Bluepark Seafoods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 400 Assigned Credit Brutus IFMR Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs CRISIL A- 14.8 Assigned Brutus IFMR Capital 2016 Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AA- 332.7 Assigned C P Rama Rao Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Fac CAVIER BATHFITTINGS LTD. CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended CAVIER BATHFITTINGS LTD. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac Dairy Classic Ice Creams Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Dairy Classic Ice Creams Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Deluxe Fabrics Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned * Interchangeable with packing credit up to Rs.50 million Echo Motors And Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Assigned Echo Motors And Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed Inventory CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Funding Farmachem Life Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 7.5 Assigned Farmachem Life Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned Gajanan Ferro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 135 Suspended Gajanan Ferro Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Suspended Loan Fac Gajanan Ferro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended Geeta Glass Works CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Geeta Glass Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended Loan Fac Geeta Glass Works TL CRISIL BB- 42.5 Suspended Golden Metal Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Assigned Golden Metal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Guru Nanak Milk Products CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned Hindustan Enviro Life Protection CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned Services Ltd Honey Properties LT Loan CRISIL B 70.5 Assigned Industrial Engineering Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Kabra Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned Kabra Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 31.5 Assigned Loan Fac Kabra Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Kashmira Trader CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Assigned Katheri Industrial Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Katheri Industrial Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50 Assigned KCC Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 285 Suspended KCC Buildcon Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL BBB 110 Suspended * Clean Overdraft Facility KNY Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned Krishan Kumar and Co. - Kaithal CC CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Kutti Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Kutti Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Kutti Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 87 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lalit Mining And Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Lezora Vitrified Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 320 Suspended Loan Fac Lion Tapes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35.5 Notice of withdrawal Lion Tapes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21.8 Notice of Loan Fac withdrawal Lion Tapes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 37.7 Notice of withdrawal Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A M. R. Seetharam LT Loan CRISIL BB- 850 Assigned Maa Vaishno Edibles Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended Maa Vaishno Edibles Pvt. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL B 17.8 Suspended Mahamaya Foods and Grains Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 178.5 Reaffirmed Mahamaya Foods and Grains Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 42.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahamaya Foods and Grains Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 79 Reaffirmed Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Medical Mission Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church LT Loan CRISIL B+ 308.5 Reaffirmed Medical Mission Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 49 Reaffirmed Medical Mission Loan Fac Manan Apparels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Manan Apparels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Loan Fac Merge Stones Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 50 Assigned Fac Merge Stones Foreign LOC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Merge Stones Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned Loan Fac Methe IFMR Capital 2016 Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A- 271.3 Assigned Methe IFMR Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs CRISIL BBB+ 12.1 Assigned MG Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 47.5 Assigned MG Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 32.5 Assigned Loan Fac Mhetre Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 17.5 Assigned Loan Fac Mhetre Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Assigned Mhetre Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 87.5 Assigned Monalisa Engicons CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Namaste Airport Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 170 Assigned Loan Fac Namaste India Aviation Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Fac Nanda Gokula Industries CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Neometrix Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned NPG Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 235 Reaffirmed One Auto Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac One Auto Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Fac P. L. Associates CC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed P. L. Associates Foreign LOC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Palaniappa Marketing Agencies CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Patel Timber Depot Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 3 Notice of withdrawal Pobji Emporium Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Assigned Loan Fac Pobji Emporium Bill Discounting CRISIL B 25 Assigned Pobji Emporium LT Loan CRISIL B 9 Assigned Prerna Cotpress Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 57.5 Suspended Prerna Cotpress Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 22.5 Suspended Loan Fac R F Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended R F Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Fac R F Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 175.6 Suspended Loan Fac Raghuvir Buildcon Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Raghuvir Buildcon Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Ramkrishy Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Suspended Ravin Cables Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 650 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ravin Cables Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 350 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ S. I. Patel Industries CC CRISIL B+ 95 Suspended S. I. Patel Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Loan Fac Sabash Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 60 Suspended Sabash Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Sabash Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Sabash Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 45 Suspended Sabash Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 105 Suspended Loan Fac Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 430 Notice of Withdrawal Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 532.5 Notice of Withdrawal Sarathas CC CRISIL BBB+ 390 Assigned Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL BBB+ 3220 Reaffirmed * Rs.20.0 million Sub limit of Drop line OD facility Satkar Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Satkar Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 111.4 Assigned Sharvani Ventures & Avenues Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 52.5 Assigned Fac Shimla Autos Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 21 Assigned Shimla Autos Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Shital Fibres Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 800 Reaffirmed Shital Fibres Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Shiv Shakti Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 53 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Venus Energy System Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 32 Suspended Shree Venus Energy System Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 31.6 Suspended Loan Fac Siddhi Ganesh Metal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Siddhi Ganesh Metal Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Sikand and Company Inventory Funding CRISIL B 190 Assigned Fac Smart Login Solutions Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Smart Login Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Solamalai Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 77.5 Reaffirmed Fac Solamalai Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 14 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Solamalai Automobiles Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 108.5 Reaffirmed Sonika Engineering and Construction Ltd CC CRISIL B 49 Suspended Sonika Engineering and Construction Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 35 Suspended Sonika Engineering and Construction Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 116 Suspended Loan Fac Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit Sri Balaji Assemblies and Plastics Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB Sri Balaji Assemblies and Plastics Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 55 Upgraded from Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL BB Sri Balaji Assemblies and Plastics Pvt Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB Sri Balaji Assemblies and Plastics Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 15 Upgraded from Ltd Credit CRISIL BB Sri Laxmi Srinivasa Industries CC CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned Sri Sai Earth Movers Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Stretch Bands (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Stretch Bands (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B 12.5 Reaffirmed Stretch Bands (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 24.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Stretch Bands (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 12.5 Reaffirmed Sunsat Infotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 162.5 Assigned Sunworld Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Suspended Sunworld Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 98 Suspended Suyash Mart Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 8.5 Suspended Suyash Mart Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.5 Suspended Loan Fac Suyash Mart Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended SVN Agro Refineries CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed SVN Agro Refineries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Svsvs Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Assigned Svsvs Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 65 Assigned Loan Fac Tata Capital Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 150 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tribhuwan Narayan Singh CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Ujjawala Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 49 Assigned Loan Fac Ujjawala Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1528.6 Assigned Unique Infraspace Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 350 Assigned Unisonn Infrastructures Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 83.8 Assigned Loan Fac Unisonn Infrastructures LT Loan CRISIL B 1.2 Assigned V R Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 25.2 Suspended V R Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 400 Suspended V R Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 39.4 Suspended Loan Fac V R Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 165.4 Suspended Vanashree Dairy Farm LT Loan CRISIL B- 57.4 Assigned Vasu Enterprises CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned Vijay Engifab India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 15 Suspended Vijay Engifab India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 12.4 Suspended Loan Fac Vijay Engifab India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 128 Suspended Vishesh Industries CC CRISIL B 25 Suspended Vishesh Industries TL CRISIL B 47.5 Suspended Vogue Vestures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 135 Suspended WRC Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 28 Suspended WRC Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B 6.5 Suspended WRC Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 26.3 Suspended Loan Fac WRC Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 4 Suspended Credit WRC Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 5.2 Suspended Writefine Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Writefine Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Writefine Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 