Aug 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 1, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABB Global Industries and Services Pvt LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd B S Progressive Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 250 Assigned Baldeo Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Baldeo Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Birla Corporation Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed CP) Canaan Marine Products Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 121 Downgraded under LOC from CRISIL A4+ Canaan Marine Products Packing Credit CRISIL A4 105 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Chariot International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Eastman Cast and Forge Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 82.5 Revised from Credit CRISIL A3 Eastman Cast and Forge Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Revised from CRISIL A3 Eastman Cast and Forge Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Revised from CRISIL A3 / CRISIL D Indian Immunologicals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Kapoor Cotsyn India Bills - Foreign CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Kapoor Cotsyn India Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Lexi Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Lexi Pvt Ltd Derivatives Fac CRISIL A2 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Lexi Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Maruti Suzuki India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Marya Frozen Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Purchase Marya Frozen Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 130 Reaffirmed Siddharth Industries BG CRISIL A4 35 Notice of Withdrawal Siddharth Industries LOC CRISIL A4 15 Notice of Withdrawal Sonu Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 200 Suspended Sri Bapuji Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 230 Reaffirmed Telecommunications Consultants India LtdLOC & BG CRISIL A1 5800 Reaffirmed Telecommunications Consultants India LtdProposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1 620 Reaffirmed The Printers (Mysore) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed The Printers (Mysore) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 40 Reaffirmed Weavetex Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABB Global Industries and Services Pvt CC* CRISIL AA+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd *Interchangeable with short-term loan Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 350 Reaffirmed Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 9020 Reaffirmed Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 880 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed B S Progressive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned B S Progressive Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned B S Progressive Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Loan Fac Baldeo Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Baldeo Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Limits Birla Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Cadsys (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 5 Assigned Cadsys (India) Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Discounting Cadsys (India) Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Canaan Marine Products LT Loan CRISIL B+ 26 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Chariot International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Eastman Cast and Forge Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 71 Revised from CRISIL BBB- ICICI Prudential Liquid Plan CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed ICICI Prudential Ultra ST Plan CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Indian Immunologicals Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 650 Reaffirmed Indian Immunologicals Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 650 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with export packing credit and working capital demand loan Indian Immunologicals Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with export packing credit, working capital demand loan, and letter of credit/bank guarantee. Indian Immunologicals Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 170 Reaffirmed Indian Immunologicals Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 680 Reaffirmed Kapoor Cotsyn India CC CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Kapoor Cotsyn India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lexi Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Maruti Suzuki India Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 29500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with non-fund based facilities to the extent of Rs.19200 million. Marya Frozen Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Marya Frozen Agro Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Marya Frozen Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Mayur Coldstorage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Mayur Coldstorage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 58.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mayur Coldstorage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 31.7 Reaffirmed Royale Marine Impex Pvt. Ltd. Export Packing CRISIL BB- 230 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B Royale Marine Impex Pvt. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B Royale Marine Impex Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 270 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Siddharth Industries CC CRISIL B 45 Notice of Withdrawal Siddharth Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal SKP Business Consulting LLP TL CRISIL BB 33.8 Assigned SKP Business Consulting LLP CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned SKP Business Consulting LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 86.2 Assigned Loan Fac Sonu Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Bapuji Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 253.5 Reaffirmed Sri Bapuji Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 4.7 Reaffirmed Sri Bapuji Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 11.8 Reaffirmed Telecommunications Consultants India LtdCC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 1750 Reaffirmed The Printers (Mysore) Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 230 Reaffirmed The Printers (Mysore) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 362.7 Reaffirmed Tirupati Industries - Rajkot CC CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Tirupati Industries - Rajkot Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tirupati Industries - Rajkot TL CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Unishire Urbanscape Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL B+(SO) 1260 Downgraded from CRISIL BB-(SO) Weavetex Overseas TL CRISIL A- 115 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.