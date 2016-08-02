Aug 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 1, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ABB Global Industries and Services Pvt LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd
B S Progressive Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 250 Assigned
Baldeo Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Baldeo Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
Birla Corporation Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
CP)
Canaan Marine Products Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 121 Downgraded
under LOC from CRISIL
A4+
Canaan Marine Products Packing Credit CRISIL A4 105 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Chariot International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Eastman Cast and Forge Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 82.5 Revised from
Credit CRISIL A3
Eastman Cast and Forge Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Revised from
CRISIL A3
Eastman Cast and Forge Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Revised from
CRISIL A3 /
CRISIL D
Indian Immunologicals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed
Kapoor Cotsyn India Bills - Foreign CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed
Kapoor Cotsyn India Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Lexi Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
Lexi Pvt Ltd Derivatives Fac CRISIL A2 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
Lexi Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Marya Frozen Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Marya Frozen Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 130 Reaffirmed
Siddharth Industries BG CRISIL A4 35 Notice of
Withdrawal
Siddharth Industries LOC CRISIL A4 15 Notice of
Withdrawal
Sonu Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 200 Suspended
Sri Bapuji Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 230 Reaffirmed
Telecommunications Consultants India LtdLOC & BG CRISIL A1 5800 Reaffirmed
Telecommunications Consultants India LtdProposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1 620 Reaffirmed
The Printers (Mysore) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed
The Printers (Mysore) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 40 Reaffirmed
Weavetex Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 500 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ABB Global Industries and Services Pvt CC* CRISIL AA+ 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd
*Interchangeable with short-term loan
Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 350 Reaffirmed
Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 9020 Reaffirmed
Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 880 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed
B S Progressive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned
B S Progressive Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned
B S Progressive Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned
Loan Fac
Baldeo Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Baldeo Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Limits
Birla Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed
Cadsys (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 5 Assigned
Cadsys (India) Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned
Discounting
Cadsys (India) Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned
Canaan Marine Products LT Loan CRISIL B+ 26 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Chariot International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed
Eastman Cast and Forge Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 71 Revised from
CRISIL BBB-
ICICI Prudential Liquid Plan CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
ICICI Prudential Ultra ST Plan CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Indian Immunologicals Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 650 Reaffirmed
Indian Immunologicals Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 650 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with export packing credit and working capital demand loan
Indian Immunologicals Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with export packing credit, working capital demand loan, and letter of
credit/bank guarantee.
Indian Immunologicals Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 170 Reaffirmed
Indian Immunologicals Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 680 Reaffirmed
Kapoor Cotsyn India CC CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Kapoor Cotsyn India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 52.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Lexi Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL A-
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 29500 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with non-fund based facilities to the extent of Rs.19200 million.
Marya Frozen Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
Marya Frozen Agro Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed
Marya Frozen Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed
Mayur Coldstorage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
Mayur Coldstorage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 58.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mayur Coldstorage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 31.7 Reaffirmed
Royale Marine Impex Pvt. Ltd. Export Packing CRISIL BB- 230 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL B
Royale Marine Impex Pvt. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Royale Marine Impex Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 270 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Siddharth Industries CC CRISIL B 45 Notice of
Withdrawal
Siddharth Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Notice of
Loan Fac Withdrawal
SKP Business Consulting LLP TL CRISIL BB 33.8 Assigned
SKP Business Consulting LLP CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned
SKP Business Consulting LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 86.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sonu Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sri Bapuji Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 253.5 Reaffirmed
Sri Bapuji Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 4.7 Reaffirmed
Sri Bapuji Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 11.8 Reaffirmed
Telecommunications Consultants India LtdCC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 1750 Reaffirmed
The Printers (Mysore) Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 230 Reaffirmed
The Printers (Mysore) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 362.7 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Industries - Rajkot CC CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Industries - Rajkot Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tirupati Industries - Rajkot TL CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed
Unishire Urbanscape Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL B+(SO) 1260 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-(SO)
Weavetex Overseas TL CRISIL A- 115 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)