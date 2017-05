Aug 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 2, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balaji Agro Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Credit Balaji Agro Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Balaji Agro Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Balaji Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Clad Metal India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed under LOC Clad Metal India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed Coal Mines Associated Traders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 289.5 Reaffirmed Coal Mines Associated Traders Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed Crystal Quinone Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Darcl Logistics Ltd BG CRISIL A2 750 Reaffirmed Dignity Innovations Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Purchase Dignity Innovations Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Dignity Innovations Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Credit Elegant Coatings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed under LOC Elegant Coatings Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Finquest Securities Pvt Ltd CP Provisional 500 Assigned CRISIL A1+ Fishfa Glass Centre LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Gracia Metals Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Gracia Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Innovative Technomics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A4 Innovative Technomics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A4 Kayathri Consultants Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed Kiwi Enterprises Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A3 33 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Kiwi Enterprises Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Kiwi Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 17 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Panacea Exim Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Credit R A Kraft Paper Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed R. S. Food Processes India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Suvarnabhoomi Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Teeam Score Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Purchase Teeam Score Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Trans Asian Shipping Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5.8 Reaffirmed Yashmun Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Assigned Yashmun Engineers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Assigned Yashmun Engineers Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Loan Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Solar Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 3000 Assigned Loan Fac Captain Sports CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Captain Sports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac Clad Metal India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Clad Metal India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Clad Metal India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Clad Metal India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Coal Mines Associated Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 230 Reaffirmed Coal Mines Associated Traders Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 167.7 Reaffirmed Coal Mines Associated Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 70.8 Reaffirmed Limits Crystal Quinone Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed Crystal Quinone Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed Darcl Logistics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 2750 Reaffirmed Darcl Logistics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 510 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Darcl Logistics Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Credit Darcl Logistics Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 240 Reaffirmed Dignity Innovations WC TL CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Elegant Coatings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Elegant Coatings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Elegant Coatings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Fishfa Glass Centre CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Gracia Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Gracia Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Innovative Technomics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B+ Karmic Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 187.5 Reaffirmed Kavya Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 350 Reaffirmed Kayathri Consultants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Kayathri Consultants Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kedarnath Cottons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Kedarnath Cottons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kuldip Sons Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 114 Reaffirmed Longulf Trading India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed MFAR Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed MFAR Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL D 373.5 Reaffirmed MFAR Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed MFAR Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 709.5 Reaffirmed MFAR Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1141.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R A Kraft Paper Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed R A Kraft Paper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed R. S. Food Processes India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed R. S. Food Processes India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R. S. Food Processes India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 11 Assigned Raja Motors (Sirsa) CC CRISIL B+ 55 Upgraded from CRISIL B Raja Motors (Sirsa) Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Raja Motors (Sirsa) Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B S.K.A. Dairy Foods India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed S.K.A. Dairy Foods India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shiv Ganga Hybrid Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Simalin Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 122.5 Reaffirmed * Includes non-fund based sublimit of Rs 20.0 million Simalin Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 37.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib (C) Eye Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Hospital Trust (Regd.) Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib (C) Eye Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Hospital Trust (Regd.) Loan Fac Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib (C) Eye Proposed WC Fac CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Hospital Trust (Regd.) Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib (C) Eye TL CRISIL D 145 Assigned Hospital Trust (Regd.) Suvarnabhoomi Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 470 Reaffirmed Swarg Goldtouch Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Swarg Goldtouch Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Teeam Score LT Loan CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Trans Asian Shipping Services Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB+ 88 Reaffirmed Trans Asian Shipping Services Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 556.2 Reaffirmed Trans Asian Shipping Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Venkata Suresh Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 62 Assigned Loan Fac Venkata Suresh Enterprises CC CRISIL B 28 Assigned Venkata Suresh Enterprises Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 10 Assigned Yashmun Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Yuga Builders TL CRISIL B 135 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)