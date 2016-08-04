Aug 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 3, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarkay Instruments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Aarkay Instruments Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed ABS Electroplaters (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Atlas Constructions Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 240 Assigned *Financial Bank Guarantee sublimit of Rs.100 million; Letter of credit sublimit of Rs.50 million Benara Udyog Ltd BG CRISIL A3 11 Reaffirmed Benara Udyog Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 14 Reaffirmed Purchase Benara Udyog Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Benara Udyog Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 14 Reaffirmed Bhoorathnom Construction Company Pvt LtdBG CRISIL D 725 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Chandi Charan Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.1 Reaffirmed Chouhan Jewellers and Company (Exporter BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Importer) Chouhan Jewellers and Company (Exporter Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Importer) Chouhan Jewellers and Company (Exporter Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Importer) Cleantec Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 70 Assigned Cleantec Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Assigned Coromandel International Ltd Buyer Credit CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Limit^^ ^^ Fully interchangeable with NFB Limits Coromandel International Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Coromandel International Ltd LOC & BG## CRISIL A1+ 9500 Reaffirmed ## Letter of credit limits are interchangeable with buyer's credit Coromandel International Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Coromandel International Ltd Non-FBL* CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with fund-based facility Coromandel International Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Deepak Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Devendra Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL 4 Notice of A4(Notice of Withdrawal Withdrawal) Devendra Exports Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL 7 Notice of Negotiation A4(Notice of Withdrawal Withdrawal) Devendra Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL 7 Notice of A4(Notice of Withdrawal Withdrawal) DRN Infrastructure BG CRISIL A2 2000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 15000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 15000 Withdrawn *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 7000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Principal - CRISIL PP-MLD 2000 Reaffirmed Protected Market - A1+r Linked Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this may also be utilized for proprietary positions in the public off Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawn *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this may also be utilized for proprietary positions in the public off Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this may also be utilized for proprietary positions in the public off Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 63500 Reaffirmed Equitas Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Gopal Sponge and Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Gopal Sponge and Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 137.5 Reaffirmed Hubli Electricity Supply Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 1000 Reaffirmed International Print-O-Pac Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed Kamala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.1 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Technology and Engineering BG CRISIL A3 300 Upgraded from Industries Ltd CRISIL A4+ Lakshmi Technology and Engineering LOC CRISIL A3 35 Upgraded from Industries Ltd CRISIL A4+ Lakshmi Technology and Engineering Packing Credit CRISIL A3 30 Upgraded from Industries Ltd CRISIL A4+ M/S. Laxmi Builders BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed M/s. Raj Construction Co BG CRISIL A3 220 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ New Age False Ceiling Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reassigned P. J. Exports LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reassigned Poddar Pigments Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 227.5 Reaffirmed Prabh Dayal Om Parkash Infrastructure LOC & BG CRISIL A3 30 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL A4+ Prince Gold and Diamonds India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Railtech Infraventure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned Raunaq EPC International Ltd BG CRISIL A3 365 Reaffirmed Raunaq EPC International Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 660 Reaffirmed Raunaq EPC International Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 152.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Sainmarks Industries (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.4 Suspended Saraca Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Saraca Laboratories Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Samyu Glass Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 33.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Samyu Glass Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 23.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Sarvesh Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Sharda Cropchem Ltd BG CRISIL A1 21 Reaffirmed Sharda Cropchem Ltd Bill Purc - Disc CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Fac Sharda Cropchem Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 2000 Reaffirmed Sharda Cropchem Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed Sharda Cropchem Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shreela Diamonds and Jewels Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Credit Shreela Diamonds and Jewels Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Loan Fac Shreno Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1 330 Assigned Subha-Soumya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Super Sales India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Techno Tarp and Polymers Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A3 40 Upgraded from Purchase - CRISIL A4+ Discounting Techno Tarp and Polymers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 80 Upgraded from Foreign Currency CRISIL A4+ UltraTech Cement Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed * Consortium led by State Bank of India. UltraTech Cement Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed * Consortium led by State Bank of India. UltraTech Cement Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Venkateshwara Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 6.9 Reaffirmed Victory Precisions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed Victory Precisions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Victory Precisions Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Credit Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Vinyas Innovative Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Vinyas Innovative Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 290 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kasturi and Sons Ltd FD FA/Positive 250 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarkay Instruments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed ABS Electroplaters (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 699.6 Reaffirmed ABS Electroplaters (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50.4 Reaffirmed Atlas Constructions Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Fac Benara Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Benara Udyog Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Benara Udyog Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Benara Udyog Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40.7 Reaffirmed Bhoorathnom Construction Company Pvt LtdCC CRISIL D 140 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Bhoorathnom Construction Company Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL D 106 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Bhoorathnom Construction Company Pvt LtdSecured Overdraft CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B- Bhoorathnom Construction Company Pvt LtdTL CRISIL D 9 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Brindavan Shelters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Brindavan Shelters Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme (e-DFS) Brindavan Shelters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Caparo Financial Solutions Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Caparo Financial Solutions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chandi Charan Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70.5 Reaffirmed Chandi Charan Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 22.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chandi Charan Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 29 Reaffirmed Chandi Charan Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 11.2 Reaffirmed Cleantec Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Cleantec Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Coromandel International Ltd CC@ CRISIL AA+ 7500 Reaffirmed @ 50% of limits are one way interchangeable to NFB limits Coromandel International Ltd CC$ CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed $ Fully Interchangeable with NFB and buyer's credit limits Coromandel International Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Coromandel International Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Deepak Construction Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Designer Exports CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Designer Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Devendra Exports Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B+ 14.8 Notice of Overdraft Fac Withdrawal Devendra Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 7 Notice of Credit Withdrawal Devendra Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30.2 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal DRN Infrastructure CC CRISIL BBB+ 590 Reaffirmed DRN Infrastructure Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 510 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 13300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 9300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Principal - CRISIL PP-MLD 11900 Reaffirmed Protected Equity - AA-r Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal - CRISIL PP-MLD 350 Reaffirmed Protected Equity - AA-r Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal - CRISIL PP-MLD 12000 Reaffirmed Protected Market - AA-r Linked Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL AA- 1520 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed Issue Eshwari Textile Processing Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Eshwari Textile Processing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 47.5 Assigned G M Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 69.5 Reaffirmed G M Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gopal Sponge and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Gopal Sponge and Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 18 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hubli Electricity Supply Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B- 1750 Reaffirmed Hubli Electricity Supply Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 9025.3 Reaffirmed Hubli Electricity Supply Co. Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 1062.5 Reaffirmed International Print-O-Pac Ltd CC CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed International Print-O-Pac Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed International Print-O-Pac Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A 170 Reaffirmed Limits International Print-O-Pac Ltd TL CRISIL A 60 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 1 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kamala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 62.6 Reaffirmed Kamala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 0.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kamala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 14 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Technology and Engineering CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Upgraded from Industries Ltd CRISIL BB+ Lakshmi Technology and Engineering LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 58.5 Upgraded from Industries Ltd CRISIL BB+ Leade Liquor Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 54 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL C Leade Liquor Manufacturing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 43.5 Upgraded from CRISIL C M/S. Laxmi Builders CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B M/S. Laxmi Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B M/s. Raj Construction Co CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ M/s. Raj Construction Co TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Mandovi Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Fac Mandovi Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed Inventory CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Funding Mhetre Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Mhetre Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed Muskan Overseas Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 45 Assigned Muskan Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Muskan Overseas Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 245 Assigned Credit New Age False Ceiling Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed New Age False Ceiling Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P. J. Exports CC CRISIL B- 105 Reaffirmed P. J. Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Discounting P. J. Exports Packing Credit CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Poddar Pigments Ltd CC CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed Poddar Pigments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 54 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prabh Dayal Om Parkash Infrastructure CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB+ Prabh Dayal Om Parkash Infrastructure Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8.6 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Prabh Dayal Om Parkash Infrastructure TL CRISIL BBB- 70 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB+ Prince Gold and Diamonds India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1400 Reaffirmed Purulia and Kharagpur Transmission Co. Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 3800 # Ltd Railtech Infraventure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 15.8 Assigned Railtech Infraventure Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 12.2 Assigned Railtech Infraventure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned Railtech Infraventure Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 72 Assigned RAPP Transmission Co. Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 2200 # Raunaq EPC International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Raunaq EPC International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 142.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Reaffirmed Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 33.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sahibzada Ajit Singh Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 100 Assigned Sahibzada Ajit Singh Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 220 Assigned Sai Machine Tools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sainmarks Industries (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended Sainmarks Industries (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 38.2 Suspended Sainmarks Industries (India) Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 33.4 Suspended Samyu Glass Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 136 Downgraded from CRISIL C Samyu Glass Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 125 Downgraded from CRISIL C Samyu Glass Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 111 Downgraded from CRISIL C Saraca Laboratories Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL A- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ *Fully interchangeable among cash credit, export packing credit, and bill discounting limits Saraca Laboratories Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ *Fully interchangeable among cash credit, export packing credit, and bill discounting limits Saraca Laboratories Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 225 Upgraded from Credit* CRISIL BBB+ *Fully interchangeable among cash credit, export packing credit, and bill discounting limits Saraca Laboratories Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 50 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB+ Sarvesh Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 52.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sarvesh Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 35.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sarvesh Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 107 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Satya Surya Aluminium Industries Ltd BG CRISIL D 45 Assigned Satya Surya Aluminium Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 255 Assigned SevenHills Healthcare Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 564.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ SevenHills Healthcare Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 500 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ SevenHills Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1068.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ SevenHills Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 5101.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shamal and Shamal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Shamal and Shamal Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shamal and Shamal Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Shreno Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 200 Assigned Shreno Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 20 Assigned Shreno Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 150 Assigned ^One way interchangeable from fund based to non-fund based limits Shreno Ltd CC* CRISIL A 200 Assigned *Interchangeable with non-fund based limits Shreno Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 75 Assigned Shri Balaji Packaging CC CRISIL B- 41.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shri Balaji Packaging TL CRISIL B- 58.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sree Satyanarayana Builders LT Loan CRISIL B+ 250 Assigned Subha-Soumya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 58.6 Reaffirmed Subha-Soumya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 42.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Subha-Soumya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed Subha-Soumya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL B- 12.4 Reaffirmed Super Sales India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Super Sales India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 525 Reaffirmed Super Sales India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 525.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Super Sales India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 19 Reaffirmed Super Sales India Ltd Vendor Bill CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Limits Techno Tarp and Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ UltraTech Cement Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 7500 # * Consortium led by State Bank of India. UltraTech Cement Ltd External CRISIL AAA 25748.9 # Commercial Borrowings UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 10241.1 # Loan Fac UltraTech Cement Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 6750 # UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 1750 Assigned UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2500 Assigned UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 150 Withdrawn UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 3000 # UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2000 # UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2000 # UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2500 # UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2500 # UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 5000 # UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2500 # Varnada Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed Varnada Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed Venkateshwara Industries CC CRISIL BB- 54 Reaffirmed Venkateshwara Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 15.2 Reaffirmed Venkateshwara Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 23.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Victory Precisions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Victory Precisions Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Victory Precisions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 21 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Victory Precisions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Victory Precisions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 64.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Credit Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Discounting Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 213.1 Reaffirmed Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 4.9 Reaffirmed Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Credit Vinyas Innovative Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 280 Reaffirmed Vinyas Innovative Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 