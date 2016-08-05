Aug 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 4, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alphageo (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A3 290 Reaffirmed Ambient Controls Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 630 Reaffirmed Capital Electricals Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Capital Electricals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Capital Electricals Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Loan Fac Capital Power Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4 950 Reaffirmed Capital Power Infrastructure Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Capital Power Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed Capital Power Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed IDBI Bank Ltd CD programme CRISIL A1+ 400000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 60000 Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis M. E. Project Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST Borrowing CRISIL A1+ 200000 Reaffirmed Programme~ ~Borrowing programme for 2016-17 (refers to financial year, April 1 to March 31). There has been a change in sub-limits between the long-term borrowing programme and the short-term borrowing programme within the overall limit of Rs.420.0 billion. Total incremental long-term bank borrowing and borrowings under the rated long-term bonds programme not to exceed Rs.220.0 billion at any point in time during 2016-17. The long-term borrowing programme includes tax-free bonds under Section 10 of the Income Tax Act 1961. Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST Borrowing CRISIL A1+ 250000 Reaffirmed Programme* *Borrowing programme for 2015-16 Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST Borrowing CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Programme# #Borrowing programme for 2014-15. R and B Infra Project Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Assigned Rivergrow Vyapar Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Shree Refrigerations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Shree Refrigerations Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Shree Refrigerations Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Shree Tube Manufacturing Company Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Shree Tube Manufacturing Company Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Singhania System Technologists Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 95 Assigned Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 5050 Reaffirmed Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd CP CRISIL A1 60 Reaffirmed Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed (SO) TVS Srichakra Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1+ 700 Assigned Credit# # includes sub-limit of foreign bill discounting to the tune of Rs 500 million TVS Srichakra Ltd Derivatives Fac CRISIL A1+ 90 Assigned TVS Srichakra Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL A1+ 1500 Assigned TVS Srichakra Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A1+ 1050 Assigned @includes sub-limit of bank guarantee to the tune of Rs 50 million; includes sub-limit of Letter of credit (capex) to the tune of Rs 477 million TVS Srichakra Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 2000 Assigned United Technomech Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Veerabhadra Minerals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.7 Reaffirmed Veerabhadra Minerals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- IDBI Bank Ltd FD programme FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AK Metals Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned AK Metals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Loan Fac Alphageo (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Ambient Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 233.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 36.3 Reaffirmed Automotive Robotics (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Automotive Robotics (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bijapur Hungund Tollway Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 3300 Assigned Bijapur Hungund Tollway Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL A 2450 Assigned * External Commercial Borrowing loan is fully interchangeable sub-limit of the term loan Bijapur Hungund Tollway Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL A 2500 Assigned Bireshwar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Bireshwar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 11.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Bireshwar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 23.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Bireshwar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL B 7.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Bireshwar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 6.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Capital Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Capital Power Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL B 450 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Capital Power Systems Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Eswari Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 47 Reaffirmed Eswari Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 103 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Goodluck Publishers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 125 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Goodluck Publishers Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 8.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ IDBI Bank Ltd Tier-I Bond Issue CRISIL A 25000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) IDBI Bank Ltd Tier-I Bond Issue CRISIL A 20000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) IDBI Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA 20000 Assigned (Under Basel III) IDBI Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AA 20000 Assigned Bonds IDBI Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA 30000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) IDBI Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AA 80000 Reaffirmed Bonds IDBI Bank Ltd Senior/Lower CRISIL AA 50000 Reaffirmed Tier-II Bonds IDBI Bank Ltd Lower Tier-II BondsCRISIL AA 90416.8 Reaffirmed IDBI Bank Ltd Omni Bonds CRISIL AA 154795 Reaffirmed IDBI Bank Ltd Flexi Bonds CRISIL AA 4659.6 Reaffirmed IDBI Bank Ltd Upper Tier-II CRISIL AA- 36362 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) IDBI Bank Ltd Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL AA- 27088 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) K. K. Fibers CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed K. K. Fibers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 13.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kindle Engineering and Construction Pvt TL CRISIL BBB 2629.9 Assigned Ltd KK Finecot Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Reaffirmed KK Finecot Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 19 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd Billion Bonds* CRISIL AAA (SO)3110 Reaffirmed *Outstanding as on March 31, 2016. Refer to annexure for details Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd Billion Bonds CRISIL AAA (SO)3160 Withdrawn Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 38500 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 11400 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 20100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 145650 Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 7900 Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty-Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 3290 Debentures AAAr Krishna and Company - Korba CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Lakshmi Cotton Traders CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed LEDVANCE Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1500 Rating Watch with Negative Implications *Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit and short-term loan. LEDVANCE Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 500 Rating Watch Loan Fac with Negative Implications M. E. Project Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Mutyam Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Mutyam Steel Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e- DFS) Orbit Bearings India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 75 Reaffirmed *Limit for working capital'working capital demand loan/overdraft facility/cash credit/line of credit/bank guarantee. Limit includes long-term and short-term facilities. Total working capital borrowings not to exceed board-approved limit of Rs.75.0 billion. Power Finance Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 224.7 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 220000 Reaffirmed Programme~ ~Borrowing programme for 2016-17 (refers to financial year, April 1 to March 31). There has been a change in sub-limits between the long-term borrowing programme and the short-term borrowing programme within the overall limit of Rs.420.0 billion. Total incremental long-term bank borrowing and borrowings under the rated long-term bonds programme not to exceed Rs.220.0 billion at any point in time during 2016-17. The long-term borrowing programme includes tax-free bonds under Section 10 of the Income Tax Act 1961. Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 450000 Reaffirmed Programme* *Borrowing programme for 2015-16 Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 460000 Reaffirmed Programme# #Borrowing programme for 2014-15. Power Finance Corporation Ltd Subordinated NCDs CRISIL AAA 150000 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd Bonds CRISIL AAA 1227047 Reaffirmed Prragathi Steel Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 26 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Prragathi Steel Castings Pvt Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL B 24 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Prragathi Steel Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Prragathi Steel Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 12.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- R and B Infra Project Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Assigned Rampuria Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Rivergrow Vyapar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 14 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Rivergrow Vyapar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ RKS Future Foods and Cold Chain Pvt. LtdCC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed RKS Future Foods and Cold Chain Pvt. LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 56.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac RKS Future Foods and Cold Chain Pvt. LtdTL CRISIL B 123.5 Reaffirmed Shree Refrigerations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Shree Refrigerations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Refrigerations Pvt Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Shree Refrigerations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25.7 Reaffirmed Shree Tube Manufacturing Company Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Shree Tube Manufacturing Company Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 0.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sidhgiri Holdings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Sidhgiri Holdings Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Credit Singhania System Technologists Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd CC* CRISIL A 4500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.3250 million. Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd NCD CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed TVS Srichakra Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 2772.9 Assigned TVS Srichakra Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 1000 Assigned * includes sub-limit of Inland bill discounting to the tune of Rs 1000 million; includes sub-limit of eVFS to the tune of Rs 1500 million TVS Srichakra Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 87.1 Assigned Loan Fac United Technomech Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Upper India Tanning Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 108 Reaffirmed Purchase Upper India Tanning Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Veerabhadra Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 8 Reaffirmed Veerabhadra Minerals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Veerabhadra Minerals Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Veerabhadra Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 16.3 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)