Aug 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 9, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Albertsons International Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed
Angelique International Ltd BG CRISIL A2 15050 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2+ ;
Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications
Angelique International Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A2 380 Downgraded
Discounting Fac from CRISIL
A2+;
Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications
Angelique International Ltd Bills Receivable CRISIL A2 1350 Downgraded
Discounting from CRISIL
A2+;
Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications
Angelique International Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 1800 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2+;
Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications
Angelique International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2+;
Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications
Asiatic Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed
Baer Shoes India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Credit
Bharat Vanijya Eastern Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 550 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Bimla Maru Fashions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 140 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Cardio Fitness India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 33.2 Reaffirmed
Forward
Cardio Fitness India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Consolidated Shipping Line India Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A3 3 Reaffirmed
E to E Transportation Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Gulbrandsen Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 600 Reaffirmed
*Includes sub-limit of Rs.600.0 million for buyers credit and Rs.30.0 million for bank guarantee
Gulbrandsen Technologies India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed
Home Zone Metals Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 2 Downgraded
Forward from CRISIL
A4+
Home Zone Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 55 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Home Zone Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Megawin Leather (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Nilos India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed
Nova Publications BG$ CRISIL A3 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+;
Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications
Nova Publications and Printers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+;
Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications
Porus Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Assigned
Porus Laboratories Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 175 Assigned
Credit & Export
Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting
Porus Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 200 Assigned
Powergear Ltd BG CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed
Powergear Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 90 Reaffirmed
Credit
Powergear Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Powergear Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed
Powergear Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Credit
Quantum Power Systems BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
R. E. Rogers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed
Sahu Agencies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed
Sarla Handicrafts Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed
Sheelu Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4 95 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sheelu Exports Proposed Export CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Packing Credit
Shivalik Buildtech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 66.5 Assigned
Shiv-Parvati Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Sri Venkata Padma Traders BG CRISIL A4+ 31 Reassigned
SRK Constructions and Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2250 Reaffirmed
Shri Shankar Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana ST Loan CRISIL D 250 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL A4
Switchgears & Structurals (India) Pvt BG CRISIL A4 115 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Switchgears & Structurals (India) Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Ltd under LOC
Switchgears & Structurals (India) Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Tata Chemicals Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Technoart Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Technoart Constructions Pvt Ltd Deferred Payment CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Guarantee
Twenty First Century Pharmaceuticals Export Packing CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Credit & Export
Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting
Twenty First Century Pharmaceuticals Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Ved Parkash and Sons BG CRISIL A3 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+;
Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ace Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 145 Reaffirmed
Ace Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed
Fac
Ace Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ajinkya Big Bazar CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Ajinkya Big Bazar Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Albertsons International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed
Angelique International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 220 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A-;
Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications
Angelique International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 100 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
A-;
Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications
Arjun Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Loan Fac
Arjun Educational Trust Cash TL CRISIL B 55 Assigned
Arjun Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 5 Assigned
Asiatic Enterprises CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed
Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Baer Shoes India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 46.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Baer Shoes India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 18.5 Reaffirmed
Balaji Action Buildwell CC CRISIL A 800 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
Balaji Action Buildwell Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 445 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A-
Balaji Action Buildwell TL CRISIL A 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
Bharat Vanijya Eastern Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Bimla Maru Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Bimla Maru Fashions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 12.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
C. S. Infraconstruction Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned
Cardio Fitness India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed
Cardio Fitness India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 0.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Cardio Fitness India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1.2 Reaffirmed
Consolidated Shipping Line India Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB- 36 Reaffirmed
Consolidated Shipping Line India Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Consolidated Shipping Line India Pvt LtdStandby Line of CRISIL BBB- 3 Reaffirmed
Credit
Consolidated Shipping Line India Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed
Dhanvridhi Commercial Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 22.6 Reaffirmed
Dhanvridhi Commercial Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 38.8 Reaffirmed
Dhanvridhi Commercial Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Dhanvridhi Commercial Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 42.8 Assigned
E to E Transportation Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
E to E Transportation Infrastructure Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Finecrete Eco-Blocks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 360 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Gopal Consumer World TL CRISIL BBB- 170 Assigned
Gopal Consumer World WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned
Gulbrandsen Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed
^Includes sub-limit of Rs.20.0 million for export packing credit /packing credit
foreign currency/foreign bill discounting / post shipment foreign currency limit.
Gulbrandsen Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gulbrandsen Technologies India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 5 Reaffirmed
Gulbrandsen Technologies India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Home Zone Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Home Zone Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Home Zone Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 6.8 Assigned
Home Zone Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 6.2 Assigned
Indian Sucrose Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 1500 Reaffirmed
Kaveri Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed
Kaveri Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
KG Information Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 27.5 Reaffirmed
KG Information Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 37.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd Bk Fac 'CRISIL AA- / Reaffirmed
CRISIL A1+
Megawin Leather (India) Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB 90 Upgraded from
Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB-
Natwest Estates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Natwest Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 135.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Nilos India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed
Nilos India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 36.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Nilos India Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB- 3.7 Reaffirmed
Nova Publications CC* CRISIL BBB- 188.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB;
Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications
Nova Publications CC# CRISIL BBB- 217.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB;
Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications
Nova Publications Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 56.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB;
Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications
Nova Publications TL CRISIL BBB- 11 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB;
Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications
Nova Publications and Printers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB;
Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications
Nova Publications and Printers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB;
Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications
Nova Publications and Printers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 16.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB;
Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications
Nova Publications and Printers Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB;
Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications
Nova Publications and Printers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 108.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB;
Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications
Porus Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned
Porus Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 225 Assigned
Powergear Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed
Powergear Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 42.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Quantum Power Systems CC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed
Quantum Power Systems Foreign LOC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Quantum Power Systems Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 9.2 Reaffirmed
Limits
R. E. Rogers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed
Sahu Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 255 Reaffirmed
Sanklecha Constructions Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed
Overdraft Fac
Sarla Handicrafts Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Sarla Handicrafts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Sheelu Exports SME Care Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed
Shivalik Buildtech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 33 Assigned
Shivalik Buildtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80.5 Assigned
Shiv-Parvati Construction CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Shiv-Parvati Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shiv-Parvati Construction Standby Line of CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Credit
Shree Flavours LLP CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned
Shri Jagannath Prasad Ganeshi Lal Bajaj CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 200 Upgraded from
Charitable Trust Samiti CRISIL BBB
Shri Jagannath Prasad Ganeshi Lal Bajaj Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 550 Upgraded from
Charitable Trust Samiti CRISIL BBB
Sindhvai Agro Industries TL CRISIL B+ 180 Assigned
Sindhvai Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Sindhvai Agro Industries Pledge Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Sri Venkata Padma Traders CC CRISIL BB- 69 Reaffirmed
SRK Constructions and Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 270 Reaffirmed
SRK Constructions and Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed
SRK Constructions and Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
SRK Constructions and Projects Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB+ 250 Assigned
Fac
Switchgears & Structurals (India) Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 105 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Technoart Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed
Twenty First Century Pharmaceuticals CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 125 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Twenty First Century Pharmaceuticals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 16.8 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Twenty First Century Pharmaceuticals Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Usaka Hydro Powers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 93.8 Assigned
Ved Parkash and Sons CC* CRISIL BBB- 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB;
Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications
* Include sublimit Invoice bill purchase/invoice bills discounting of Rs10 million
Ved Parkash and Sons Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB;
Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications
Ved Parkash and Sons Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB;
Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications
VeeGee Industrial Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
VeeGee Industrial Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 20 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB
VeeGee Industrial Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 99.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
VeeGee Industrial Enterprises Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB+ 110.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
