Aug 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 9, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Albertsons International Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd BG CRISIL A2 15050 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ ; Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Angelique International Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A2 380 Downgraded Discounting Fac from CRISIL A2+; Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Angelique International Ltd Bills Receivable CRISIL A2 1350 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL A2+; Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Angelique International Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 1800 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+; Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Angelique International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+; Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Asiatic Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Baer Shoes India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Credit Bharat Vanijya Eastern Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 550 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Bimla Maru Fashions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 140 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Cardio Fitness India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 33.2 Reaffirmed Forward Cardio Fitness India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Consolidated Shipping Line India Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A3 3 Reaffirmed E to E Transportation Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Gulbrandsen Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 600 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs.600.0 million for buyers credit and Rs.30.0 million for bank guarantee Gulbrandsen Technologies India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed Home Zone Metals Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 2 Downgraded Forward from CRISIL A4+ Home Zone Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 55 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Home Zone Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Megawin Leather (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Nilos India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Nova Publications BG$ CRISIL A3 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+; Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Nova Publications and Printers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+; Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Porus Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Porus Laboratories Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 175 Assigned Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Porus Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 200 Assigned Powergear Ltd BG CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed Powergear Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 90 Reaffirmed Credit Powergear Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed Discounting Powergear Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Powergear Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Credit Quantum Power Systems BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed R. Rogers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Sahu Agencies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Sarla Handicrafts Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Sheelu Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4 95 Reaffirmed Credit Sheelu Exports Proposed Export CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Shivalik Buildtech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 66.5 Assigned Shiv-Parvati Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Sri Venkata Padma Traders BG CRISIL A4+ 31 Reassigned SRK Constructions and Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2250 Reaffirmed Shri Shankar Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana ST Loan CRISIL D 250 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4 Switchgears & Structurals (India) Pvt BG CRISIL A4 115 Reaffirmed Ltd Switchgears & Structurals (India) Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Ltd under LOC Switchgears & Structurals (India) Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Tata Chemicals Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Technoart Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Technoart Constructions Pvt Ltd Deferred Payment CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Guarantee Twenty First Century Pharmaceuticals Export Packing CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Twenty First Century Pharmaceuticals Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ved Parkash and Sons BG CRISIL A3 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+; Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 145 Reaffirmed Ace Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Fac Ace Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ajinkya Big Bazar CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Ajinkya Big Bazar Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Albertsons International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 220 Downgraded from CRISIL A-; Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Angelique International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A-; Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Arjun Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Assigned Loan Fac Arjun Educational Trust Cash TL CRISIL B 55 Assigned Arjun Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 5 Assigned Asiatic Enterprises CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Baer Shoes India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 46.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Baer Shoes India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 18.5 Reaffirmed Balaji Action Buildwell CC CRISIL A 800 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Balaji Action Buildwell Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 445 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A- Balaji Action Buildwell TL CRISIL A 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Bharat Vanijya Eastern Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Bimla Maru Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Bimla Maru Fashions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 12.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- C. Infraconstruction Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned Cardio Fitness India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Cardio Fitness India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 0.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cardio Fitness India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1.2 Reaffirmed Consolidated Shipping Line India Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB- 36 Reaffirmed Consolidated Shipping Line India Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Consolidated Shipping Line India Pvt LtdStandby Line of CRISIL BBB- 3 Reaffirmed Credit Consolidated Shipping Line India Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Dhanvridhi Commercial Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 22.6 Reaffirmed Dhanvridhi Commercial Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 38.8 Reaffirmed Dhanvridhi Commercial Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dhanvridhi Commercial Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 42.8 Assigned E to E Transportation Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd E to E Transportation Infrastructure Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Finecrete Eco-Blocks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 360 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Gopal Consumer World TL CRISIL BBB- 170 Assigned Gopal Consumer World WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Gulbrandsen Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed ^Includes sub-limit of Rs.20.0 million for export packing credit /packing credit foreign currency/foreign bill discounting / post shipment foreign currency limit. Gulbrandsen Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gulbrandsen Technologies India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 5 Reaffirmed Gulbrandsen Technologies India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Home Zone Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Home Zone Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Home Zone Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 6.8 Assigned Home Zone Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 6.2 Assigned Indian Sucrose Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 1500 Reaffirmed Kaveri Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Kaveri Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed KG Information Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 27.5 Reaffirmed KG Information Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 37.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd Bk Fac 'CRISIL AA- / Reaffirmed CRISIL A1+ Megawin Leather (India) Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB 90 Upgraded from Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- Natwest Estates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Natwest Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 135.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nilos India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Nilos India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 36.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nilos India Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB- 3.7 Reaffirmed Nova Publications CC* CRISIL BBB- 188.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB; Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Nova Publications CC# CRISIL BBB- 217.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB; Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Nova Publications Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 56.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB; Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Nova Publications TL CRISIL BBB- 11 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB; Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Nova Publications and Printers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB; Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Nova Publications and Printers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB; Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Nova Publications and Printers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 16.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB; Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Nova Publications and Printers Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB; Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Nova Publications and Printers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 108.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB; Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Porus Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Porus Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 225 Assigned Powergear Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Powergear Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 42.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Quantum Power Systems CC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Quantum Power Systems Foreign LOC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Quantum Power Systems Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 9.2 Reaffirmed Limits R. Rogers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Sahu Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 255 Reaffirmed Sanklecha Constructions Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Sarla Handicrafts Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Sarla Handicrafts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Sheelu Exports SME Care Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Shivalik Buildtech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 33 Assigned Shivalik Buildtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80.5 Assigned Shiv-Parvati Construction CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Shiv-Parvati Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shiv-Parvati Construction Standby Line of CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Credit Shree Flavours LLP CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned Shri Jagannath Prasad Ganeshi Lal Bajaj CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 200 Upgraded from Charitable Trust Samiti CRISIL BBB Shri Jagannath Prasad Ganeshi Lal Bajaj Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 550 Upgraded from Charitable Trust Samiti CRISIL BBB Sindhvai Agro Industries TL CRISIL B+ 180 Assigned Sindhvai Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Sindhvai Agro Industries Pledge Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Sri Venkata Padma Traders CC CRISIL BB- 69 Reaffirmed SRK Constructions and Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 270 Reaffirmed SRK Constructions and Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed SRK Constructions and Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SRK Constructions and Projects Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB+ 250 Assigned Fac Switchgears & Structurals (India) Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 105 Reaffirmed Ltd Technoart Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Twenty First Century Pharmaceuticals CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 125 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Twenty First Century Pharmaceuticals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 16.8 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Twenty First Century Pharmaceuticals Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Usaka Hydro Powers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 93.8 Assigned Ved Parkash and Sons CC* CRISIL BBB- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB; Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications * Include sublimit Invoice bill purchase/invoice bills discounting of Rs10 million Ved Parkash and Sons Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB; Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Ved Parkash and Sons Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB; Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications VeeGee Industrial Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB VeeGee Industrial Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB VeeGee Industrial Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 99.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB VeeGee Industrial Enterprises Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB+ 110.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)