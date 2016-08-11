Aug 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 10, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A and J Microns Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 11.4 Reaffirmed Acoustics India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 4000 Withdrawal Afcons Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 52 Notice of Withdrawal Afcons Infrastructure Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 8 Notice of Withdrawal Afcons Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A1+ 6.1 Withdrawal Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 20 Withdrawal Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 1.5 Withdrawal Loan Fac Afcons Infrastructure Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Withdrawal AMA Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Approcopp Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Approcopp Engineering Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 1.6 Assigned Forward ARCIL Catalyst Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed Bhagavati Rubber Product Industries BG CRISIL A3 1 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Bhagavati Rubber Product Industries Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 7 Downgraded Forward from CRISIL A3+ Bhagavati Rubber Product Industries LOC CRISIL A3 3 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Chaudhary Trading Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 90 Assigned Choksey Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Choksey Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Clean Science and Technology Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Clean Science and Technology Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed GKB Ophthalmics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 11 Reaffirmed GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Purchase -Discounting GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Credit GKB Ophthalmics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Habeeb Tanning Company Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Habeeb Tanning Company LOC CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Habeeb Tanning Company Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Khazana Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 340 Suspended Loan Fac KIMS Al Shifa Healthcare Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Mars Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Mars Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 310 Reaffirmed Mars Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 17.5 Reaffirmed Credit Maveric Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A3 45 Reaffirmed Maveric Systems Ltd Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 10.2 Reaffirmed Forward Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 415 Assigned Credit Mono Steel India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2180 Reaffirmed NTL Electronics India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Suspended NTL Electronics India Ltd Buyer Credit Limit$CRISIL A3 250 Suspended $Buyer Credit of Rs. 250 million - it contains sub-limit of Foreign Letter of Credit of 156.7 million Polmon Instruments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Pooja Forge Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 9.5 Reaffirmed Forward Pooja Forge Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 300 Reaffirmed Renaissance Buildhome Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Shivam Steels and Tubes Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned Shivnath Tractors BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Tokai Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4 20.5 Reaffirmed United Shippers Ltd BG CRISIL A1 115 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ United Shippers Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 35 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A1+ Vijay Garments Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Vijay Garments Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 240 Reaffirmed Vijay Garments Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Credit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A and J Microns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed A and J Microns Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 118.6 Reaffirmed Acoustics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Acoustics India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Afcons Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 6 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 2.9 Withdrawal Agmotex Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 205 Reaffirmed Agmotex Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned AMA Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed AMA Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Approcopp Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Assigned ARCIL Catalyst Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 5 Reaffirmed Asha Diamond Export Packing CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed Credit Bhagavati Rubber Product Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 62.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Bhagavati Rubber Product Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 7.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Bhagavati Rubber Product Industries TL CRISIL BBB- 19 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Bharat Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Bharat Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chaudhary Trading Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Choksey Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 72.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Clean Science and Technology Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 102 Reaffirmed Clean Science and Technology Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 30.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Clean Science and Technology Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 237.4 Reaffirmed Cosmos Developers - Rajkot TL CRISIL B 140 Assigned Ekam Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Ekam Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed GKB Ophthalmics Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Golden Falcon Industries Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 205 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Habeeb Tanning Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HGS International Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed HGS International Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HGS International Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Indian School of Business LT Loan CRISIL A+ 1400 Reaffirmed Indian School of Business Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 600 Reaffirmed Kavyarc Tradex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Kavyarc Tradex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Khandelwal Cables Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Khandelwal Cables Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Loan Fac Khazana Jewellery Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 13330 Suspended *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan (WCDL), bank guarantee (BG), standby letter of credit (SBLC), foreign currency non-resident ' bank loan (FCNR ' B), letter of credit (LC) and letter of guarantee (LG) KIMS Al Shifa Healthcare Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 534.4 Reaffirmed Mars Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed Maveric Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 185 Reaffirmed Maveric Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 288 Assigned Mono Steel India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 520 Reaffirmed NTL Electronics India Ltd Buyer Credit Limit#CRISIL BBB- 200 Suspended # Buyer Credit Limit of Rs. 46 million - 100 per cent interchangeable with letter of credit NTL Electronics India Ltd CC@ CRISIL BBB- 250 Suspended @Cash Credit of Rs. 250 million - 100 per cent interchange ability with WCDL. NTL Electronics India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 328 Suspended *Cash Credit of Rs. 328 million - contains sub-limit of working capital demand loan (WCDL) of Rs. 150 million NTL Electronics India Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 242 Suspended NTL Electronics India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 56.7 Suspended Loan Fac NTL Electronics India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 248.3 Suspended Nutri Feeds and Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 117.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Nutri Feeds and Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 67.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Polmon Instruments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Polmon Instruments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Polmon Instruments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pooja Forge Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Pooja Forge Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 250 Assigned Loan Fac Renaissance Buildhome Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Renuka Silks - Perambalur Unit CC CRISIL D 75 Assigned Renuka Silks - Perambalur Unit LT Loan CRISIL D 27.5 Assigned Sai Smaran Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Shivam Steels and Tubes Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Shivam Steels and Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Shivnath Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Shivnath Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Shivnath Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shivnath Tractors CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Shivnath Tractors Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Shivnath Tractors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shivnath Tractors Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 18 Reaffirmed Sri Sakthi Amma Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Sakthi Amma Educational Trust TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sri Sakthi Amma Health Care Trust CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Sri Sakthi Amma Health Care Trust TL CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Staunch Natural Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Staunch Natural Resources Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Tejora Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Tokai Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Tokai Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 12.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Tokai Engineering Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 17.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Tulasi Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.6 Assigned Loan Fac Tulasi Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 9.9 Assigned Tulasi Industries Open CC CRISIL B 49.5 Assigned Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 14.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- United Shippers Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed USL Logistics Pvt Ltd External CRISIL A 419 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings USL Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 211 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.