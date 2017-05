Aug 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 11, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aranthaangi Chemical Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Aranthaangi Chemical Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Bharat Foods Co-Operative Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Bharat Foods Co-Operative Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 1495 Reaffirmed Bharat Foods Co-Operative Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Bharat Foods Co-Operative Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 1495 Reaffirmed Biocon Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Deepak Timber Store Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Dynamic Mega Mart Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Jenam Enterprises Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed K.B.R. Marine Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Credit K.B.R. Marine Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Credit K.R.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed K.R.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Kokuyo Camlin Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 300 Reaffirmed Kokuyo Camlin Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1 24 Reaffirmed Kokuyo Camlin Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A1 410 Reaffirmed M/s Vimlesh Prasad Singh BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Mas Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed Nevedha Knitts Bill Discounting# CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed #interchangeable to packing credit to an extent of 50% Nevedha Knitts Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Rajashri Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 6.2 Assigned Forward Rajashri Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned Redington India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 850 Reaffirmed Redington India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 3324 Reaffirmed Redington India Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 4405 Reaffirmed RSR Infra Works (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Shreenidhi Metals Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Soltex Petro Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Tej International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Tej International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 290 Reaffirmed Credit Tej International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed U.K.Textiles Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed U.K.Textiles Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed V3 Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed V3 Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrit Bottlers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed Amrit Bottlers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 157.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amrit Bottlers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 821.4 Reaffirmed Anukul Agrotech Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Anukul Agrotech Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Anukul Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Anukul Agrotech Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Anukul Agrotech Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Anukul Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Aranthaangi Chemical Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Aranthaangi Chemical Products Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 12.9 Reaffirmed Aranthaangi Chemical Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 27.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aranthaangi Chemical Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Aranthaangi Chemical Products Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 12.9 Reaffirmed Aranthaangi Chemical Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 27.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bharat Foods Co-Operative Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Bharat Foods Co-Operative Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bharat Foods Co-Operative Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Bharat Foods Co-Operative Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Biocon Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 230 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Biocon Ltd WC Fac CRISIL AA+ 2250 Reaffirmed Blackwood Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1100 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Creative Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B Creative Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B Creative Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Deepak Timber Store CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Delhi Aviation Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 140 Reaffirmed Delhi Aviation Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 360 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Delhi Aviation Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 320 Reaffirmed Dynamic Mega Mart Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Ganga Care Hospitals Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Ganga Care Hospitals Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed Ganga Care Hospitals Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Ganga Care Hospitals Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed Gangetic Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1400 Upgraded from CRISIL B- IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Co. Ltd Financial Strength CRISIL AA- - Reaffirmed Island Star Mall Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 5550 Reaffirmed Jalan Carbons and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 222 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Jalan Carbons and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 3 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Jalan Carbons and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 12 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B+ Jalan Carbons and Chemicals Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 133 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Jenam Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Jenam Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K.B.R. Marine Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL B- 110 Assigned Discounting K.B.R. Marine Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL B- 110 Assigned Discounting K.R.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed K.R.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 23.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K.R.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd SME Care Loan CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed K.R.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Credit K.R.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2.2 Reaffirmed Keshav Greens CC CRISIL B 2 Assigned Keshav Greens TL CRISIL B 55 Assigned Kokuyo Camlin Ltd Auto loans CRISIL A 1.5 Reaffirmed Kokuyo Camlin Ltd CC CRISIL A 220 Reaffirmed Kokuyo Camlin Ltd External CRISIL A 151 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Lifestyle Sarees Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 220 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- M/s Vimlesh Prasad Singh CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed M/s Vimlesh Prasad Singh Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mas Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Modernizing Trends Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Modernizing Trends Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 4.1 Assigned Modernizing Trends Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.9 Assigned Loan Fac Muneer Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Muneer Enterprises Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 12.5 Reaffirmed Credit Nevedha Knitts LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Quality Hybrid Seeds Company CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Quality Hybrid Seeds Company TL CRISIL B 8.8 Reaffirmed Rajashri Foods Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 69.8 Assigned Rajashri Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Assigned Rajashri Foods Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B+ 64 Assigned Rajashri Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 6 Assigned Redington India Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 6300 Reaffirmed Redington India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 2621 Reaffirmed RSL Distilleries (P) Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed RSL Distilleries (P) Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 733 Reaffirmed RSR Infra Works (India) Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Fac Sagar Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Sagar Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sagar Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Samruddhi Realty Ltd NCD CRISIL B- 750 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Samruddhi Realty Ltd NCD CRISIL D 600 Downgraded from CRISIL BB(SO) Shreeji Foods Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 160 Assigned Shreenidhi Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 23.4 Assigned Shreenidhi Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Shri Santkrupa Cotton Industries CC CRISIL D 65 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Shri Santkrupa Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Shri Santkrupa Cotton Industries TL CRISIL D 14 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Soltex Petro Products Ltd BG CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Soltex Petro Products Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Soltex Petro Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 95 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Soltex Petro Products Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 145 Reaffirmed Soma Isolux Surat Hazira Tollway Pvt LtdTL CRISIL C 18140 Upgraded from CRISIL D Southfield Paints Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Southfield Paints Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 115 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 38.75 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 22.25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tej International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Upal Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1080 Upgraded from CRISIL B- V3 Engineers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed * Interchangeability to LC for Rs.20 million V3 Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 92.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vamona Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 2000 Reaffirmed Vamona Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 2000 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.