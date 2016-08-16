Aug 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 12, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Oilfield Services Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Asian Oilfield Services Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Asian Oilfield Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL D 380 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Asian Paints Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 1870 Reaffirmed Asian Paints Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac* *interchangeable with invoice/cheque discounting facility Asian Paints Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 680 Reaffirmed Asian Paints Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 850 Reaffirmed Associated Appliances Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Associated Appliances Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed Austin Engineering Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ B E C Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 110 Reaffirmed Chemetall India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 2.5 Developing Implications Chemetall India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 7.5 Developing Implications CIPSA TEC India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed CIPSA TEC India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Dayal Energy and Proteins Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Dazzle Overseas BG CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Dazzle Overseas LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 D'Decor Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 614.5 Reaffirmed D'Decor Exports Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed D'Decor Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 175 Reaffirmed Frontier Springs Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Frontier Springs Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Grasim Industries Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Grasim Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed Credit@ @Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency Grasim Industries Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with bank guarantee Immense Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 350 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ IndianOil Petronas Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 1400 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs.200 million for bank guarantee Krishna Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Assigned MECh Engineers BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Mekins Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 MKC Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A3 950 Reaffirmed Murli Krishna Chicory Processors Pvt LtdExport Packing CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Credit Nucon Power Controls Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 400 Reaffirmed Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 800 Reaffirmed Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Forward Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Perfect Infracorp Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Perfect Infracorp Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 270 Assigned R D Samant Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed R D Samant Contractors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Credit R. Kantilal and Company Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A3 480.6 Assigned Ralson (India) Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Ralson (India) Ltd Capex LOC CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Ralson (India) Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1+ 30.9 Reaffirmed Forward Ralson (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 370 Reaffirmed RD Dynamech Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed RD Dynamech Infra Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Roop Ram Educare Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sabs Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 135 Reaffirmed Discounting Sabs Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A3 140 Reaffirmed Sayona Colors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Shamrock Chemie Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shah Coal Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1550 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Tata Chemicals Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Unimax Chemicals Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Forward Unimax Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Uttam (Bharat) Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Uttam (Bharat) Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Western Electrotrans Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 57.5 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Lakshmi Float Glass Ltd FD FB+ 80 Downgraded from FA- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 2000 Developing Implications Aditya Birla Solar Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 3000 Developing Loan Fac Implications Asian Oilfield Services Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Asian Paints Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 1250 Reaffirmed Associated Appliances Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Associated Appliances Ltd TL CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Austin Engineering Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 139 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Austin Engineering Co. Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BBB- 16 Downgraded Gold Card from CRISIL BBB Austin Engineering Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Autocop India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 520 Reaffirmed Autocop India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Autocop India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed B E C Chemicals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed B E C Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed Bajrang Cotex CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Bajrang Cotex TL CRISIL B+ 12.4 Assigned Bajrang Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Bajrang Cotton Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2.8 Assigned Chemetall India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 55 Developing Implications Chemetall India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 35 Developing Loan Fac Implications Chenduran Cotspin India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned CIPSA TEC India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Dayal Energy and Proteins Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Dayal Energy and Proteins Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB+ 133 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Dazzle Overseas CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Dazzle Overseas Cash TL CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Dazzle Overseas Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ D'Decor Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A 600 Reaffirmed D'Decor Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed D'Decor Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 125.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac D'Decor Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 1295.7 Reaffirmed Enrich Exports Packing Credit CRISIL BB 105 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Frontier Springs Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Frontier Springs Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Frontier Springs Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Credit Frontier Springs Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 38.7 Reaffirmed Galaxy Energy Solutions LLP CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned Grasim Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 5000 Developing Implications Grasim Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 3600 Developing Implications *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Grasim Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 3352.3 Developing Loan Fac Implications Grasim Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 8347.7 Developing Implications Immense Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB IndianOil Petronas Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA+ 1680 Reaffirmed IndianOil Petronas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA+ 1570 Reaffirmed Krishna Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 137.5 Reaffirmed Krishna Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Lakshmi Float Glass Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Lav Laxmi Land Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 95 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Mann Residency Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 190 Upgraded from CRISIL D Master Chain Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of Rs.100.0 million for gold loan facilities MECh Engineers CC CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- MECh Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- MECh Engineers Rupee TL CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- MECh Engineers TL CRISIL BB 15.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Mekins Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Mekins Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 27 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Mekins Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 13 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Mewar University TL CRISIL D 296.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Mijan Imex International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed MKC Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed MKC Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Murli Krishna Chicory Processors Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Murli Krishna Chicory Processors Pvt LtdStandby Line of CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit Nucon Power Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Nucon Power Controls Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Nucon Power Controls Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Perfect Infracorp Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Assigned R D Samant Contractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed R D Samant Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R. Kantilal and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Loan Fac R. Kantilal and Company Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 1119.4 Assigned Credit R.A. Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed R.A. Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed R.A. Motors Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed R.A. Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Ralson (India) Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 305 Reaffirmed Ralson (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 169.1 Assigned Loan Fac Ramkrishna Care Medical Sciences Pvt CC CRISIL A+ 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Ramkrishna Care Medical Sciences Pvt Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 20.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Ramkrishna Care Medical Sciences Pvt TL CRISIL A+ 399.5 Reaffirmed Ltd RD Dynamech Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed RD Dynamech Infra Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 0.8 Reaffirmed RD Dynamech Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Roop Ram Educare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 140 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Roop Ram Educare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sabs Exports LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Sabs Exports TL CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Salia Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Assigned Salia Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 25 Assigned Sayona Colors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 450 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Shah Coal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Shah Coal Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 450 Withdrawal Loan Fac Shamrock Chemie Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shamrock Chemie Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 200 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Shree Ram Cotex CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Shree Ram Cotex TL CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned Shriram Automall India Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 50 Reaffirmed Shriram Automall India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA+ 200 Reaffirmed Sidds Jewels India LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 780 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B+ Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 170 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Sudama Cotton Ginning and Processing CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Factory Swaroop Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Swaroop Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Swaroop Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 13 Assigned Loan Fac Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA 2 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 26.5 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 6.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* * Interchangeable with short-term facilities Unimax Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Unimax Chemicals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Purchase Unimax Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 101.1 Assigned Utkal Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 450 Assigned Uttam (Bharat) Electricals Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Uttam (Bharat) Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Veesons Energy Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 140 Reaffirmed Veesons Energy Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 360 Reaffirmed Veesons Energy Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 165 Reaffirmed Veesons Energy Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 38.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Veesons Energy Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 302.3 Reaffirmed Veesons Energy Systems Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Vignesh Dall Industries CC CRISIL BB 57.5 Reaffirmed Western Electrotrans Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)