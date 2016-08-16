Aug 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 12, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Asian Oilfield Services Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Asian Oilfield Services Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Asian Oilfield Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL D 380 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Asian Paints Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 1870 Reaffirmed
Asian Paints Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac*
*interchangeable with invoice/cheque discounting facility
Asian Paints Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 680 Reaffirmed
Asian Paints Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 850 Reaffirmed
Associated Appliances Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Associated Appliances Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed
Austin Engineering Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
B E C Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 110 Reaffirmed
Chemetall India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 2.5 Developing
Implications
Chemetall India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 7.5 Developing
Implications
CIPSA TEC India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed
CIPSA TEC India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Dayal Energy and Proteins Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Dazzle Overseas BG CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Dazzle Overseas LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
D'Decor Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 614.5 Reaffirmed
D'Decor Exports Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed
D'Decor Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 175 Reaffirmed
Frontier Springs Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Frontier Springs Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Grasim Industries Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Grasim Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed
Credit@
@Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency
Grasim Industries Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with bank guarantee
Immense Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 350 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
IndianOil Petronas Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 1400 Reaffirmed
*Includes sublimit of Rs.200 million for bank guarantee
Krishna Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Assigned
MECh Engineers BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Mekins Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
MKC Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A3 950 Reaffirmed
Murli Krishna Chicory Processors Pvt LtdExport Packing CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed
Credit
Nucon Power Controls Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 400 Reaffirmed
Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 800 Reaffirmed
Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed
Forward
Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed
Perfect Infracorp Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 20 Assigned
Perfect Infracorp Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 270 Assigned
R D Samant Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
R D Samant Contractors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Credit
R. Kantilal and Company Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A3 480.6 Assigned
Ralson (India) Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
Ralson (India) Ltd Capex LOC CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
Ralson (India) Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1+ 30.9 Reaffirmed
Forward
Ralson (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 370 Reaffirmed
RD Dynamech Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
RD Dynamech Infra Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Roop Ram Educare Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Sabs Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 135 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Sabs Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A3 140 Reaffirmed
Sayona Colors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 400 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Shamrock Chemie Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Shah Coal Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1550 Reaffirmed
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Tata Chemicals Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Unimax Chemicals Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Forward
Unimax Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
Uttam (Bharat) Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Uttam (Bharat) Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Western Electrotrans Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 57.5 Assigned
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Lakshmi Float Glass Ltd FD FB+ 80 Downgraded
from FA-
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 2000 Developing
Implications
Aditya Birla Solar Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 3000 Developing
Loan Fac Implications
Asian Oilfield Services Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Asian Paints Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 1250 Reaffirmed
Associated Appliances Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed
Associated Appliances Ltd TL CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed
Austin Engineering Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 139 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Austin Engineering Co. Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BBB- 16 Downgraded
Gold Card from CRISIL
BBB
Austin Engineering Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB
Autocop India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 520 Reaffirmed
Autocop India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Autocop India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed
B E C Chemicals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
B E C Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed
Bajrang Cotex CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned
Bajrang Cotex TL CRISIL B+ 12.4 Assigned
Bajrang Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned
Bajrang Cotton Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2.8 Assigned
Chemetall India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 55 Developing
Implications
Chemetall India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 35 Developing
Loan Fac Implications
Chenduran Cotspin India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned
CIPSA TEC India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Dayal Energy and Proteins Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Dayal Energy and Proteins Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB+ 133 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Dazzle Overseas CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Dazzle Overseas Cash TL CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Dazzle Overseas Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
D'Decor Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A 600 Reaffirmed
D'Decor Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed
D'Decor Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 125.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
D'Decor Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 1295.7 Reaffirmed
Enrich Exports Packing Credit CRISIL BB 105 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Frontier Springs Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Frontier Springs Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Frontier Springs Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Frontier Springs Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 38.7 Reaffirmed
Galaxy Energy Solutions LLP CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned
Grasim Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 5000 Developing
Implications
Grasim Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 3600 Developing
Implications
*Interchangeable with working capital demand loan
Grasim Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 3352.3 Developing
Loan Fac Implications
Grasim Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 8347.7 Developing
Implications
Immense Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
IndianOil Petronas Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA+ 1680 Reaffirmed
IndianOil Petronas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA+ 1570 Reaffirmed
Krishna Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 137.5 Reaffirmed
Krishna Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Lakshmi Float Glass Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Lav Laxmi Land Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 95 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Mann Residency Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 190 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Master Chain Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed
* Includes sublimit of Rs.100.0 million for gold loan facilities
MECh Engineers CC CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
MECh Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4.4 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
MECh Engineers Rupee TL CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
MECh Engineers TL CRISIL BB 15.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Mekins Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Mekins Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 27 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Mekins Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 13 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
Mewar University TL CRISIL D 296.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Mijan Imex International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
MKC Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
MKC Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Murli Krishna Chicory Processors Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed
Murli Krishna Chicory Processors Pvt LtdStandby Line of CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Credit
Nucon Power Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed
Nucon Power Controls Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed
Nucon Power Controls Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed
Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed
Perfect Infracorp Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Assigned
R D Samant Contractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed
R D Samant Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
R. Kantilal and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned
Loan Fac
R. Kantilal and Company Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 1119.4 Assigned
Credit
R.A. Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed
R.A. Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed
R.A. Motors Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
R.A. Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
Ralson (India) Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 305 Reaffirmed
Ralson (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 169.1 Assigned
Loan Fac
Ramkrishna Care Medical Sciences Pvt CC CRISIL A+ 40 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Ramkrishna Care Medical Sciences Pvt Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 20.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Ramkrishna Care Medical Sciences Pvt TL CRISIL A+ 399.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
RD Dynamech Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed
RD Dynamech Infra Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 0.8 Reaffirmed
RD Dynamech Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Roop Ram Educare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 140 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
Roop Ram Educare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Sabs Exports LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Sabs Exports TL CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed
Salia Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Assigned
Salia Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 25 Assigned
Sayona Colors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 450 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Shah Coal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Shah Coal Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 450 Withdrawal
Loan Fac
Shamrock Chemie Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Shamrock Chemie Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 200 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Shree Ram Cotex CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Shree Ram Cotex TL CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned
Shriram Automall India Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 50 Reaffirmed
Shriram Automall India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA+ 200 Reaffirmed
Sidds Jewels India LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 780 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL B+
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 170 Downgraded
Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Sudama Cotton Ginning and Processing CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Factory
Swaroop Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Swaroop Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Swaroop Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 13 Assigned
Loan Fac
Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA 2 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 26.5 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 6.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac*
* Interchangeable with short-term facilities
Unimax Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Unimax Chemicals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Unimax Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 101.1 Assigned
Utkal Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 450 Assigned
Uttam (Bharat) Electricals Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed
Uttam (Bharat) Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Veesons Energy Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 140 Reaffirmed
Veesons Energy Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 360 Reaffirmed
Veesons Energy Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 165 Reaffirmed
Veesons Energy Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 38.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Veesons Energy Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 302.3 Reaffirmed
Veesons Energy Systems Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed
Vignesh Dall Industries CC CRISIL BB 57.5 Reaffirmed
Western Electrotrans Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
