Aug 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 16, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anmol Associates - Lucknow BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Bhairavnath Poultry Farms Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.3 Reaffirmed Bharat Seats Ltd BG CRISIL A3 136 Reaffirmed Bharat Seats Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Dobersun Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Himachal Wire Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Himachal Wire Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Himachal Wire Industries Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Mohan Fabtex Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed Nulux Engineers Packing Credit CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed SEE Linkages Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Credit SEE Linkages Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 6 Reaffirmed SEE Linkages Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A3+ 6 Reaffirmed Shiva Trading Company LOC CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Suraj Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Swash Nonionics Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Swash Nonionics Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Credit TCP Ltd BG CRISIL A2 42.6 Reaffirmed TCP Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 1122 Reaffirmed Unisex Agencies BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Win-Win Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrocrops Exim Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Agrocrops Exim Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ambico Exports and Imports Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL B+ 240 Reaffirmed Anmol Associates - Lucknow CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Bhairavnath Poultry Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 96.6 Reaffirmed Bhairavnath Poultry Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 45.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhairavnath Poultry Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35.8 Assigned Bharat Seats Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 352 Reaffirmed Bharat Seats Ltd External CRISIL BBB- 82.1 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Bharat Seats Ltd FCNR (B) LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 475.4 Reaffirmed Bharat Seats Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Bharat Seats Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Criyagen Agri and Biotech Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 19.9 Reaffirmed Criyagen Agri and Biotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Criyagen Agri and Biotech Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed Deki Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 132.5 Reaffirmed Deki Electronics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 108.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Deki Electronics Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 29 Reaffirmed Dobersun Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Dobersun Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 23.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Dobersun Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 14.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Dobersun Products Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 9 Upgraded from against term CRISIL BB- deposits Himachal Wire Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Kusalava Finance Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Lok Raj Saini Infra-Tech Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 98.7 Assigned Lok Raj Saini Infra-Tech Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 35.8 Assigned Lok Raj Saini Infra-Tech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5.5 Assigned Lok Raj Saini Infra-Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Assigned Master Marine Services Pvt. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 145 Reaffirmed Mijan Imex International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Mijan Imex International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Mohan Fabtex Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Mohan Fabtex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 390 Withdrawal Loan Fac Parvatiya Plywood Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 57.5 Reaffirmed Parvatiya Plywood Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Sahu Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Assigned SEE Linkages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 21.5 Reaffirmed Shiva Trading Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Shiva Trading Company CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Shri Bijasani Cotton Fiber CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Shri Bijasani Cotton Fiber Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 12.5 Reaffirmed Shri Bijasani Cotton Fiber Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 32.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Bijasani Cotton Fiber TL CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Shriram Food Products CC CRISIL BB 215 Reaffirmed Shriram Food Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shriram Food Products TL CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Sri Balasubramania Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B- 59.4 Reaffirmed Sri Balasubramania Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suraj Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 155 Reaffirmed Suraj Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suraj Products Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 45 Outlook revised from Positive and rating reaffirmed Swash Nonionics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Swash Nonionics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac TCP Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 712.2 Reaffirmed TCP Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 533.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Unisex Agencies CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed V.N.Dyers and Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed V.N.Dyers and Processors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac VST Spintex India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed VST Spintex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed VST Spintex India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac VST Spintex India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 4.3 Reaffirmed Win-Win Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.