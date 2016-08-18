Aug 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 17, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Classic Network Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 830 Reaffirmed Curio Crafts Foreign CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Curio Crafts Packing Credit CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Datta Meghe Institute of Medical BG CRISIL A4 160 Reaffirmed Sciences G.S. Auto International Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed G.S. Auto International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Mars Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Mars Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 310 Reaffirmed Mars Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 17.5 Reaffirmed Credit Prabhu Dayal Kanojiya BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Raymond Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 5500 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 4500 Million Raymond Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd Non-FBL@ CRISIL A1+ 2150 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee, buyer's credit, and suppliers' credit. Renaissance Buildhome Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Surat Goods Transport Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 85 Notice of Withdrawal Swastic Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Assigned Tractel Tirfor India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 57 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed * Consortium led by State Bank of India. UltraTech Cement Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed * Consortium led by State Bank of India. UltraTech Cement Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Vishnu Carpets Export Packing CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Credit Vishnu Carpets Foreign Demand CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase Vivid Global Industries Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 64 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ad - Manum Finance Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 750 Reaffirmed Anant Intercontinental Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 60 Reassigned Credit Classic Network Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 600 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Classic Network Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 420 Reaffirmed ^Sub Limit: RS.100 million of WCDL Compact Lamps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 710 Reaffirmed Compact Lamps Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 190 Reaffirmed Datta Meghe Institute of Medical CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Sciences G.S. Auto International Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 272.5 Reaffirmed G.S. Auto International Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB- 240 Reaffirmed G.S. Auto International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 237.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac G.S. Auto International Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 60.1 Reaffirmed Hotel Ashok - Thanjavur Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12 Assigned Loan Fac Hotel Ashok - Thanjavur TL CRISIL B 88 Assigned Kalyan Grand Stay Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B- 255 Assigned Kalyan Grand Stay Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 15 Assigned Loan Fac Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 370 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 250 Assigned Marangi Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Marangi Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Marangi Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB 2 Reaffirmed Marangi Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 16.5 Reaffirmed Mars Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed Mars Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned Credit Prabhu Dayal Kanojiya Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Fac Prabhu Dayal Kanojiya CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Radhamani Exports Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Radhamani Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Radhamani Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1750 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 4850 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd Fund & NFBL CRISIL AA- 1250 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AA- 1150 Reaffirmed Limits^ ^Interchangeable with non-fund-based bank limits. Raymond Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 2430 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 5570 Reaffirmed Renaissance Buildhome Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 470 Reaffirmed Richlook Creations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Richlook Creations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 105 Assigned Skyline Engineering Contracts India Pvt BG CRISIL D 350 Reaffirmed Ltd Skyline Engineering Contracts India Pvt CC CRISIL D 72 Reaffirmed Ltd Skyline Engineering Contracts India Pvt Proposed FB Bk CRISIL D 88 Reaffirmed Ltd Limits Skyline Engineering Contracts India Pvt WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 50 Assigned Ltd Sponge Enterprises Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B 90 Reassigned Sri Sri Sri Auto Cars India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Sri Sri Sri Auto Cars India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 180 Assigned Fac Surat Goods Transport Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 650 Notice of Withdrawal Swastic Industries TL CRISIL BB- 5.9 Assigned Swastic Industries CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Tractel Tirfor India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B Tractel Tirfor India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 8 Downgraded from CRISIL B UltraTech Cement Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 7500 Watch Developing * Consortium led by State Bank of India. UltraTech Cement Ltd External CRISIL AAA 25748.9 Watch Commercial Developing Borrowings UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 10241.1 Watch Loan Fac Developing UltraTech Cement Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 6750 Watch Developing UltraTech Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 5000 Developing Implications UltraTech Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 1750 Developing Implications UltraTech Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 2500 Developing Implications UltraTech Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 3000 Developing Implications UltraTech Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 2000 Developing Implications UltraTech Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 2000 Developing Implications UltraTech Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 2500 Developing Implications UltraTech Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 2500 Developing Implications UltraTech Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 5000 Developing Implications UltraTech Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 2500 Developing Implications Vivid Global Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7.8 Assigned Loan Fac Vivid Global Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 7.2 Assigned Vivid Global Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 26 Assigned Purchase -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)