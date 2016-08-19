Aug 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 18, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aak Kamani Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1100 Suspended
Aak Kamani Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 21000 Suspended
BE Gold Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed
Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Pvt Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1+ 280 Reaffirmed
Ltd Forward
Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Pvt LOC* CRISIL A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed
Ltd
*Includes sublimit of Rs.1500 million of Letter of Credit (Capex) and Rs. 100 million of Bank
Guarantee limits
Capital Agencies BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed
Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 55 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A4
Mahendra Submersible Pumps Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Mydeen Timbers LOC CRISIL A4 175 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
P.C.S. Transports BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Perth Ceramic Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 60 Notice of
Withdrawal
Precision Equipments (Chennai) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
Precision Equipments (Chennai) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Raj Hair International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 360 Reaffirmed
Raj Petro Specialities Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2 5965 Assigned
Raj Petro Specialities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 290 Assigned
Reydel Automotive India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed
Swastik Lloyds Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Varks Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Assigned
Varks Engineers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 130 Assigned
Venkatesh Jewellers BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed
Venkatesh Jewellers Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aak Kamani Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 2500 Suspended
Axwell Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned
Axwell Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned
Axwell Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
BE Gold Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - DisCRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed
Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Pvt CC CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Capital Agencies CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned
DM Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 300 Reaffirmed
DM Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed
DM Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 7.9 Reaffirmed
DM Corporation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 492.1 Reaffirmed
DM Corporation Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 360 Reaffirmed
Hemraj Rice Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 115 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Jay Ravechi Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Jay Ravechi Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 85 Assigned
Loan Fac
Josan Industries CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed
Josan Industries Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Josan Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Josan Rice Mills Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
KTC Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed
KTC Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed
Fac
KTC Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 58.5 Reaffirmed
Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 45.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 16.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 14.7 Reaffirmed
Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 334.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 14.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Mahendra Submersible Pumps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Mahendra Submersible Pumps Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Mahendra Submersible Pumps Pvt Ltd SME Gold Card CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Mahendra Submersible Pumps Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 37.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Meenakshi Fishing and Trading Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 18.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Meenakshi Fishing and Trading Co. CC CRISIL D 1.5 Assigned
Meenakshi Fishing and Trading Co. LT Loan CRISIL D 80 Assigned
Mydeen Timbers CC CRISIL B+ 55 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
OM Construction - Raipur TL CRISIL B+ 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
P.C.S. Transports TL CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
P.C.S. Transports CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Perth Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 125 Notice of
Withdrawal
Perth Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 330 Notice of
Withdrawal
Perth Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Notice of
Loan Fac Withdrawal
Precision Equipments (Chennai) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 61.4 Reaffirmed
Precision Equipments (Chennai) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 288.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Priyadarshini Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed
Priyadarshini Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed
Priyadarshini Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd TL CRISIL D 240 Reaffirmed
Raj Hair International Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
Raj Hair International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 12 Reaffirmed
Raj Petro Specialities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 945 Assigned
Reydel Automotive India Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB+ 170 Reaffirmed
Reydel Automotive India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 380 Reaffirmed
Sambashiva Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sambashiva Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Sambashiva Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 28 Assigned
Santuka Vyapaar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Shree Siddhivinayak Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed
Shree Siddhivinayak Cotspin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 69.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shree Siddhivinayak Cotspin Pvt Ltd Standby FB Limits CRISIL BBB- 24 Reaffirmed
Shree Siddhivinayak Cotspin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 56.7 Reaffirmed
Shri Jagannath Sita Educational And TL CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned
Social Development Sansthan
Smartwheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 294.8 Assigned
Smartwheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 65.2 Assigned
Supreme Manor Wada Bhiwandi TL CRISIL D 3770 Downgraded
Infrastructure Pvt Ltd from CRISIL
BB+
Swastik Lloyds Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Swastik Lloyds Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B
Trupti Automotives CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned
Trupti Automotives Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
Trupti Automotives TL CRISIL BB 10.4 Assigned
Umed Tex-Fab Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 61 Assigned
Vardhaman Nagari Sahakari Patsanstha LtdProposed Overdraft CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Fac
Varks Engineers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)