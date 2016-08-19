Aug 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 18, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aak Kamani Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1100 Suspended Aak Kamani Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 21000 Suspended BE Gold Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Pvt Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1+ 280 Reaffirmed Ltd Forward Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Pvt LOC* CRISIL A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed Ltd *Includes sublimit of Rs.1500 million of Letter of Credit (Capex) and Rs. 100 million of Bank Guarantee limits Capital Agencies BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.8 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 55 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A4 Mahendra Submersible Pumps Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.8 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Mydeen Timbers LOC CRISIL A4 175 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ P.C.S. Transports BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Perth Ceramic Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 60 Notice of Withdrawal Precision Equipments (Chennai) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Precision Equipments (Chennai) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Raj Hair International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 360 Reaffirmed Raj Petro Specialities Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2 5965 Assigned Raj Petro Specialities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 290 Assigned Reydel Automotive India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Swastik Lloyds Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Varks Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Assigned Varks Engineers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 130 Assigned Venkatesh Jewellers BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Venkatesh Jewellers Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aak Kamani Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 2500 Suspended Axwell Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Axwell Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Axwell Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned BE Gold Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - DisCRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Pvt CC CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Ltd Capital Agencies CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned DM Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 300 Reaffirmed DM Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed DM Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 7.9 Reaffirmed DM Corporation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 492.1 Reaffirmed DM Corporation Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 360 Reaffirmed Hemraj Rice Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 115 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Jay Ravechi Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Jay Ravechi Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 85 Assigned Loan Fac Josan Industries CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Josan Industries Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Josan Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Josan Rice Mills Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed KTC Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed KTC Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Fac KTC Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 58.5 Reaffirmed Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 45.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 16.5 Reaffirmed Credit Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 14.7 Reaffirmed Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 334.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 14.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Mahendra Submersible Pumps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Mahendra Submersible Pumps Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Mahendra Submersible Pumps Pvt Ltd SME Gold Card CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Mahendra Submersible Pumps Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 37.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Meenakshi Fishing and Trading Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 18.5 Assigned Loan Fac Meenakshi Fishing and Trading Co. CC CRISIL D 1.5 Assigned Meenakshi Fishing and Trading Co. LT Loan CRISIL D 80 Assigned Mydeen Timbers CC CRISIL B+ 55 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- OM Construction - Raipur TL CRISIL B+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B P.C.S. Transports TL CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned P.C.S. Transports CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Perth Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 125 Notice of Withdrawal Perth Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 330 Notice of Withdrawal Perth Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal Precision Equipments (Chennai) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 61.4 Reaffirmed Precision Equipments (Chennai) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 288.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Priyadarshini Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Priyadarshini Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Priyadarshini Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd TL CRISIL D 240 Reaffirmed Raj Hair International Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Raj Hair International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 12 Reaffirmed Raj Petro Specialities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 945 Assigned Reydel Automotive India Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB+ 170 Reaffirmed Reydel Automotive India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 380 Reaffirmed Sambashiva Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22 Assigned Loan Fac Sambashiva Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Sambashiva Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 28 Assigned Santuka Vyapaar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shree Siddhivinayak Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Shree Siddhivinayak Cotspin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 69.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Siddhivinayak Cotspin Pvt Ltd Standby FB Limits CRISIL BBB- 24 Reaffirmed Shree Siddhivinayak Cotspin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 56.7 Reaffirmed Shri Jagannath Sita Educational And TL CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Social Development Sansthan Smartwheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 294.8 Assigned Smartwheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 65.2 Assigned Supreme Manor Wada Bhiwandi TL CRISIL D 3770 Downgraded Infrastructure Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Swastik Lloyds Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B Swastik Lloyds Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Trupti Automotives CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Trupti Automotives Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Trupti Automotives TL CRISIL BB 10.4 Assigned Umed Tex-Fab Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 61 Assigned Vardhaman Nagari Sahakari Patsanstha LtdProposed Overdraft CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Fac Varks Engineers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 100 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 