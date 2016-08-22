Aug 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 19 and August 20, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Money Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed
Aditya Car Automotives Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Anant Electricals and Engineers BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed
Avik Polychem LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended
Bagadiya Brothers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 1000 Suspended
Discounting
Bagadiya Brothers Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 850 Suspended
# Interchangeable with bank guarantee up to Rs.350 million.
Bagadiya Brothers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 2000 Suspended
* Interchangeable with bill purchase up to Rs.500 million.
Beico Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Suspended
Beico Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 17.5 Suspended
Biswajanani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed
DRRK Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 1070 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is
also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is
also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is
also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd Short- Term CRISIL PP- MLD 12000 Reaffirmed
Principal- A1+r
Protected Market- Linked Debentures
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is
also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer.
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is
also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer.
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is
also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer.
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is
also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer.
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawn
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is
also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer.
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is
also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer.
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Short- Term CRISIL PP- MLD 2000 Reaffirmed
Principal- A1+r
Protected Market- Linked Debentures
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Assigned
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this
may also be utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this
may also be utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this
may also be utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 63500 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is
also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer.
Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd ST Principal CRISIL PP- MLD 5000 Reaffirmed
Protected Market A1+r
Linked Debentures
Elica Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Notice of
Withdrawal
Exel Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Exel Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Forward
Exel Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Fibro Plastichem India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Fibro Plastichem India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 16 Reaffirmed
Geeta Machine Tools Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed
Geeta Machine Tools Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Gennext Abasan Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned
Halbit Avionics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 350 Suspended
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 37000 Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Intouch Mobicare Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
John Saw Mill Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 500 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
JSW Cement Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1500 Notice of
Withdrawal
K. K. R. Mills BG CRISIL A4 23.2 Suspended
Kevin Process Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
KIMS Health Care Management Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed
KIMS Health Care Management Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed
KIMS Health Care Management Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A2+ 14.7 Reaffirmed
KIMS Health Care Management Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed
Lavu Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 380 Assigned
M.K.R. Traders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Malani Construction Co. BG CRISIL A2 1040 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Manappuram Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed
Munish Forge Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Munish Forge Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 142 Reaffirmed
Northern Power Erectors Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended
Paras Commercial Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Parishi Diamond - Surat Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A3+ 60 Assigned
Parishi Diamond - Surat Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 852.5 Assigned
Credit
Parksons Packaging Ltd Non- FBL CRISIL A1 75.4 Reaffirmed
Quadragen Vethealth Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Quadragen Vethealth Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed
Credit
Quadragen Vethealth Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Regenerative Medical Services Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Regenerative Medical Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 22 Suspended
Reliable Hi-Tech Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed
Rhine Solar Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
RSR Infra Works (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
Smart Equity Brokers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed
Speciality Sintered Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Sri M.K.V.Kandasamy Nadar Firm Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 33.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
SVM Nonwovens Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
SVM Nonwovens Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed
The Silppi Constructions Contractors BG CRISIL A4 125 Reaffirmed
Time Technoplast Ltd CP CRISIL A1 1600 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1+
Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG^^^ CRISIL A1 380 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1+
^^^Includes sublimit of Rs.420 million for overdraft, Rs.400 million for short-term loans,
Rs.480 million for import letter of credit
Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 300 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1+
Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG@@@ CRISIL A1 450 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1+
@@@Includes sublimit of Rs.170 million for bank guarantee
Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1 560 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1+
@ Includes sublimit of Rs.75 million for bank guarantee and fully interchangeable with standby
letter of credit
Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG& CRISIL A1 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1+
&Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee
Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG$$ CRISIL A1 620 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1+
$$ Includes sublimit of Rs.11 million for bank guarantee and fully interchangeable with buyer's
credit
Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG@@ CRISIL A1 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1+
@@ Includes sublimit of Rs.10 million for bank guarantee
Unipro Techno Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 290 Assigned
V.K. Gupta and Associates BG CRISIL A4 145 Reaffirmed
Vikas Sales Supplies BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Car Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 180 Reaffirmed
Aditya Car Automotives Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 400 Reaffirmed
Fac
Aditya Car Automotives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed
Anant Electricals and Engineers CC CRISIL BB- 53 Reaffirmed
Anant Electricals and Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Aniirudh Enterprises CC CRISIL D 46 Suspended
Aniirudh Enterprises TL CRISIL D 4 Suspended
Avik Polychem CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
Bagadiya Brothers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 500 Suspended
Beico Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 180 Suspended
Biswajanani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 103.6 Reaffirmed
Biswajanani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 7.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Biswajanani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 48.4 Reaffirmed
Biswajanani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL B- 13.3 Reaffirmed
Confederation For Ayurvedic CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Renaissance-Keralam Ltd
Confederation For Ayurvedic TL CRISIL D 71.4 Suspended
Renaissance-Keralam Ltd
Dhaneswar Rath Institute of Engineering TL CRISIL BBB- 250 Suspended
and Management Studies
DRRK Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
DRRK Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 260 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Dunnimaa Engineers and Divers CC CRISIL D 135 Suspended
Enterprises Pvt Ltd
Dunnimaa Engineers and Divers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 75 Suspended
Enterprises Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Dunnimaa Engineers and Divers TL CRISIL D 110 Suspended
Enterprises Pvt Ltd
ECL Finance Ltd Non- Convertible CRISIL AA- 9300 Reaffirmed
Debentures
ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11800 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 13300 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP- MLD 11900 Reaffirmed
Protected Equity- AA- r
Linked Debentures
ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP- MLD 350 Reaffirmed
Protected AA- r
Commodity-Linked Debentures
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 3250 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL AA- 1520 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Non- Convertible CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed
Debenture Issue
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed
Issue
Elica Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Notice of
Withdrawal
Elica Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 53.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Essel Finance Business Loans Ltd Subordinated Non- CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned
Convertible
Debentures
Essel Finance Business Loans Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Euro India Fresh Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed
Euro India Fresh Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 117.5 Reaffirmed
Euro India Fresh Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 83.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Euro India Fresh Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 144 Reaffirmed
Fibro Plastichem India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed
Fibro Plastichem India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed
Fibro Plastichem India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 8.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Fibro Plastichem India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed
Geeta Machine Tools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Geeta Machine Tools Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Geeta Machine Tools Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned
Gennext Abasan Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Gurukrupa Agro Proteins Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended
Gurukrupa Agro Proteins Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Suspended
Loan Fac
Halbit Avionics Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 500 Suspended
Hythro Power Corporation Ltd Advance Against CRISIL D 300 Suspended
Retention Money
Hythro Power Corporation Ltd CC# CRISIL D 470 Suspended
# Rs.90 Million and Rs.100 Million interchangeable with non-fund-based limits of Corporation
Bank and Indusind Bank Ltd, respectively
Hythro Power Corporation Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 4420 Suspended
Hythro Power Corporation Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL D 290 Suspended
Hythro Power Corporation Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL D 600 Suspended
Discounting@
@ Rs.350 Million and Rs.150 Million interchangeable with non-fund-based limits of DBS Bank Ltd
and ING Vysya Bank Ltd, respectively
Hythro Power Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL D 170 Suspended
Hythro Power Corporation Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL D 250 Suspended
* Interchangeable with non-fund-based limits
Indian Vehicle Carriers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Suspended
Intouch Mobicare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Jay Krishna Sizers TL CRISIL B+ 46.1 Assigned
Jay Krishna Sizers CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Jay Krishna Sizers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.1 Assigned
Loan Fac
John Saw Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
JSW Cement Ltd TL - 8595 Withdrawal
JSW Cement Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 390 Notice of
Withdrawal
JSW Cement Ltd LOC^ CRISIL BBB- 750 Notice of
Withdrawal
^Rs 300 million is interchangeable with cash credit
JSW Cement Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 515 Withdrawal
JSW Cement Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 4250 Reaffirmed
K. K. R. Mills Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended
K.K.R. Agro Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Suspended
K.K.R. Agro Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 6.5 Suspended
K.K.R. Agro Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11.6 Suspended
Loan Fac
K.K.R. Flour Mills Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended
Keshav Cotton Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Keshav Cotton Corporation TL CRISIL B+ 27.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Kevin Process Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed
KIMS Health Care Management Ltd CC CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed
KIMS Health Care Management Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 355.3 Reaffirmed
KIMS Health Care Management Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed
Credit
KIMS Health Care Management Ltd WC Loan CRISIL A- 25 Reaffirmed
Lala Kashi Nath Seth Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Suspended
Lalbhai Kalidas and Co. Post Shipment CRISIL BB 229 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB-
Lalbhai Kalidas and Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 111 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Lavu Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned
Loan Fac
Lavu Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned
M.K.R. Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed
M.K.R. Traders Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 9 Reaffirmed
M.K.R. Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 58.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
M.S.P. Tyres CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed
Maa Bhuasuni Roller Flour Mills CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Malani Construction Co. CC CRISIL BBB+ 210 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Malieakal Electronics Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed
Malieakal Electronics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Malieakal Electronics TL CRISIL B 16 Assigned
Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1250 Assigned
Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 16325 Reaffirmed
Manappuram Finance Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 2500 Reaffirmed
Munish Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed
Munish Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Munish Forge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Northern Power Erectors Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Suspended
Northern Power Erectors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
Loan Fac
Paras Commercial Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Assigned
Parishi Diamond - Surat Export Packing CRISIL BBB 77.5 Assigned
Credit
Parksons Packaging Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A+ 194.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL A
Parksons Packaging Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A+ 819.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL A
Parksons Packaging Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 11.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL A
Parksons Packaging Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A+ 875 Upgraded from
CRISIL A
Premier Clearing Agency Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended
Premier Clearing Agency Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended
Loan Fac
Quadragen Vethealth Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Quadragen Vethealth Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed
Raj Kishore Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 125 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Regenerative Medical Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
Regenerative Medical Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Regenerative Medical Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended
Reliable Hi-Tech Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Rhine Solar Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed
Rhine Solar Ltd TL CRISIL B 27 Reaffirmed
RSR Infra Works (India) Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed
Fac
Sapna Steels CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned
Sapna Steels LT Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Saritha Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Saritha Cotton Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 20 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Speciality Sintered Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 87.3 Assigned
Speciality Sintered Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 145.2 Assigned
Speciality Sintered Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Sree DRG Vinyls Industries CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended
Sree DRG Vinyls Industries LT Loan CRISIL D 25.5 Suspended
Sree DRG Vinyls Industries Packing Credit CRISIL D 7.5 Suspended
Sree DRG Vinyls Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 9.7 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sri Ganesh Agencies CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended
Sri Ganesh Agencies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sri M.K.V.Kandasamy Nadar Firm CC CRISIL B 6.5 Assigned
Sri M.K.V.Kandasamy Nadar Firm Foreign LOC CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Sri Venkata Padmavathi Paddy Processors CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Sri Venkata Padmavathi Paddy Processors LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
SVM Nonwovens Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 15 Reaffirmed
SVM Nonwovens Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 86 Reaffirmed
SVM Nonwovens Pvt Ltd Proposed Fund- CRISIL B- 34 Assigned
Based Bk Limits
Swagat Abharan Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 130 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Tata Capital Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 150 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tata Capital Ltd PS Issue CRISIL AA+ 2000 Assigned
Tata Capital Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed
The Silppi Constructions Contractors CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
The Silppi Constructions Contractors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned
Loan Fac
Thenpandian Textile India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 21 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Thenpandian Textile India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 93 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 550 Downgraded
from CRISIL
AA-
Time Technoplast Ltd CC## CRISIL A+ 340 Downgraded
from CRISIL
AA-
##Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan, export finance and buyer's credit
Time Technoplast Ltd CC^^ CRISIL A+ 575 Downgraded
from CRISIL
AA-
^^Includes sublimit of Rs.460 million for working capital demand loan
Time Technoplast Ltd CC# CRISIL A+ 650 Downgraded
from CRISIL
AA-
# Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan
Time Technoplast Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 215 Downgraded
from CRISIL
AA-
*Interchangeable with working capital demand loan
Time Technoplast Ltd CC^ CRISIL A+ 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL
AA-
^ Includes sublimit of Rs.150 million for working capital demand loan
Time Technoplast Ltd CC$ CRISIL A+ 375 Downgraded
from CRISIL
AA-
$ Includes sublimit of Rs.150 million for bank guarantee, and fully interchangeable with working
capital demand loan, letter of credit and buyer's credit
Time Technoplast Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 3260 Downgraded
from CRISIL
AA-
Time Technoplast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 50 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
AA-
Time Technoplast Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
AA-
Time Technoplast Ltd WC Demand Loan** CRISIL A+ 645 Downgraded
from CRISIL
AA-
** Includes sublimit of Rs.2.6 million for bill discounting/bill purchase and fully
interchangeable with cash credit
Time Technoplast Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 330 Downgraded
from CRISIL
AA-
Touchstone Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 32 Reaffirmed
Ujjain Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Ujjain Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2.1 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B
Ujjain Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 45.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Umrao Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 24.3 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Umrao Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 55.7 Assigned
Unipro Techno Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Assigned
V.K. Gupta and Associates CC CRISIL B+ 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
V.K. Gupta and Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
Vikas Sales Supplies CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned
Vinayak Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Vinayak Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 18 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Vinayak Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
