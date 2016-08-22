Aug 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 19 and August 20, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Money Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Aditya Car Automotives Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Anant Electricals and Engineers BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Avik Polychem LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Bagadiya Brothers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 1000 Suspended Discounting Bagadiya Brothers Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 850 Suspended # Interchangeable with bank guarantee up to Rs.350 million. Bagadiya Brothers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 2000 Suspended * Interchangeable with bill purchase up to Rs.500 million. Beico Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Suspended Beico Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 17.5 Suspended Biswajanani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed DRRK Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 1070 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Short- Term CRISIL PP- MLD 12000 Reaffirmed Principal- A1+r Protected Market- Linked Debentures Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawn *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Short- Term CRISIL PP- MLD 2000 Reaffirmed Principal- A1+r Protected Market- Linked Debentures Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this may also be utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this may also be utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this may also be utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 63500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd ST Principal CRISIL PP- MLD 5000 Reaffirmed Protected Market A1+r Linked Debentures Elica Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Notice of Withdrawal Exel Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Purchase Exel Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Forward Exel Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Fibro Plastichem India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Fibro Plastichem India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 16 Reaffirmed Geeta Machine Tools Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Geeta Machine Tools Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Gennext Abasan Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Halbit Avionics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 350 Suspended INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 37000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Intouch Mobicare Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned John Saw Mill Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ JSW Cement Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1500 Notice of Withdrawal K. K. R. Mills BG CRISIL A4 23.2 Suspended Kevin Process Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed KIMS Health Care Management Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed KIMS Health Care Management Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed KIMS Health Care Management Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A2+ 14.7 Reaffirmed KIMS Health Care Management Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Lavu Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 380 Assigned M.K.R. Traders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Malani Construction Co. BG CRISIL A2 1040 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Manappuram Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Munish Forge Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Munish Forge Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 142 Reaffirmed Northern Power Erectors Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Paras Commercial Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Parishi Diamond - Surat Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A3+ 60 Assigned Parishi Diamond - Surat Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 852.5 Assigned Credit Parksons Packaging Ltd Non- FBL CRISIL A1 75.4 Reaffirmed Quadragen Vethealth Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Quadragen Vethealth Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Credit Quadragen Vethealth Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Regenerative Medical Services Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Regenerative Medical Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 22 Suspended Reliable Hi-Tech Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Rhine Solar Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed RSR Infra Works (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Smart Equity Brokers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Speciality Sintered Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Sri M.K.V.Kandasamy Nadar Firm Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 33.5 Assigned Loan Fac SVM Nonwovens Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed SVM Nonwovens Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed The Silppi Constructions Contractors BG CRISIL A4 125 Reaffirmed Time Technoplast Ltd CP CRISIL A1 1600 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG^^^ CRISIL A1 380 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ ^^^Includes sublimit of Rs.420 million for overdraft, Rs.400 million for short-term loans, Rs.480 million for import letter of credit Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG@@@ CRISIL A1 450 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ @@@Includes sublimit of Rs.170 million for bank guarantee Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1 560 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ @ Includes sublimit of Rs.75 million for bank guarantee and fully interchangeable with standby letter of credit Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG& CRISIL A1 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ &Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG$$ CRISIL A1 620 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ $$ Includes sublimit of Rs.11 million for bank guarantee and fully interchangeable with buyer's credit Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG@@ CRISIL A1 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ @@ Includes sublimit of Rs.10 million for bank guarantee Unipro Techno Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 290 Assigned V.K. Gupta and Associates BG CRISIL A4 145 Reaffirmed Vikas Sales Supplies BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Car Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 180 Reaffirmed Aditya Car Automotives Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 400 Reaffirmed Fac Aditya Car Automotives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Anant Electricals and Engineers CC CRISIL BB- 53 Reaffirmed Anant Electricals and Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aniirudh Enterprises CC CRISIL D 46 Suspended Aniirudh Enterprises TL CRISIL D 4 Suspended Avik Polychem CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Bagadiya Brothers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 500 Suspended Beico Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 180 Suspended Biswajanani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 103.6 Reaffirmed Biswajanani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 7.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Biswajanani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 48.4 Reaffirmed Biswajanani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL B- 13.3 Reaffirmed Confederation For Ayurvedic CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Renaissance-Keralam Ltd Confederation For Ayurvedic TL CRISIL D 71.4 Suspended Renaissance-Keralam Ltd Dhaneswar Rath Institute of Engineering TL CRISIL BBB- 250 Suspended and Management Studies DRRK Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- DRRK Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 260 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Dunnimaa Engineers and Divers CC CRISIL D 135 Suspended Enterprises Pvt Ltd Dunnimaa Engineers and Divers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 75 Suspended Enterprises Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Dunnimaa Engineers and Divers TL CRISIL D 110 Suspended Enterprises Pvt Ltd ECL Finance Ltd Non- Convertible CRISIL AA- 9300 Reaffirmed Debentures ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 13300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP- MLD 11900 Reaffirmed Protected Equity- AA- r Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP- MLD 350 Reaffirmed Protected AA- r Commodity-Linked Debentures Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL AA- 1520 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Non- Convertible CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed Debenture Issue Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed Issue Elica Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Notice of Withdrawal Elica Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 53.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Essel Finance Business Loans Ltd Subordinated Non- CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned Convertible Debentures Essel Finance Business Loans Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Euro India Fresh Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Euro India Fresh Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 117.5 Reaffirmed Euro India Fresh Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 83.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Euro India Fresh Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 144 Reaffirmed Fibro Plastichem India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Fibro Plastichem India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Fibro Plastichem India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 8.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Fibro Plastichem India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed Geeta Machine Tools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Geeta Machine Tools Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Geeta Machine Tools Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Gennext Abasan Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Gurukrupa Agro Proteins Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Gurukrupa Agro Proteins Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Suspended Loan Fac Halbit Avionics Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 500 Suspended Hythro Power Corporation Ltd Advance Against CRISIL D 300 Suspended Retention Money Hythro Power Corporation Ltd CC# CRISIL D 470 Suspended # Rs.90 Million and Rs.100 Million interchangeable with non-fund-based limits of Corporation Bank and Indusind Bank Ltd, respectively Hythro Power Corporation Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 4420 Suspended Hythro Power Corporation Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL D 290 Suspended Hythro Power Corporation Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL D 600 Suspended Discounting@ @ Rs.350 Million and Rs.150 Million interchangeable with non-fund-based limits of DBS Bank Ltd and ING Vysya Bank Ltd, respectively Hythro Power Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL D 170 Suspended Hythro Power Corporation Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL D 250 Suspended * Interchangeable with non-fund-based limits Indian Vehicle Carriers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Suspended Intouch Mobicare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Jay Krishna Sizers TL CRISIL B+ 46.1 Assigned Jay Krishna Sizers CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Jay Krishna Sizers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.1 Assigned Loan Fac John Saw Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- JSW Cement Ltd TL - 8595 Withdrawal JSW Cement Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 390 Notice of Withdrawal JSW Cement Ltd LOC^ CRISIL BBB- 750 Notice of Withdrawal ^Rs 300 million is interchangeable with cash credit JSW Cement Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 515 Withdrawal JSW Cement Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 4250 Reaffirmed K. K. R. Mills Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended K.K.R. Agro Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Suspended K.K.R. Agro Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 6.5 Suspended K.K.R. Agro Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11.6 Suspended Loan Fac K.K.R. Flour Mills Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended Keshav Cotton Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B Keshav Cotton Corporation TL CRISIL B+ 27.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kevin Process Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed KIMS Health Care Management Ltd CC CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed KIMS Health Care Management Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 355.3 Reaffirmed KIMS Health Care Management Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed Credit KIMS Health Care Management Ltd WC Loan CRISIL A- 25 Reaffirmed Lala Kashi Nath Seth Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Suspended Lalbhai Kalidas and Co. Post Shipment CRISIL BB 229 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- Lalbhai Kalidas and Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 111 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Lavu Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Loan Fac Lavu Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned M.K.R. Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed M.K.R. Traders Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 9 Reaffirmed M.K.R. Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 58.5 Assigned Loan Fac M.S.P. Tyres CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Maa Bhuasuni Roller Flour Mills CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Malani Construction Co. CC CRISIL BBB+ 210 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Malieakal Electronics Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Malieakal Electronics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Malieakal Electronics TL CRISIL B 16 Assigned Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1250 Assigned Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 16325 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 2500 Reaffirmed Munish Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Munish Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Munish Forge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Northern Power Erectors Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Suspended Northern Power Erectors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Loan Fac Paras Commercial Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Assigned Parishi Diamond - Surat Export Packing CRISIL BBB 77.5 Assigned Credit Parksons Packaging Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A+ 194.2 Upgraded from CRISIL A Parksons Packaging Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A+ 819.1 Upgraded from CRISIL A Parksons Packaging Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 11.3 Upgraded from CRISIL A Parksons Packaging Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A+ 875 Upgraded from CRISIL A Premier Clearing Agency Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended Premier Clearing Agency Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Loan Fac Quadragen Vethealth Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Quadragen Vethealth Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Raj Kishore Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 125 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Regenerative Medical Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Regenerative Medical Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50.5 Suspended Loan Fac Regenerative Medical Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Reliable Hi-Tech Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Rhine Solar Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Rhine Solar Ltd TL CRISIL B 27 Reaffirmed RSR Infra Works (India) Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Fac Sapna Steels CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Sapna Steels LT Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Saritha Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Saritha Cotton Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 20 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Speciality Sintered Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 87.3 Assigned Speciality Sintered Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 145.2 Assigned Speciality Sintered Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Sree DRG Vinyls Industries CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Sree DRG Vinyls Industries LT Loan CRISIL D 25.5 Suspended Sree DRG Vinyls Industries Packing Credit CRISIL D 7.5 Suspended Sree DRG Vinyls Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 9.7 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Ganesh Agencies CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Sri Ganesh Agencies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Suspended Loan Fac Sri M.K.V.Kandasamy Nadar Firm CC CRISIL B 6.5 Assigned Sri M.K.V.Kandasamy Nadar Firm Foreign LOC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Sri Venkata Padmavathi Paddy Processors CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sri Venkata Padmavathi Paddy Processors LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Suspended Pvt Ltd SVM Nonwovens Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 15 Reaffirmed SVM Nonwovens Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 86 Reaffirmed SVM Nonwovens Pvt Ltd Proposed Fund- CRISIL B- 34 Assigned Based Bk Limits Swagat Abharan Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 130 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Tata Capital Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 150 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tata Capital Ltd PS Issue CRISIL AA+ 2000 Assigned Tata Capital Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed The Silppi Constructions Contractors CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed The Silppi Constructions Contractors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Loan Fac Thenpandian Textile India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 21 Upgraded from CRISIL B Thenpandian Textile India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 93 Upgraded from CRISIL B Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 550 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- Time Technoplast Ltd CC## CRISIL A+ 340 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- ##Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan, export finance and buyer's credit Time Technoplast Ltd CC^^ CRISIL A+ 575 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- ^^Includes sublimit of Rs.460 million for working capital demand loan Time Technoplast Ltd CC# CRISIL A+ 650 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- # Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan Time Technoplast Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 215 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Time Technoplast Ltd CC^ CRISIL A+ 250 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- ^ Includes sublimit of Rs.150 million for working capital demand loan Time Technoplast Ltd CC$ CRISIL A+ 375 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- $ Includes sublimit of Rs.150 million for bank guarantee, and fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan, letter of credit and buyer's credit Time Technoplast Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 3260 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- Time Technoplast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL AA- Time Technoplast Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- Time Technoplast Ltd WC Demand Loan** CRISIL A+ 645 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- ** Includes sublimit of Rs.2.6 million for bill discounting/bill purchase and fully interchangeable with cash credit Time Technoplast Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 330 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- Touchstone Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 32 Reaffirmed Ujjain Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B Ujjain Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Ujjain Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 45.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B Umrao Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 24.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Umrao Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 55.7 Assigned Unipro Techno Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Assigned V.K. Gupta and Associates CC CRISIL B+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B- V.K. Gupta and Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Vikas Sales Supplies CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Vinayak Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Vinayak Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 18 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Vinayak Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)