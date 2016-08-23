Aug 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 22, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ALP Nishikawa Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 ALP Nishikawa Company Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 9.8 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A2 ALP Nishikawa Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Arido Ceramic BG CRISIL A4+ 11.5 Suspended Atlantic Shipping Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Avantel Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Avantel Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Bulktainer Shipping Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.9 Suspended Carloo Textile Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Negotiation Carloo Textile Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A2 1 Reaffirmed CICON Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 750 Reaffirmed CICON Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Deccan Engineering Constructions Pvt BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Ltd Deepak International Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Deepak International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Deepak International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Deepak International Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit E.M.Electro - Mechanicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Eastern Navigation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Eastern Navigation Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Suspended Esmario Export Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Esmario Export Enterprises Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Forward Esmario Export Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed G.V. (God Vishnu) Rice Unit Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Gaba Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3+ 80 Assigned Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd LOC & BG$ CRISIL A1+ 3450 Reaffirmed $Interchangeable with short term loan to the extent of Rs.2500 million. Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd ST Loan*# CRISIL A1+ 6500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.4600 million and #Interchangeable with Over Draft Facility to the extent of Rs.2900 million Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed H M International Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed H M International Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Infinity Infratech BG CRISIL A4 6 Suspended ITC Ltd ST Bk Fac** CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee. Jamshedpur Minerals & Chemicals LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Jaswantsingh Oberoi Construction Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Jayashree Jewellers Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended Purchase Jayashree Jewellers Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 240 Suspended Loan Fac Karan Construction Company BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 4600 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Kridhan Infra Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Kridhan Infra Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed LGF Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 41 Reaffirmed M R T Signals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 440 Reaffirmed M.K.V.K. Timbers and Saw Mills Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 12.5 Assigned Loan Fac Marwadi Commodity Broker Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 400 Notice of Withdrawal Marwadi Shares and Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A2+ 200 Withdrawal Marwadi Shares and Finance Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2950 Notice of Withdrawal Meracus Mineral LLP BG CRISIL A4 7 Reaffirmed Metecno India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Metecno India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 140 Suspended MMP Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed MMP Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Mukta Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 75.5 Suspended NED Energy Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 450 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Opalium International Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Opalium International Exports Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Padma Polymers - Mumbai LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Pee Gee Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Pee Gee Fabrics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Preet Tractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Suspended Preet Tractors Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 40 Suspended Credit Preet Tractors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Suspended Rasandik Auto Components Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Rasandik Auto Components Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Royal Impex India Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed S.R. Ravishankar BG CRISIL A4+ 93.2 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 S.R. Udayashankar BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Samrakshana Electricals Ltd BG CRISIL A4 17.5 Reaffirmed Samrakshana Electricals Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 1.4 Reaffirmed Forward Samrakshana Electricals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Sharat Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Sharat Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Sharat Industries Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Sharat Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Sharmili Spices Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Purchase Sharmili Spices Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Ambha Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 43 Suspended Shree Ambha Associates LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended Shri Thangam Spinners India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Shristi Cement Ltd BG CRISIL A4 14.4 Suspended Singhania and Sons Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Singhania and Sons Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Documentary Bills Purchase* *Includes sublimit of Rs 50.0 million for export packing credit Singhania and Sons Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 3.6 Reaffirmed Forward Singhania and Sons Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 36.5 Reaffirmed Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit Spectrum Power Generation Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3 450 Reaffirmed ^ With sublimit of Rs 200 million for bank guarantee and Rs 150 million for buyer's credit Tarun Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Tata Motors Finance Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 7100 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 5750 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd ST Debt* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Tata Motors Finance Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process for these instruments Time Mauser Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed TPL Plastech Ltd CP CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed TPL Plastech Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed TPL Plastech Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 444.5 Reaffirmed Venus Industrial Corporation Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ALP Nishikawa Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 190 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ ALP Nishikawa Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 142 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ ALP Nishikawa Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 78.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Arido Ceramic CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Arido Ceramic LT Loan CRISIL BB- 60.5 Suspended Atlantic Shipping Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Atlantic Shipping Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Atlantic Shipping Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Atop Fasteners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended Atop Fasteners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 43 Suspended Avantel Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Balaji Fiber Reinforce Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 150 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Bansal Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Suspended Bansal Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Loan Fac Bansal Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 7 Suspended Credit Bharat Infra Cement Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Suspended Bharat Infra Cement Ltd TL CRISIL B- 50 Suspended Bulktainer Shipping Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Suspended Bulktainer Shipping Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 30.7 Suspended Loan Fac Bulktainer Shipping Ltd TL CRISIL B- 57 Suspended Carloo Textile CC CRISIL BB 18 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 85 Reaffirmed Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 9.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 85 Reaffirmed CICON Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed CICON Engineers Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed D. C. Fabrics (Ludhiana) CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned D. C. Fabrics (Ludhiana) LT Loan CRISIL B 35 Assigned Deccan Engineering Constructions Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Deccan Engineering Constructions Pvt Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 30 Suspended Ltd Fac Deepak International Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Deepak International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 16.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Deepak International Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 33.5 Reaffirmed Dewan Fourwheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed E.M.Electro - Mechanicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 105 Reaffirmed E.M.Electro - Mechanicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Eastern Enterprises CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Eastern Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Eastern Navigation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended Eastern Navigation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 27.8 Suspended Loan Fac Eastern Navigation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 4.7 Suspended Enrich Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Enrich Exports Packing Credit CRISIL BB 105 Assigned Enrich Exports LT Loan CRISIL BB 90 Assigned Esmario Export Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Esmario Export Enterprises Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Esmario Export Enterprises Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Esmario Export Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac G.V. (God Vishnu) Rice Unit CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed G.V. (God Vishnu) Rice Unit Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Purchase Gaba Overseas Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 180 Assigned *Sub limit of non fund based facilities of Rs. 65 Million Gaba Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 90 Assigned Loan Fac Gaba Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned Ganga Ferroalloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 54.5 Suspended Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AA 2684.4 Reaffirmed Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 7365.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac H M International CC CRISIL B 62.5 Reaffirmed H M International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hindustan Gunny Bags and Allied CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Suppliers Infinity Infratech CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Infinity Infratech Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 46.5 Suspended Loan Fac Infinity Infratech TL CRISIL B+ 47.5 Suspended ITC Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable between cash credit limit, working capital demand loan, export packing credit (rupee and foreign currency), inland bill discounting, short-term line of credit, packaging credit, and forwarding credit. Jai Hanuman Rice & General Mills CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Jai Hanuman Rice & General Mills TL CRISIL B+ 73.7 Assigned Jainam Silk Mills CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Jainam Silk Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Loan Fac Jamshedpur Minerals & Chemicals CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Jamshedpur Minerals & Chemicals Foreign LOC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Jamshedpur Minerals & Chemicals TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Jaswantsingh Oberoi Construction Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended Jaswantsingh Oberoi Construction Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 61.4 Suspended Loan Fac Jaswantsingh Oberoi Construction Pvt LtdStandby Line of CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Suspended Credit Jaswantsingh Oberoi Construction Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB+ 26.1 Suspended Jayashree Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Loan Fac K.K.R. Food Products Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 115 Suspended K.K.R. Food Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Suspended Loan Fac Kalinga Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Kamla Oleo Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 220 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Kamla Oleo Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 30 Reaffirmed Karan Construction Company CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Karan Construction Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Karthika Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended Karthika Modern Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Loan Fac Kartikeya Paper Distributor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1030 Reaffirmed Konvertor Packaging Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Konvertor Packaging Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 51 Assigned Loan Fac KOS Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 340 Suspended KOS Oils Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 15 Suspended Credit Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 38500 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 11400 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 20100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 145650 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 7900 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty-Linked CRISIL PP- MLD 3290 Reaffirmed Debentures AAAr Kridhan Infra Ltd CC CRISIL B- 170.2 Reaffirmed Kridhan Infra Ltd TL CRISIL B- 9.8 Reaffirmed Kridhan Infra Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Kridhan Infra Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 54.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kridhan Infra Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 10.2 Reaffirmed LGF Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed LGF Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 190 Reaffirmed M R T Signals Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed M. K. Proteins Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 130 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with letter of credit M.K.V.K. Timbers and Saw Mills CC CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned M.K.V.K. Timbers and Saw Mills Foreign LOC CRISIL B 85 Assigned Marwadi Commodity Broker Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Notice of Withdrawal Marwadi Shares and Finance Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1150 Notice of Withdrawal Mary Matha Education Society LT Loan CRISIL D 138.3 Suspended Meracus Mineral LLP Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Meracus Mineral LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Meracus Mineral LLP TL CRISIL B+ 56 Reaffirmed Metecno India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 130 Suspended Metecno India Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 28.4 Suspended Metecno India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 175.8 Suspended MMP Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 255.3 Reaffirmed MMP Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 64.7 Reaffirmed Mohanlal Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 600 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Mothers Pet Kindergarten Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 27.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mothers Pet Kindergarten Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 47.7 Reaffirmed Mukta Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 220 Suspended Mukta Industries Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 4.5 Suspended Nagpur Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nagpur Estates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed NED Energy Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 550 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ NED Energy Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Novo Medi Sciences Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned * Includes sublimit for Foreign Letter of Credit for Rs. 90 million Novo Medi Sciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Omnitech Engineering CC CRISIL B 45.5 Reaffirmed Omnitech Engineering Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Omnitech Engineering TL CRISIL B 75.4 Reaffirmed Opalium International Exports CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Padma Polymers - Mumbai Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B Padma Polymers - Mumbai CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Pee Gee Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Pee Gee Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pee Gee Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 29.1 Reaffirmed Preet Tractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 70 Suspended Preet Tractors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 27 Suspended Loan Fac Preet Tractors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 13 Suspended Priya Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Priya Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Rasandik Auto Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Rasandik Auto Components Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 125.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rasandik Auto Components Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 199.3 Reaffirmed Rattan Rice and General Mills CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Royal Impex India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Royal Impex India TL CRISIL BB 77.5 Reaffirmed S. N. Rice Mills Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended S. N. Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.4 Suspended Loan Fac S.R. Ravishankar Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ S.R. Udayashankar Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B S.R. Udayashankar TL CRISIL BB 8 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sambhav Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 200 Suspended Samrakshana Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Samrakshana Electricals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 269.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Saras Plastic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 28 Assigned Saras Plastic Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 46.2 Assigned Saraswati Gum and Chemicals CC* CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended *Includes sublimit for Cash Credit (Book Debt) of Rs.15.0 million Saraswati Gum and Chemicals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Loan Fac Sarda Rice and Oil Mills CC CRISIL B+ 76 Reaffirmed Sarda Rice and Oil Mills TL CRISIL B+ 54 Reaffirmed Sharat Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Sharat Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Sharat Industries Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 210 Reaffirmed Shree Ambha Associates CC CRISIL BB 8.5 Suspended Shree Ganesh Fats Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 290 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Shreegopal Govind Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 54 Reaffirmed Shri Thangam Spinners India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Suspended Shri Thangam Spinners India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 80 Suspended Shri Thangam Spinners India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Suspended Loan Fac Shristi Cement Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Suspended Shristi Cement Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 0.6 Suspended Loan Fac Singhania and Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Singhania and Sons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 121.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sleev Tobacco Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Sleev Tobacco Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Suspended Loan Fac Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Spectrum Power Generation Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed *Convertible with letter of credit of Rs 100 million Spectrum Power Generation Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 560 Reaffirmed Sri Satyalakshmi Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Sri Satyalakshmi Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac T.P.S. Sekar LT Loan CRISIL D 9 Assigned T.P.S. Sekar BG CRISIL D 10 Assigned T.P.S. Sekar CC CRISIL D 55 Assigned Tarun Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 25 Suspended Tarun Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Loan Fac Tata Motors Finance Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL A+ 4150 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA 40480 Reaffirmed loan*@ * Only Cash Credit facility, not interchangeable with WCDL facility for the following: Andhra Bank Rs.1.0 billion, IDBI Bank Rs.100 million, and Syndicate Bank Rs.100 million@For Standard Chartered Bank CC/WCDL limit of Rs 1.5 billion, Rs 1.05 billion is interchangeable with term loan Tata Motors Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac** CRISIL AA 70262.5 Reaffirmed ** For South Indian Bank- Rs 0.25 billion of Term Loan is interchangeable with CC Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed CC Limit# CRISIL AA 6800 Reaffirmed # Facility is fungible with Long Term Bank Facility Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 76207.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCDs^ CRISIL AA 30000 Reaffirmed ^The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Tata Motors Finance Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process for these instruments Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 50000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 14000 Reaffirmed Programme Technoy Motors India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Technoy Motors India Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Time Mauser Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Time Mauser Industries Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed TPL Plastech Ltd CC CRISIL A 385 Reaffirmed TPL Plastech Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 86.1 Reaffirmed TPL Plastech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 6.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Venus Industrial Corporation Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.