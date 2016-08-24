Aug 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 23, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amsal Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Amsal Chem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 240 Reaffirmed Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 240 Reaffirmed Averina International Resorts Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 26 Reaffirmed Bhayana Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 300 Suspended Bhayana Builders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended C-Tech Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended C-Tech Engineers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Discounting C-Tech Engineers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 2050 Assigned Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Febin Marine Foods Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Credit Goldstab Organics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Goldstab Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Goldstab Organics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Goldstab Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed IDS Infotech Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 58.1 Reaffirmed Credit IDS Infotech Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 5.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed J.P.P. Mills Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 84 Reaffirmed Credit Jasch Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Jasch Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Jayshri Impex Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Jyoti Plastic Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Suspended Jyoti Plastic Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Suspended Knight Queen Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Knight Queen Industries Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 2.1 Suspended Mohini Organics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed Mohini Organics Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3 45 Reaffirmed Mohini Organics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 4 Reaffirmed Orbit Exports Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Orbit Exports Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 25.5 Reaffirmed Forward Prem Industries (Ahmedabad) BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Prem Industries (Ahmedabad) LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Privi Organics Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A2 1820.5 Reaffirmed Priyanka Communications India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Suspended Priyanka Communications India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 300 Suspended Quilon Real Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Electricals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Electricals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Raymond UCO Denim Pvt Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1 980 Reaffirmed Raymond UCO Denim Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Raymond UCO Denim Pvt Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL A1 750 Reaffirmed Refrigerated Distributors Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Reassigned Rutu Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Sangir Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Suspended Sangir Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 270 Suspended Santhigiri Ayurveda Siddha Vaidyasala BG CRISIL A4+ 1.2 Reaffirmed Select Galva India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 75 Suspended Sheth Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd BG CRISIL A3 55 Withdrawal Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 205 Withdrawal Suncity Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 250 Suspended TATA AutoComp Hendrickson Suspensions BG CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd TATA AutoComp Hendrickson Suspensions LOC* CRISIL A1 85 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd TATA AutoComp Hendrickson Suspensions BG CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd TATA AutoComp Hendrickson Suspensions LOC* CRISIL A1 85 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed * interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Tata Ficosa Automotive Systems Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 75 Reaffirmed Tata Ficosa Automotive Systems Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2+ 90 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.20 Million Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Bill Discounting** CRISIL A1+ 190 Reaffirmed ** Includes letter of credit-backed sales bill discounting up to Rs.30 million Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 60 Reaffirmed Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Buyer Credit Limit@CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed @ Interchangeable with letter of credit Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Upkar International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Vardhman Electrical Appliances LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended V-Guard Industries Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Vinyas Innovative Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Vinyas Innovative Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 151.3 Reaffirmed Vishnushiva Infrastructures Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Xrbia Developers Ltd BG CRISIL A3 150 Suspended Ziqitza Health Care Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 55 Reassigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A G Fats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed A G Fats Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed A G Fats Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Assigned A G Fats Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Loan Fac Amsal Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Amsal Chem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 63.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ananya Shelters Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BB+ 95 Assigned Anitha Cashews CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Anitha Cashews Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anitha Cashews TL CRISIL BB- 8.6 Assigned Automotive Coaches and Components Ltd CC CRISIL D 155 Suspended Automotive Coaches and Components Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 360 Suspended Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 170 Reaffirmed Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 170 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with bank guarantee and letter of credit up to Rs.50.00 million; and with working capital demand loan, short-term loan, letter of credit, Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Avanti Feeds Ltd BG - 100 Suspended Avanti Feeds Ltd CC - 300 Suspended Avanti Feeds Ltd Export Packing - 200 Suspended Credit Avanti Feeds Ltd Export Packing - 250 Suspended Credit Avanti Feeds Ltd LOC - 200 Suspended Avanti Feeds Ltd LT Loan - 60 Withdrawal Avanti Feeds Ltd Proposed CC Limit - 250 Withdrawal Avanti Feeds Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 260 Withdrawal Loan Fac Averina International Resorts Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Averina International Resorts Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 123.8 Reaffirmed Bansilal Ramnath Agarwal Charitable CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Trust Bansilal Ramnath Agarwal Charitable Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 460 Suspended Trust Loan Fac Bansilal Ramnath Agarwal Charitable TL CRISIL BB- 500 Suspended Trust Bhayana Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 110 Suspended Bhayana Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 250 Suspended Loan Fac BRC Infra Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Fac CSREM Trust (Centurion University of LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 405 Upgraded from Technology and Management) CRISIL BB CSREM Trust (Centurion University of Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from Technology and Management) CRISIL BB C-Tech Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Suspended C-Tech Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 5 Suspended C-Tech Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 1.8 Suspended C-Tech Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 9.2 Suspended Dayal Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Dayal Cotspin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 600 Reaffirmed Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A 450 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 13300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL AA- 1520 Reaffirmed Evita Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Evita Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 8500 Reaffirmed Febin Marine Foods LT Loan CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Febin Marine Foods Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Goldstab Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Goldstab Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Goldstab Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Goldstab Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Greenrock Crushers and Mines Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 110 Suspended Harjit Singh Dugal Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Harjit Singh Dugal Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B- IDS Infotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Loan Fac IDS Infotech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 26.1 Reaffirmed J.G.Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BB J.G.Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 46.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB J.G.Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 3.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB J.P.P. Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 41 Reaffirmed J.P.P. Mills Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed J.P.P. Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed J.P.P. Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 289.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jasch Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 160 Reaffirmed Jasch Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 34.1 Reaffirmed Jasch Industries Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB 11.6 Reaffirmed Jayesh Distributors CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Jayesh Distributors Export Packing CRISIL BB 10 Notice of Credit Withdrawal Jayshri Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jayshri Impex TL CRISIL BB 96.4 Reaffirmed Jewel Classic Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 500 Assigned JITM Trust (Centurion University of Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from technology and Management) CRISIL BB JITM Trust (Centurion University of TL CRISIL BBB- 329.5 Upgraded from technology and Management) CRISIL BB JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 1 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 1 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jyoti Plastic Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Suspended Jyoti Plastic Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 26.2 Suspended Loan Fac Jyoti Plastic Works Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 7.5 Suspended Credit Jyoti Plastic Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 11.3 Suspended Knight Queen Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 56.2 Suspended Knight Queen Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 16.7 Suspended Laxmi Moulds Industries Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Laxmi Moulds Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 150.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Laxmi Moulds Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 9.4 Reaffirmed M G Oils CC CRISIL BB 74 Assigned M G Oils TL CRISIL BB 91.9 Assigned Maa Anjani Ramsiya Rice Mill (P) Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Maa Anjani Ramsiya Rice Mill (P) Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended Loan Fac Maa Anjani Ramsiya Rice Mill (P) Ltd. TL CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Mohini Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Mohini Organics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 18.5 Reaffirmed Mohini Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mrunmaha Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 5 Suspended Mrunmaha Agro Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 32 Suspended Mrunmaha Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 13 Suspended Loan Fac Numero Uno Clothing Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed Orbit Exports Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 235 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency/export bill discounting of Rs.210 million. Orbit Exports Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 307.8 Reaffirmed Persipina Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Persipina Developers Pvt Ltd TL^ CRISIL BBB 8500 Reaffirmed ^Sub limits of Rs 4500 million short term loan facilities, Rs 1350 million overdraft facility, Rs 1350 million bond and guarantee facility, and Rs 1350 million. Plascare Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 13.5 Suspended Plascare Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Suspended Plascare Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Plascare Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 200 Suspended Plascare Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 36.5 Suspended Loan Fac Prem Industries (Ahmedabad) CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Prem Industries (Ahmedabad) TL CRISIL BB 16 Reaffirmed Privi Organics Ltd FB Fac CRISIL BBB+ 1550 Reaffirmed Privi Organics Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1100 Reaffirmed Priyanka Communications India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Suspended Priyanka Communications India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 560 Suspended Quilon Real Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Quilon Real Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Raj-Ratan Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 490 Suspended Raj-Ratan Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended Loan Fac Ramkrishna Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Electricals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 9.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Raymond UCO Denim Pvt Ltd FB Fac CRISIL A 2250 Reaffirmed Raymond UCO Denim Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Limits Raymond UCO Denim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 2670 Reaffirmed Refrigerated Distributors Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B- 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Reise Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Reise Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Reise Enterprises TL CRISIL BB- 54 Reaffirmed Reliance Cellulose Products Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended Reliance Cellulose Products Ltd CC CRISIL D 180 Suspended Reliance Cellulose Products Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Reliance Cellulose Products Ltd TL CRISIL D 185 Suspended Relyon Packs CC CRISIL B- 40 Suspended Relyon Packs TL CRISIL B- 19.8 Suspended Rime Rich Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 95 Reaffirmed Rime Rich Foods Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Rime Rich Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 95 Reaffirmed Rime Rich Foods Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Rochem Green Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 33.5 Downgraded from CRISIL C Rochem Green Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 166.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL C Rochem Green Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 250.4 Downgraded from CRISIL C Rutu Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Sahib Pesticides CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Sangir Plastics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 40 Suspended Sangir Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 63.5 Suspended Santhigiri Ayurveda Siddha Vaidyasala CC CRISIL BB- 78 Reaffirmed Santhigiri Ayurveda Siddha Vaidyasala LT Loan CRISIL BB- 10.8 Reaffirmed Saraya Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 236.9 Suspended Saraya Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 373.1 Suspended Saraya Industries Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 40 Suspended Select Galva India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended Sheth Construction Co. CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Shilpi Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 440 Suspended Shilpi Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 115 Suspended Shilpi Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended Loan Fac Shilpi Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 85 Suspended Shree Umiyaji Cold Storage TL CRISIL B+ 28.1 Suspended Sidds Jewels Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 2737.4 Reaffirmed Credit Sidds Jewels Pvt Ltd Standby FB Limits CRISIL BBB 382.6 Reaffirmed Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd Standby Line of - 120 Withdrawal Credit Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 680 Withdrawal Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 329.9 Suspended Suncity Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 245 Suspended Suncity Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 120 Suspended TATA AutoComp Hendrickson Suspensions CC CRISIL A 15 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd TATA AutoComp Hendrickson Suspensions CC CRISIL A 15 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1450 Reaffirmed Tata Ficosa Automotive Systems Ltd CC CRISIL A- 65 Reaffirmed Tata Ficosa Automotive Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 16.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed * Credit exposure of Rs.10 million as sub-limit for cash credit limit Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 877 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tirupati Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 45 Suspended Tirupati Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Suspended Loan Fac Universal Air Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B Universal Air Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 26.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Universal Air Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 128.8 Assigned Vardhman Electrical Appliances CC CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Vardhman Electrical Appliances Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 28.2 Suspended Loan Fac Vardhman Electrical Appliances TL CRISIL B+ 46.8 Suspended Vinyas Innovative Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 270 Reaffirmed Vinyas Innovative Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 168.7 Reaffirmed Vishnushiva Infrastructures CC CRISIL BB- 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Vishnushiva Infrastructures Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Xrbia Developers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 200 Suspended Loan Fac Xrbia Developers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1150 Suspended Xrbia North Hinjewadi Developers Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BBB- 300 Suspended Xrbia Warai Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 700 Suspended Loan Fac Ziqitza Health Care Ltd BG CRISIL BBB 180 Reaffirmed Ziqitza Health Care Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Ziqitza Health Care Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 118.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ziqitza Health Care Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 26.7 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 