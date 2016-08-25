Aug 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 24, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakash Polyfilms Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Acer Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 76.5 Reaffirmed Airox Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned Anupam Home Appliances - Sirmour BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Suspended Anupam Home Appliances - Sirmour LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended Aston Shoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 40 Suspended Discounting Aston Shoes Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 25 Suspended Loan Fac Bharat Chemical Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Forward Damodar Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 40 Reaffirmed Damodar Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed Dee Vee Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1090 Suspended DPH Software Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended DPH Software Services Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Enviropol Engineers Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Enviropol Engineers Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Fleetguard Filters Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 200 Withdrawal Fleetguard Filters Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 140 Reaffirmed Fleetguard Filters Pvt Ltd Supplier Bill CRISIL A1+ 130 Reaffirmed Discounting Geo-Fresh Organic LOC CRISIL A3+ 5 Suspended Grace Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 240 Reaffirmed Hatimi Steels LOC CRISIL A4 135 Reaffirmed Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-Operative CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-Operative LOC & BG** CRISIL A1+ 72.15 Reaffirmed Ltd ** Rs 53.94 billion is interchangeable with buyer's credit and short term loans Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-Operative Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1+ 86.25 Reaffirmed Ltd Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-Operative Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 2.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-Operative ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 64 Reaffirmed Ltd Mabel Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Mahadev Yarn Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Mahindra and Mahindra Financial ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 14370 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Miryalguda Rice Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.7 Reaffirmed MLM Infra Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 195 Suspended Mohan Mutha Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 100 Suspended under LOC* Mohan Mutha Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A3 300 Suspended Discounting Fac* Mohan Mutha Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 321.3 Suspended Mohan Mutha Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A3 350 Suspended *Three way interchangeability between BD, PC and BP for Rs 100 Million Namdhari Seeds Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2+ 430 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency P. B. Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Porbandar Coal Agencies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Porbandar Coal Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajeev Kumar Contractor (P) Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Regal Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 275 Reaffirmed S.S Medical Systems ( India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Sundale Packers LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Thermal Fabricators Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Tirth Agro Technology Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 35 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Unique Constructions - Kundapura BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Vikram Plasticizers (Prop. Vin BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Plasticizers Pvt. Ltd.) Vikram Plasticizers (Prop. Vin LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Plasticizers Pvt. Ltd.) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Damodar Industries Ltd FD FA- 150 Assigned Mahindra and Mahindra Financial FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed Services Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakash Polyfilms Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 64 Suspended Aakash Polyfilms Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 98 Suspended Acer Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Acer Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 9.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Acer Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 344.1 Reaffirmed Adhik Resort India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Airox Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 23.5 Assigned Airox Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Ali Agency CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Anupam Home Appliances - Sirmour CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Aston Shoes Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 60 Suspended Credit Beekay Tex CC CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Beekay Tex TL CRISIL BBB 45 Reaffirmed Bharat Chemical Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Bharat Chemical CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Bharat Chemical Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 22.5 Assigned Loan Fac Bigjo's Infraestate Ltd TL CRISIL B 100 Suspended Blue Mountain Dwelling Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Damodar Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Damodar Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 580 Reaffirmed Damodar Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 220 Reaffirmed Credit Damodar Industries Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Damodar Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 114.2 Assigned Dee Vee Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Suspended Dee Vee Projects Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 20 Suspended Dee Vee Projects Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 10 Suspended Dewa Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 2870 Reaffirmed Dhanya Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Dhanya TMT Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- DPH Software Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Loan Fac EMF Microloans Pool - Series XII - Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A+ (SO) Provisional 42583 Enviropol Engineers Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 30 Suspended ESES BIO-Wealth Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B ESES BIO-Wealth Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B Fleetguard Filters Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 430 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs.400 million and export finance to the extent of Rs.300 million Fleetguard Filters Pvt Ltd External CRISIL AA 200 Withdrawal Commercial Borrowings Fleetguard Filters Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA 215 Withdrawal Gajanan Gangamai Industries LLP CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Suspended Gajanan Gangamai Industries LLP Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 850 Suspended Gajanan Gangamai Industries LLP TL CRISIL BBB- 333.7 Suspended Geo-Fresh Organic TL CRISIL BBB 65 Suspended Grace Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 456 Reaffirmed Grace Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 133.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Grace Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1550.6 Reaffirmed Hatimi Steels CC* CRISIL B+ 365 Reaffirmed *Fully Interchangeable with letter of credit Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-Operative CC*@ CRISIL AA 55 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL AA- * Out of Rs 13.5 billion of Indian Overseas Bank limit, Rs 2.0 billion and Rs 4.7 billion is earmarked to DBS Bank Ltd and Royal Bank of Scotland respectively Kamdhenu Foods Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Suspended Kasavukada CC CRISIL B 86 Reaffirmed Kasavukada LT Loan CRISIL B 14 Reaffirmed Kasavukada Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kee Projects Ltd BG CRISIL D 150 Suspended Kee Projects Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Suspended Kee Projects Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Kee Projects Ltd TL CRISIL D 31.8 Suspended Kee Projects Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 28.2 Suspended Kingfisher Airlines Ltd CC NM 8940 Revised from CRISIL D Kingfisher Airlines Ltd Funded Interest TL NM 2260 Revised from CRISIL D Kingfisher Airlines Ltd LT Loan NM 5970 Revised from CRISIL D Kingfisher Airlines Ltd Rupee TL NM 35270 Revised from CRISIL D Kingfisher Airlines Ltd ST Loan NM 390 Revised from CRISIL D Kingfisher Airlines Ltd WC TL NM 2990 Revised from CRISIL D KVR Dream Vehicles Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B- 26 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac KVR Dream Vehicles Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B- 47.5 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e- DFS) KVR Dream Vehicles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 61.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lakshmigraha Enterprises Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B 15 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Lakshmigraha Enterprises CC CRISIL B 250 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Lakshmigraha Enterprises Channel Financing CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Leo Fasteners LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 96.5 Reaffirmed Leo Fasteners Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 163.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lord Buddha Educational Society TL CRISIL D 300 Assigned Mabel Engineers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Mabel Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Mabel Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Mahadev Yarn Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Mahadev Yarn Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 121.2 Suspended Mahavir Enterprises CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed Mahindra and Mahindra Financial CC CRISIL AA+ 14050 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 128630 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 49380 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Loan Fac Mahindra and Mahindra Financial NCDs CRISIL AA+ 95510 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 10500 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Programme Miryalguda Rice Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Miryalguda Rice Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Miryalguda Rice Industries Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed MLM Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended Mohan Mutha Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 32.7 Suspended Namdhari Agro Fresh Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 53.2 Reaffirmed Namdhari Agro Fresh Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 26.8 Reaffirmed Namdhari Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 390 Reaffirmed Namdhari Seeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed Nav Nirman Sewa Samiti Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 53.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Nav Nirman Sewa Samiti TL CRISIL D 220 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Northern Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Northern Motors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL B 26 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ * clean od facility Northern Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Northern Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 11 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Northern Motors Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 45 Assigned OP Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Suspended OP Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 30 Suspended Fac OP Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 45 Suspended Loan Fac OP Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Suspended Panchsheel Buildtech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2800 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Paras Tarp Industries CC CRISIL B 18 Suspended Paras Tarp Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 50 Suspended Paras Tarp Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Suspended Loan Fac Porbandar Coal Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Porbandar Coal Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 67.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Purandar Promoters and Developers Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended Ltd R. K. Industries - Delhi CC CRISIL B 180 Suspended Rajeev Kumar Contractor (P) Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 45 Suspended Loan Fac Regal Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed S.S Medical Systems ( India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Saachi Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Saachi Processors Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 37.5 Assigned Sabarigiri Exports CC CRISIL B+ 75 Suspended Samrat Feed Mills CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Sarayu Cleangen Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 125 Reaffirmed Skylark IFMR Capital 2016 Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A- (SO) Provisional SR Foils and Tissue Ltd CC CRISIL D 1550 Assigned; Suspension Revoked SR Foils and Tissue Ltd LOC CRISIL D 1200 Assigned; Suspension Revoked SR Foils and Tissue Ltd TL CRISIL D 760 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Sri Satya Bhaskara Poultry Farm Open CC CRISIL B+ 52 Assigned Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Rice Industries CC CRISIL BB 430 Reaffirmed Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Studds Accessories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 180 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Sundale Packers CC CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Sundale Packers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 87.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sundale Packers TL CRISIL B 7.8 Reaffirmed Suryoday Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B Suryoday Cotex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 44.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Suryoday Cotex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B The Railway Employees Co-Operative Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 2011 Reaffirmed Credit Society Ltd Loan Fac The Railway Employees Co-Operative TL CRISIL A- 5039 Reaffirmed Credit Society Ltd The Railway Employees Co-Operative WC Fac CRISIL A- 950 Assigned Credit Society Ltd Thermal Fabricators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 14 Reaffirmed Thermal Fabricators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Thermal Fabricators Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 1 Reaffirmed Tirth Agro Technology Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Tirth Agro Technology Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 6.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Tirth Agro Technology Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 668.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Unique Constructions - Kundapura CC CRISIL BB- 55 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Usha Cubals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 120 Reaffirmed Usha Cubals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed Usha Cubals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 80 Withdrawal Loan Fac V.S. Buildcon CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Varsha Printing Inks Mfg. Co. CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Varsha Printing Inks Mfg. Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac VBM Power and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 105.8 Reaffirmed Venkata Bhagyalakshmi Raw and Boiled CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Rice Mill Venkata Bhagyalakshmi Raw and Boiled LT Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Rice Mill Vikram Plasticizers (Prop. Vin CC CRISIL BBB- 125 Reaffirmed Plasticizers Pvt. Ltd.) Vikram Plasticizers (Prop. Vin Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Plasticizers Pvt. Ltd.) Loan Fac Vikram Plasticizers (Prop. Vin TL CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Plasticizers Pvt. Ltd.) Western Heat And Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 340 Reaffirmed Wide Angle Packaging System Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Wide Angle Packaging System Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 17.5 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Wide Angle Packaging System Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 57.5 Assigned; Limits Suspension Revoked -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)