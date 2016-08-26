Aug 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 25, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adroit Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Andhra Marine Services and Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Clad Metal India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed D. E. C. Infrastructure and Projects BG** CRISIL A2+ 1100 Assigned India Pvt Ltd **Rs.600 Million of Letter of Credit as Sublimit of Bank Guarantee Deluxe Knitting Mill Packing Credit CRISIL A4 35 Upgraded from CRISIL D Elcome Integrated Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Elcome Integrated Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Elegant Coatings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Endurance Technologies Ltd LOC & BG### CRISIL A1+ 2450 Assigned ###Interchangeable with other non-fund based facilities up to Rs 2450 million Endurance Technologies Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 277.9 Assigned Loan Fac Endurance Technologies Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 800 Reaffirmed Essen Deinki LOC CRISIL A4+ 16 Reaffirmed Excel Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Discounting Excel LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Excel Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Florind Shoes Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Giriraj Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 59 Suspended Giriraj Jewellers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Imperial Life Sciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Integrated Service Point Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Integrated Service Point Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60.9 Reaffirmed Integrated Service Point Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Integrated Service Point Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 44.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jay Ushin Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 3 Reaffirmed Jay Ushin Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A3+ 486 Reaffirmed Discounting Kavumkal Road Builders BG CRISIL A4 25.6 Assigned Lotus Powergear Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed under LOC Lotus Powergear Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed M. K. Gupta and Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 48 Suspended Mahesh Extrusions Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Mahesh Extrusions Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60.4 Reaffirmed Mangalam Pipes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended MEW Electricals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed MEW Electricals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Nihar Cotspin Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Nihar Cotspin Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 25 Suspended NKG Infrastructure Ltd BG@# CRISIL A3 4500 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 #Interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) of Rs.450 Million @Interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) of Rs.900 million out of which Rs.100 million is unallocated. NKG Infrastructure Ltd BG@## CRISIL A3 2250 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 ## Interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) of Rs.150 Million @Interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) of Rs.900 million out of which Rs.100 million is unallocated. NKG Infrastructure Ltd BG@* CRISIL A3 1200 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 *Interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) of Rs.120 Million @Interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) of Rs.900 million out of which Rs.100 million is unallocated. NKG Infrastructure Ltd BG@! CRISIL A3 550 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 !Interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) of Rs.30 Million @Interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) of Rs.900 million out of which Rs.100 million is unallocated. NKG Infrastructure Ltd BG@** CRISIL A3 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 **Interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) of Rs.50 Million @Interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) of Rs.900 million out of which Rs.100 million is unallocated. Opera Clothing Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Opera Clothing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Opera Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed Patil Brothers BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Suspended Poly Medicure Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 410 Power Control Equipments BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Prakash Industrial Infrastructure Pvt BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Pravin Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 380 Suspended Prime Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed R.R. Distributors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 22.5 Assigned R.R. Distributors Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 37.5 Assigned Loan Fac Rachna Plasticizers Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 81.1 Reaffirmed Radha Krishna Flour Mill BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Suspended Santech Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Santech Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Sanya Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Fac Simmonds Marshall Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 27 Reaffirmed Simmonds Marshall Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 151.2 Reaffirmed Siyaram Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 43.5 Suspended SledgeHammer Oil Tools Pvt Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A2 34 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Swati Industries Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Swati Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Swati Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 165 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adroit Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Adroit Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 8.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Andhra Marine Services and Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Suspended Andhra Marine Services and Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 80 Suspended Loan Fac Avyaan Ornament Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 1000 Suspended Credit B. I. Fabrics CC CRISIL BB+ 105 Assigned B. I. Fabrics TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned B. I. Group of Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 105 Assigned Bhujbal Constron TL CRISIL D 80 Suspended Bikanervala CC CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Bikanervala Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 13.4 Suspended Loan Fac Bikanervala TL CRISIL BB- 126.6 Suspended Clad Metal India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Clad Metal India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Clad Metal India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed D. E. C. Infrastructure and Projects CC* CRISIL A- 160 Assigned India Pvt Ltd *100 percent interchangeability from CC to BG limits. D. E. C. Infrastructure and Projects CC CRISIL A- 240 Assigned India Pvt Ltd D. E. C. Infrastructure and Projects Proposed BG CRISIL A- 100 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Dake Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 112.2 Suspended Dake Hospitals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 27.8 Suspended Loan Fac Deluxe Knitting Mill Bill Discounting CRISIL C 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Deluxe Knitting Mill Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL C 80 Upgraded from CRISIL D Elcome Integrated Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Elcome Integrated Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Elegant Coatings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Elegant Coatings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Elegant Coatings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Endurance Technologies Ltd Bill Discounting^^ CRISIL AA- 1300 Reaffirmed ^^ interchangeable with non-fund based facilities upto Rs.500 million Endurance Technologies Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL AA- 550 Reaffirmed Endurance Technologies Ltd CC@@ CRISIL AA- 3710 Reaffirmed @@interchangeable with other fund based limits; interchangeable with non-fund based facilities Endurance Technologies Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 590 Reaffirmed #interchangeable with other fund based limits Endurance Technologies Ltd CC## CRISIL AA- 750 Assigned ##interchangeable with other fund based limits; interchangeable with non-fund based facilities upto Rs.500 million Endurance Technologies Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 747.1 Assigned Essen Deinki CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Essen Deinki Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Essen Deinki TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Excel CC CRISIL B- 5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Excel Corporate Mortgage CRISIL B- 48 Downgraded Loan from CRISIL B+ Excel Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Florind Shoes Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 190 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B- Florind Shoes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 374 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- G K Shelters Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 250 Suspended G. Purushotham Naidu Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 50 Suspended Giriraj Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Suspended Giriraj Jewellers Pvt Ltd Gold Loan CRISIL B 6 Suspended Hare Krishna Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended Hare Krishna Jewellery House Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Suspended Hare Krishna Jewellery House Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 127.5 Suspended Loan Fac IASYS Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 70 Suspended Loan Fac IDBI Mutual Fund IDBI ST Bond Fund CRISIL AAAmfs Notice of Withdrwal IDBI Mutual Fund IDBI Liquid Fund CRISIL AAAmfs Notice of Withdrwal IDBI Mutual Fund IDBI Ultra ST Fund CRISIL AAAmfs Notice of Withdrwal Imperial Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Imperial Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Integrated Service Point Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Jay Ushin Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB 298.5 Reaffirmed Jay Ushin Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 112.5 Reaffirmed Kavumkal Road Builders CC CRISIL B 74 Assigned Kavumkal Road Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.4 Assigned Loan Fac Kohinoor Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 180 Suspended Kohinoor Hatcheries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 462 Suspended Lotus Powergear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Lotus Powergear Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed M. K. Gupta and Co. CC CRISIL BB- 8 Suspended M. K. Gupta and Co. LT Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended M. K. Gupta and Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 84 Suspended Loan Fac Maharashtra Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Mahesh Extrusions Ltd CC CRISIL B- 59 Reaffirmed Mahesh Extrusions Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 10.7 Reaffirmed Mangalam Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 44 Suspended Mangalam Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 14.5 Suspended Mangalam Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 1.5 Suspended Meenakshi Industries CC CRISIL B- 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B Meenakshi Industries TL CRISIL B- 34.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B Metcut Toolings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Metcut Toolings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 6 Reaffirmed Metcut Toolings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 94.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Metcut Toolings Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 29 Reaffirmed MEW Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed Murli Realtors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 160 Suspended National Capsules Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 11 Suspended National Capsules Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 72 Suspended National Capsules Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 17 Suspended Loan Fac New Engineering Works CC CRISIL BB 17.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- New Engineering Works Rupee TL CRISIL BB 117.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Nihar Cotspin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Suspended NKG Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- @ 2300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ ^Rupee equivalent of EUR 9.9 million of External Commercial Borrowing. NKG Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan^ CRISIL BBB- @ 680 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ NKG Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- @ 400 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ NKG Infrastructure Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- @ 2620 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Om Sai Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 420 Assigned Loan Fac Opera Clothing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed P L Multiplex India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 114 Suspended Patil Brothers CC CRISIL BB 80 Suspended Patil Brothers Standby Line of CRISIL BB 10 Suspended Credit Poly Medicure Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 600 Poly Medicure Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 705 Power Control Equipments CC CRISIL BB+ 62.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Power Control Equipments TL CRISIL BB+ 47.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Prakash Industrial Infrastructure Pvt CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Prakash Industrial Infrastructure Pvt Drop Line CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Overdraft Fac Pravin Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Suspended Prime Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 420 Reaffirmed Prime Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prime Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 120 Assigned R.R. Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Rachna Plasticizers CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Rachna Plasticizers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Radha Krishna Flour Mill CC CRISIL BB- 75 Suspended Radha Krishna Flour Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.5 Suspended Loan Fac Radheya Machining Ltd CC CRISIL B 350 Suspended Radheya Machining Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 192 Suspended Rage Knit CC CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Ramji Acro Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Ramji Acro Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ramji Acro Ltd TL CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed S.L.V. Enterprises TL CRISIL D 90 Suspended Sangamner -Loni Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Suspended Loan Fac Sangamner -Loni Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 140 Suspended Sanjeevani Associates CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Sanjeevani Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 70 Suspended Loan Fac Santech Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended Sanya Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sanya Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B- 5 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Sanya Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 70 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Shiv Mettalicks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Shri Ram Solvent Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Shri Ram Solvent Extractions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Shri Ram Solvent Extractions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Simmonds Marshall Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 219 Reaffirmed Simmonds Marshall Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 44.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Simmonds Marshall Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 58.7 Reaffirmed Simmonds Marshall Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Siyaram Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended Siyaram Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 14.5 Suspended Loan Fac Siyaram Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 267 Suspended SledgeHammer Oil Tools Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 266 Reaffirmed Credit Swati Industries CC CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Swati Industries TL CRISIL BB 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Tata Capital Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 150 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tata Capital Ltd PS Issue CRISIL AA+ 750 Assigned Tata Capital Ltd PS Issue CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd PS Issue CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed Veer Gems Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 340 Reaffirmed Veer Gems Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 860 Reaffirmed Credit Veer Gems Packing Credit* CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with post shipment credit. Vikram Tea Processor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Vikram Tea Processor Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 34.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vikram Tea Processor Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 25.7 Reaffirmed Vikram Tea Processor Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.