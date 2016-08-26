Aug 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 25, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adroit Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Andhra Marine Services and Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended
Clad Metal India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed
D. E. C. Infrastructure and Projects BG** CRISIL A2+ 1100 Assigned
India Pvt Ltd
**Rs.600 Million of Letter of Credit as Sublimit of Bank Guarantee
Deluxe Knitting Mill Packing Credit CRISIL A4 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Elcome Integrated Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Elcome Integrated Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Elegant Coatings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed
Endurance Technologies Ltd LOC & BG### CRISIL A1+ 2450 Assigned
###Interchangeable with other non-fund based facilities up to Rs 2450 million
Endurance Technologies Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 277.9 Assigned
Loan Fac
Endurance Technologies Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 800 Reaffirmed
Essen Deinki LOC CRISIL A4+ 16 Reaffirmed
Excel Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Excel LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Excel Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Florind Shoes Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed
Giriraj Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 59 Suspended
Giriraj Jewellers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Imperial Life Sciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Integrated Service Point Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Integrated Service Point Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60.9 Reaffirmed
Integrated Service Point Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed
Integrated Service Point Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 44.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jay Ushin Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 3 Reaffirmed
Jay Ushin Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A3+ 486 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Kavumkal Road Builders BG CRISIL A4 25.6 Assigned
Lotus Powergear Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
under LOC
Lotus Powergear Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
M. K. Gupta and Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 48 Suspended
Mahesh Extrusions Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Mahesh Extrusions Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60.4 Reaffirmed
Mangalam Pipes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
MEW Electricals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed
MEW Electricals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Nihar Cotspin Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Nihar Cotspin Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 25 Suspended
NKG Infrastructure Ltd BG@# CRISIL A3 4500 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
#Interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) of Rs.450 Million @Interchangeable with Letter of
Credit (LC) of Rs.900 million out of which Rs.100 million is unallocated.
NKG Infrastructure Ltd BG@## CRISIL A3 2250 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
## Interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) of Rs.150 Million @Interchangeable with Letter of
Credit (LC) of Rs.900 million out of which Rs.100 million is unallocated.
NKG Infrastructure Ltd BG@* CRISIL A3 1200 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
*Interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) of Rs.120 Million @Interchangeable with Letter of
Credit (LC) of Rs.900 million out of which Rs.100 million is unallocated.
NKG Infrastructure Ltd BG@! CRISIL A3 550 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
!Interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) of Rs.30 Million @Interchangeable with Letter of
Credit (LC) of Rs.900 million out of which Rs.100 million is unallocated.
NKG Infrastructure Ltd BG@** CRISIL A3 500 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
**Interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) of Rs.50 Million @Interchangeable with Letter of
Credit (LC) of Rs.900 million out of which Rs.100 million is unallocated.
Opera Clothing Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Opera Clothing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Opera Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed
Patil Brothers BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Suspended
Poly Medicure Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 410
Power Control Equipments BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Prakash Industrial Infrastructure Pvt BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Pravin Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 380 Suspended
Prime Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed
R.R. Distributors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 22.5 Assigned
R.R. Distributors Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 37.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Rachna Plasticizers Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 81.1 Reaffirmed
Radha Krishna Flour Mill BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Suspended
Santech Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
Santech Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Sanya Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed
Fac
Simmonds Marshall Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 27 Reaffirmed
Simmonds Marshall Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 151.2 Reaffirmed
Siyaram Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 43.5 Suspended
SledgeHammer Oil Tools Pvt Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A2 34 Reaffirmed
Packing Credit
Swati Industries Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Swati Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Swati Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 165 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adroit Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Adroit Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 8.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Andhra Marine Services and Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Suspended
Andhra Marine Services and Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 80 Suspended
Loan Fac
Avyaan Ornament Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 1000 Suspended
Credit
B. I. Fabrics CC CRISIL BB+ 105 Assigned
B. I. Fabrics TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned
B. I. Group of Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 105 Assigned
Bhujbal Constron TL CRISIL D 80 Suspended
Bikanervala CC CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended
Bikanervala Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 13.4 Suspended
Loan Fac
Bikanervala TL CRISIL BB- 126.6 Suspended
Clad Metal India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Clad Metal India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Clad Metal India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
D. E. C. Infrastructure and Projects CC* CRISIL A- 160 Assigned
India Pvt Ltd
*100 percent interchangeability from CC to BG limits.
D. E. C. Infrastructure and Projects CC CRISIL A- 240 Assigned
India Pvt Ltd
D. E. C. Infrastructure and Projects Proposed BG CRISIL A- 100 Assigned
India Pvt Ltd
Dake Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 112.2 Suspended
Dake Hospitals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 27.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Deluxe Knitting Mill Bill Discounting CRISIL C 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Deluxe Knitting Mill Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL C 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Elcome Integrated Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Elcome Integrated Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Elegant Coatings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed
Elegant Coatings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Elegant Coatings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
Endurance Technologies Ltd Bill Discounting^^ CRISIL AA- 1300 Reaffirmed
^^ interchangeable with non-fund based facilities upto Rs.500 million
Endurance Technologies Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL AA- 550 Reaffirmed
Endurance Technologies Ltd CC@@ CRISIL AA- 3710 Reaffirmed
@@interchangeable with other fund based limits; interchangeable with non-fund based facilities
Endurance Technologies Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 590 Reaffirmed
#interchangeable with other fund based limits
Endurance Technologies Ltd CC## CRISIL AA- 750 Assigned
##interchangeable with other fund based limits; interchangeable with non-fund based facilities
upto Rs.500 million
Endurance Technologies Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 747.1 Assigned
Essen Deinki CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed
Essen Deinki Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Essen Deinki TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Excel CC CRISIL B- 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Excel Corporate Mortgage CRISIL B- 48 Downgraded
Loan from CRISIL B+
Excel Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 7 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Florind Shoes Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 190 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL B-
Florind Shoes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 374 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
G K Shelters Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 250 Suspended
G. Purushotham Naidu Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 50 Suspended
Giriraj Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Suspended
Giriraj Jewellers Pvt Ltd Gold Loan CRISIL B 6 Suspended
Hare Krishna Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended
Hare Krishna Jewellery House Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Suspended
Hare Krishna Jewellery House Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 127.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
IASYS Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 70 Suspended
Loan Fac
IDBI Mutual Fund IDBI ST Bond Fund CRISIL AAAmfs Notice of
Withdrwal
IDBI Mutual Fund IDBI Liquid Fund CRISIL AAAmfs Notice of
Withdrwal
IDBI Mutual Fund IDBI Ultra ST Fund CRISIL AAAmfs Notice of
Withdrwal
Imperial Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Imperial Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Integrated Service Point Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Jay Ushin Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB 298.5 Reaffirmed
Jay Ushin Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 112.5 Reaffirmed
Kavumkal Road Builders CC CRISIL B 74 Assigned
Kavumkal Road Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kohinoor Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 180 Suspended
Kohinoor Hatcheries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 462 Suspended
Lotus Powergear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed
Lotus Powergear Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
M. K. Gupta and Co. CC CRISIL BB- 8 Suspended
M. K. Gupta and Co. LT Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended
M. K. Gupta and Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 84 Suspended
Loan Fac
Maharashtra Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended
Mahesh Extrusions Ltd CC CRISIL B- 59 Reaffirmed
Mahesh Extrusions Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 10.7 Reaffirmed
Mangalam Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 44 Suspended
Mangalam Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 14.5 Suspended
Mangalam Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 1.5 Suspended
Meenakshi Industries CC CRISIL B- 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Meenakshi Industries TL CRISIL B- 34.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Metcut Toolings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed
Metcut Toolings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 6 Reaffirmed
Metcut Toolings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 94.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Metcut Toolings Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 29 Reaffirmed
MEW Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed
Murli Realtors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 160 Suspended
National Capsules Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 11 Suspended
National Capsules Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 72 Suspended
National Capsules Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 17 Suspended
Loan Fac
New Engineering Works CC CRISIL BB 17.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
New Engineering Works Rupee TL CRISIL BB 117.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Nihar Cotspin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Suspended
NKG Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- @ 2300 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
^Rupee equivalent of EUR 9.9 million of External Commercial Borrowing.
NKG Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan^ CRISIL BBB- @ 680 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
NKG Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- @ 400 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
NKG Infrastructure Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- @ 2620 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Om Sai Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 420 Assigned
Loan Fac
Opera Clothing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
P L Multiplex India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 114 Suspended
Patil Brothers CC CRISIL BB 80 Suspended
Patil Brothers Standby Line of CRISIL BB 10 Suspended
Credit
Poly Medicure Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 600
Poly Medicure Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 705
Power Control Equipments CC CRISIL BB+ 62.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Power Control Equipments TL CRISIL BB+ 47.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Prakash Industrial Infrastructure Pvt CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Prakash Industrial Infrastructure Pvt Drop Line CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd Overdraft Fac
Pravin Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Suspended
Prime Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 420 Reaffirmed
Prime Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Prime Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 120 Assigned
R.R. Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Rachna Plasticizers CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
Rachna Plasticizers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Radha Krishna Flour Mill CC CRISIL BB- 75 Suspended
Radha Krishna Flour Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Radheya Machining Ltd CC CRISIL B 350 Suspended
Radheya Machining Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 192 Suspended
Rage Knit CC CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed
Ramji Acro Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
Ramji Acro Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ramji Acro Ltd TL CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed
S.L.V. Enterprises TL CRISIL D 90 Suspended
Sangamner -Loni Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sangamner -Loni Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 140 Suspended
Sanjeevani Associates CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Sanjeevani Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 70 Suspended
Loan Fac
Santech Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended
Sanya Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Sanya Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B- 5 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL B+
Sanya Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 70 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Shiv Mettalicks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned
Shri Ram Solvent Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Shri Ram Solvent Extractions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Shri Ram Solvent Extractions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Simmonds Marshall Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 219 Reaffirmed
Simmonds Marshall Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 44.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Simmonds Marshall Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 58.7 Reaffirmed
Simmonds Marshall Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed
Siyaram Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended
Siyaram Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 14.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Siyaram Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 267 Suspended
SledgeHammer Oil Tools Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 266 Reaffirmed
Credit
Swati Industries CC CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Swati Industries TL CRISIL BB 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Tata Capital Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 150 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tata Capital Ltd PS Issue CRISIL AA+ 750 Assigned
Tata Capital Ltd PS Issue CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd PS Issue CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed
Veer Gems Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 340 Reaffirmed
Veer Gems Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 860 Reaffirmed
Credit
Veer Gems Packing Credit* CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with post shipment credit.
Vikram Tea Processor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed
Vikram Tea Processor Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 34.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vikram Tea Processor Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 25.7 Reaffirmed
Vikram Tea Processor Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed
