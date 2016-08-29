Aug 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 26, August 27 and August 28 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 17 Reaffirmed Ltd Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Pvt Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 63 Reaffirmed Ltd Alkem Laboratories Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed Alkem Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Amma Construction India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 260 Reaffirmed Ashirvad Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 497.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Balkrishna Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 250 Notice of Withdrawal Balkrishna Industries Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 3600 Reaffirmed *Includes Rs 1000 million interchangeable as packing credit Balkrishna Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 500 Notice of Withdrawal Balkrishna Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 4550 Assigned Behari Lal Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 36 Suspended Corona Remedies Pvt Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A2 4 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Cristopia Energy Systems (India) Pvt BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Ltd Dhaulagiree Polyolefins Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Ecoman BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Enal Drugs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 22000 Reaffirmed Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Purchase -Discounting Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1600 Reaffirmed Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A1+ 5200 Reaffirmed Credit* * Interchangeable with post-shipment export packing credit facility; includes sub-limit of Rs.2.80 billion for letter of credit/bank guarantee Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Goldstone Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 487.9 Reaffirmed Goldstone Infratech Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Graphtech Exim Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 186 Suspended Hyderabad Chemical Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 75 Assigned Hyderabad Chemical Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Assigned Infinity Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangible with fund-based limits Junaid Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 18 Suspended Junaid Enterprises Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 52 Suspended Loan Fac Kabra Plastics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.2 Suspended Kabra Plastics Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Kaizen Industries BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Kaizen Industries LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Kariyappa.D.Channur BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Karnataka Chemical Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Karnataka Chemical Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed under LOC Karnataka Chemical Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed Kongovi Electronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Kongovi Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Leather Crafts India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 38.4 Developing Loan Fac Implications Magnum Lubricants India Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase P.S.K.Engineering Construction and Co. BG CRISIL A3 350 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Paragon Synthetics and Polymers Ltd BG CRISIL A3 160 Reaffirmed PVN Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 105 Suspended PVN Fabrics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 57 Suspended R. Ramu BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Suspended R. Ramu Cheque Purchase CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended RA Powergen Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Radhe Renewable Energy Development Pvt BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Ltd Rattan Singh Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Resonance Specialities Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Resonance Specialities Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed RPM Engineers India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60.3 Suspended Sai Lekshmi Foods Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Purchase Sai Lekshmi Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Shor Shot India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Shor Shot India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Shree Malani Foams Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 12.5 Reaffirmed Shri Bajrang Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Spac Starch Products India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed State Bank of India CDs CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed State Bank of Travancore CDs CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur CDs CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed STG Heating Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended STG Heating Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended under LOC Suam Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Suam Overseas Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC^ CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed ^ Sublimit for Buyers Credit Rs.15 million Suganya Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Suganya Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 115 Reaffirmed Sunpower Cement Company Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Total Transport Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 340 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 TPP Boilers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed TPP Boilers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Trend Setters Packing Credit CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Vaishnavi Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended XL Enterprises Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd FD Programme FAA+ 10761 Upgraded from State Bank of India FD FAAA Reaffirmed FAA LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Sales CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Aditya Sales TL CRISIL B- 90 Reaffirmed Ajay Paperr Mill CC CRISIL D 80 Suspended Ajay Paperr Mill LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 12 Reaffirmed Ltd Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed Ltd Akash Fashion Prints Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Akash Fashion Prints Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Akash Fashion Prints Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 107.5 Suspended Alkem Laboratories Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed *Includes Rs 150 million export packing credit and pre-shipment credit limits Alkem Laboratories Ltd LOC# CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed #Letter of credit can be wholly utilised as cash credit limit Amma Construction India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Aniirudh Civil Engineers and BG CRISIL D 2 Suspended Contractors Pvt Ltd Aniirudh Civil Engineers and CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Contractors Pvt Ltd Aniirudh Civil Engineers and TL CRISIL D 18 Suspended Contractors Pvt Ltd Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 220 Reaffirmed Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 5 Reaffirmed Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 815 Reaffirmed Ashirvad Pipes Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 650 Upgraded from CRISIL A *Fully interchangeable with line of credit; foreign currency non-resident (B) loan, export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency (EPC/PCFC), inland bills purchased/discounted, foreign bills purchased/discounted/post-shipment credit in foreign currency of Rs 70 million; and buyer's credit of Rs 300 million Ashirvad Pipes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 570 Upgraded from CRISIL A ASIP Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 930 Suspended ASIP Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 610.1 Suspended ASIP Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 194.7 Suspended ASIP Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 286.6 Suspended Loan Fac ASIP Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 134 Suspended ASIP Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 394.6 Suspended ASR Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed ASR Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Atlantis Builders India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 200 Assigned Atmika Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Atmika Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended AVC Motors - Muktsar CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed AVC Motors - Muktsar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac AVC Motors - Muktsar TL CRISIL B 42.6 Reaffirmed Bafna Hospital and Orthopaedic Research TL CRISIL D 480 Suspended Centre Pvt Ltd Balaji Medical Agencies CC CRISIL B 65 Suspended Balaji Medical Agencies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Suspended Loan Fac Balkrishna Industries Ltd Packing Credit -- 1050 Withdrawal Balkrishna Industries Ltd LOC & BG -- 350 Withdrawal Balkrishna Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed Balkrishna Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 1750 Assigned Loan Fac Basudha Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Basudha Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 600 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Basudha Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 340 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Behari Lal Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 14 Suspended Behari Lal Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Loan Fac Behari Lal Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended Bliss Indasi Life Science Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Bliss Indasi Life Science Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 45.6 Suspended Blue World Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL B 200 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Blue World Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Chittaranjan Multipurpose Heemghar Pvt TL CRISIL B 85 Assigned Ltd Corona Remedies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 320 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Corona Remedies Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB+ 35.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Corona Remedies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 37 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Corona Remedies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 3.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Cristopia Energy Systems (India) Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Deo Traders CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Deo Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Loan Fac Dhaulagiree Polyolefins Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 14 Suspended Dhaulagiree Polyolefins Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 23.5 Suspended Loan Fac Dhaulagiree Polyolefins Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended Dheepti Spices CC CRISIL B 35 Suspended Dheepti Spices Foreign LOC CRISIL B 5 Suspended Dheepti Spices Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 80 Suspended Loan Fac Ecoman CC CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended Ecoman Cash TL CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended Enal Drugs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Enal Drugs Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd CC# CRISIL AA 13000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- # Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan; includes pre-shipment export packing credit facilities of Rs.1250 million Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL AA 2000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 5000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Enhanced from Rs.10.38 Billion Goldstone Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 280 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Goldstone Infratech Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB Goldstone Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Graphtech Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4 Suspended Loan Fac Gurukrupa Cotgin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Gurukrupa Cotgin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11.5 Suspended Loan Fac Gurukrupa Cotgin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 18.5 Suspended Holy-wood Academy CC CRISIL BB 12.5 Suspended Holy-wood Academy Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 112.5 Suspended Loan Fac Holy-wood Academy TL CRISIL BB 475 Suspended Hyderabad Chemical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Assigned Infinity Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB JJ PV Solar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed JJ PV Solar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Junaid Enterprises CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Junaid Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Suspended Loan Fac Kabra Plastics Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Suspended Kabra Plastics Ltd TL CRISIL B 489.3 Suspended Kaizen Industries CC CRISIL B+ 45 Suspended Kanak Pulp and Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Kanak Pulp and Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Kariyappa.D.Channur Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 120 Suspended Karnataka Chemical Industries CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Karnataka Chemical Industries Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Karnataka Chemical Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kongovi Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Kongovi Electronics Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Kongovi Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 42 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kongovi Electronics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 358 Reaffirmed Leather Crafts India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Developing Implications Leather Crafts India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 40.1 Developing Loan Fac Implications Leather Crafts India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 61.5 Developing Implications Magnum Lubricants India Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed MNM Triplewall Containers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 56.5 Assigned MNM Triplewall Containers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned MNM Triplewall Containers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 293.5 Assigned NKCM Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Suspended NKCM Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 159.6 Suspended P.S.K.Engineering Construction and Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB P.S.K.Engineering Construction and Co. TL CRISIL BBB- 10.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Paragon Synthetics and Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Paragon Synthetics and Polymers Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Paragon Synthetics and Polymers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Periyar Cements Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Periyar Cements Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 43 Suspended Pinnacle Life Science Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 91.5 Reaffirmed Pinnacle Life Science Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Pinnacle Life Science Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 78.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pinnacle Life Science Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed Protex Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Protex Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 42.5 Suspended Protex Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended Loan Fac Purvanchal Agrico Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned Loan Fac Purvanchal Agrico Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Purvanchal Agrico Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 25 Assigned PVN Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 220 Suspended PVN Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 98 Suspended Loan Fac PVN Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 130 Suspended R. Ramu Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 250 Suspended RA Powergen Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Suspended Radhe Renewable Energy Development Pvt CC CRISIL B 130 Suspended Ltd Radhe Renewable Energy Development Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Rajam Snacks TL CRISIL BB- 19 Assigned Rajam Snacks CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Rajam Snacks Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16 Assigned Loan Fac Ratan Textiles Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Credit Rattan Singh Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Resonance Specialities Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Resonance Specialities Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed RPM Engineers India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 21 Suspended RPM Engineers India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 2 Suspended Credit RPM Engineers India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 6.7 Suspended Rushiprabha Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL B- 70 Assigned Rutu Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Rutu Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 190 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S. A. Constructions CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended Sai Lekshmi Foods CC CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Sarojini Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Suspended Sarojini Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 150 Suspended Sarojini Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 10 Suspended Satyamev Cot Fibers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Satyamev Cot Fibers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 22.9 Suspended Saurava Towers Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Sekisui DLJM Molding Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sekisui DLJM Molding Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 63 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sekisui DLJM Molding Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 142 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Shanker Printing Mills CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Shanker Printing Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shanker Printing Mills TL CRISIL BB+ 31.9 Reaffirmed Shiva Shree Builders CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Shiva Shree Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 70 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Shor Shot India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit Shor Shot India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Mahavir Alloys BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended Shree Mahavir Alloys CC CRISIL D 85 Suspended Shree Mahavir Alloys TL CRISIL D 15 Suspended Shree Malani Foams Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Shree Malani Foams Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 52 Reaffirmed Shree Malani Foams Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 38.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Malani Foams Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed Shri Bajrang Alloys Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Shri Bajrang Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL B 300 Reaffirmed Shri Bajrang Alloys Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 200 Assigned Loan Fac SKR Veg Oil Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Somalata Ayurveda (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Suspended Loan Fac Spac Starch Products India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 425 Reaffirmed Spac Starch Products India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 298.8 Reaffirmed Spac Starch Products India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 457 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Spac Starch Products India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Credit Sri Balaji Poultry Farm LT Loan CRISIL D 86.9 Suspended Sri Balaji Poultry Farm Open CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Sri Balaji Poultry Farm Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 43.1 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Krishna Diamonds & Jewellery CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Sri Krishna Diamonds & Jewellery Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Sri Krishna Jewellers CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Sri Krishna Jewellers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 40 Suspended Sri Krishna Jewellers Proposed TL CRISIL B 20 Suspended Sri Maharudra Rice Industries CC CRISIL BB 49.5 Assigned Sri Maharudra Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB 11.7 Assigned SRS Thermax Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned SRS Thermax Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned State Bank of Hyderabad Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed (Under Basel II & Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds State Bank of Hyderabad Hybrid Instruments CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed (Under Basel II) State Bank of Hyderabad Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed (Under Basel II & Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds State Bank of India Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed (Under Basel II & Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds State Bank of India Hybrid Instruments CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed (Under Basel II) State Bank of India Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed (Under Basel II & Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds State Bank of Mysore Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed (Under Basel II & Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds State Bank of Mysore Hybrid Instruments CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed (Under Basel II) State Bank of Mysore Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed (Under Basel II & Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds State Bank of Patiala Hybrid Instruments CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed (Under Basel II) State Bank of Travancore Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed (Under Basel II & Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds State Bank of Travancore Hybrid Instruments CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed (Under Basel II) State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed (Under Basel II & Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur Hybrid Instruments CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed (Under Basel II) State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed (Under Basel II & Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds STG Heating Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 17.5 Suspended STG Heating Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.7 Suspended Loan Fac STG Heating Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 4.8 Suspended Credit Suam Overseas Pvt Ltd CC@ CRISIL BBB 160 Reaffirmed @ Sublimit Rs.50 million PCFC and Rs.50 million Post Shipment Limit Suam Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 275 Reaffirmed Sunpower Cement Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Sunpower Cement Company Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned Swapnil Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Swapnil Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Swapnil Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 6.6 Reaffirmed Syndicate Bank Lower Tier-II CRISIL AA 27250 Removed from Bonds Rating Watch with Negative Implications Syndicate Bank Upper Tier-II CRISIL AA 8600 Removed from Bonds (under Basel Rating Watch II) with Negative Implications Syndicate Bank Perpetual Tier-I CRISIL AA 7770 Removed from Bonds Rating Watch with Negative Implications TM Tyres Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Suspended TM Tyres Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 29.1 Suspended TM Tyres Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Suspended TM Tyres Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 72.7 Suspended Loan Fac TM Tyres Ltd TL CRISIL D 88.2 Suspended TM Tyres Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 200 Suspended Total Transport Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- TPP Boilers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Trend Setters Bill Discounting CRISIL B- 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B Trend Setters Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 75 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Tripurari Agro Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 35 Assigned Tripurari Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Tripurari Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35 Assigned Unecha Associates LT Loan CRISIL D 87.5 Suspended Unecha Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 62.5 Suspended Loan Fac Vaishnavi Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB- 45 Suspended Vaishnavi Infrastructure Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Loan Fac Vaishnavi Infrastructure TL CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended Veekas Pipes Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Veekas Pipes Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed VFive Homes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Vintage Distillers Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended Vintage Distillers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Loan Fac Vintage Distillers Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended Waves Hotels and Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Waves Hotels and Estates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 270 Suspended Yashwant Enterprises CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Yashwant Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 70 Suspended Loan Fac Yatri Vihar Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 160 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)