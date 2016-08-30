Aug 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 29, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. S. Betgeri BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Amps Engineering and Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Amudha Aseptic Food Products Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 5.5 Reaffirmed Amudha Aseptic Food Products LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Annapurna Industries -Mirzapur ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4+ 39 Assigned Ardom Telecom Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 175 Assigned Associated Manufacturing LLP LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Balodia Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Brindco Sales Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed C J S Specialty Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed C. J. Shah and Co. LOC* CRISIL A2+ 8820 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with buyer's credit of Rs.1250 million Canimara Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Canimara Exports Proposed Export CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Packing Credit Canimara Exports Proposed Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Discounting Fac Canimara Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Canimara Exports Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Foreign Currency Copprrod Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Cotmac Industrial Trading Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Suspended Cotmac Industrial Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Drillcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Dutta Supply Agency BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Eram Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Golf Ceramics Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 26.5 Reaffirmed Grape Marketing Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 17.5 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL A4+ Heera Panna Communications Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Integrated Equipment India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 75 Suspended Integrated Equipment India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 155 Suspended Credit Integrated Equipment India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Keyem Engineering Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Kotec Automotive Services India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Labdhi International - Mumbai LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned Land Trades Builders and Developers Developer Rating DA3+ Reaffirmed Link Marble and Granites Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Link Marble and Granites Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Link Marble and Granites Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 62.5 Reaffirmed Credit Link Marble and Granites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 170 Reaffirmed Malvika Technical Services LOC CRISIL A4 14 Assigned Malvika Technical Services BG CRISIL A4 31 Assigned Nectar Crop Sciences Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 540 Assigned Nectar Crop Sciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned Neman Carpets Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Nirma Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Nirma Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed Ovobel Foods Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Discounting Ovobel Foods Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 17 Reaffirmed Paras Cotspin Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Pavithran Aseptic Fruit Products LOC CRISIL A4+ 25.5 Reaffirmed PPAP Automotive Ltd BG CRISIL A1 131 Reaffirmed PPAP Automotive Ltd Capex LOC CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed PPAP Automotive Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 95 Reaffirmed Prasanthi Cashew Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Rialto Exim Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 240 Suspended Credit RSA Marines Foreign CRISIL A4 95 Assigned Discounting Bill Purchase RSA Marines Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Sahib Tradelinks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Sarada Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed SAS International Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 133 Assigned Foreign Currency SAS International Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Shreno Ltd CP CRISIL A1 200 Assigned Shreno Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1 330 Reaffirmed Shri Hari Extrusion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 210 Suspended Siva Sai Exports BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Siva Sai Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Siva Sai Exports LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended SLS Mercantile Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Smita Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended under LOC Smita Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Credit Smita Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 12 Suspended Discounting Smita Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Sri Naga Nanthana Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Suspended Steel Providers BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Super Fine Knitters Ltd Foreign Demand CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase Super Fine Knitters Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Transpek-Silox Industry Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 100 Assigned Transpek-Silox Industry Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Transpek-Silox Industry Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 206 Reaffirmed Vashi Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Vashi Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Vashi Electricals Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2+ 115 Assigned Vinayaka Cashew Company Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vyanktesh Plastics and Packaging Pvt Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4+ Zen Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A3 400 Notice of Withdrawal Zen Technologies Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 10 Notice of Withdrawal MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd FD FC 300 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A S Pharma Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed A. S. Betgeri CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed A.M. Kanniappa Mudaliar and A.M.K. LT Loan CRISIL BB- 78 Suspended Jambulinga Mudaliar Educational Trust A.M. Kanniappa Mudaliar and A.M.K. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Jambulinga Mudaliar Educational Trust A.M. Kanniappa Mudaliar and A.M.K. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 76 Suspended Jambulinga Mudaliar Educational Trust Loan Fac Al Sumama Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Al Sumama Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Loan Fac Amps Engineering and Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Amps Engineering and Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.2 Assigned Loan Fac Amudha Aseptic Food Products CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Amudha Aseptic Food Products LT Loan CRISIL BB 34.5 Reaffirmed Annapurna Industries -Mirzapur Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Annapurna Industries -Mirzapur Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Annapurna Industries -Mirzapur CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Annapurna Industries -Mirzapur LT Loan CRISIL BB- 11 Assigned Ardom Telecom Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 125 Assigned Loan Fac Ardom Telecom Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Assigned Ardom Telecom Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Associated Manufacturing LLP CC CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended Aysha Apparels CC CRISIL D 75 Suspended Aysha Apparels LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Aysha Apparels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.1 Suspended Loan Fac Aysha Apparels TL CRISIL D 4 Suspended Balodia Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 16.6 Assigned Balodia Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.9 Assigned Loan Fac Balodia Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 22.5 Assigned Brindco Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Brindco Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Copprrod Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Copprrod Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 270 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Cotmac Industrial Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended Cotmac Industrial Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 11 Suspended Loan Fac Data Sons CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Drillcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Dutta Supply Agency CC CRISIL BB 37 Assigned East Coast Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- East Coast Distributors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 70 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Elite Properties Limit CRISIL B 100 Suspended Elite Properties Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 90 Suspended Loan Fac Elite Properties TL CRISIL B 10 Suspended EMF Microloans Pool - Series XIII - Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A (SO) 1699 Provisional 42583 Energized Solutions India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 138 Assigned Energized Solutions India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Energized Solutions India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2 Assigned Loan Fac Eram Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 240 Reaffirmed Eram Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 150 Assigned Gajanan Tubes CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Gajanan Tubes Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Girdharilal Manoharlal Glass Works No.2 CC CRISIL B+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B Girdharilal Manoharlal Glass Works No.2 Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Girdharilal Manoharlal Glass Works No.2 TL CRISIL B+ 112.2 Assigned Golf Ceramics Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Grape Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Grape Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Harisons Steel Ltd CC CRISIL D 210 Suspended Harisons Steel Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Harisons Steel Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 40 Suspended Heera Panna Communications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Heera Panna Communications Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Loan Fac Hitech Formulations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 67 Assigned Hitech Formulations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Hitech Formulations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 8 Assigned Loan Fac Inex Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 12.9 Suspended Inex Industries Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 30.7 Suspended Inex Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Suspended Loan Fac Inex Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 54.4 Suspended Inex Industries Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 32 Suspended Integrated Equipment India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5.7 Suspended Loan Fac Integrated Equipment India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 135 Suspended K P L Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 27.5 Suspended K P L Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Suspended K P L Steel Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 77.5 Suspended Kairali Exports Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kairali Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 210 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Karanja Terminal & Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 4800 Reaffirmed Kartika Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 11 Suspended Kartika Ispat Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 120 Suspended *Rs.50 million of sublimit of letter of credit Kartika Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 10.4 Suspended Keyem Engineering Enterprises CC CRISIL B 125 Suspended Kotec Automotive Services India Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BB+ 7 Assigned Kotec Automotive Services India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 33 Assigned Link Marble and Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 92.5 Reaffirmed Link Marble and Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Loknete Sunderraoji Solanke Sahakari LT Loan CRISIL B+ 300 Assigned Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Makkar Textile CC CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Makkar Textile LT Loan CRISIL BB- 32 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Makkar Textile Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 45 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Makkar Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Makkar Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 56 Reaffirmed Makkar Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed Malvika Technical Services CC CRISIL B+ 6 Assigned Medon IFMR Capital 2016 Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A- (SO) 309.9 Final Rating Mehrab N Irani and Company CC CRISIL B+ 95 Suspended Mehrab N Irani and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Loan Fac Micro Orgo Chem CC CRISIL B+ 110 Suspended M-Star Hotels Palakkad Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL D 90 Suspended Nagappa D.Waddar Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL BB+ 500 Suspended *Includes sublimit of Bank Guarantee of Rs.150 million fully interchangeable with cash credit Nectar Crop Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Assigned Neman Carpets Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Neman Carpets Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Purchase New Rishikesh Medical Foundation and CC CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended Research Centre Pvt Ltd New Rishikesh Medical Foundation and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Suspended Research Centre Pvt Ltd Loan Fac New Rishikesh Medical Foundation and TL CRISIL D 50 Suspended Research Centre Pvt Ltd Nirchem Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 40000 Assigned Nirma Ltd Proposed LT Bk -- 10000 Withdrawal Loan Fac Nirma Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 10000 Assigned Nirma Ltd NCDs* CRISIL AA 40000 Withdrawal * This instrument will be raised by Nirchem Cement Ltd (NCL; rated CRISIL AA/Negative) which was under process of being incorporated as a 100% subsidiary of Nirma Ltd. Post incorporation of NCL, this instrument, along with the associated rating, is now transferred to Nirchem Cement Ltd. Nirma Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 5200 Reaffirmed Nirma Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 300 Reaffirmed Nirma Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1500 Reaffirmed Nirma Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 4500 Reaffirmed Nirma Ltd CC*^$ CRISIL AA 12000 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.3950 million; ^ Interchangeable with inland/import letter of credit to the extent of Rs.250 million; $ Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.400 million Nirma Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 25000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Paras Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL B- 65 Upgraded from CRISIL D Paras Cotspin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 75.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Paras Cotspin Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 28.2 Upgraded from CRISIL D Patson Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Patson Steels Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Pavithran Aseptic Fruit Products CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Pavithran Aseptic Fruit Products LT Loan CRISIL BB 22 Reaffirmed Pavithran Aseptic Fruit Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 17.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pee Gee International (Delhi) Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B- 60 Revised Pee Gee International (Delhi) CC CRISIL B- 60 Revised Poonam Drums and Containers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 260 Suspended Poonam Drums and Containers Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended PPAP Automotive Ltd CC CRISIL A 610 Reaffirmed PPAP Automotive Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 76.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PPAP Automotive Ltd TL CRISIL A 407.5 Assigned Prasanthi Cashew Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL B Prominent Jewel Arcade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned R R Oomerbhoy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 123.3 Suspended R R Oomerbhoy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 16.7 Suspended R. M. Realty Developers CC CRISIL D 150 Suspended R. M. Realty Developers TL CRISIL D 150 Suspended R.K. Steel Industries CC CRISIL BB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Renganayagi Varatharaj College of LT Loan CRISIL B- 200 Assigned Engineering Rialto Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 250 Suspended Rialto Exim Pvt Ltd Gold Loan CRISIL B- 420 Suspended Rialto Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 90 Suspended Loan Fac RSA Marines TL CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned RSA Marines Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac S V Creditline Pvt Ltd PS CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned S. D. Gurav CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed S. S. Industries CC CRISIL BB 490 Reaffirmed S. S. Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 103 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S. S. Industries TL CRISIL BB 7 Reaffirmed S. S. Industries Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Sahib Tradelinks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Sahib Tradelinks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 247.5 Assigned Sai Jyot Textiles CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 50 Suspended Sai Jyot Textiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 100 Suspended Loan Fac Sangam Rice Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Sangam Rice Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 5.5 Reaffirmed Sangam Rice Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 14.5 Reaffirmed Sangam Rice Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed Sarada Projects Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Sarada Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SAS International Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Limits SAS International Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 72 Assigned Discounting Shreno Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed ^One way interchangeable from fund based to non-fund based limits Shreno Ltd CC* CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with non-fund based limits Shreno Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 75 Reaffirmed Shreno Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 20 Reaffirmed Shreno Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed Shri Hari Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Suspended Shri Hari Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Shri Ram Impex India Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Siva Engineering Company BG CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Siva Engineering Company CC CRISIL D 170 Reaffirmed Siva Engineering Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 53.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Siva Sai Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Loan Fac Siva Sai Exports Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 300 Suspended Siva Sai Exports TL CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended SLS Mercantile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended SLS Mercantile Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Loan Fac Smita Exports Pvt Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL BB 1 Suspended Solan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 56 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Solan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 19 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Solan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 75 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Jaya Prakash Rice Industries CC CRISIL BB 49.5 Assigned Sri Jaya Prakash Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Sri Naga Nanthana Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Suspended Sri Naga Nanthana Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 32.3 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Naga Nanthana Mills Ltd TL CRISIL B- 9.4 Suspended Sri Naga Nanthana Mills Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 46.8 Suspended Sri Padmabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 20.7 Suspended Sri Padmabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 490 Suspended Sri Padmabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 250 Suspended Sri Padmabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 276.5 Suspended Sri Padmabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 20.7 Suspended Sri Padmabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 490 Suspended Sri Padmabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 250 Suspended Sri Padmabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 276.5 Suspended Steel Providers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 35 Assigned Steel Providers CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Super Fine Knitters Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed Super Fine Knitters Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 16.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Super Fine Knitters Ltd TL CRISIL BB 23.4 Reaffirmed Thriarr Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 51.7 Suspended Thriarr Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 19.8 Suspended Loan Fac Time Pollyeurethane Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 37.5 Suspended Time Pollyeurethane Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 37.5 Suspended Time Pollyeurethane Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 12 Suspended Loan Fac Time Pollyeurethane Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 13 Suspended Transpek-Silox Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA 114 Reaffirmed Transpek-Silox Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac V.N.M.A.D.Firm CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Varanasi Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 95 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Vashi Electricals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Vashi Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Vashi Electricals Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A- 210 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Vashi Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 25 Assigned Loan Fac Vinayaka Cashew Company Packing Credit CRISIL B 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Vyanktesh Plastics and Packaging Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB- Xrbia Hinjewadi Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 850 Suspended Zen Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 