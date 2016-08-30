Aug 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 29, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A. S. Betgeri BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Amps Engineering and Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Amudha Aseptic Food Products Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 5.5 Reaffirmed
Amudha Aseptic Food Products LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Annapurna Industries -Mirzapur ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4+ 39 Assigned
Ardom Telecom Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 175 Assigned
Associated Manufacturing LLP LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Balodia Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Brindco Sales Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed
C J S Specialty Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed
C. J. Shah and Co. LOC* CRISIL A2+ 8820 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with buyer's credit of Rs.1250 million
Canimara Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Canimara Exports Proposed Export CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Packing Credit
Canimara Exports Proposed Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Discounting Fac
Canimara Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Canimara Exports Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned
Foreign Currency
Copprrod Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Cotmac Industrial Trading Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Suspended
Cotmac Industrial Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Drillcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Dutta Supply Agency BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Eram Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed
Golf Ceramics Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 26.5 Reaffirmed
Grape Marketing Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 17.5 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
A4+
Heera Panna Communications Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
Integrated Equipment India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 75 Suspended
Integrated Equipment India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 155 Suspended
Credit
Integrated Equipment India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended
Keyem Engineering Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 25 Suspended
Kotec Automotive Services India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Labdhi International - Mumbai LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned
Land Trades Builders and Developers Developer Rating DA3+ Reaffirmed
Link Marble and Granites Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Link Marble and Granites Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Link Marble and Granites Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 62.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Link Marble and Granites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 170 Reaffirmed
Malvika Technical Services LOC CRISIL A4 14 Assigned
Malvika Technical Services BG CRISIL A4 31 Assigned
Nectar Crop Sciences Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 540 Assigned
Nectar Crop Sciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned
Neman Carpets Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Nirma Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed
Nirma Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed
Ovobel Foods Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Ovobel Foods Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 17 Reaffirmed
Paras Cotspin Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Pavithran Aseptic Fruit Products LOC CRISIL A4+ 25.5 Reaffirmed
PPAP Automotive Ltd BG CRISIL A1 131 Reaffirmed
PPAP Automotive Ltd Capex LOC CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed
PPAP Automotive Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 95 Reaffirmed
Prasanthi Cashew Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Rialto Exim Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 240 Suspended
Credit
RSA Marines Foreign CRISIL A4 95 Assigned
Discounting Bill
Purchase
RSA Marines Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
Sahib Tradelinks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
Sarada Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
SAS International Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 133 Assigned
Foreign Currency
SAS International Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Shreno Ltd CP CRISIL A1 200 Assigned
Shreno Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1 330 Reaffirmed
Shri Hari Extrusion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 210 Suspended
Siva Sai Exports BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended
Siva Sai Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended
Credit & Export
Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting
Siva Sai Exports LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
SLS Mercantile Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
Smita Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
under LOC
Smita Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended
Credit
Smita Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 12 Suspended
Discounting
Smita Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Sri Naga Nanthana Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Suspended
Steel Providers BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Super Fine Knitters Ltd Foreign Demand CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Bill Purchase
Super Fine Knitters Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Transpek-Silox Industry Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 100 Assigned
Transpek-Silox Industry Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
Transpek-Silox Industry Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 206 Reaffirmed
Vashi Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
Vashi Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
Vashi Electricals Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2+ 115 Assigned
Vinayaka Cashew Company Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vyanktesh Plastics and Packaging Pvt Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
A4+
Zen Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A3 400 Notice of
Withdrawal
Zen Technologies Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 10 Notice of
Withdrawal
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd FD FC 300 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A S Pharma Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
A. S. Betgeri CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
A.M. Kanniappa Mudaliar and A.M.K. LT Loan CRISIL BB- 78 Suspended
Jambulinga Mudaliar Educational Trust
A.M. Kanniappa Mudaliar and A.M.K. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended
Jambulinga Mudaliar Educational Trust
A.M. Kanniappa Mudaliar and A.M.K. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 76 Suspended
Jambulinga Mudaliar Educational Trust Loan Fac
Al Sumama Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned
Al Sumama Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned
Loan Fac
Amps Engineering and Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Amps Engineering and Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Amudha Aseptic Food Products CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed
Amudha Aseptic Food Products LT Loan CRISIL BB 34.5 Reaffirmed
Annapurna Industries -Mirzapur Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Annapurna Industries -Mirzapur Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned
Annapurna Industries -Mirzapur CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned
Annapurna Industries -Mirzapur LT Loan CRISIL BB- 11 Assigned
Ardom Telecom Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 125 Assigned
Loan Fac
Ardom Telecom Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Assigned
Ardom Telecom Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned
Associated Manufacturing LLP CC CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended
Aysha Apparels CC CRISIL D 75 Suspended
Aysha Apparels LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Aysha Apparels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.1 Suspended
Loan Fac
Aysha Apparels TL CRISIL D 4 Suspended
Balodia Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 16.6 Assigned
Balodia Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.9 Assigned
Loan Fac
Balodia Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 22.5 Assigned
Brindco Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned
Brindco Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed
Copprrod Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Copprrod Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 270 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Cotmac Industrial Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended
Cotmac Industrial Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 11 Suspended
Loan Fac
Data Sons CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed
Drillcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Dutta Supply Agency CC CRISIL BB 37 Assigned
East Coast Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
East Coast Distributors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 70 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Elite Properties Limit CRISIL B 100 Suspended
Elite Properties Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 90 Suspended
Loan Fac
Elite Properties TL CRISIL B 10 Suspended
EMF Microloans Pool - Series XIII - Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A (SO) 1699 Provisional
42583
Energized Solutions India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 138 Assigned
Energized Solutions India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Energized Solutions India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Eram Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 240 Reaffirmed
Eram Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 150 Assigned
Gajanan Tubes CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned
Gajanan Tubes Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Girdharilal Manoharlal Glass Works No.2 CC CRISIL B+ 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Girdharilal Manoharlal Glass Works No.2 Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.8 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Girdharilal Manoharlal Glass Works No.2 TL CRISIL B+ 112.2 Assigned
Golf Ceramics Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Grape Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Grape Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Harisons Steel Ltd CC CRISIL D 210 Suspended
Harisons Steel Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Harisons Steel Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 40 Suspended
Heera Panna Communications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended
Heera Panna Communications Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
Hitech Formulations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 67 Assigned
Hitech Formulations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Assigned
Hitech Formulations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Inex Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 12.9 Suspended
Inex Industries Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 30.7 Suspended
Inex Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Suspended
Loan Fac
Inex Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 54.4 Suspended
Inex Industries Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 32 Suspended
Integrated Equipment India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5.7 Suspended
Loan Fac
Integrated Equipment India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 135 Suspended
K P L Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 27.5 Suspended
K P L Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Suspended
K P L Steel Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 77.5 Suspended
Kairali Exports Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Kairali Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 210 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Karanja Terminal & Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 4800 Reaffirmed
Kartika Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 11 Suspended
Kartika Ispat Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 120 Suspended
*Rs.50 million of sublimit of letter of credit
Kartika Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 10.4 Suspended
Keyem Engineering Enterprises CC CRISIL B 125 Suspended
Kotec Automotive Services India Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BB+ 7 Assigned
Kotec Automotive Services India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 33 Assigned
Link Marble and Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 92.5 Reaffirmed
Link Marble and Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Loknete Sunderraoji Solanke Sahakari LT Loan CRISIL B+ 300 Assigned
Sakhar Karkhana Ltd
Makkar Textile CC CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Makkar Textile LT Loan CRISIL BB- 32 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Makkar Textile Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 45 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Makkar Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
Makkar Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 56 Reaffirmed
Makkar Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed
Malvika Technical Services CC CRISIL B+ 6 Assigned
Medon IFMR Capital 2016 Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A- (SO) 309.9 Final Rating
Mehrab N Irani and Company CC CRISIL B+ 95 Suspended
Mehrab N Irani and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended
Loan Fac
Micro Orgo Chem CC CRISIL B+ 110 Suspended
M-Star Hotels Palakkad Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL D 90 Suspended
Nagappa D.Waddar Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL BB+ 500 Suspended
*Includes sublimit of Bank Guarantee of Rs.150 million fully interchangeable with cash credit
Nectar Crop Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Assigned
Neman Carpets Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Neman Carpets Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Purchase
New Rishikesh Medical Foundation and CC CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended
Research Centre Pvt Ltd
New Rishikesh Medical Foundation and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Research Centre Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
New Rishikesh Medical Foundation and TL CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Research Centre Pvt Ltd
Nirchem Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 40000 Assigned
Nirma Ltd Proposed LT Bk -- 10000 Withdrawal
Loan Fac
Nirma Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 10000 Assigned
Nirma Ltd NCDs* CRISIL AA 40000 Withdrawal
* This instrument will be raised by Nirchem Cement Ltd (NCL; rated CRISIL AA/Negative) which was
under process of being incorporated as a 100% subsidiary of Nirma Ltd. Post incorporation of
NCL, this instrument, along with the associated rating, is now transferred to Nirchem Cement
Ltd.
Nirma Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 5200 Reaffirmed
Nirma Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 300 Reaffirmed
Nirma Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1500 Reaffirmed
Nirma Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 4500 Reaffirmed
Nirma Ltd CC*^$ CRISIL AA 12000 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.3950 million;
^ Interchangeable with inland/import letter of credit to the extent of Rs.250 million;
$ Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.400 million
Nirma Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 25000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Paras Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL B- 65 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Paras Cotspin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 75.8 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
Paras Cotspin Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 28.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Patson Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Patson Steels Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Pavithran Aseptic Fruit Products CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed
Pavithran Aseptic Fruit Products LT Loan CRISIL BB 22 Reaffirmed
Pavithran Aseptic Fruit Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 17.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Pee Gee International (Delhi) Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B- 60 Revised
Pee Gee International (Delhi) CC CRISIL B- 60 Revised
Poonam Drums and Containers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 260 Suspended
Poonam Drums and Containers Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended
PPAP Automotive Ltd CC CRISIL A 610 Reaffirmed
PPAP Automotive Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 76.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
PPAP Automotive Ltd TL CRISIL A 407.5 Assigned
Prasanthi Cashew Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 300 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Prominent Jewel Arcade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned
R R Oomerbhoy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 123.3 Suspended
R R Oomerbhoy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 16.7 Suspended
R. M. Realty Developers CC CRISIL D 150 Suspended
R. M. Realty Developers TL CRISIL D 150 Suspended
R.K. Steel Industries CC CRISIL BB- 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Renganayagi Varatharaj College of LT Loan CRISIL B- 200 Assigned
Engineering
Rialto Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 250 Suspended
Rialto Exim Pvt Ltd Gold Loan CRISIL B- 420 Suspended
Rialto Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 90 Suspended
Loan Fac
RSA Marines TL CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned
RSA Marines Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
S V Creditline Pvt Ltd PS CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned
S. D. Gurav CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed
S. S. Industries CC CRISIL BB 490 Reaffirmed
S. S. Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 103 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
S. S. Industries TL CRISIL BB 7 Reaffirmed
S. S. Industries Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed
Sahib Tradelinks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned
Sahib Tradelinks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 247.5 Assigned
Sai Jyot Textiles CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Sai Jyot Textiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sangam Rice Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed
Sangam Rice Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 5.5 Reaffirmed
Sangam Rice Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 14.5 Reaffirmed
Sangam Rice Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed
Sarada Projects Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
Sarada Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
SAS International Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 5 Assigned
Limits
SAS International Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 72 Assigned
Discounting
Shreno Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed
^One way interchangeable from fund based to non-fund based limits
Shreno Ltd CC* CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with non-fund based limits
Shreno Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 75 Reaffirmed
Shreno Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 20 Reaffirmed
Shreno Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed
Shri Hari Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Suspended
Shri Hari Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended
Shri Ram Impex India Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed
Siva Engineering Company BG CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed
Siva Engineering Company CC CRISIL D 170 Reaffirmed
Siva Engineering Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 53.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Siva Sai Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended
Loan Fac
Siva Sai Exports Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 300 Suspended
Siva Sai Exports TL CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended
SLS Mercantile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended
SLS Mercantile Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
Loan Fac
Smita Exports Pvt Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL BB 1 Suspended
Solan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 56 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Solan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 19 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Solan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 75 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Sri Jaya Prakash Rice Industries CC CRISIL BB 49.5 Assigned
Sri Jaya Prakash Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Sri Naga Nanthana Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Suspended
Sri Naga Nanthana Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 32.3 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sri Naga Nanthana Mills Ltd TL CRISIL B- 9.4 Suspended
Sri Naga Nanthana Mills Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 46.8 Suspended
Sri Padmabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 20.7 Suspended
Sri Padmabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 490 Suspended
Sri Padmabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 250 Suspended
Sri Padmabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 276.5 Suspended
Sri Padmabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 20.7 Suspended
Sri Padmabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 490 Suspended
Sri Padmabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 250 Suspended
Sri Padmabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 276.5 Suspended
Steel Providers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 35 Assigned
Steel Providers CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Super Fine Knitters Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed
Super Fine Knitters Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 16.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Super Fine Knitters Ltd TL CRISIL BB 23.4 Reaffirmed
Thriarr Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 51.7 Suspended
Thriarr Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 19.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Time Pollyeurethane Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 37.5 Suspended
Time Pollyeurethane Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 37.5 Suspended
Time Pollyeurethane Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 12 Suspended
Loan Fac
Time Pollyeurethane Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 13 Suspended
Transpek-Silox Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA 114 Reaffirmed
Transpek-Silox Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
V.N.M.A.D.Firm CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Varanasi Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 95 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Vashi Electricals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Vashi Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 350 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Vashi Electricals Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A- 210 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Vashi Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 25 Assigned
Loan Fac
Vinayaka Cashew Company Packing Credit CRISIL B 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Vyanktesh Plastics and Packaging Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
BB-
Xrbia Hinjewadi Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 850 Suspended
Zen Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)