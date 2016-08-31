Aug 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 30, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A3 6 Reaffirmed Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A3 95 Reaffirmed B.B.K. Leathers Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Credit B.B.K. Leathers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Negotiation B.B.K. Leathers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 35 Reaffirmed B.B.K. Leathers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 38 Reaffirmed Credit Beekay Distributors BG CRISIL A4+ 9.3 Reassigned Bertling Logistics India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 120 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Enrich Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed HP Cotton Textile Mills Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed INARCO Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Reaffirmed INARCO Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 55 Reaffirmed Mahavir Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A3 80 Suspended Power One Micro Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Power One Micro Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Rajarathnam Construction Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Ram Chandra Paul BG CRISIL A4+ 90.5 Reaffirmed Ratna Sagar Pvt Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL A2+ 75 Reaffirmed Discounting Telecom Network Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 125 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alliance Infrastructure Projects Pvt LtdNCD CRISIL BBB- 1700 Assigned Aroma India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL D Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt LtdForeign Bill CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL BBB- 323.4 Reaffirmed Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt LtdStandby Line of CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Credit B.B.K. Leathers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Beekay Distributors CC CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Beekay Distributors Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 115 Reaffirmed Beekay Distributors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 28.2 Assigned Loan Fac Bertling Logistics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 180 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Dhanvantari Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Notice of Withdrawal Enrich Exports LT Loan CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Enrich Exports Packing Credit CRISIL BB 105 Reaffirmed Gokulam Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Gokulam Industries TL CRISIL B 8 Assigned Gokulam Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12 Assigned Loan Fac HP Cotton Textile Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed HP Cotton Textile Mills Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL BBB- 21.7 Reaffirmed INARCO Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed INARCO Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac India Infoline Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 10000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 500 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 5000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Le Merite Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 325 Reaffirmed Credit Le Merite Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned Loan Fac M2K Entertainment Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 149 Reaffirmed Madhuban Builders TL CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Mahavir Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Suspended Mahavir Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd SME Gold Card CRISIL BBB- 20 Suspended Manappuram Finance Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 2500 Reaffirmed Model Rag Exports CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Mohan Tractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Mohan Tractors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 235 Assigned Power One Micro Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Power One Micro Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 18.5 Assigned Loan Fac Pratibha Krushi Prakriya Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 284.4 Notice of Withdrawal Pratibha Krushi Prakriya Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 315.6 Notice of Withdrawal Pratibha Milk Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Pratibha Milk Industries TL CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Raja Motors (Bathinda) CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Raja Motors (Bathinda) Overdraft Fac* CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed *Facility against property Raja Motors (Bathinda) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajarathnam Construction Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 85.3 Assigned Rajarathnam Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 469.7 Assigned Ram Chandra Paul CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Ram Chandra Paul TL CRISIL BB 29.5 Reaffirmed Ratna Sagar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 690 Reaffirmed Rudhrayan Polyesters CC CRISIL B 49 Upgraded from CRISIL D Rudhrayan Polyesters TL CRISIL B 12.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shree Baalaji Milk and Milk Products CC CRISIL BBB- 98 Reaffirmed Srinivasa Cotton and Oil Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Srinivasa Cotton and Oil Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 23 Reaffirmed Srinivasa Cotton and Oil Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 77 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Telecom Network Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.