Sep 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 31, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 5 Core Acoustics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 100 Assigned 5 Core Acoustics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 15 Assigned Aerzen Machines India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Aerzen Machines India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 27 Suspended ALP Aeroflex India Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 30 Assigned ALP Aeroflex India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Forward ALP Aeroflex India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Assigned ALP Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 ALP Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 ALP Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 ALP Overseas Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 60 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3 Alphacraft Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aspee Sons LOC CRISIL A3 0.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Aspee Springs Ltd. LOC CRISIL A3 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Astalakshmi Agencies Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 44 Reaffirmed Astalakshmi Agencies Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 44 Reaffirmed Athena Tradewinds Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Assigned Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 41.5196 Reaffirmed Bipin Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed CDP India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned CDP India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Chemgems India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Credit Chemgems India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Coal India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Digi Export Venture Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Digi Export Venture Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 60 Assigned Doka India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Discounting Echjay Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed EMS and Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A3 130 Assigned Fine Fragrances Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Five Core Electronics Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 380 Assigned Five Core Electronics Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 190 Assigned Foreign Currency Galaxy Stamping Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.4 Suspended Goldstone Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8.5 Suspended Gulla Sudhakara Rao BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Happy Acoustics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 65 Assigned Foreign Currency Happy Acoustics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 110 Assigned Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 105 Assigned Foreign Currency Ivory Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Jayarathana Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Discounting Jayarathana Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 3 Assigned under LOC Jindal Spinning Mills Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 54 Reaffirmed K. Ramalinga Raju BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned K. Ramalinga Raju Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned KPR Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 144.5 Assigned KPR Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5.5 Assigned Link Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned M. M. International Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Credit M. M. International Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 130 Assigned Foreign Currency M. S. Venkatesh BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ M/s. Shantilal B. Patel Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3+ 180 Reaffirmed Magnum Overseas India Foreign CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned Discounting Bill Purchase Mahadhan Seeds Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Mahalaxmi Crafts and Tissues Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.3 Assigned Mahalaxmi Crafts and Tissues Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Neha Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Neha Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Newcon Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Loan Fac Newcon Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Pristine Commercials Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 202.5 Assigned R. Rama Rao BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Rajaguru Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned Rathi Chempels Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Assigned Rayalaseema Steel Re-Rolling Mills Pvt LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Ltd RIC Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Royal Touch Laminates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended RSPL Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Sahu Exports BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Sahu Exports LOC CRISIL A3+ 2 Reaffirmed Sahu Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Samay Project Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 62.5 Reaffirmed Sankalp Construction Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Sarthak Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Assigned Satish Steel Re Rolling Mills BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Scoda Tubes Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Scoda Tubes Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Shree Ambica Decoprints Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed SPL Fasteners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Sri Gopikrishna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2290 Assigned Sri Gopikrishna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 710 Assigned Sri Gopikrishna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A2+ 390 Assigned Sri Sainath Industry Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 370 Reaffirmed State Bank of India CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 2400 Reaffirmed Stefina Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Sycon Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Assigned TATA Autocomp GY Batteries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 185 Reaffirmed Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd CP* CRISIL A1+(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 2.0 Billion) Vardhman Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Purchase Vardhman Textiles Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed # Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are interchangeable Visual and Acoustics Corporation LLP Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Visual and Acoustics Corporation LLP Packing Credit CRISIL A3 70 Assigned Welmech Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Welmech Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- State Bank of India FD Programme# FAAA - Reaffirmed #The rating pertains only to State Bank of Indore's (SBoI's) fixed deposit programme, rated by CRISIL, which has been transferred to State Bank of India (SBI). LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 5 Core Acoustics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned A.G. Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned Aerzen Machines India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 48 Suspended ALP Aeroflex India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned ALP Aeroflex India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned * Inland/ Foreign Letters of Credit / Buyers Credit as sub-limit of Cash Credit of Rs. 70.00 million bill discounting backed by Letter of Credit as sub-limit. ALP Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- ALP Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- ALP Overseas Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- ALP Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 66.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Alphacraft Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Alphacraft Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 11 Reaffirmed Altimetrik India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 175 Reaffirmed Altimetrik India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Arham Non Woven Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Arham Non Woven Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 115.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Aspee Precision Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 22.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Aspee Sons CC CRISIL BBB- 42 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Aspee Springs Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 95 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Aspee Springs Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB- 7.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Astalakshmi Agencies CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B Astalakshmi Agencies LOC CRISIL B+ 41 Upgraded from CRISIL B Astalakshmi Agencies Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B Astalakshmi Agencies CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B Astalakshmi Agencies LOC CRISIL B+ 41 Upgraded from CRISIL B Astalakshmi Agencies Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B ATC Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 540 Assigned Athena Tradewinds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Atul Auto Ltd CC CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 29.5 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 136.2304Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 2.75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Benito Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Suspended Benito Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 30 Suspended Loan Fac Benito Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 50 Suspended Bhairavnath Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned Bhairavnath Exim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 13.5 Assigned Bipin Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 25 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL BB- Bipin Exports LT Loan CRISIL BB 5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Brucke Pharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 192 Assigned Caliber Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Caliber Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 68.9 Assigned CDP India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned * One-way interchangeability with buyers credit facility. CDP India Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned CDP India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned * One-way interchangeability with buyers credit facility. CDP India Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Chemgems India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 23 Assigned Chemgems India Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB- 51.3 Assigned Chemgems India Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Chemgems India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 18 Assigned Credit Chemgems India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 6.7 Assigned Coal India Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed D F M Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 115 Continues to be on Rating Watch with Developing Implications D F M Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1 Continues to Loan Fac be on Rating Watch with Developing Implications Doka India Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL BB+ 295 Assigned Dolphin Promoters and Builders LT Loan CRISIL B+ 190 Assigned Echjay Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 85 Reaffirmed Echjay Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 180 Reaffirmed Emerald Vitro Muro Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended Emerald Vitro Muro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 44 Suspended Emerald Vitro Muro Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 12 Suspended Emerald Vitro Muro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 39 Suspended Empezar Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 17 Suspended Loan Fac Empezar Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 29 Suspended Empire Mall Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BBB-(SO)475 Assigned Discounting Loan EMS and Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned EMS and Exports CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Fine Fragrances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Five Core Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Galaxy Stamping Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Suspended Galaxy Stamping Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 9.1 Suspended Loan Fac Galaxy Stamping Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20.5 Suspended Goldstone Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Goldstone Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 26.6 Suspended Gourav Roshni Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Gulla Sudhakara Rao Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Fac Happy Acoustics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned Happy Home Developers TL CRISIL BB 500 Assigned HILITE Realtors (India) LLP Drop Line CRISIL BB 500 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Iman Fruit Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Iman Fruit Company Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 65 Assigned Fac Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Innovative Techno Park Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Innovative Techno Park Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Innovative Techno Park Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 550 Assigned Ivory Clothing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Janalakshmi Financial Services Ltd Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A-(SO) 710.6 Assigned Janalakshmi Financial Services Ltd Series A2 PTCs CRISIL BBB+(SO)23.4 Assigned Jayarathana Exports LT Loan CRISIL B 2 Assigned Jayarathana Exports Export Packing CRISIL B 40 Assigned Credit Jindal Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 1 Reaffirmed Jindal Spinning Mills Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Purchase JK Industries - Lakhimpur Kheri Proposed TL CRISIL B 26 Assigned JK Industries - Lakhimpur Kheri CC CRISIL B 43 Assigned JK Industries - Lakhimpur Kheri Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 31 Assigned Limits JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 1 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Khukhrain Cold Storage & Ice Factory CC CRISIL B 55 Downgraded :View Rating Rationale from CRISIL B+ Khukhrain Cold Storage & Ice Factory TL CRISIL B 30.5 Downgraded :View Rating Rationale from CRISIL B+ Khushi Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 43 Assigned Khushi Cotspin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 13 Assigned K-Lite Industries Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 17.5 Suspended K-Lite Industries CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 42.5 Suspended KPR Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned KPR Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Link Enterprises CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Assigned M. M. International TL CRISIL BB 18 Assigned M. M. International Proposed TL CRISIL BB 180 Assigned M. M. International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 22 Assigned Loan Fac M. S. Venkatesh Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 89 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 M. S. Venkatesh Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 71 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A4 M. S. Venkatesh Standby FB Limits CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 M/s. Shantilal B. Patel Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M/s. Shantilal B. Patel Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB 105 Reaffirmed against term deposits Magnum Overseas India Letter of Comfort CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Mahadhan Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Mahadhan Seeds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Mahalaxmi Crafts and Tissues Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 87 Assigned Mahalaxmi Crafts and Tissues Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Mahalaxmi Crafts and Tissues Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.7 Assigned Loan Fac Maruthi Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Maruthi Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 40 Assigned Mehta Brothers Gems Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 350 Assigned Credit* * revolving facility Milan Tannery Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 13 Assigned Limits Milan Tannery LT Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Milan Tannery CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Milan Tannery Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB- 32 Assigned Nagpur Mehatar Vividh Uddeshiya Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Sahakari Sanstha Ltd Nandan Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 144.4 Reaffirmed Nandan Cotex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nandan Cotex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 17.6 Reaffirmed National Institute of Event Management Corporate Credit CCR BB - Assigned Rating Neha Exports CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Newcon Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Nisha Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Nisha Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Parasakti Orthocare CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Parasakti Orthocare Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Pentagon Forge and Machine Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Pentagon Forge and Machine Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 54.2 Assigned Pramodkumar Pravinkumar Ginning & CC CRISIL B 56 Assigned Pressing Factory Pramodkumar Pravinkumar Ginning & TL CRISIL B 14.5 Assigned Pressing Factory Pratibha Industries Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 27.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Pratibha Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 1088.3 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Pristine Commercials Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 97.5 Assigned **One way interchangeability with Letter of Credit Priyadarshini Constructions TL CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Progressive Industries TL CRISIL D 39.4 Assigned Progressive Industries CC CRISIL D 40 Assigned Progressive Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 0.6 Assigned Loan Fac Punjab Kesari Publishers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 57 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Punjab Kesari Publishers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 48 Downgraded from CRISIL B R. Rama Rao Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 65 Suspended Raja Motors (Fatehabad) CC CRISIL B+ 33 Reaffirmed Raja Motors (Fatehabad) Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Raja Motors (Fatehabad) TL CRISIL B+ 6.5 Reaffirmed Rajaguru Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 310 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Rajaguru Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 580 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Rathi Chempels Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned Limits Rathi Chempels Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Rayalaseema Steel Re-Rolling Mills Pvt Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Ltd Fac Rayalaseema Steel Re-Rolling Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Reflex Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Reflex Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 55 Suspended Royal Touch Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended Royal Touch Laminates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Loan Fac RSPL Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 2390 Reaffirmed RSPL Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 1150 Reaffirmed RSPL Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 20000 Reaffirmed Sadguru Sri Sri Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL B 165.6 Reaffirmed Sadguru Sri Sri Sakhar Karkhana Ltd TL CRISIL B 554.4 Reaffirmed Sahu Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 48 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sahu Exports TL CRISIL BBB 45 Reaffirmed Samay Project Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed Samay Project Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sankalp Construction Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB 49.5 Reaffirmed against term deposits Sarthak Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 39 Assigned Sarthak Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 11 Assigned Loan Fac Sarthak Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Assigned Satish Steel Re Rolling Mills CC CRISIL B+ 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Satyam Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended Satyam Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Suspended Loan Fac Scoda Tubes Ltd CC CRISIL B- 92.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Scoda Tubes Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 11.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Scoda Tubes Ltd TL CRISIL B- 11.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Scottish Educational Society Loan Against CRISIL BB 96 Assigned Property Scottish Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4 Assigned Loan Fac Shanmugappriya Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 219 Assigned Shanmugappriya Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1 Assigned Shivdham Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shivdham Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 61 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shree Ambica Decoprints Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 56.7 Reaffirmed Shree Ambica Decoprints Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 32.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Ambica Decoprints Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2.9 Reaffirmed Shree Developers Total -- 100 -- Shree Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Developers TL CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Shree Mahaveerji Polyfab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Mahaveerji Polyfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Shree Mahaveerji Polyfab Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Shreedhar Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Shreedhar Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 38.8 Suspended Loan Fac Shreedhar Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 1.2 Suspended Silver Proteins Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Suspended Silver Proteins Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 60 Suspended Silver Proteins Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.7 Suspended Loan Fac Silver Proteins Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 11.3 Suspended Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd SEFASU Loan CRISIL C 145.8 Assigned Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 204.2 Assigned Loan Fac Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL C 60 Assigned Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 140 Assigned SPL Fasteners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Suspended Sri Gopikrishna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 370 Assigned Sri Gopikrishna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A- 760 Assigned Sri Gopikrishna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 130 Assigned Sri Senthilandavar Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned State Bank of India Tier-I Bond Issue CRISIL AA+ 58000 Assigned (Under Basel III) State Bank of India Bond Issue (Under CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Basel III) State Bank of India Lower Tier-II CRISIL AAA 2125 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) State Bank of India Upper Tier-II CRISIL AAA 205000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) State Bank of India Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL AAA 31650 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Stefina Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7 Suspended Loan Fac Stefina Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 68 Suspended Stefina Ceramic Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B 30 Suspended Sugavaneswara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Sugavaneswara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL D 10.5 Reaffirmed Sugavaneswara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed Sugavaneswara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 12.5 Reaffirmed Sycon Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Sycon Infra Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned Sycon Infra Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 30 Assigned TATA Autocomp GY Batteries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed TATA Autocomp GY Batteries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 305.2 Reaffirmed TATA Autocomp GY Batteries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 219.8 Reaffirmed V.R. Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned V.R. Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Vardhman Textiles Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 15050 Reaffirmed * Includes Rs 11550 million sublimit for packing credit Vardhman Textiles Ltd FB Fac^ CRISIL AA 450 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with non-fund-based limits Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL AA 6516.8 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 27645.5 Reaffirmed Virgo Marine Shipyards Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL B 140 Suspended Virgo Marine Shipyards Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Suspended Virgo Marine Shipyards Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 350 Suspended Loan Fac Visual and Acoustics Corporation LLP CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Welmech Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 42.5 Reaffirmed Welmech Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 14.1 Reaffirmed Welmech Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 55.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)