Sep 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 31, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
5 Core Acoustics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 100 Assigned
5 Core Acoustics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 15 Assigned
Aerzen Machines India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended
Aerzen Machines India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 27 Suspended
ALP Aeroflex India Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 30 Assigned
ALP Aeroflex India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 10 Assigned
Forward
ALP Aeroflex India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Assigned
ALP Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
ALP Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
ALP Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
ALP Overseas Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 60 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL A3
Alphacraft Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Aspee Sons LOC CRISIL A3 0.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Aspee Springs Ltd. LOC CRISIL A3 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Astalakshmi Agencies Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 44 Reaffirmed
Athena Tradewinds Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Assigned
Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 41.5196 Reaffirmed
Bipin Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
CDP India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Chemgems India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned
Credit
Chemgems India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
Coal India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Digi Export Venture Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 20 Assigned
Digi Export Venture Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 60 Assigned
Doka India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Discounting
Echjay Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed
EMS and Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A3 130 Assigned
Fine Fragrances Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Five Core Electronics Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 380 Assigned
Five Core Electronics Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 190 Assigned
Foreign Currency
Galaxy Stamping Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.4 Suspended
Goldstone Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8.5 Suspended
Gulla Sudhakara Rao BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
Happy Acoustics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 65 Assigned
Foreign Currency
Happy Acoustics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 110 Assigned
Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 105 Assigned
Foreign Currency
Ivory Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Jayarathana Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Discounting
Jayarathana Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 3 Assigned
under LOC
Jindal Spinning Mills Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 54 Reaffirmed
K. Ramalinga Raju BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned
K. Ramalinga Raju Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
KPR Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 144.5 Assigned
KPR Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5.5 Assigned
Link Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned
M. M. International Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Credit
M. M. International Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 130 Assigned
Foreign Currency
M. S. Venkatesh BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
M/s. Shantilal B. Patel Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3+ 180 Reaffirmed
Magnum Overseas India Foreign CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned
Discounting Bill
Purchase
Mahadhan Seeds Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned
Mahalaxmi Crafts and Tissues Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.3 Assigned
Mahalaxmi Crafts and Tissues Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Neha Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A3 50 Assigned
Neha Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 50 Assigned
Newcon Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 35 Assigned
Loan Fac
Newcon Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Assigned
Pristine Commercials Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 202.5 Assigned
R. Rama Rao BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended
Rajaguru Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned
Rathi Chempels Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Assigned
Rayalaseema Steel Re-Rolling Mills Pvt LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Ltd
RIC Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Royal Touch Laminates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended
RSPL Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Sahu Exports BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed
Sahu Exports LOC CRISIL A3+ 2 Reaffirmed
Sahu Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed
Samay Project Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 62.5 Reaffirmed
Sankalp Construction Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3+ 22.5 Reaffirmed
Sarthak Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Assigned
Satish Steel Re Rolling Mills BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Scoda Tubes Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed
Scoda Tubes Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Shree Ambica Decoprints Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed
SPL Fasteners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Sri Gopikrishna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2290 Assigned
Sri Gopikrishna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 710 Assigned
Sri Gopikrishna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A2+ 390 Assigned
Sri Sainath Industry Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 370 Reaffirmed
State Bank of India CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 2400 Reaffirmed
Stefina Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended
Sycon Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Assigned
TATA Autocomp GY Batteries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 185 Reaffirmed
Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd CP* CRISIL A1+(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs. 2.0 Billion)
Vardhman Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Vardhman Textiles Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
# Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are interchangeable
Visual and Acoustics Corporation LLP Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 20 Assigned
Visual and Acoustics Corporation LLP Packing Credit CRISIL A3 70 Assigned
Welmech Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed
Welmech Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
State Bank of India FD Programme# FAAA - Reaffirmed
#The rating pertains only to State Bank of Indore's (SBoI's) fixed deposit programme, rated by
CRISIL, which has been transferred to State Bank of India (SBI).
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
5 Core Acoustics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned
A.G. Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned
Aerzen Machines India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 48 Suspended
ALP Aeroflex India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned
ALP Aeroflex India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned
* Inland/ Foreign Letters of Credit / Buyers Credit as sub-limit of Cash Credit of Rs. 70.00
million bill discounting backed by Letter of Credit as sub-limit.
ALP Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
ALP Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
ALP Overseas Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
ALP Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 66.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Alphacraft Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed
Alphacraft Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 11 Reaffirmed
Altimetrik India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 175 Reaffirmed
Altimetrik India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Arham Non Woven Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Arham Non Woven Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 115.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Aspee Precision Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 22.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Aspee Sons CC CRISIL BBB- 42 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Aspee Springs Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 95 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Aspee Springs Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB- 7.3 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
ATC Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 540 Assigned
Athena Tradewinds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned
Atul Auto Ltd CC CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 29.5 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 136.2304Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 2.75 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Benito Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Suspended
Benito Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 30 Suspended
Loan Fac
Benito Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 50 Suspended
Bhairavnath Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned
Bhairavnath Exim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 13.5 Assigned
Bipin Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 25 Upgraded from
Discounting CRISIL BB-
Bipin Exports LT Loan CRISIL BB 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Brucke Pharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 192 Assigned
Caliber Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 5 Assigned
Caliber Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 68.9 Assigned
Chemgems India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 23 Assigned
Chemgems India Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB- 51.3 Assigned
Chemgems India Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned
Chemgems India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 18 Assigned
Credit
Chemgems India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 6.7 Assigned
Coal India Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed
D F M Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 115 Continues to
be on Rating
Watch with
Developing
Implications
D F M Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1 Continues to
Loan Fac be on Rating
Watch with
Developing
Implications
Doka India Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL BB+ 295 Assigned
Dolphin Promoters and Builders LT Loan CRISIL B+ 190 Assigned
Echjay Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 85 Reaffirmed
Echjay Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 180 Reaffirmed
Emerald Vitro Muro Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended
Emerald Vitro Muro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 44 Suspended
Emerald Vitro Muro Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 12 Suspended
Emerald Vitro Muro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 39 Suspended
Empezar Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 17 Suspended
Loan Fac
Empezar Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 29 Suspended
Empire Mall Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BBB-(SO)475 Assigned
Discounting Loan
EMS and Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned
EMS and Exports CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned
Fine Fragrances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed
Five Core Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned
Galaxy Stamping Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Suspended
Galaxy Stamping Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 9.1 Suspended
Loan Fac
Galaxy Stamping Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20.5 Suspended
Goldstone Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended
Goldstone Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 26.6 Suspended
Gourav Roshni Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Gulla Sudhakara Rao Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned
Fac
Happy Acoustics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned
Happy Home Developers TL CRISIL BB 500 Assigned
HILITE Realtors (India) LLP Drop Line CRISIL BB 500 Reaffirmed
Overdraft Fac
Iman Fruit Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Iman Fruit Company Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 65 Assigned
Fac
Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned
Innovative Techno Park Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed
Innovative Techno Park Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Innovative Techno Park Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 550 Assigned
Ivory Clothing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Janalakshmi Financial Services Ltd Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A-(SO) 710.6 Assigned
Janalakshmi Financial Services Ltd Series A2 PTCs CRISIL BBB+(SO)23.4 Assigned
Jayarathana Exports LT Loan CRISIL B 2 Assigned
Jayarathana Exports Export Packing CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Credit
Jindal Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 1 Reaffirmed
Jindal Spinning Mills Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Purchase
JK Industries - Lakhimpur Kheri Proposed TL CRISIL B 26 Assigned
JK Industries - Lakhimpur Kheri CC CRISIL B 43 Assigned
JK Industries - Lakhimpur Kheri Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 31 Assigned
Limits
JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 1 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Khukhrain Cold Storage & Ice Factory CC CRISIL B 55 Downgraded
:View Rating Rationale from CRISIL B+
Khukhrain Cold Storage & Ice Factory TL CRISIL B 30.5 Downgraded
:View Rating Rationale from CRISIL B+
Khushi Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 43 Assigned
Khushi Cotspin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 13 Assigned
K-Lite Industries Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 17.5 Suspended
K-Lite Industries CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 42.5 Suspended
KPR Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
KPR Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Link Enterprises CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Assigned
M. M. International TL CRISIL BB 18 Assigned
M. M. International Proposed TL CRISIL BB 180 Assigned
M. M. International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 22 Assigned
Loan Fac
M. S. Venkatesh Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 89 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
M. S. Venkatesh Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 71 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A4
M. S. Venkatesh Standby FB Limits CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
M/s. Shantilal B. Patel Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
M/s. Shantilal B. Patel Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB 105 Reaffirmed
against term
deposits
Magnum Overseas India Letter of Comfort CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
Mahadhan Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Mahadhan Seeds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Mahalaxmi Crafts and Tissues Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 87 Assigned
Mahalaxmi Crafts and Tissues Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Mahalaxmi Crafts and Tissues Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.7 Assigned
Loan Fac
Maruthi Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Maruthi Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Mehta Brothers Gems Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 350 Assigned
Credit*
* revolving facility
Milan Tannery Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 13 Assigned
Limits
Milan Tannery LT Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Milan Tannery CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Milan Tannery Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB- 32 Assigned
Nagpur Mehatar Vividh Uddeshiya Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended
Sahakari Sanstha Ltd
Nandan Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 144.4 Reaffirmed
Nandan Cotex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Nandan Cotex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 17.6 Reaffirmed
National Institute of Event Management Corporate Credit CCR BB - Assigned
Rating
Neha Exports CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned
Newcon Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Nisha Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Nisha Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Parasakti Orthocare CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Parasakti Orthocare Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Pentagon Forge and Machine Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Pentagon Forge and Machine Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 54.2 Assigned
Pramodkumar Pravinkumar Ginning & CC CRISIL B 56 Assigned
Pressing Factory
Pramodkumar Pravinkumar Ginning & TL CRISIL B 14.5 Assigned
Pressing Factory
Pratibha Industries Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 27.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Pratibha Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 1088.3 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Pristine Commercials Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 97.5 Assigned
**One way interchangeability with Letter of Credit
Priyadarshini Constructions TL CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Progressive Industries TL CRISIL D 39.4 Assigned
Progressive Industries CC CRISIL D 40 Assigned
Progressive Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 0.6 Assigned
Loan Fac
Punjab Kesari Publishers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 57 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B
Punjab Kesari Publishers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 48 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
R. Rama Rao Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 65 Suspended
Raja Motors (Fatehabad) CC CRISIL B+ 33 Reaffirmed
Raja Motors (Fatehabad) Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Raja Motors (Fatehabad) TL CRISIL B+ 6.5 Reaffirmed
Rajaguru Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 310 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Rajaguru Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 580 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Rathi Chempels Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned
Limits
Rathi Chempels Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Rayalaseema Steel Re-Rolling Mills Pvt Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB 200 Assigned
Ltd Fac
Rayalaseema Steel Re-Rolling Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3 Assigned
Ltd Loan Fac
Reflex Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Reflex Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 55 Suspended
Royal Touch Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended
Royal Touch Laminates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended
Loan Fac
RSPL Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 2390 Reaffirmed
RSPL Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 1150 Reaffirmed
RSPL Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 20000 Reaffirmed
Sadguru Sri Sri Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL B 165.6 Reaffirmed
Sadguru Sri Sri Sakhar Karkhana Ltd TL CRISIL B 554.4 Reaffirmed
Sahu Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 48 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sahu Exports TL CRISIL BBB 45 Reaffirmed
Samay Project Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed
Samay Project Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sankalp Construction Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB 49.5 Reaffirmed
against term
deposits
Sarthak Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 39 Assigned
Sarthak Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 11 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sarthak Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Assigned
Satish Steel Re Rolling Mills CC CRISIL B+ 65 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Satyam Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended
Satyam Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
Scoda Tubes Ltd CC CRISIL B- 92.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Scoda Tubes Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 11.7 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B
Scoda Tubes Ltd TL CRISIL B- 11.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Scottish Educational Society Loan Against CRISIL BB 96 Assigned
Property
Scottish Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shanmugappriya Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 219 Assigned
Shanmugappriya Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1 Assigned
Shivdham Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Shivdham Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 61 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Shree Ambica Decoprints Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 56.7 Reaffirmed
Shree Ambica Decoprints Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 32.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shree Ambica Decoprints Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2.9 Reaffirmed
Shree Developers Total -- 100 --
Shree Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shree Developers TL CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended
Shree Mahaveerji Polyfab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shree Mahaveerji Polyfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Shree Mahaveerji Polyfab Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned
Shreedhar Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended
Shreedhar Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 38.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shreedhar Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 1.2 Suspended
Silver Proteins Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Suspended
Silver Proteins Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 60 Suspended
Silver Proteins Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.7 Suspended
Loan Fac
Silver Proteins Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 11.3 Suspended
Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd SEFASU Loan CRISIL C 145.8 Assigned
Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 204.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL C 60 Assigned
Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 140 Assigned
SPL Fasteners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Suspended
Sri Gopikrishna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 370 Assigned
Sri Gopikrishna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A- 760 Assigned
Sri Gopikrishna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 130 Assigned
Sri Senthilandavar Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned
State Bank of India Tier-I Bond Issue CRISIL AA+ 58000 Assigned
(Under Basel III)
State Bank of India Bond Issue (Under CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed
Basel III)
State Bank of India Lower Tier-II CRISIL AAA 2125 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Under
Basel II)
State Bank of India Upper Tier-II CRISIL AAA 205000 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Under
Basel II)
State Bank of India Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL AAA 31650 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Under
Basel II)
Stefina Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7 Suspended
Loan Fac
Stefina Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 68 Suspended
Stefina Ceramic Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B 30 Suspended
Sugavaneswara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed
Sugavaneswara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL D 10.5 Reaffirmed
Sugavaneswara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed
Sugavaneswara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 12.5 Reaffirmed
Sycon Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sycon Infra Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Sycon Infra Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 30 Assigned
TATA Autocomp GY Batteries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed
TATA Autocomp GY Batteries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 305.2 Reaffirmed
TATA Autocomp GY Batteries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 219.8 Reaffirmed
V.R. Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
V.R. Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Vardhman Textiles Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 15050 Reaffirmed
* Includes Rs 11550 million sublimit for packing credit
Vardhman Textiles Ltd FB Fac^ CRISIL AA 450 Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with non-fund-based limits
Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL AA 6516.8 Reaffirmed
Vardhman Textiles Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 27645.5 Reaffirmed
Virgo Marine Shipyards Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL B 140 Suspended
Virgo Marine Shipyards Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Suspended
Virgo Marine Shipyards Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 350 Suspended
Loan Fac
Visual and Acoustics Corporation LLP CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned
Welmech Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 42.5 Reaffirmed
Welmech Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 14.1 Reaffirmed
Welmech Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 55.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)