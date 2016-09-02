Sep 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 1, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accurate Products Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Accurate Products Corporation Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 45 Reaffirmed Apis India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Apis India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 410 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3 Ashoka Developers and Builders Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Ashoka Developers and Builders Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Bayer Bioscience Pvt Ltd Non-FBL# CRISIL A1+ 4.2 Reaffirmed # Comprises letter of credit and bank guarantee (fully interchangeable) Credit Suisse AG CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.5 Billion) Danavarshini Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Danavarshini Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Gimpex Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 1900 Assigned Global Medikit Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Karan Trading India Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 23.6 Assigned Maharaja Palanisamy Garments Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Negotiation Maharaja Palanisamy Garments LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Maharaja Palanisamy Garments Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Mangal Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 15 Reaffirmed Mangal Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 40 Reaffirmed Credit Mangal Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Mangal Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Mangal Industries Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2+ 300 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Mangal Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 1.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Marya Frozen Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Purchase Marya Frozen Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 130 Reaffirmed Medicamen Biotech Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Upgraded from CRISIL D Medicamen Biotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 140 Upgraded from CRISIL D Patel Hospital Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 139.3 Reaffirmed Point Perfect Transcription Services BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Suspended India Pvt Ltd Point Perfect Transcription Services Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 10.3 Suspended India Pvt Ltd Sai Sree Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 27.5 Suspended Sammon Infracorp BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Sunbeam Enterprises Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Sunbeam Enterprises Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed System 5S Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Suspended System 5S Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 6 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.Kishore Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 120 Assigned Accurate Products Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Accurate Products Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Apis India Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB 220 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ashoka Developers and Builders Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 180 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL B- Ashoka Developers and Builders Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B 45 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL B- Bayer Bioscience Pvt Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AA 255.8 Reaffirmed * Comprises cash credit, overdraft, and short-term loans (fully interchangeable) Bayer Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 40 Continues to be on 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications' Bayer Vapi Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL AA+ 50 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities Bayer Vapi Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 130 Reaffirmed Bayer Vapi Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bethel Cashew Company CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Bethel Cashew Company Standby Line of CRISIL D 6 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB Bnazrum Agro Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Bnazrum Agro Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B Bnazrum Agro Exports Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Bnazrum Agro Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 170 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Bnazrum Agro Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL D 10 Assigned D. S. Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Danavarshini Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Danavarshini Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 54 Reaffirmed Danavarshini Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 14.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 13300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed Farmico Cold Chain Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Fortune Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Fortune Pharma Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 6 Suspended Fortune Pharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 29.1 Suspended Fortune Pharma Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 45.6 Suspended Freeze Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 75 Suspended Credit Freeze Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended Purchase Gimpex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 280 Assigned Loan Fac Gimpex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 2550 Assigned Gimpex Pvt Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BBB- 270 Assigned Gold Card Global Medikit Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed Global Medikit Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Discounting Global Medikit Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ibaj Trading Establishment CC CRISIL BB- 115 Assigned Ibaj Trading Establishment Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Jayavarma Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed Jayavarma Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Discounting Jayavarma Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 97 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Karan Trading India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 29.9 Assigned Loan Fac Karan Trading India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 1.5 Assigned Karan Trading India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned KJs Educational Institute Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 255 Suspended Loan Fac KJs Educational Institute TL CRISIL D 245 Suspended Kwalitee Fabs Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Kwalitee Fabs Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Maharaja Palanisamy Garments CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Maharaja Palanisamy Garments Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maharaja Palanisamy Garments TL CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Malaxmi Wind Power LT Loan CRISIL D 479.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Mangal Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 375 Reaffirmed Mangal Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 1959 Reaffirmed Mars Therapeutics and Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Mars Therapeutics and Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL D 57.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Mars Therapeutics and Chemicals Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 5.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Mars Therapeutics and Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4 Mars Therapeutics and Chemicals Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Marya Frozen Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Marya Frozen Agro Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Marya Frozen Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Medicamen Biotech Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Upgraded from CRISIL D Medicamen Biotech Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 70 Upgraded from CRISIL D Models Leisure Venture Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Models Leisure Venture TL CRISIL BB+ 395 Assigned Norton Aluminium India Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL D 30 Suspended Purc-Discounting Fac Norton Aluminium India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended Norton Aluminium India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Norton Aluminium India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 80 Suspended Loan Fac Nova Textiles Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 582.7 Suspended Panchdeep Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 110 Suspended Panchdeep Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 82.5 Suspended Loan Fac Panchdeep Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended Panchdeep Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Loan Fac Patel Hospital Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 110.7 Reaffirmed Point Perfect Transcription Services TL CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended India Pvt Ltd Raghu Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 750 Notice of Withdrawal Raghu Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 400 Notice of Withdrawal Sai Sree Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended Sai Sree Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended Sai Sree Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 6 Suspended Sammon Infracorp CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Sammon Infracorp Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 57.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Sai Krishna Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 15.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Sai Krishna Educational Society Secured Overdraft CRISIL D 16 Reaffirmed Fac Sri Sai Krishna Educational Society TL CRISIL D 43.9 Reaffirmed Sunbeam Enterprises Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL B 35.5 Reaffirmed Sunbeam Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sunbeam Enterprises TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Suryabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Suryabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 200 Suspended Suryabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 39.4 Suspended System 5S Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 12 Suspended System 5S Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 8 Suspended System 5S Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended System 5S Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Tata Sons Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed The Trivandrum Specialists Hospital Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Ltd The Trivandrum Specialists Hospital Pvt CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Ltd The Trivandrum Specialists Hospital Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac The Trivandrum Specialists Hospital Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 285 Suspended Ltd Yamuna Bio Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Yamuna Bio Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Yamuna Bio Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.