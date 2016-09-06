Sep 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 2, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abdos Oils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 ACC Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed *Bank guarantee and letter of credit limits are interchangeable ACC Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed *Bank guarantee and letter of credit limits are interchangeable ACC Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2250 Reaffirmed Advance Steel Tubes Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 270 Reaffirmed Ajanta Soya Ltd BG^ CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed ^One way fully changeable to LC limit Ajanta Soya Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Forward** **Notional forward contract exposure being Rs 3000 million based on documentary evidence method Ajanta Soya Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3 730 Reaffirmed #Including overdraft facility of Rs 40 million Ambuja Cements Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 9 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd Cash Management CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from Service CRISIL A3 Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 127 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A3 ASTA India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Atlantic Polymers Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Balaji Fiber Reinforce Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 102.5 Reaffirmed Balaji Fiber Reinforce Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Best Tanning Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Best Tanning Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 BDH Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed BDH Industries Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Purchase BDH Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Credit BDH Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Purchase BDH Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 70400 Reaffirmed Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 5159.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bharat Vanijya Eastern Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 850 Reaffirmed Bhartia Infra Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 3030 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Century Textiles and Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.18 Billion Century Textiles and Industries Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 11000 Reaffirmed Dipty Lal Judge Mal Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Gabriel India Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Hindusthan Transsformers BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed HMA Agro Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed HMA Agro Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed HMA Agro Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 395 Reaffirmed HMA Agro Industries Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 750 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency INA India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed IND-Sphinx Precision Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 17.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 K Patel Phyto Extractions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed K.S.R. Seeds BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Kaneriya Oil Industries BG CRISIL A3+ 3 Reaffirmed Kurseong Computer Sales Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Lafarge India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed Lafarge India Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 800 Reaffirmed #Up to Rs.300 million interchangeable with bank guarantee Lafarge India Ltd Overdraft Fac^ CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with bank guarantee/letter of credit Lafarge India Ltd Overdraft Fac@ CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with other non-fund based facilities and short-term loan Leeway Logistics Ltd LOC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Leeway Logistics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 55 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Leeway Logistics Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd CP CRISIL A1 200 Assigned Mark Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Melstar Information Technologies Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 40 Reassigned MRGR Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Navin Construction Corporation BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Nuberg Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 800 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Nuberg Engineering Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 120 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A3 Nuberg Engineering Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 OmSai Udyog India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Raka Oil Company BG CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Reaffirmed S R Polytex Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Sadhu Singh Gurdip Singh Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sanjay Chemicals India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2089 Reaffirmed Saurashtra Alloy Steel Distributors Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 300 Downgraded under LOC from CRISIL A4+ Shree Cement Ltd Non-FBL$** CRISIL A1+ 6 Assigned ** Non Fund Based limits consist of Letter of credit & Bank Guarantee/ Standby Letter of Credit / Letter of undertaking Somani Kuttner India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Sri Sai Krishna Constructions BG CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed Sumesh Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Tata Chemicals Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Assigned Tata Chemicals Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 1000 Withdrawal TNS Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed * Consortium led by State Bank of India UltraTech Cement Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed * Consortium led by State Bank of India Universal Construction Machinery and LOC Bill CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Equipment Ltd Discounting V. D. Swami and Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Vinod Medical Systems Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gabriel India Ltd FD FAA 300 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abdos Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Abdos Oils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 260 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- ACC Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 320 Withdrawal ACC Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 1500 Reaffirmed Advance Steel Tubes Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 260 Reaffirmed Ajanta Soya Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed *One way changeable to letter of credit (LC) limit up to Rs 200 million Ambuja Cements Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 8000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 590 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BBB 139 Upgraded from Commercial CRISIL BBB- Borrowings Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 140 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Aryan Residency Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed ASTA India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 95 Upgraded from CRISIL BB ASTA India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB ASTA India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 145 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Atlantic Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Atlantic Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 17.5 Assigned Balaji Fiber Reinforce Pvt Ltd CC@ CRISIL C 150 Assigned @ Cash Credit is interchangeable with Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs. 37.5 Million. Balaji Fiber Reinforce Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 7.5 Assigned BDH Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed BDH Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 225 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Best Tanning Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Bhagwati Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Steel Cast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA 30000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd TL CRISIL AA 58310.3 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Bharat Vanijya Eastern Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Bhartia Infra Projects Ltd CC CRISIL A- 790 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Bhartia Infra Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 140 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ C Mohan International CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- C Mohan International LT Loan CRISIL BB 1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Century Textiles and Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2000 Assigned Century Textiles and Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL AA- 6000 Reaffirmed Century Textiles and Industries Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA- 15000 Reaffirmed Century Textiles and Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 1105 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Century Textiles and Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 28378 Reaffirmed Dipty Lal Judge Mal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 65 Reaffirmed Dipty Lal Judge Mal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Dipty Lal Judge Mal Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed Dipty Lal Judge Mal Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 155 Reaffirmed Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 135 Reaffirmed Credit Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 115 Reaffirmed Discounting Floking Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B Floking Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 386.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B Floking Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B G.B. Cotton Industries CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Gabriel India Ltd CC** CRISIL AA- 530 Reaffirmed **Fully Interchangeable with Non-Fund based limits Gabriel India Ltd LOC## CRISIL AA- 470 Reaffirmed ##Fully interchangeable with fund based limits Hindusthan Transsformers CC CRISIL B+ 16 Reaffirmed Hindusthan Transsformers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hitro Energy Solutions CC CRISIL B- 15 Downgraded from CRISIL B Hitro Energy Solutions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Hitro Energy Solutions WC TL CRISIL B- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B HMA Agro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed INA India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Reaffirmed INA India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 171.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac INA India Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 58.4 Reaffirmed IND-Sphinx Precision Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 137 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- IND-Sphinx Precision Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL BBB 37.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- IND-Sphinx Precision Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 108 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- IND-Sphinx Precision Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Iterema Poultry LLP Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 34 Assigned Iterema Poultry LLP CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Iterema Poultry LLP LT Loan CRISIL BB- 26 Assigned Jayaraj Automobile Agency Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Fac K Patel Phyto Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB K Patel Phyto Extractions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 8.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB K.S.R. Seeds Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed K.S.R. Seeds CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed K.S.R. Seeds Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Limits Kaneriya Oil Industries CC CRISIL BBB 370 Reaffirmed Kurseong Computer Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Lafarge India Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA 375 Reaffirmed loan^ Lafarge India Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA 250 Reaffirmed Lafarge India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed Lafarge India Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA 660.5 Reaffirmed Lanco Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL D 16 Reaffirmed Lanco Infratech Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 52.4 Reaffirmed Lanco Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL D 21.84 Reaffirmed Leeway Logistics Ltd CC CRISIL D 1532.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Leeway Logistics Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 262.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 270 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd WC Loan CRISIL A+ 100 Assigned Mark Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Melstar Information Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Melstar Information Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MRGR Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Navin Construction Corporation CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Nuberg Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- OmSai Udyog India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Assigned Parksons Cartamundi Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BB 147.5 Reaffirmed Parksons Cartamundi Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 109.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Parksons Cartamundi Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 93.3 Reaffirmed Radhakrishna Agencies CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Raka Oil Company CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Raka Oil Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 42.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rapid Transpay Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Rapid Transpay Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Sadhu Singh Gurdip Singh CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sanjay Chemicals India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 98.5 Reaffirmed Sanjay Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 16.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Satya Megha Industries CC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Satya Megha Industries Cash TL CRISIL D 91.8 Reaffirmed Satya Megha Industries Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 29.8 Reaffirmed Satya Megha Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 28.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Satya Megha Industries WC TL CRISIL D 141.8 Reaffirmed Shree Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 2000 Withdrawn Shree Cement Ltd FB Fac$* CRISIL AAA 8 Assigned $ Fund based and non fund based limits are fully interchangeable; * Fund Based limits consists of Cash credit / Working Capital Demand Loan / Buyers credit / Short Term Loan Somani Kuttner India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 141 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Songwon Specialty Chemicals - India Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 250 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB- Songwon Specialty Chemicals - India Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 292 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Sree Andal and Company CC CRISIL B+ 220 Reaffirmed Sree Andal and Company Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Sri Sai Krishna Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sumesh Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ TNS Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL BB- 44.5 Reaffirmed TNS Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac UltraTech Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 5000 Developing Implications UltraTech Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 1750 Developing Implications UltraTech Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 2500 Developing Implications UltraTech Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 3000 Developing Implications UltraTech Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 2000 Developing Implications UltraTech Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 2000 Developing Implications UltraTech Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 2500 Developing Implications UltraTech Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 2500 Developing Implications UltraTech Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 5000 Developing Implications UltraTech Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 2500 Developing Implications UltraTech Cement Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 7500 Watch Developing * Consortium led by State Bank of India UltraTech Cement Ltd External CRISIL AAA 25748.9 Watch Commercial Developing Borrowings UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 10241.1 Watch Loan Fac Developing UltraTech Cement Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 6750 Watch Developing Universal Construction Machinery and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 25 Assigned Equipment Ltd Loan Fac Universal Construction Machinery and LT Loan CRISIL C 125 Assigned Equipment Ltd Universal Construction Machinery and CC CRISIL C 220 Assigned Equipment Ltd V. D. Swami and Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B V. D. Swami and Company Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 140 Downgraded from CRISIL B V. D. Swami and Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Vinod Medical Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Vinod Medical Systems Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Vinod Medical Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 80 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.