Sep 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 2, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abdos Oils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
ACC Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed
*Bank guarantee and letter of credit limits are interchangeable
ACC Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
*Bank guarantee and letter of credit limits are interchangeable
ACC Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2250 Reaffirmed
Advance Steel Tubes Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 270 Reaffirmed
Ajanta Soya Ltd BG^ CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
^One way fully changeable to LC limit
Ajanta Soya Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed
Forward**
**Notional forward contract exposure being Rs 3000 million based on documentary evidence method
Ajanta Soya Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3 730 Reaffirmed
#Including overdraft facility of Rs 40 million
Ambuja Cements Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 9 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd Cash Management CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from
Service CRISIL A3
Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 127 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 25 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A3
ASTA India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Atlantic Polymers Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned
Balaji Fiber Reinforce Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 102.5 Reaffirmed
Balaji Fiber Reinforce Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Best Tanning Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Best Tanning Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
BDH Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed
BDH Industries Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Purchase
BDH Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed
Credit
BDH Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed
Purchase
BDH Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed
Bhagwati Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 70400 Reaffirmed
Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 5159.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bharat Vanijya Eastern Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 850 Reaffirmed
Bhartia Infra Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 3030 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
Century Textiles and Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs.18 Billion
Century Textiles and Industries Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 11000 Reaffirmed
Dipty Lal Judge Mal Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed
Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
Gabriel India Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
Hindusthan Transsformers BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
HMA Agro Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
HMA Agro Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
HMA Agro Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 395 Reaffirmed
HMA Agro Industries Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 750 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency
INA India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
IND-Sphinx Precision Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 17.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
K Patel Phyto Extractions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
K.S.R. Seeds BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Kaneriya Oil Industries BG CRISIL A3+ 3 Reaffirmed
Kurseong Computer Sales Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Lafarge India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed
Lafarge India Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 800 Reaffirmed
#Up to Rs.300 million interchangeable with bank guarantee
Lafarge India Ltd Overdraft Fac^ CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with bank guarantee/letter of credit
Lafarge India Ltd Overdraft Fac@ CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
@Interchangeable with other non-fund based facilities and short-term loan
Leeway Logistics Ltd LOC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Leeway Logistics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 55 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Leeway Logistics Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL D 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd CP CRISIL A1 200 Assigned
Mark Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Melstar Information Technologies Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 40 Reassigned
MRGR Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Navin Construction Corporation BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Nuberg Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 800 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Nuberg Engineering Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 120 Upgraded from
Discounting CRISIL A3
Nuberg Engineering Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
OmSai Udyog India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Raka Oil Company BG CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Reaffirmed
S R Polytex Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed
Sadhu Singh Gurdip Singh Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Sanjay Chemicals India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2089 Reaffirmed
Saurashtra Alloy Steel Distributors Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 300 Downgraded
under LOC from CRISIL
A4+
Shree Cement Ltd Non-FBL$** CRISIL A1+ 6 Assigned
** Non Fund Based limits consist of Letter of credit & Bank Guarantee/ Standby Letter of Credit
/ Letter of undertaking
Somani Kuttner India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Sri Sai Krishna Constructions BG CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed
Sumesh Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Tata Chemicals Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Assigned
Tata Chemicals Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 1000 Withdrawal
TNS Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed
UltraTech Cement Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed
UltraTech Cement Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed
* Consortium led by State Bank of India
UltraTech Cement Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
* Consortium led by State Bank of India
Universal Construction Machinery and LOC Bill CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Equipment Ltd Discounting
V. D. Swami and Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Vinod Medical Systems Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Gabriel India Ltd FD FAA 300 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abdos Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Abdos Oils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 260 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
ACC Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 320 Withdrawal
ACC Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 1500 Reaffirmed
Advance Steel Tubes Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 260 Reaffirmed
Ajanta Soya Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed
*One way changeable to letter of credit (LC) limit up to Rs 200 million
Ambuja Cements Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 8000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 590 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BBB 139 Upgraded from
Commercial CRISIL BBB-
Borrowings
Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 140 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Aryan Residency Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed
ASTA India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 95 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
ASTA India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
ASTA India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 145 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Atlantic Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Atlantic Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 17.5 Assigned
Balaji Fiber Reinforce Pvt Ltd CC@ CRISIL C 150 Assigned
@ Cash Credit is interchangeable with Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs. 37.5 Million.
Balaji Fiber Reinforce Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 7.5 Assigned
BDH Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed
BDH Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 225 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Best Tanning Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Bhagwati Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed
Bhagwati Steel Cast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA 30000 Upgraded from
CRISIL AA-
Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd TL CRISIL AA 58310.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL AA-
Bharat Vanijya Eastern Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed
Bhartia Infra Projects Ltd CC CRISIL A- 790 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Bhartia Infra Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 140 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+
C Mohan International CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
C Mohan International LT Loan CRISIL BB 1 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Century Textiles and Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2000 Assigned
Century Textiles and Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL AA- 6000 Reaffirmed
Century Textiles and Industries Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA- 15000 Reaffirmed
Century Textiles and Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 1105 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Century Textiles and Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 28378 Reaffirmed
Dipty Lal Judge Mal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 65 Reaffirmed
Dipty Lal Judge Mal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Dipty Lal Judge Mal Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed
Dipty Lal Judge Mal Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 155 Reaffirmed
Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 135 Reaffirmed
Credit
Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 115 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Floking Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Floking Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 386.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Floking Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3.1 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B
G.B. Cotton Industries CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Gabriel India Ltd CC** CRISIL AA- 530 Reaffirmed
**Fully Interchangeable with Non-Fund based limits
Gabriel India Ltd LOC## CRISIL AA- 470 Reaffirmed
##Fully interchangeable with fund based limits
Hindusthan Transsformers CC CRISIL B+ 16 Reaffirmed
Hindusthan Transsformers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hitro Energy Solutions CC CRISIL B- 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Hitro Energy Solutions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B
Hitro Energy Solutions WC TL CRISIL B- 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
HMA Agro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed
INA India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Reaffirmed
INA India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 171.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
INA India Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 58.4 Reaffirmed
IND-Sphinx Precision Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 137 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
IND-Sphinx Precision Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL BBB 37.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
IND-Sphinx Precision Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 108 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
IND-Sphinx Precision Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Iterema Poultry LLP Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 34 Assigned
Iterema Poultry LLP CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Iterema Poultry LLP LT Loan CRISIL BB- 26 Assigned
Jayaraj Automobile Agency Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Fac
K Patel Phyto Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
K Patel Phyto Extractions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 8.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
K.S.R. Seeds Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
K.S.R. Seeds CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed
K.S.R. Seeds Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed
Limits
Kaneriya Oil Industries CC CRISIL BBB 370 Reaffirmed
Kurseong Computer Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed
Lafarge India Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA 375 Reaffirmed
loan^
Lafarge India Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA 250 Reaffirmed
Lafarge India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed
Lafarge India Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA 660.5 Reaffirmed
Lanco Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL D 16 Reaffirmed
Lanco Infratech Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 52.4 Reaffirmed
Lanco Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL D 21.84 Reaffirmed
Leeway Logistics Ltd CC CRISIL D 1532.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Leeway Logistics Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 262.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed
Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 270 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed
Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd WC Loan CRISIL A+ 100 Assigned
Mark Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Melstar Information Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Melstar Information Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
MRGR Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Navin Construction Corporation CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed
Nuberg Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
OmSai Udyog India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Assigned
Parksons Cartamundi Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BB 147.5 Reaffirmed
Parksons Cartamundi Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 109.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Parksons Cartamundi Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 93.3 Reaffirmed
Radhakrishna Agencies CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned
Raka Oil Company CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Raka Oil Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 42.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rapid Transpay Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned
Rapid Transpay Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned
Sadhu Singh Gurdip Singh CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Sanjay Chemicals India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 98.5 Reaffirmed
Sanjay Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 16.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Satya Megha Industries CC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed
Satya Megha Industries Cash TL CRISIL D 91.8 Reaffirmed
Satya Megha Industries Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 29.8 Reaffirmed
Satya Megha Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 28.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Satya Megha Industries WC TL CRISIL D 141.8 Reaffirmed
Shree Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 2000 Withdrawn
Shree Cement Ltd FB Fac$* CRISIL AAA 8 Assigned
$ Fund based and non fund based limits are fully interchangeable; * Fund Based limits consists
of Cash credit / Working Capital Demand Loan / Buyers credit / Short Term Loan
Somani Kuttner India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 141 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Songwon Specialty Chemicals - India Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 250 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL BB-
Songwon Specialty Chemicals - India Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 292 Assigned
Ltd Loan Fac
Sree Andal and Company CC CRISIL B+ 220 Reaffirmed
Sree Andal and Company Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Sri Sai Krishna Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Sumesh Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
TNS Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL BB- 44.5 Reaffirmed
TNS Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
UltraTech Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 5000 Developing
Implications
UltraTech Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 1750 Developing
Implications
UltraTech Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 2500 Developing
Implications
UltraTech Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 3000 Developing
Implications
UltraTech Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 2000 Developing
Implications
UltraTech Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 2000 Developing
Implications
UltraTech Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 2500 Developing
Implications
UltraTech Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 2500 Developing
Implications
UltraTech Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 5000 Developing
Implications
UltraTech Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 2500 Developing
Implications
UltraTech Cement Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 7500 Watch
Developing
* Consortium led by State Bank of India
UltraTech Cement Ltd External CRISIL AAA 25748.9 Watch
Commercial Developing
Borrowings
UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 10241.1 Watch
Loan Fac Developing
UltraTech Cement Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 6750 Watch
Developing
Universal Construction Machinery and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 25 Assigned
Equipment Ltd Loan Fac
Universal Construction Machinery and LT Loan CRISIL C 125 Assigned
Equipment Ltd
Universal Construction Machinery and CC CRISIL C 220 Assigned
Equipment Ltd
V. D. Swami and Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
V. D. Swami and Company Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 140 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
V. D. Swami and Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B
Vinod Medical Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Vinod Medical Systems Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Vinod Medical Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 80 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
