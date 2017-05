Sep 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 6, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Steel Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Allied Recycling Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B.M. Trivedi BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended Chiranjilal Rayons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.2 Reaffirmed Creative Tours and Travels India Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Dhruv Cotton Processing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed EMS and Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed EMS and Exports Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 130 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency First Flight Couriers Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Flow Tech Power BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Flow Tech Power LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Flow Tech Power SME Credit CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed High Seas Exim Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Discounting High Seas Exim Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed High Seas Exim Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 16.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M.S.Kaarthikeyan Garments Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A4 M.S.Kaarthikeyan Garments Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 M.S.Kaarthikeyan Garments Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 MCT Cards and Technology Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 30 Suspended MSK Creations Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 70 Upgraded from Foreign Currency CRISIL A4 Neha Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 165 Reaffirmed Neha Exports Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency New Win Win Feeds Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.9 Assigned P. J. Exports LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Parkash Dye Chem LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed PTC India Financial Services Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 12500 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.11.5 Billion Saraswati Dynamics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Saraswati Dynamics Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Sree Tirumala Steel Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Sree Tirumala Steel Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Star Rays Export Packing CRISIL A2 2125 Reaffirmed Credit Star Rays Post Shipment CRISIL A2 1125 Reaffirmed Credit Swim Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Tirupati Steel Traders (Proprietor : BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Mahamaya Mines Pvt Ltd) Titan - Antony Aviation India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 37.5 Suspended Titan - Antony Aviation India Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Triveni Civi Tech Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Visual and Acoustics Corporation LLP Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 130 Reaffirmed Visual and Acoustics Corporation LLP Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aathi Velan Mills CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Aathi Velan Mills Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Aditya Steel Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 170 Downgraded from CRISIL B Aditya Steel Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B Allied Recycling Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Allied Recycling Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed B.M. Trivedi CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Chiranjilal Rayons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Chiranjilal Rayons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chiranjilal Rayons Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 39.2 Reaffirmed Creative Tours and Travels India Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Ltd Creative Tours and Travels India Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Dhruv Cotton Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Dhruv Cotton Processing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 430 Reaffirmed EMS and Exports CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed EMS and Exports Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Limits Farmico Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed First Flight Couriers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Suspended First Flight Couriers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Loan Fac Flow Tech Power CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Godavari Mega Aqua Food Park Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 97.1 Assigned Godavari Mega Aqua Food Park Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 452.9 Assigned High Seas Exim LT Loan CRISIL BB- 3.5 Reaffirmed JMK Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Kotak Exim Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B- 155 Suspended Purchase* *Includes a sub-limit of packing credit of Rs. 110 million M.S.Kaarthikeyan Garments Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 52.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Mahant Overseas CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Mahant Overseas Export Packing CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Credit Mahant Overseas Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MCT Cards and Technology Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 35 Suspended MCT Cards and Technology Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 320 Suspended MCT Cards and Technology Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 165 Suspended MSK Creations Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL B+ MSK Creations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Narayanadri Hospital & Research LT Loan CRISIL B 120 Suspended Institute Pvt Ltd Navya Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 92 Assigned Navya Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Navya Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8 Assigned Loan Fac Neha Exports CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Neha Exports Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Limits New Win Win Feeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 14 Assigned New Win Win Feeds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 22.6 Assigned Loan Fac New Win Win Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40.5 Assigned P. J. Exports CC CRISIL B- 105 Reaffirmed P. J. Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Discounting P. J. Exports Packing Credit CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed P. J. Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Param Agency CC CRISIL D 130 Suspended Param Agency Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Suspended Loan Fac Parkash Dye Chem CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Parkash Dye Chem Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Premier Alcobev Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 420 Assigned Premier Alcobev Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 59 Assigned Premier Alcobev Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 71 Assigned Loan Fac PTC India Financial Services Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2150 Reaffirmed PTC India Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL A+ 10000 Reaffirmed S.P. Mani and Mohan Dairy India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed S.P. Mani and Mohan Dairy India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed S.P.Mani and Mohan Dairy Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S.P.Mani and Mohan Dairy WC Loan CRISIL BBB- 82.5 Reaffirmed Saraswati Dynamics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Saraswati Dynamics Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Shriya Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 37.5 Suspended Shriya Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 35.8 Suspended Loan Fac Shriya Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 111 Suspended Siddhartha Super Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Siddhartha Super Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Smart Cars Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Smart Cars Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Sree Tirumala Steel Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sree Tirumala Steel Enterprises Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sree Tirumala Steel Enterprises Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sun Agency CC CRISIL D 90 Suspended Supreme Glazes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Supreme Glazes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 18.5 Reaffirmed Supreme Glazes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11.5 Assigned Loan Fac Suresh Textiles CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Suresh Textiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Suspended Loan Fac Swim Ceramic CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Swim Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Swim Ceramic TL CRISIL B+ 48.9 Assigned Thakurji Solvex Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Thakurji Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned Thakurji Solvex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Loan Fac Thunga Hospital Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Thunga Hospital Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended Tirupati Steel Traders (Proprietor : CC CRISIL B 120 Suspended Mahamaya Mines Pvt Ltd) Titan - Antony Aviation India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 22.5 Suspended Tri Solar Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 270 Upgraded from CRISIL B Triveni Civi Tech Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 39 Suspended Vamsadhara Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B Visual and Acoustics Corporation LLP CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Visual and Acoustics Corporation LLP Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Limits -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)