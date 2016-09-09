Sep 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 8, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apco Infratech Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 8660 Reaffirmed Apco Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 3840 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bansal Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 35 Assigned Forward Bhagwat Chattels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Bhumi Yarn Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 18 Reaffirmed Decibels Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Digi Export Venture Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Digi Export Venture Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Esveeaar Distilleries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 3.6 Assigned Gruh Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 44500 Reaffirmed Happy Acoustics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed Happy Acoustics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 65 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 130 Reaffirmed Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 110 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Jetair Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 122 Reaffirmed Krivi Metalex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Lall Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed MECh Engineers BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Nirmal Inductomelts Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Oricon Enterprises Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A3' Oriental Containers Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 900 Reaffirmed P.C. Thomas & Co. BG CRISIL A4 135 Reaffirmed R Karunanidhe Constructions P Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed S. B. Reshellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Reaffirmed S. B. Reshellers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed S. B. Reshellers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed SB International LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Shree Prabhu Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Shri Sai Tex Processors BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Skyway RMC Plants Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed Skyway RMC Plants Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Sri Chennakesava Constructions BG CRISIL A4 210 Reaffirmed Super Plastic Coats Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 15 Reassigned Tejas Constructions and Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Tejas Constructions and Infrastructure Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Universal Print Systems Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Universal Print Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gruh Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed S. B. Reshellers Pvt Ltd FD FB+ 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apco Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 2090 Reaffirmed Apco Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 410 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aroma India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 108 Reaffirmed Bansal Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 190 Assigned Bansal Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB- 1540 Assigned Bhagwat Chattels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 690 Assigned Bhumi Yarn Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed Bhumi Yarn Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 31.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhumi Yarn Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50.8 Reaffirmed Decibels Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 15 Reaffirmed Decibels Electronics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 15 Reaffirmed Decibels Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Digi Export Venture Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Limits Esveeaar Distilleries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 0.4 Assigned Esveeaar Distilleries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 206 Assigned Ever Health Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B Ever Health Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 46.3 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B Ever Health Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 18.7 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B Grand Motors Sales and Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB- Grand Motors Sales and Services Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded Fac from 'CRISIL BB- Gruh Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 13500 Upgraded from CRISIL AA+ Gruh Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 1500 Upgraded from Issue CRISIL AA+ Happy Acoustics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Happy Acoustics Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Limits Haryana Steel Mongers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed Haryana Steel Mongers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Loan Fac Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Limits Indrayani Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 125 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B+ Indrayani Sales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 63 Downgraded Loan Fac from 'CRISIL B+ Indrayani Sales Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 12 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B+ Jaya Nutritions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Jaya Nutritions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 11.7 Reaffirmed Jaya Nutritions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 13.3 Assigned Loan Fac Jetair Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 93 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Jetair Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 585 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- JM Financial JM High Liquidity CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund JM Financial JM Money Manager CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund - Super Plus Plan JM Financial JM Money Manager CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund ' Super Plan Krivi Metalex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Lall Construction Co. CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Liberty Marketers CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd LT Rating CRISIL AA- - Upgraded from CRISIL A+ M/s. Balaganapathi Agro Industries Pvt CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Ltd M/s. Balaganapathi Agro Industries Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B 60 Suspended Ltd M/s. Balaganapathi Agro Industries Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 5 Suspended Ltd Manipal Technologies Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 2295.9 Suspended Manipal Technologies Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 13.2 Suspended Manipal Technologies Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 990.9 Suspended MECh Engineers CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed MECh Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 6.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MECh Engineers TL CRISIL BB 33.3 Reaffirmed Neeraja Developers and Promoters Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac Nirmal Inductocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 47.8 Reaffirmed Nirmal Inductocast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Nirmal Inductomelts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Nirmal Inductomelts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 22.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nirmal Inductomelts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 18.4 Assigned Oricon Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Oriental Containers Ltd CC CRISIL A- 600 Reaffirmed P.C. Thomas & Co. CC CRISIL B+ 85 Upgraded from CRISIL B Parsvnath Landmark Developers Pvt Ltd NCDs CRISIL BB 2000 Assigned R Karunanidhe Constructions P Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed R Karunanidhe Constructions P Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed S. B. Reshellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 190.5 Reaffirmed S. B. Reshellers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 162 Reaffirmed Sakti Steel Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed SB International CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Schon Ultrawares Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Suspended Schon Ultrawares Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7 Suspended Loan Fac Schon Ultrawares Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 78 Suspended Shree Prabhu Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Shree Prabhu Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Shri Sai Tex Processors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 51 Assigned Loan Fac Shri Sai Tex Processors LT Loan CRISIL BB 39 Assigned Skyway RMC Plants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1050 Reaffirmed Sri Chennakesava Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Sri Chennakesava Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Krishna Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 125 Reaffirmed Sri Krishna Agro Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30.3 Reaffirmed Sri Krishna Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 24.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Super Plastic Coats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Super Plastic Coats Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 65 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tejas Constructions and Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Universal Print Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended Universal Print Systems Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 96 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)