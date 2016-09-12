Sep 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 09, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aayur Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Assigned AKS Rugs Company Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 42 Suspended Credit Asian Pre-Lam Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Loan Fac Avant Garde Clean Room & Engg. BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Solutions Pvt Ltd Bansal Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 35 Assigned Forward Bansal Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 1540 Assigned Chand Fruit Company Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Credit Chinmay Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Esscon Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 115 Suspended Excel Crop Care Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 500 Rating Watch with Developing Implications ^Interchangeable with bank guarantees Exim Overseas Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Credit Exim Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Four Star International Ltd Capex LOC CRISIL A4+ 265.3 Reaffirmed Four Star International Ltd Deferred Payment CRISIL A4+ 37.6 Reaffirmed Guarantee Four Star International Ltd Foreign Usance CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Bills Purchase - Discounting Four Star International Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Galaxy Impex BG CRISIL A4+ 0.2 Reaffirmed Galaxy Impex Foreign CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Galaxy Impex Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Galaxy Impex Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Galaxy Impex Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 2.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ganpati Industrial Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Gold Star Cottex Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Gowra Aerospace Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Suspended Gowra Aerospace Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 39 Suspended Gupta Steel (Ship Breakers) Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 18 Assigned Forward Gupta Steel (Ship Breakers) Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 890 Assigned Gupta Textiles Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Purchase Gupta Textiles Packing Credit CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 8.8 Reaffirmed Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd Composite WC Limit*CRISIL A2+ 623.7 Reaffirmed * interchangeable with CC/WCDL/PC/PS/FBD/BD/LC/BC Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 15 Reaffirmed Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd Composite WC Limit^CRISIL A2+ 370 Reaffirmed ^ interchangeable with CC/PCFC/WCDL/BC/EBD/FLC/BN/FBD Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd Composite WC Limit@CRISIL A2+ 381.5 Reaffirmed @interchangeable with CC/WCDL/BC/LC/short term loan Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd Composite WC Limit$CRISIL A2+ 350 Reaffirmed $ interchangeable with LC/BC/OD/PCFC/PSFC/EBP/EBN/EBD/PBD/SBD Hyson Logistics and Marine Exports Pvt Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Negotiation J.P.G. Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Janalakshmi Financial Services Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Jekay International Track Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Jekay International Track Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Kalyani Forge Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 270 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Lal Baba Industrial Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Laser Shaving India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 120 Reaffirmed Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1 225 Reaffirmed Credit Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 40 Reaffirmed Macmet Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 800 Reaffirmed Macmet Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Maharani Innovative Paints Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 90 Reaffirmed Mangrul Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Mishal Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended NIIT Technologies Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 2100 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantees Pranabananda Modern Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended R. V. Rail Products Pvt Limite BG CRISIL A2+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Rani Motors BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Sahara Dredging Ltd BG CRISIL A4 90 Suspended Salem Stainless Steel Suppliers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 130 Suspended Sangita Sales Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Savitri Steels and Rerollings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Savitri Steels and Rerollings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Shallow Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17 Suspended Shri Hare Krishna Sponge Iron Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Shri Hare Krishna Sponge Iron Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Silver Stone Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Sumitra DS Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12 Reaffirmed Suparna Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A3 27.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Suparna Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 47.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Suresh Gopinath BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Tata Capital Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Tejas Constructions and Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Tejas Constructions and Infrastructure Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Tejas Constructions and Infrastructure Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Virtus Exports and Imports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Transcorp International Ltd FD FA- 150 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aayur Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Aayur Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned AKS Rugs Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 28 Suspended Loan Fac Aristo Transmission Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Asian Pre-Lam Industries Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL B 170 Suspended # Includes sublimit of cash credit of Rs.80 million. Asian Pre-Lam Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.7 Suspended Loan Fac Asian Pre-Lam Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 47.3 Suspended Baggit India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 235 Reaffirmed *Including sublimit- Working capital demand loan (WCDL) of Rs.188 million and Foreign currency non residential (FCNR) account of Rs.188 million Baggit India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Bansal Brothers (Delhi) Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Bansal Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 190 Assigned Bharat Science Apparatus Workshops CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Bharat Science Apparatus Workshops Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Loan Fac Chinmay Construction CC CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Creative Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL C Creative Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL C Creative Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 126 Downgraded from CRISIL C Esscon Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Suspended Excel Crop Care Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1162.5 Rating Watch with Developing Implications *Interchangeable with bill discounting and working capital demand loan facilities Excel Crop Care Ltd CC** CRISIL A+ 337.5 Rating Watch with Developing Implications **Interchangeable with bill discounting and working capital demand loan facilities. Fully Fungible. Four Star International Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 5.4 Reaffirmed Four Star International Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 127.5 Reaffirmed Four Star International Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Credit Four Star International Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 22.2 Reaffirmed Fac Ganpati Industrial Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Gowra Aerospace Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 7 Suspended Gowra Aerospace Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4 Suspended Loan Fac Gowra Aerospace Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 42.5 Suspended Gupta Steel (Ship Breakers) CC CRISIL BBB- 107 Assigned Gurusukh Vintrade Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 7 Suspended Gurusukh Vintrade Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 143 Suspended Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A- 90.7 Reaffirmed Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd External CRISIL A- 670 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 201.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 38.6 Reaffirmed Hyson Logistics and Marine Exports Pvt Export Packing CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Hyson Logistics and Marine Exports Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Ltd J.P.G. Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 11.5 Reaffirmed J.P.G. Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 31.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jag Vidhya and Sons Resorts and Hotels CC CRISIL D 5 Downgraded Llp from CRISIL B Jag Vidhya and Sons Resorts and Hotels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Downgraded Llp Loan Fac from CRISIL B Jag Vidhya and Sons Resorts and Hotels TL CRISIL D 125 Downgraded Llp from CRISIL B Janalakshmi Financial Services Ltd CC CRISIL A 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Janalakshmi Financial Services Ltd TL CRISIL A 2300 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Jekay International Track Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 110 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Kalyani Forge Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Kalyani Forge Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 167.2 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Kalyani Forge Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 162.8 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Karunya University TL CRISIL BBB+ 140 Assigned Kedia Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Lal Baba Industrial Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 114 Reaffirmed Laser Shaving India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd CC CRISIL A 340 Reaffirmed Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Macmet Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Maharani Innovative Paints Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 265 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 2500 Reaffirmed Mangrul Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 105 Reaffirmed Mangrul Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 151 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MF Motors CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed MF Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mishal Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Mutkiri Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended Mutkiri Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Suspended Namrata Promoters and Builders CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Namrata Promoters and Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 75 Suspended Loan Fac Nayek Paper Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended Nayek Paper Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Suspended Nayek Paper Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 7.5 Suspended Nayek Paper Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 12.3 Suspended Loan Fac Nayek Paper Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 11.4 Suspended NIIT Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL AA 900 Reaffirmed Overseas Carpets Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B- 180 Reaffirmed Overseas Carpets Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed Overseas Carpets Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Credit Pranabananda Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 62.5 Suspended Pranabananda Modern Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Pushpanjli Strips CC CRISIL BB- 130 Suspended R. D. Weld Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 82.5 Suspended R. V. Rail Products Pvt Limite CC CRISIL A- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Raghvendra Ginning and Pressing Factory CC CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Rajeshwara Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Rajeshwara Forgings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 6.6 Suspended Loan Fac Rajeshwara Forgings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 21.4 Suspended Rani Motors CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Rani Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Fac Rani Motors Proposed Inventory CRISIL BB 5 Suspended Funding Recmet Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Recmet Alloys Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended S. G. Motors CC CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended Sahara Dredging Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Sahara Dredging Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35.8 Suspended Loan Fac Sai Hemaja Aerobricks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 250 Suspended Salem Stainless Steel Suppliers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 214 Suspended Sangita Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended Sangita Sales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac Sanjar Pharma LLP CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Sanjar Pharma LLP LT Loan CRISIL B 90 Assigned Savitri Steels and Rerollings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 135 Suspended Savitri Steels and Rerollings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 140 Suspended Senthil Traders CC CRISIL BB 60 Suspended Senthil Traders Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 30 Suspended Shallow Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Shallow Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Shree Pushkar Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Pushkar Developers TL CRISIL BB- 350 Assigned Shri Hare Krishna Sponge Iron Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Suspended Silver Stone Ceramic CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Silver Stone Ceramic TL CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed South Ganga Waters Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed South Ganga Waters Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 260 Reaffirmed South Ganga Waters Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sree Vasavi Trust CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Sree Vasavi Trust LT Bk Fac CRISIL B 80 Suspended Steel Sun CC CRISIL BB 49.9 Suspended Steel Sun Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50.1 Suspended Loan Fac Sumitra DS Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed Sumitra DS Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed Suparna Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Suresh Gopinath CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Tata Capital Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 150 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tata Capital Ltd PS Issue CRISIL AA+ 1000 Assigned Tata Capital Ltd PS Issue CRISIL AA+ 750 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd PS Issue CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd PS Issue CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd PS Issue CRISIL AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed Tejas Constructions and Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Tejas Constructions and Infrastructure Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 110 Assigned Pvt Ltd Transcorp International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Transcorp International Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 0.5 Reaffirmed Transcorp International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 6.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Transcorp International Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Trezeroil Agrotech Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Suspended United Mud-Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ United Mud-Chem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Vedik Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended Vedik Ispat Pvt Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended Vedik Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Loan Fac Vedik Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 380 Suspended Vikash Residential Institution TL CRISIL BB- 125 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 