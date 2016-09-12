Sep 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 09, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aayur Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Assigned
AKS Rugs Company Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 42 Suspended
Credit
Asian Pre-Lam Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
Avant Garde Clean Room & Engg. BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended
Solutions Pvt Ltd
Bansal Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 35 Assigned
Forward
Bansal Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 1540 Assigned
Chand Fruit Company Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Credit
Chinmay Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended
Esscon Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 115 Suspended
Excel Crop Care Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 500 Rating Watch
with
Developing
Implications
^Interchangeable with bank guarantees
Exim Overseas Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed
Credit
Exim Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Four Star International Ltd Capex LOC CRISIL A4+ 265.3 Reaffirmed
Four Star International Ltd Deferred Payment CRISIL A4+ 37.6 Reaffirmed
Guarantee
Four Star International Ltd Foreign Usance CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Bills Purchase -
Discounting
Four Star International Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Galaxy Impex BG CRISIL A4+ 0.2 Reaffirmed
Galaxy Impex Foreign CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed
Discounting Bill
Purchase
Galaxy Impex Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Galaxy Impex Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed
Galaxy Impex Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 2.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ganpati Industrial Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
Gold Star Cottex Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed
Gowra Aerospace Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Suspended
Gowra Aerospace Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 39 Suspended
Gupta Steel (Ship Breakers) Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 18 Assigned
Forward
Gupta Steel (Ship Breakers) Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 890 Assigned
Gupta Textiles Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Gupta Textiles Packing Credit CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 8.8 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd Composite WC Limit*CRISIL A2+ 623.7 Reaffirmed
* interchangeable with CC/WCDL/PC/PS/FBD/BD/LC/BC
Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 15 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd Composite WC Limit^CRISIL A2+ 370 Reaffirmed
^ interchangeable with CC/PCFC/WCDL/BC/EBD/FLC/BN/FBD
Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd Composite WC Limit@CRISIL A2+ 381.5 Reaffirmed
@interchangeable with CC/WCDL/BC/LC/short term loan
Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd Composite WC Limit$CRISIL A2+ 350 Reaffirmed
$ interchangeable with LC/BC/OD/PCFC/PSFC/EBP/EBN/EBD/PBD/SBD
Hyson Logistics and Marine Exports Pvt Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd Negotiation
J.P.G. Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Janalakshmi Financial Services Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL A1
Jekay International Track Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
Jekay International Track Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
Kalyani Forge Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 270 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
Lal Baba Industrial Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Laser Shaving India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 120 Reaffirmed
Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed
Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1 225 Reaffirmed
Credit
Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 40 Reaffirmed
Macmet Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 800 Reaffirmed
Macmet Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed
Maharani Innovative Paints Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 90 Reaffirmed
Mangrul Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed
Mishal Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended
NIIT Technologies Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 2100 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with bank guarantees
Pranabananda Modern Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended
R. V. Rail Products Pvt Limite BG CRISIL A2+ 300 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
Rani Motors BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Sahara Dredging Ltd BG CRISIL A4 90 Suspended
Salem Stainless Steel Suppliers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 130 Suspended
Sangita Sales Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Savitri Steels and Rerollings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended
Savitri Steels and Rerollings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
Shallow Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17 Suspended
Shri Hare Krishna Sponge Iron Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Shri Hare Krishna Sponge Iron Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
Silver Stone Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Sumitra DS Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12 Reaffirmed
Suparna Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A3 27.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Suparna Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 47.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Suresh Gopinath BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Tata Capital Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed
Tejas Constructions and Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Tejas Constructions and Infrastructure Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Tejas Constructions and Infrastructure Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Virtus Exports and Imports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Transcorp International Ltd FD FA- 150 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aayur Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Aayur Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned
AKS Rugs Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 28 Suspended
Loan Fac
Aristo Transmission Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Asian Pre-Lam Industries Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL B 170 Suspended
# Includes sublimit of cash credit of Rs.80 million.
Asian Pre-Lam Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.7 Suspended
Loan Fac
Asian Pre-Lam Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 47.3 Suspended
Baggit India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 235 Reaffirmed
*Including sublimit- Working capital demand loan (WCDL) of Rs.188 million and Foreign currency
non residential (FCNR) account of Rs.188 million
Baggit India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed
Bansal Brothers (Delhi) Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed
Bansal Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 190 Assigned
Bharat Science Apparatus Workshops CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended
Bharat Science Apparatus Workshops Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
Chinmay Construction CC CRISIL BB 20 Suspended
Creative Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL C
Creative Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL C
Creative Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 126 Downgraded
from CRISIL C
Esscon Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Suspended
Excel Crop Care Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1162.5 Rating Watch
with
Developing
Implications
*Interchangeable with bill discounting and working capital demand loan facilities
Excel Crop Care Ltd CC** CRISIL A+ 337.5 Rating Watch
with
Developing
Implications
**Interchangeable with bill discounting and working capital demand loan facilities. Fully
Fungible.
Four Star International Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 5.4 Reaffirmed
Four Star International Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 127.5 Reaffirmed
Four Star International Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed
Credit
Four Star International Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 22.2 Reaffirmed
Fac
Ganpati Industrial Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Gowra Aerospace Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 7 Suspended
Gowra Aerospace Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4 Suspended
Loan Fac
Gowra Aerospace Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 42.5 Suspended
Gupta Steel (Ship Breakers) CC CRISIL BBB- 107 Assigned
Gurusukh Vintrade Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 7 Suspended
Gurusukh Vintrade Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 143 Suspended
Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A- 90.7 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd External CRISIL A- 670 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 201.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 38.6 Reaffirmed
Hyson Logistics and Marine Exports Pvt Export Packing CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd Credit
Hyson Logistics and Marine Exports Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Ltd
J.P.G. Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 11.5 Reaffirmed
J.P.G. Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 31.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jag Vidhya and Sons Resorts and Hotels CC CRISIL D 5 Downgraded
Llp from CRISIL B
Jag Vidhya and Sons Resorts and Hotels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
Llp Loan Fac from CRISIL B
Jag Vidhya and Sons Resorts and Hotels TL CRISIL D 125 Downgraded
Llp from CRISIL B
Janalakshmi Financial Services Ltd CC CRISIL A 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
Janalakshmi Financial Services Ltd TL CRISIL A 2300 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
Jekay International Track Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 110 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Kalyani Forge Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 400 Downgraded
from CRISIL A-
Kalyani Forge Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 167.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL A-
Kalyani Forge Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 162.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL A-
Karunya University TL CRISIL BBB+ 140 Assigned
Kedia Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended
Lal Baba Industrial Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 114 Reaffirmed
Laser Shaving India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed
Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd CC CRISIL A 340 Reaffirmed
Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Macmet Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
Maharani Innovative Paints Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 265 Reaffirmed
Manappuram Finance Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 2500 Reaffirmed
Mangrul Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 105 Reaffirmed
Mangrul Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 151 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
MF Motors CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
MF Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mishal Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended
Mutkiri Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended
Mutkiri Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Suspended
Namrata Promoters and Builders CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended
Namrata Promoters and Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 75 Suspended
Loan Fac
Nayek Paper Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended
Nayek Paper Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Suspended
Nayek Paper Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 7.5 Suspended
Nayek Paper Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 12.3 Suspended
Loan Fac
Nayek Paper Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 11.4 Suspended
NIIT Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL AA 900 Reaffirmed
Overseas Carpets Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B- 180 Reaffirmed
Overseas Carpets Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed
Overseas Carpets Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed
Credit
Pranabananda Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 62.5 Suspended
Pranabananda Modern Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended
Pushpanjli Strips CC CRISIL BB- 130 Suspended
R. D. Weld Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 82.5 Suspended
R. V. Rail Products Pvt Limite CC CRISIL A- 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Raghvendra Ginning and Pressing Factory CC CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Rajeshwara Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended
Rajeshwara Forgings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 6.6 Suspended
Loan Fac
Rajeshwara Forgings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 21.4 Suspended
Rani Motors CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended
Rani Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 50 Suspended
Fac
Rani Motors Proposed Inventory CRISIL BB 5 Suspended
Funding
Recmet Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended
Recmet Alloys Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended
S. G. Motors CC CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended
Sahara Dredging Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended
Sahara Dredging Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sai Hemaja Aerobricks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 250 Suspended
Salem Stainless Steel Suppliers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 214 Suspended
Sangita Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended
Sangita Sales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sanjar Pharma LLP CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Sanjar Pharma LLP LT Loan CRISIL B 90 Assigned
Savitri Steels and Rerollings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 135 Suspended
Savitri Steels and Rerollings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 140 Suspended
Senthil Traders CC CRISIL BB 60 Suspended
Senthil Traders Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 30 Suspended
Shallow Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended
Shallow Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended
Shree Pushkar Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shree Pushkar Developers TL CRISIL BB- 350 Assigned
Shri Hare Krishna Sponge Iron Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Suspended
Silver Stone Ceramic CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Silver Stone Ceramic TL CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed
South Ganga Waters Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
South Ganga Waters Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 260 Reaffirmed
South Ganga Waters Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sree Vasavi Trust CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended
Sree Vasavi Trust LT Bk Fac CRISIL B 80 Suspended
Steel Sun CC CRISIL BB 49.9 Suspended
Steel Sun Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50.1 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sumitra DS Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed
Sumitra DS Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed
Suparna Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Suresh Gopinath CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
Tata Capital Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 150 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tata Capital Ltd PS Issue CRISIL AA+ 1000 Assigned
Tata Capital Ltd PS Issue CRISIL AA+ 750 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd PS Issue CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd PS Issue CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd PS Issue CRISIL AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed
Tejas Constructions and Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Tejas Constructions and Infrastructure Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 110 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Transcorp International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed
Transcorp International Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 0.5 Reaffirmed
Transcorp International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 6.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Transcorp International Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Trezeroil Agrotech Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Suspended
United Mud-Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
United Mud-Chem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Vedik Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended
Vedik Ispat Pvt Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended
Vedik Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
Vedik Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 380 Suspended
Vikash Residential Institution TL CRISIL BB- 125 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
