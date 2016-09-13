Sep 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 12, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A R C India Petroleum Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B Aglo Packagings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.5 Suspended Aglo Packagings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 6.5 Suspended ALF Technologies India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Allena Auto Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.7 Reaffirmed Allena Auto Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 4 Reaffirmed Alufit India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 570 Reaffirmed Alufit India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 400 Reaffirmed Alufit India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac Alufit India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 200 Assigned Century Enka Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1500 Reaffirmed Century Enka Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed Connectwell Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Connectwell Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 22.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Connectwell Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 48.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A3+ Cosmo Ferrites Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Cosmo Ferrites Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4 Cosmo Ferrites Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Cosmo Ferrites Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Durga Charitable Society BG CRISIL A2 92.5 Reaffirmed Dwarka Knitting Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Suspended Excel Cotspin India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 3.7 Reaffirmed Forstar Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 261 Reaffirmed Four Star International BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Four Star International Foreign Usance CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Bills Purchase - Discounting Four Star International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Four Star International Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac G. Eshwar Reddy and Sons BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed G.M. Ravindra BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Gomathi Spinning Mills India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 36.1 Downgraded from CRISIL A2; removed from Watch with Negative Implications Gupta Textiles Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Purchase Gupta Textiles Packing Credit CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Janam Diamonds Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 14.8 Reaffirmed Forward Janam Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Credit K.D.Liquor and Fertilizer Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed K.D.Liquor and Fertilizer Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Credit Kanishka Carbons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended Kanishka Carbons Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 4 Suspended Karnataka Antibiotics and LOC CRISIL A1 2.7 Reaffirmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd Longlast Pipes (India) Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Suspended Longlast Pipes (India) Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended M and B Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 946.3 Reaffirmed M and B Engineering Ltd Inland/Import LOC* CRISIL A3+ 856 Reaffirmed * Inland/Import Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee limit are interchangeable M and B Engineering Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with Bank guarantee. M. N. Ramesh BG CRISIL A4+ 155 Assigned Meridian Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Metal Forgings Pvt Ltd Bill Negotiation CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Metal Forgings Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Metal Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Mode Advertising and Marketing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended P. R. S. Timbers LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended P.S. Industries (Regd) LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Poddar Tyres Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed Poddar Tyres Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 190 Reaffirmed Prasanthi Cashew Company Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Purchase Prasanthi Cashew Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4 450 Reaffirmed Premier Polyfilm Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Sai Export Enterprises Export Packing CRISIL A4 240 Reaffirmed Credit SGS Marine Habitability Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Sigma Chemtrade Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Suspended Sri Krishna Timber Mart & Saw Mill Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed under LOC Sri Krishna Timber Mart & Saw Mill Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Superhouse Education Foundation ST Loan CRISIL A2 11.2 Assigned T. Kanagaraj BG CRISIL A4 3.3 Reaffirmed Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Bill Discounting** CRISIL A1+ 190 Reaffirmed **Includes letter of credit-backed sales bill discounting up to Rs.30 million Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 60 Reaffirmed Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 50 Continues to be on Rating Watch with Developing Implications Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Proposed Buyer CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Credit Limit Tropilite Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Vishakha Irrigation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Vishakha Irrigation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Vizag Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Credit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A R C India Petroleum Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B A R C India Petroleum Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Aglo Packagings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Suspended Aglo Packagings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 34.1 Suspended Loan Fac Aglo Packagings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 54.8 Suspended ALF Technologies India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 33 Suspended ALF Technologies India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Allena Auto Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Allena Auto Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 11.6 Reaffirmed Alufit India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed Arti Ship Breaking Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 295.8 Suspended Loan Fac Astoria Agro and Allied Industries Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL D 250 Suspended Ltd Bhawna Housing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 125 Reaffirmed Century Enka Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 2440 Reaffirmed Century Enka Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 60 Reaffirmed Century Enka Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 840 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Century Enka Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 790 Reaffirmed Chirakekaren Glass House Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Chirakekaren Glass House Pvt Ltd Loan Against CRISIL B- 41.6 Reaffirmed Property Chirakekaren Glass House Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 38.4 Assigned Chirakekaren Glass House Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Clean Air Projects India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Suspended Clean Air Projects India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Clean Air Projects India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 75 Suspended Loan Fac Connectwell Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 170 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Connectwell Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Cosmo Ferrites Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Cosmo Ferrites Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Cosmo Ferrites Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 70.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Cosmo Ferrites Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Credit Cosmo Ferrites Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 139.7 Assigned Dolphin Nutraceuticals India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 200 Suspended Loan Fac Durga Charitable Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 180 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Durga Charitable Society Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Fac Dwarka Knitting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 288 Suspended Empire Photovoltaic Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 28 Suspended Empire Photovoltaic Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10.8 Suspended Loan Fac Empire Photovoltaic Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 127.5 Suspended Empire Photovoltaic Systems Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 3.7 Suspended Excel Cotspin India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 125 Reaffirmed Forstar Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 492.5 Reaffirmed Forstar Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Forstar Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 56.5 Reaffirmed G. Eshwar Reddy and Sons Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Fac G.M. Ravindra Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Gomathi Spinning Mills India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+; removed from Watch with Negative Implications Gomathi Spinning Mills India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 67.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+; removed from Watch with Negative Implications Happy Home Developers TL CRISIL BB 750 Reaffirmed Horizon Global Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Janam Diamonds Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Janam Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Janam Diamonds Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Credit K.D.Liquor and Fertilizer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB K.D.Liquor and Fertilizer Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 23.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB K.D.Liquor and Fertilizer Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 48.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Kanishka Carbons Pvt Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL C 30 Suspended Kanishka Carbons Pvt Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL C 45 Suspended Karnataka Antibiotics and Bill Discounting CRISIL A- 5 Reaffirmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd Karnataka Antibiotics and CC CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd Karnataka Antibiotics and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 37.1 Reaffirmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd Loan Fac Karnataka Antibiotics and TL CRISIL A- 47.7 Reaffirmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd Krishna Industries (Bhavnagar) CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Krishna Industries (Bhavnagar) LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Krishna Industries (Bhavnagar) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Suspended Loan Fac Krishna Industries (Bhavnagar) TL CRISIL D 19 Suspended KSM Mills CC CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended KSM Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 39.2 Suspended Loan Fac KSM Mills Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 15.8 Suspended Longlast Pipes (India) Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 16 Suspended Longlast Pipes (India) Pvt. Ltd. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20.5 Suspended Longlast Pipes (India) Pvt. Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 2.5 Suspended Credit M and B Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 624.3 Reaffirmed M and B Engineering Ltd External CRISIL BBB 130.2 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings M. N. Ramesh CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Meridian Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Meridian Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Meridian Corporation Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Credit Meridian Corporation TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Metal Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Mithila Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 300 Suspended Fac Mode Advertising and Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 57.5 Suspended Omkamal Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 39 Reaffirmed Omkamal Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Omkamal Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed P. C. Industries CC CRISIL B- 55 Reaffirmed P. C. Industries TL CRISIL B- 19.9 Reaffirmed P. R. S. Timbers CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended P.S. Industries (Regd) CC CRISIL B+ 77.5 Reaffirmed P.S. Industries (Regd) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 24.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P.S. Industries (Regd) TL CRISIL B+ 8.2 Reaffirmed Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 615.3 Reaffirmed Paras Spices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Paras Spices Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 48 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Paras Spices Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Assigned Pashankar Auto India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Suspended Pashankar Auto India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 375 Suspended Loan Fac Pashankar Auto India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Suspended Pashankar Auto India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 375 Suspended Loan Fac Pioneer Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Pioneer Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 141.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Poddar Tyres Ltd CC CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed Prasanthi Cashew Company Packing Credit CRISIL B 300 Reaffirmed Premier Polyfilm Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Premier Polyfilm Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 142.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Premier Polyfilm Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 107.2 Reaffirmed Rachna Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Rachna Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 62.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ram Warehousing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended Loan Fac Ram Warehousing TL CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended Sai Srinivasa Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Sai Srinivasa Cotton Industries Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 2.6 Reaffirmed Limits Sapphire Spinners India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 11.3 Suspended Sapphire Spinners India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 75 Suspended Sapphire Spinners India Pvt Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL D 30 Suspended Discounting Fac Sapphire Spinners India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 83.7 Suspended SGS Marine Habitability Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed SGS Marine Habitability Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1.6 Reaffirmed SGS Marine Habitability Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 23.4 Reaffirmed Limits Shankeshwara Food Product Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 52.2 Assigned Shankeshwara Food Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 160 Assigned Shankeshwara Food Product Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 87.8 Assigned Loan Fac Shivam Steel Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Shivam Steel Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Nakoda Ginning And Pressing CC CRISIL B+ 118 Suspended Factory Shree Nakoda Ginning And Pressing TL CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Factory Shree Vijayashree Food Processing CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Industries Shree Vijayashree Food Processing LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Industries Shri Venkateshwara Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 74.8 Reaffirmed Shri Venkateshwara Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sigma Chemtrade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 8.5 Suspended Sri Krishna Timber Mart & Saw Mill CC CRISIL B 12.5 Reaffirmed Superhouse Education Foundation CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Superhouse Education Foundation LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 225 Reaffirmed Superhouse Education Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 60.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac T. Kanagaraj CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 150 Continues to be on Rating Watch with Developing Implications *Credit exposure of Rs.10 million as sub-limit for cash credit limit Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 877 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tropilite Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed Tropilite Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tropilite Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Tropilite Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 40 Assigned Vel Murugan Timber Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL D 135 Suspended Vel Murugan Timber Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 41 Suspended Loan Fac Vel Murugan Timber Industries Secured Overdraft CRISIL D 24 Suspended Fac Vishakha Irrigation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed Vishakha Irrigation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vishakha Irrigation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 72.5 Reaffirmed Vizag Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Worth Peripherals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Worth Peripherals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Worth Peripherals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 140 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 