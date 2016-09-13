Sep 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 12, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A R C India Petroleum Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Aglo Packagings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.5 Suspended
Aglo Packagings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 6.5 Suspended
ALF Technologies India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Allena Auto Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.7 Reaffirmed
Allena Auto Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 4 Reaffirmed
Alufit India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 570 Reaffirmed
Alufit India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 400 Reaffirmed
Alufit India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned
Loan Fac
Alufit India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 200 Assigned
Century Enka Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1500 Reaffirmed
Century Enka Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed
Connectwell Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 7.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Connectwell Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 22.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Connectwell Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 48.3 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A3+
Cosmo Ferrites Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Cosmo Ferrites Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL A4
Cosmo Ferrites Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Cosmo Ferrites Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Durga Charitable Society BG CRISIL A2 92.5 Reaffirmed
Dwarka Knitting Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Suspended
Excel Cotspin India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 3.7 Reaffirmed
Forstar Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 261 Reaffirmed
Four Star International BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Four Star International Foreign Usance CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed
Bills Purchase -
Discounting
Four Star International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
Four Star International Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
G. Eshwar Reddy and Sons BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
G.M. Ravindra BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed
Gomathi Spinning Mills India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 36.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2;
removed from Watch with Negative Implications
Gupta Textiles Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Gupta Textiles Packing Credit CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed
Janam Diamonds Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 14.8 Reaffirmed
Forward
Janam Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Credit
K.D.Liquor and Fertilizer Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
K.D.Liquor and Fertilizer Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Kanishka Carbons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended
Kanishka Carbons Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 4 Suspended
Karnataka Antibiotics and LOC CRISIL A1 2.7 Reaffirmed
Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Longlast Pipes (India) Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Suspended
Longlast Pipes (India) Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended
M and B Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 946.3 Reaffirmed
M and B Engineering Ltd Inland/Import LOC* CRISIL A3+ 856 Reaffirmed
* Inland/Import Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee limit are interchangeable
M and B Engineering Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed
^Fully interchangeable with Bank guarantee.
M. N. Ramesh BG CRISIL A4+ 155 Assigned
Meridian Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Metal Forgings Pvt Ltd Bill Negotiation CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Metal Forgings Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Credit & Export
Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting
Metal Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed
Mode Advertising and Marketing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended
P. R. S. Timbers LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
P.S. Industries (Regd) LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed
Poddar Tyres Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed
Poddar Tyres Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 190 Reaffirmed
Prasanthi Cashew Company Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Prasanthi Cashew Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4 450 Reaffirmed
Premier Polyfilm Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed
Sai Export Enterprises Export Packing CRISIL A4 240 Reaffirmed
Credit
SGS Marine Habitability Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Sigma Chemtrade Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Suspended
Sri Krishna Timber Mart & Saw Mill Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
under LOC
Sri Krishna Timber Mart & Saw Mill Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed
Superhouse Education Foundation ST Loan CRISIL A2 11.2 Assigned
T. Kanagaraj BG CRISIL A4 3.3 Reaffirmed
Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Bill Discounting** CRISIL A1+ 190 Reaffirmed
**Includes letter of credit-backed sales bill discounting up to Rs.30 million
Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 60 Reaffirmed
Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 50 Continues to
be on Rating
Watch with
Developing
Implications
Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Proposed Buyer CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
Credit Limit
Tropilite Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed
Vishakha Irrigation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Vishakha Irrigation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed
Vizag Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed
Credit
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A R C India Petroleum Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
A R C India Petroleum Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Aglo Packagings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Suspended
Aglo Packagings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 34.1 Suspended
Loan Fac
Aglo Packagings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 54.8 Suspended
ALF Technologies India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 33 Suspended
ALF Technologies India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended
Allena Auto Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed
Allena Auto Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 11.6 Reaffirmed
Alufit India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed
Arti Ship Breaking Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 295.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Astoria Agro and Allied Industries Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL D 250 Suspended
Ltd
Bhawna Housing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 125 Reaffirmed
Century Enka Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 2440 Reaffirmed
Century Enka Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 60 Reaffirmed
Century Enka Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 840 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Century Enka Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 790 Reaffirmed
Chirakekaren Glass House Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed
Chirakekaren Glass House Pvt Ltd Loan Against CRISIL B- 41.6 Reaffirmed
Property
Chirakekaren Glass House Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 38.4 Assigned
Chirakekaren Glass House Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 40 Assigned
Clean Air Projects India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Suspended
Clean Air Projects India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended
Clean Air Projects India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 75 Suspended
Loan Fac
Connectwell Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 170 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Connectwell Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Cosmo Ferrites Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Cosmo Ferrites Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 75 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Cosmo Ferrites Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 70.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Cosmo Ferrites Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Credit
Cosmo Ferrites Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 139.7 Assigned
Dolphin Nutraceuticals India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 200 Suspended
Loan Fac
Durga Charitable Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 180 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Durga Charitable Society Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed
Fac
Dwarka Knitting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 288 Suspended
Empire Photovoltaic Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 28 Suspended
Empire Photovoltaic Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Empire Photovoltaic Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 127.5 Suspended
Empire Photovoltaic Systems Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 3.7 Suspended
Excel Cotspin India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 125 Reaffirmed
Forstar Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 492.5 Reaffirmed
Forstar Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Forstar Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 56.5 Reaffirmed
G. Eshwar Reddy and Sons Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Fac
G.M. Ravindra Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed
Gomathi Spinning Mills India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+;
removed from Watch with Negative Implications
Gomathi Spinning Mills India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 67.4 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB+;
removed from Watch with Negative Implications
Happy Home Developers TL CRISIL BB 750 Reaffirmed
Horizon Global Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Janam Diamonds Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
Janam Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Janam Diamonds Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed
Credit
K.D.Liquor and Fertilizer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
K.D.Liquor and Fertilizer Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 23.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
K.D.Liquor and Fertilizer Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 48.8 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB
Kanishka Carbons Pvt Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL C 30 Suspended
Kanishka Carbons Pvt Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL C 45 Suspended
Karnataka Antibiotics and Bill Discounting CRISIL A- 5 Reaffirmed
Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Karnataka Antibiotics and CC CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed
Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Karnataka Antibiotics and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 37.1 Reaffirmed
Pharmaceuticals Ltd Loan Fac
Karnataka Antibiotics and TL CRISIL A- 47.7 Reaffirmed
Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Krishna Industries (Bhavnagar) CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Krishna Industries (Bhavnagar) LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Krishna Industries (Bhavnagar) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
Krishna Industries (Bhavnagar) TL CRISIL D 19 Suspended
KSM Mills CC CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended
KSM Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 39.2 Suspended
Loan Fac
KSM Mills Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 15.8 Suspended
Longlast Pipes (India) Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 16 Suspended
Longlast Pipes (India) Pvt. Ltd. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20.5 Suspended
Longlast Pipes (India) Pvt. Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 2.5 Suspended
Credit
M and B Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 624.3 Reaffirmed
M and B Engineering Ltd External CRISIL BBB 130.2 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
M. N. Ramesh CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned
Meridian Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed
Meridian Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Meridian Corporation Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Meridian Corporation TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Metal Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed
Mithila Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 300 Suspended
Fac
Mode Advertising and Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 57.5 Suspended
Omkamal Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 39 Reaffirmed
Omkamal Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Omkamal Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
P. C. Industries CC CRISIL B- 55 Reaffirmed
P. C. Industries TL CRISIL B- 19.9 Reaffirmed
P. R. S. Timbers CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended
P.S. Industries (Regd) CC CRISIL B+ 77.5 Reaffirmed
P.S. Industries (Regd) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 24.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
P.S. Industries (Regd) TL CRISIL B+ 8.2 Reaffirmed
Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed
Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 615.3 Reaffirmed
Paras Spices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Paras Spices Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 48 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Paras Spices Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Assigned
Pashankar Auto India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Suspended
Pashankar Auto India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 375 Suspended
Loan Fac
Pashankar Auto India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Suspended
Pashankar Auto India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 375 Suspended
Loan Fac
Pioneer Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Pioneer Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 141.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Poddar Tyres Ltd CC CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed
Prasanthi Cashew Company Packing Credit CRISIL B 300 Reaffirmed
Premier Polyfilm Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Premier Polyfilm Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 142.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Premier Polyfilm Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 107.2 Reaffirmed
Rachna Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Rachna Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 62.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ram Warehousing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended
Loan Fac
Ram Warehousing TL CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended
Sai Srinivasa Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Sai Srinivasa Cotton Industries Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 2.6 Reaffirmed
Limits
Sapphire Spinners India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 11.3 Suspended
Sapphire Spinners India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 75 Suspended
Sapphire Spinners India Pvt Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Discounting Fac
Sapphire Spinners India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 83.7 Suspended
SGS Marine Habitability Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
SGS Marine Habitability Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1.6 Reaffirmed
SGS Marine Habitability Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 23.4 Reaffirmed
Limits
Shankeshwara Food Product Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 52.2 Assigned
Shankeshwara Food Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 160 Assigned
Shankeshwara Food Product Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 87.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shivam Steel Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Shivam Steel Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shree Nakoda Ginning And Pressing CC CRISIL B+ 118 Suspended
Factory
Shree Nakoda Ginning And Pressing TL CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended
Factory
Shree Vijayashree Food Processing CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Industries
Shree Vijayashree Food Processing LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Industries
Shri Venkateshwara Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 74.8 Reaffirmed
Shri Venkateshwara Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sigma Chemtrade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 8.5 Suspended
Sri Krishna Timber Mart & Saw Mill CC CRISIL B 12.5 Reaffirmed
Superhouse Education Foundation CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Superhouse Education Foundation LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 225 Reaffirmed
Superhouse Education Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 60.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
T. Kanagaraj CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 150 Continues to
be on Rating
Watch with
Developing
Implications
*Credit exposure of Rs.10 million as sub-limit for cash credit limit
Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed
Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 877 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tropilite Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed
Tropilite Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tropilite Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed
Tropilite Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 40 Assigned
Vel Murugan Timber Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL D 135 Suspended
Vel Murugan Timber Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 41 Suspended
Loan Fac
Vel Murugan Timber Industries Secured Overdraft CRISIL D 24 Suspended
Fac
Vishakha Irrigation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed
Vishakha Irrigation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vishakha Irrigation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 72.5 Reaffirmed
Vizag Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 75 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Worth Peripherals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed
Worth Peripherals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Worth Peripherals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 140 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)