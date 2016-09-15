Sep 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 14, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aggarwwal Exports Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 7 Reaffirmed
Forward
Aggarwwal Exports Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 26 Reaffirmed
Credit
Blue Water Foods and Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 660 Reaffirmed
Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5.5 Reaffirmed
Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed
Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed
Classic Engicon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Notice of
Withdrawal
DSP Merrill Lynch Capital Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 0.5 Reaffirmed
DSP Merrill Lynch Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 550 Reaffirmed
Duars Union Tea Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.5 Assigned
Fine Jewellery Manufacturing Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 7 Reaffirmed
Forward
I-MAC India Coach Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Jai Hanuman Rice Industries Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned
Lakhani Shoes and Apparels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Lakhani Shoes and Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 179.5 Reaffirmed
Laxmi Transmissions BG CRISIL A4+ 210 Assigned
Laxmi Transmissions Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned
Leotronic Scales Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
M/s. Sri Sai Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Manakamna Flour Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Navabharat Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reassigned
P.A.S. Petro Product Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed
Pandian Textile Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 70 Reassigned
PG Electroplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed
Pragati Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed
Pranav Construction Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded
fromCRISIL A4
Pranav Construction Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 162.2 Downgraded
fromCRISIL A4
Rati Engineering BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
S.R.Chaddha Industries Ltd. BG CRISIL A3 1250 Upgraded
fromCRISIL A4+
Sandha Heemghar Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.2 Assigned
Sanzyme Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 124.9 Assigned
Sharman Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 13 Reaffirmed
Sharman Udyog Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 31 Reaffirmed
Super Engineers BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed
Swede Sanitary Wares BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed
Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed
U.P Asbestos Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 25.8 Reaffirmed
Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
UPL Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 6500 Reaffirmed
Vensa Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A3 360 Reaffirmed
Vijaynath Roof And Wall Cladding BG CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed
Systems Pvt Ltd
Vijaynath Roof And Wall Cladding LOC CRISIL A4 52.5 Reaffirmed
Systems Pvt Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhay Ispat (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1215 Reaffirmed
Abhay Ispat (India) Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
Aggarwwal Exports CC CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Aggarwwal Exports Export Packing CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed
Credit
Aggarwwal Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Aggarwwal Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 52 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Airotek Suspension Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Airotek Suspension Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50.4 Suspended
Loan Fac
Airotek Suspension Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 117.1 Suspended
Alps Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 35 Suspended
Alps Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 260 Suspended
Bholasons Jewellers (Gold Souk) CC* CRISIL BBB- 800 Downgraded
fromCRISIL BBB
* fully interchangeable PCFC/EPC/LC upto Rs.800 million and BG upto Rs.700 million.
Blackstone Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 89.9 Downgraded
fromCRISIL BB-
Blue Water Foods and Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 560 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Blue Water Foods and Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed
Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 25.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Cibi Exports CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Cibi Exports Export Packing CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed
Credit
Cibi Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 27.5 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Cibi Exports TL CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned
Classic Engicon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 40 Notice of
Loan Fac Withdrawal
Classic Engicon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Notice of
Withdrawal
Dhruvtara Agro And Allied Industries TL CRISIL B- 40 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Dhruvtara Agro And Allied Industries CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Dhruvtara Agro And Allied Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Assigned
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Duars Union Tea Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed
Duars Union Tea Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ekta Dairy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 125 Upgraded
fromCRISIL BB-
Epari Sadashiv Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 290 Reaffirmed
Epari Sadashiv Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Excel Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 275.5 Reaffirmed
Excel Overseas Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 599 Reaffirmed
Credit
Excel Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 205.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Fine Jewellery Manufacturing Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 183 Upgraded
Credit from CRISIL BB
Fine Jewellery Manufacturing Ltd Gold Loan CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded
from CRISIL BB
Fine Jewellery Manufacturing Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 287 Upgraded
Credit from CRISIL BB
Fine Jewellery Manufacturing Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 63 Upgraded
Credit from CRISIL BB
I-MAC India Coach Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
I-MAC India Coach Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Integral Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Integral Education Society TL CRISIL BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed
Jai Hanuman Rice Industries Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Jai Hanuman Rice Industries TL CRISIL BB- 9.3 Assigned
Jai Hanuman Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8.7 Assigned
Loan Fac
Jai Hanuman Rice Industries CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned
Kalamboli Structurals And Roofings Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 142.4 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Kalamboli Structurals And Roofings Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 22.6 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
KMS Coach Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
Lakhani Armaan Shoes Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed
Disc Fac
Lakhani Armaan Shoes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed
Lakhani Armaan Shoes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 85 Reaffirmed
Lakhani Armaan Shoes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 45.1 Reaffirmed
Lakhani Footwear Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed
Disc Fac
Lakhani Footwear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 593.1 Reaffirmed
Lakhani Footwear Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL D 270 Reaffirmed
*Includes sublimit of Rs.20 million for bank guarantee
Lakhani Footwear Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 49.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Lakhani Footwear Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 118.6 Reaffirmed
Lakhani Rubber Works BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
Lakhani Rubber Works Bill Purchase - CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed
Disc Fac
Lakhani Rubber Works CC CRISIL D 85 Reaffirmed
Lakhani Rubber Works LOC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed
Lakhani Rubber Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 52.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Lakhani Rubber Works TL CRISIL D 13.7 Reaffirmed
Lakhani Shoes and Apparels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 250 Reaffirmed
Laxmi Transmissions Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Fac
Laxmi Transmissions Proposed BG CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned
Leeford Healthcare Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed
Leotronic Scales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
M/s. Sri Sai Construction Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed
Fac
Malles Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 71 Reaffirmed
Malles Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Malles Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Manakamna Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Downgraded
fromCRISIL BB+
Mascot FootCare BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
Mascot FootCare Bill Purchase - CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed
Disc Fac
Mascot FootCare CC CRISIL D 85 Reaffirmed
Mascot FootCare LOC CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed
Mascot FootCare Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 83.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Metrostar Print Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 12.6 Downgraded
fromCRISIL B
Metrostar Print Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 87.4 Downgraded
fromCRISIL B
Navabharat Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed
Navabharat Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed
Overdraft Fac
Navabharat Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 290 Reaffirmed
P.A.S. Petro Product CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed
Pandian Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 210 Reaffirmed
Parth Parenteral Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Suspended
PG Electroplast Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
PG Electroplast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 98 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
PG Electroplast Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 215 Reaffirmed
Pragati Construction CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Prakruti Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed
Prakruti Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 22.9 Reaffirmed
Pranav Construction Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 191.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Pranav Construction Systems Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 66.3 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL B-
Pranav Construction Systems Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 60.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Pranav Construction Systems Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 214.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Rabia Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 78.9 Downgraded
fromCRISIL BB-
Rati Engineering CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed
Rati Engineering Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Reliable Cashew Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed
S.R.Chaddha Industries Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 650 Upgraded
fromCRISIL BB+
S.R.Chaddha Industries Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded
Loan Fac fromCRISIL BB+
Sandha Heemghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 112.7 Reaffirmed
Sandha Heemghar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2.1 Reaffirmed
Sandha Heemghar Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Sanzyme Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 161 Assigned
Sanzyme Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 172.6 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sanzyme Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 211.5 Assigned
Savvy Industries CC CRISIL B 26 Reaffirmed
Savvy Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 25.8 Reaffirmed
Savvy Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 43.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shanthala Spherocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed
Shanthala Spherocast Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 42.7 Reaffirmed
Shanthala Spherocast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 44 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sharman Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed
Sharman Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 11.6 Reaffirmed
Sharman Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 28.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sharman Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 107 Reaffirmed
Shree Hanuman Jee Modern Rice Mill Pvt. CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended
Ltd.
Shree Hanuman Jee Modern Rice Mill Pvt. TL CRISIL B 40 Suspended
Ltd.
Shree Somnath Cotex CC CRISIL BB- 165 Reaffirmed
Shree Somnath Cotex TL CRISIL BB- 11.5 Reaffirmed
Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed
Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Super Engineers CC CRISIL BB 37.5 Reaffirmed
Super Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 17.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Swede Sanitary Wares CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
Swede Sanitary Wares Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 38 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Swede Sanitary Wares TL CRISIL B 49 Reaffirmed
Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed
Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 270 Assigned
Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed
Programme
Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 10000 Assigned
Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 118470 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 1 Reaffirmed
Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 3 Reaffirmed
Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 5000 Assigned
Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd Subordinated CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Debt issue
U.P Asbestos Ltd. Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed
U.P Asbestos Ltd. CC CRISIL B- 250 Reaffirmed
U.P Asbestos Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 244.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
U.P Asbestos Ltd. TL CRISIL B- 60 Assigned
UPL Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 11500 Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable between Cash Credit, Working Capital Demand Loan, FCNRB, packing credit
in INR, packing credit in foreign currency, export bill discounting in INR and foreign currency,
Buyers credit for imports and domestic purchases and Domestic sales bill discounting.
UPL Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 7000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vel Murugan Timber Traders Foreign LOC CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Vel Murugan Timber Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 76 Suspended
Loan Fac
Vel Murugan Timber Traders Secured Overdraft CRISIL D 24 Suspended
Fac
Vensa Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed
Vijaynath Roof And Wall Cladding CC CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed
Systems Pvt Ltd
Vijaynath Roof And Wall Cladding Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 128 Reaffirmed
Systems Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Vijaynath Roof And Wall Cladding TL CRISIL B- 27 Reaffirmed
Systems Pvt Ltd
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)