Sep 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 14, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aggarwwal Exports Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 7 Reaffirmed Forward Aggarwwal Exports Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 26 Reaffirmed Credit Blue Water Foods and Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 660 Reaffirmed Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5.5 Reaffirmed Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Classic Engicon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Notice of Withdrawal DSP Merrill Lynch Capital Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 0.5 Reaffirmed DSP Merrill Lynch Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 550 Reaffirmed Duars Union Tea Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.5 Assigned Fine Jewellery Manufacturing Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 7 Reaffirmed Forward I-MAC India Coach Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Jai Hanuman Rice Industries Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Lakhani Shoes and Apparels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Lakhani Shoes and Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 179.5 Reaffirmed Laxmi Transmissions BG CRISIL A4+ 210 Assigned Laxmi Transmissions Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Leotronic Scales Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed M/s. Sri Sai Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Manakamna Flour Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Navabharat Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reassigned P.A.S. Petro Product Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Pandian Textile Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 70 Reassigned PG Electroplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Pragati Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Pranav Construction Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded fromCRISIL A4 Pranav Construction Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 162.2 Downgraded fromCRISIL A4 Rati Engineering BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed S.R.Chaddha Industries Ltd. BG CRISIL A3 1250 Upgraded fromCRISIL A4+ Sandha Heemghar Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.2 Assigned Sanzyme Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 124.9 Assigned Sharman Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 13 Reaffirmed Sharman Udyog Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Credit Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 31 Reaffirmed Super Engineers BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed Swede Sanitary Wares BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed U.P Asbestos Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 25.8 Reaffirmed Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed UPL Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 6500 Reaffirmed Vensa Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A3 360 Reaffirmed Vijaynath Roof And Wall Cladding BG CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Systems Pvt Ltd Vijaynath Roof And Wall Cladding LOC CRISIL A4 52.5 Reaffirmed Systems Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhay Ispat (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1215 Reaffirmed Abhay Ispat (India) Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Aggarwwal Exports CC CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Aggarwwal Exports Export Packing CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Credit Aggarwwal Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Purchase Aggarwwal Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 52 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Airotek Suspension Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Airotek Suspension Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50.4 Suspended Loan Fac Airotek Suspension Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 117.1 Suspended Alps Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 35 Suspended Alps Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 260 Suspended Bholasons Jewellers (Gold Souk) CC* CRISIL BBB- 800 Downgraded fromCRISIL BBB * fully interchangeable PCFC/EPC/LC upto Rs.800 million and BG upto Rs.700 million. Blackstone Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 89.9 Downgraded fromCRISIL BB- Blue Water Foods and Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 560 Reaffirmed Purchase Blue Water Foods and Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 25.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cibi Exports CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Cibi Exports Export Packing CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Credit Cibi Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Purchase Cibi Exports TL CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned Classic Engicon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 40 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal Classic Engicon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Notice of Withdrawal Dhruvtara Agro And Allied Industries TL CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd Dhruvtara Agro And Allied Industries CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Dhruvtara Agro And Allied Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Duars Union Tea Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Duars Union Tea Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ekta Dairy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 125 Upgraded fromCRISIL BB- Epari Sadashiv Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 290 Reaffirmed Epari Sadashiv Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Excel Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 275.5 Reaffirmed Excel Overseas Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 599 Reaffirmed Credit Excel Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 205.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Fine Jewellery Manufacturing Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 183 Upgraded Credit from CRISIL BB Fine Jewellery Manufacturing Ltd Gold Loan CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Fine Jewellery Manufacturing Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 287 Upgraded Credit from CRISIL BB Fine Jewellery Manufacturing Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 63 Upgraded Credit from CRISIL BB I-MAC India Coach Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed I-MAC India Coach Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Integral Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Integral Education Society TL CRISIL BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed Jai Hanuman Rice Industries Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Jai Hanuman Rice Industries TL CRISIL BB- 9.3 Assigned Jai Hanuman Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8.7 Assigned Loan Fac Jai Hanuman Rice Industries CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Kalamboli Structurals And Roofings Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 142.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Kalamboli Structurals And Roofings Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 22.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac KMS Coach Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Lakhani Armaan Shoes Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Disc Fac Lakhani Armaan Shoes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed Lakhani Armaan Shoes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 85 Reaffirmed Lakhani Armaan Shoes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 45.1 Reaffirmed Lakhani Footwear Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Disc Fac Lakhani Footwear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 593.1 Reaffirmed Lakhani Footwear Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL D 270 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs.20 million for bank guarantee Lakhani Footwear Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 49.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lakhani Footwear Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 118.6 Reaffirmed Lakhani Rubber Works BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Lakhani Rubber Works Bill Purchase - CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Disc Fac Lakhani Rubber Works CC CRISIL D 85 Reaffirmed Lakhani Rubber Works LOC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Lakhani Rubber Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 52.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lakhani Rubber Works TL CRISIL D 13.7 Reaffirmed Lakhani Shoes and Apparels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 250 Reaffirmed Laxmi Transmissions Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Fac Laxmi Transmissions Proposed BG CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Leeford Healthcare Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed Leotronic Scales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed M/s. Sri Sai Construction Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Fac Malles Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 71 Reaffirmed Malles Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Malles Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Manakamna Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Downgraded fromCRISIL BB+ Mascot FootCare BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Mascot FootCare Bill Purchase - CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Disc Fac Mascot FootCare CC CRISIL D 85 Reaffirmed Mascot FootCare LOC CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed Mascot FootCare Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 83.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Metrostar Print Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 12.6 Downgraded fromCRISIL B Metrostar Print Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 87.4 Downgraded fromCRISIL B Navabharat Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Navabharat Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Navabharat Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 290 Reaffirmed P.A.S. Petro Product CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Pandian Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 210 Reaffirmed Parth Parenteral Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Suspended PG Electroplast Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed PG Electroplast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 98 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PG Electroplast Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 215 Reaffirmed Pragati Construction CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Prakruti Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Prakruti Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 22.9 Reaffirmed Pranav Construction Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 191.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Pranav Construction Systems Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 66.3 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B- Pranav Construction Systems Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 60.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Pranav Construction Systems Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 214.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Rabia Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 78.9 Downgraded fromCRISIL BB- Rati Engineering CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Rati Engineering Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Reliable Cashew Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed S.R.Chaddha Industries Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 650 Upgraded fromCRISIL BB+ S.R.Chaddha Industries Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded Loan Fac fromCRISIL BB+ Sandha Heemghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 112.7 Reaffirmed Sandha Heemghar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2.1 Reaffirmed Sandha Heemghar Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Sanzyme Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 161 Assigned Sanzyme Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 172.6 Assigned Loan Fac Sanzyme Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 211.5 Assigned Savvy Industries CC CRISIL B 26 Reaffirmed Savvy Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 25.8 Reaffirmed Savvy Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 43.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shanthala Spherocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Shanthala Spherocast Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 42.7 Reaffirmed Shanthala Spherocast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 44 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sharman Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Sharman Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 11.6 Reaffirmed Sharman Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 28.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sharman Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 107 Reaffirmed Shree Hanuman Jee Modern Rice Mill Pvt. CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Ltd. Shree Hanuman Jee Modern Rice Mill Pvt. TL CRISIL B 40 Suspended Ltd. Shree Somnath Cotex CC CRISIL BB- 165 Reaffirmed Shree Somnath Cotex TL CRISIL BB- 11.5 Reaffirmed Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Super Engineers CC CRISIL BB 37.5 Reaffirmed Super Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 17.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Swede Sanitary Wares CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Swede Sanitary Wares Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 38 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Swede Sanitary Wares TL CRISIL B 49 Reaffirmed Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 270 Assigned Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Programme Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 10000 Assigned Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 118470 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 1 Reaffirmed Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 3 Reaffirmed Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 5000 Assigned Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd Subordinated CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Debt issue U.P Asbestos Ltd. Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed U.P Asbestos Ltd. CC CRISIL B- 250 Reaffirmed U.P Asbestos Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 244.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac U.P Asbestos Ltd. TL CRISIL B- 60 Assigned UPL Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 11500 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable between Cash Credit, Working Capital Demand Loan, FCNRB, packing credit in INR, packing credit in foreign currency, export bill discounting in INR and foreign currency, Buyers credit for imports and domestic purchases and Domestic sales bill discounting. UPL Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 7000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vel Murugan Timber Traders Foreign LOC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Vel Murugan Timber Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 76 Suspended Loan Fac Vel Murugan Timber Traders Secured Overdraft CRISIL D 24 Suspended Fac Vensa Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Vijaynath Roof And Wall Cladding CC CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Systems Pvt Ltd Vijaynath Roof And Wall Cladding Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 128 Reaffirmed Systems Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Vijaynath Roof And Wall Cladding TL CRISIL B- 27 Reaffirmed Systems Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 