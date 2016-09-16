Sep 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 15, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S.K.Brothers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Abhay Nutrition Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 ACB India Ltd BG CRISIL A1 3280 Reaffirmed ACB India Ltd BG** CRISIL A1 710 Reaffirmed ** Sublimit of Rs.200 million for letter of credit ACB India Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed Discounting Anandsons Overseas Trading Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 49 Suspended -Discounting Fac Anandsons Overseas Trading Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Anandsons Overseas Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended Loan Fac Anmol Fluid Control Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Anmol Fluid Control Products Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Anupam Construction Co BG CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Apoorva IT Solutions BG CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Apoorva IT Solutions LOC CRISIL A4 35 Suspended Astral Poly Technik Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 250 Million Astral Poly Technik Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 15 Reaffirmed Astral Poly Technik Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Athena Tradewinds Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 160 Reaffirmed Auto Shell Casts Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 6.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Auto Shell Perfect Moulder Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed C. S. Infraconstruction Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1250 Reaffirmed Compact Lamps Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 300 Assigned Effective Teleservices Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed G. K. International LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Suspended Gopi Chand Krishan Kumar Bhatia LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended GSS Infotech Ltd BG CRISIL A4 32.5 Reaffirmed Harvin Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Highrise Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed HLS Asia Ltd BG CRISIL A1 740 Reaffirmed HLS Asia Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed HLS Asia Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed Industrial Engineering Corporation BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1+ 110 Reaffirmed # Letter of credit is interchangeable with bank guarantee J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A1+ 90 Assigned @Letter of credit is interchangeable with bank guarantee, cash credit, export packing credit, foreign bill purchase and working capital demand loan facilities Jasmine Towels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 120 Suspended Purchase Jasmine Towels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Jasmine Towels Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 85 Suspended Juneja Construction Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 48 Reaffirmed Libra Techcon Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Maloo Industries LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Meera Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 removed from Watch with Negative Implications Narmada Bio Chem Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Paragon Metal Industries - Moradabad Foreign CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Discounting Bill Purchase Paragon Metal Industries - Moradabad Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned Resinova Chemie Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed S. A. Infra BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Shanti Shirting Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17.4 Suspended Silmohan Gems Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 37 Suspended Credit Silmohan Gems Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 59.5 Suspended Purchase Silmohan Gems Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 3.5 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Sree Iswarya Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ St. George Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Unique Star Alliance Tools Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 35 Suspended Manufacturing Pvt Ltd *Includes sublimit of foreign bill purchase/foreign bill discounting of Rs.35.0 million, overdraft of Rs.10.0 million and bank guarantee of Rs.3.0 million V. Shanmugam BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned V. Shanmugam Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S.K.Brothers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 400 Suspended Loan Fac Abhay Nutrition Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 850 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Abhay Nutrition Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Abhay Nutrition Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 224.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Abhay Nutrition Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 105.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- ACB India Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed ACB India Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed ACB India Ltd BG# CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed # Sublimit of Rs.500 million for working capital demand loan/cash credit ACB India Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1070 Reaffirmed ACB India Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A+ 3137.5 Reaffirmed ACB India Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A+ 2274.2 Reaffirmed ACB India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 1583.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ACB India Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 6597.6 Reaffirmed ACB India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 650 Reaffirmed Anmol Fluid Control Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Anupam Construction Co Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Apoorva IT Solutions CC CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Astral Poly Technik Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 1550 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with Buyers Credit Astral Poly Technik Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Buyers Credit, Bank Guarantee, Letter of Credit Astral Poly Technik Ltd External CRISIL AA- 451 Assigned Commercial Borrowings Astral Poly Technik Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1384 Reaffirmed Athena Tradewinds Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Auto Shell Casts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 92 Reaffirmed Auto Shell Casts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 26.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Auto Shell Casts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Auto Shell Perfect Moulder Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Auto Shell Perfect Moulder Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 18 Reaffirmed Auto Shell Perfect Moulder Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed C. S. Infraconstruction Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned C. S. Infraconstruction Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned Cheran Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 220 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ removed from Watch with Negative Implications Compact Lamps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1790 Reaffirmed Compact Lamps Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 190 Assigned Con-Tech Projects And Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Con-Tech Projects And Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Suspended Loan Fac D. M. Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 82.5 Suspended D. M. Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 16.5 Suspended Debpara Tea Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended Debpara Tea Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Loan Fac Eagle Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL D 78 Suspended Fac Effective Teleservices Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 434.4 Reaffirmed Ess Gee Real Estate Developers Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BBB- 200 Downgraded Overdraft Fac from CRISIL BBB Ess Gee Real Estate Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 150 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Essar Steel Suppliers CC* CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Essar Steel Suppliers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac G. K. International CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Gem Aromatics Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 40.4 Suspended Gem Aromatics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Suspended Gem Aromatics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9.6 Suspended Gopi Chand Krishan Kumar Bhatia CC CRISIL BB- 49 Suspended GSS Infotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 494 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GSS Infotech Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 73.5 Reaffirmed Harvin Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B Harvin Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 45 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Highrise Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Highrise Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Highrise Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned Credit Highrise Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned HLS Asia Ltd CC CRISIL A 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Industrial Engineering Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 1200 Reaffirmed *Cash credit is interchangeable with export packing credit, foreign bills purchase, and working capital demand loan facilities J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 850 Assigned Loan Fac Jasmine Towels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 104.2 Suspended Jasmine Towels Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 115.8 Suspended Limits JS Auto Cast Foundry India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 121.5 Suspended JS Auto Cast Foundry India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 40 Suspended Discounting JS Auto Cast Foundry India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 88.5 Suspended Juneja Construction Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Juneja Construction Pvt. Ltd. Proposed BG CRISIL BB- 2 Assigned Kinglet IFMR Capital 2016 Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A- (SO) 599.8 Provisional Kinglet IFMR Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs CRISIL A- (SO) 25.8 Provisional Libra Techcon Ltd CC CRISIL B- 0.1 Reaffirmed Libra Techcon Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 0.9 Assigned Loan Fac Mahestala Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Suspended Maloo Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Maloo Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Meera Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 125 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ removed from Watch with Negative Implications Meera Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ removed from Watch with Negative Implications Narendra Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Narendra Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 55 Suspended Narmada Bio Chem Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 420 Reaffirmed Narmada Bio Chem Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned Credit Nirala Infracity (Ajmer) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 175 Reaffirmed R. K. Natural Fibre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 68 Suspended Resinova Chemie Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 170 Upgraded from CRISIL A S. A. Infra CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Satvam Nutrifoods Ltd CC CRISIL B 52.5 Reaffirmed Satvam Nutrifoods Ltd TL CRISIL B 52.5 Reaffirmed Shanti Shirting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 345.9 Suspended Shree Bharka Synthetics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Suspended Shree Bharka Synthetics Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Credit Shree Jee Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed Shree Jee Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 12 Reaffirmed Sree Iswarya Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sree Iswarya Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 610 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sree Siddarameshwara Agro Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 37.5 Reaffirmed Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 16.3 Reaffirmed St. George Foods CC CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed St. George Foods Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 18 Reaffirmed Purchase St. George Foods TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Techindia Infoway Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 90 Suspended Unique Star Alliance Tools Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3 Suspended Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Unique Star Alliance Tools TL CRISIL B 20 Suspended Manufacturing Pvt Ltd V. Shanmugam CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ V3 Knitting Co. CC CRISIL B 12.5 Suspended V3 Knitting Co. Rupee TL CRISIL B 57.5 Suspended Vineet Automobiles Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Vineet Automobiles Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e -DFS) YG Realty Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB (SO)500 Reaffirmed YG Realty Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB (SO)340 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)