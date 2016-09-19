Sep 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 16, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarti Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Adwaith Textiles Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7 Assigned
Alfa PEB Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Alfa PEB Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended
Alfa PEB Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended
Amjey Chem Trade Pvt Ltd Letter Of CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Guarantee
Amjey Chem Trade Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended
Arush Industries LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
Aryan Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 759 Reaffirmed
Asbesco India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 597.5 Reaffirmed
Asbesco India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed
Bevcon Wayors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 550 Suspended
Bevcon Wayors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Suspended
Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 290 Assigned
Celebrity Fashions Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 87.9 Assigned
D.S.R. Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended
Deltron Electricals BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Deltron Electricals LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 5000 Withdrawal
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis.
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal- CRISIL PP- MLD 12000 Reaffirmed
Protected Market- A1+r
Linked Debentures
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue * CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis.
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue * CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis.
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue * CRISIL A1+ 5000 Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis.
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawal
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 5000 Withdrawal
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Principal- CRISIL PP- MLD 2000 Reaffirmed
Protected Market- A1+r
Linked Debentures
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis.
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 63500 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis.
Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd ST Principal- CRISIL PP- MLD 5000 Reaffirmed
Protected Market- A1+r
Linked Debentures
Elkay Telelinks Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 110 Assigned
Elkay Telelinks Ltd BG CRISIL A3 120 Assigned
Frick India Ltd BG CRISIL A1 350 Reaffirmed
Frick India Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1 7.5 Assigned
Discounting
Frick India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed
Frick India Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A1 2.5 Assigned
Discounting Fac
Frick India Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1 250 Assigned
Geecy Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 210 Suspended
Ghankun Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Ghankun Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
Globe Cotyarn Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 270 Assigned
Globe Cotyarn Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Assigned
Globe Cotyarn Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A3 90 Assigned
Discounting Bill
Purchase
Globe Cotyarn Pvt Ltd Foreign Demand CRISIL A3 160 Assigned
Bill Purchase
GNA Gears Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
GNA Gears Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Jindal Poly Films Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1 3000 Reaffirmed
**Comprises bank guarantees, which are interchangeable
Jindal Poly Films Ltd CP CRISIL A1 600 Reaffirmed
KLK International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 38 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 29850 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 150 Assigned
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed
Leo Designs and Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned
Macedon Vinimay Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Maco Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Mahrishi Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended
Manjushri Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed
Maruti Ferrous Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 5 Reassigned
Loan Fac
Mercury Fittings Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Mittal Technopack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Suspended
Mittal Technopack Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Suspended
NJK Enterprises BG CRISIL A3 5 Suspended
NJK Enterprises Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 150 Suspended
NJK Enterprises LOC CRISIL A3 15 Suspended
NJK Enterprises Pre Shipment CRISIL A3 150 Suspended
Packing Credit
NJK Enterprises Proposed Bill CRISIL A3 10 Suspended
Discounting Fac
Omkar Engineers and Contractors BG CRISIL A4+ 175 Reaffirmed
Orient Bell Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 800 Reaffirmed
Oriilon India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8.5 Suspended
Parameswara Timber Hub Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
Paras Industries Post Shipment CRISIL D 37 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL A4
Paras Industries Pre Shipment CRISIL D 75 Downgraded
Packing Credit from CRISIL A4
Pathania Education Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 27.5 Assigned
Premier Solar Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150 Suspended
Premier Solar Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Suspended
Premier Solar Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 165 Suspended
Loan Fac
R M Dasa Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Raghunath Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Raghunath Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit^ CRISIL A4 85 Reaffirmed
^Includes Sub-Limit of Foreign Bill Discounting of Rs.35 million
Raghunath Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rockdude Impex Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned
S. M. Kannappa Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 100 Suspended
S.G. International LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 77.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
S.V.S. Mookambika Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 110 Suspended
Sat Inder Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Suspended
Sat Inder Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Simran International Export (India) Pvt Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Ltd Foreign Currency
Special Blasts Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 500 Reaffirmed
Special Blasts Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 1100 Reaffirmed
Taj Leather Works Packing Credit CRISIL A4 18 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Taj Leather Works Post Shipment CRISIL A4 22 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL D
Tuffcell Board Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.9 Suspended
Tuffcell Board Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC$ CRISIL A4 8.1 Suspended
$ Buyers Credit is sub-limit of Letter Of Credit to the extent of Rs.20 million
Turki Cold Storage and General Mills Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 1.2 Assigned
Vandana Packaging Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.3 Suspended
Western Metal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarti Construction Company CC CRISIL BB 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Adwaith Textiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 213 Assigned
Adwaith Textiles Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 160 Assigned
Alfa PEB Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended
Alfa PEB Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended
Alfa PEB Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 22.5 Suspended
Alfa PEB Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 17.5 Suspended
Alfa PEB Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 82.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Alfa PEB Ltd SME Credit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Suspended
Amjey Chem Trade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
Arush Industries CC CRISIL BBB 160 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Aryan Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed
Aryan Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 91 Assigned
Loan Fac
Asbesco India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
Asbesco India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 365 Reaffirmed
*Includes sub-limit for packing credit of Rs 95 million and for bill discounting of Rs 120
million
Asbesco India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 12.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Best Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 280 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Best Milk Products Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 20 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
BB+
Bevcon Wayors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Suspended
Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A+ 400 Assigned
Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 371.8 Assigned
Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 428.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 910 Assigned
BLDE Association CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended
BLDE Association Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 336 Suspended
Loan Fac
BLDE Association TL CRISIL B+ 144 Suspended
Celebrity Fashions Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 182.1 Assigned
Celebrity Fashions Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B- 320 Assigned
Credit
Celebrity Fashions Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B- 160 Assigned
Discounting
Chitra Utsav Video Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL B- 162 Suspended
Discounting Loan
Chungath Gold Plaza CC CRISIL BB 120 Assigned
D.S.R. Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended
D.S.R. Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 330 Suspended
Dakshin Foundry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Dakshin Foundry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 140 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Deltron Electricals CC CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11800 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 13300 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 9300 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP- MLD 11900 Reaffirmed
Protected Equity- AA-r
Linked Debentures
ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP- MLD 350 Reaffirmed
Protected AA-r
Commoptionally
convertible debentureity-
Linked Debentures
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 3250 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL AA- 1520 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis.
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed
Issue
Elkay Telelinks Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 135 Assigned
Frick India Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 190 Reaffirmed
Fujikawa Power CC CRISIL BBB 210 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Future Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 127.5 Reaffirmed
Future Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 38 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Future Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9.5 Reaffirmed
Gastro And Kidney Care Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 810.6 Reaffirmed
Geecy Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Suspended
Geecy Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
Geon International CC CRISIL BBB 95 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Ghankun Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed
Ghankun Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ghankun Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1110.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ghankun Steels Pvt Ltd NCDs Issue CRISIL BBB- 320 Assigned
Ghankun Steels Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed
Ghankun Steels Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed
Giriraj Trading Co TL CRISIL B 15.5 Assigned
Giriraj Trading Co CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned
Giriraj Trading Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 54.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Globe Cotyarn Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned
GNA Gears Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 700 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
GNA Gears Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 545 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Gokaraju Rangaraju Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 90 Suspended
Gokaraju Rangaraju Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
Gudimetla Sundara Rami Reddy & Co CC CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed
Iris Knitwear CC CRISIL BB- 85 Assigned
Iris Knitwear TL CRISIL BB- 12.3 Assigned
J.K. Industries CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned
Jahangir Biri Factory Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 82.5 Reaffirmed
Jahangir Biri Factory Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 52.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jindal Poly Films Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed
*Includes working capital demand loan and packing credit, which are interchangeable
Jindal Poly Films Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 1200 Reaffirmed
Jindal Poly Films Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 2280 Reaffirmed
Jindal Poly Films Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2500 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA 2 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 2 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Karikkineth Silks CC CRISIL BB- 160 Suspended
Karikkineth Silks Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended
Credit
Karikkineth Silks TL CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended
Kishanpuria Guwar Gum Industries CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Kishanpuria Guwar Gum Industries Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 50 Assigned
KLK International Foreign Bill CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed
Discounting
KLK International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AAA 38500 Reaffirmed
loan
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 6110 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 25390 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 14000 Assigned
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 131942 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 7900 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty-Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 3290 Reaffirmed
Debentures AAAr
Lakshmi Venkata Ramana Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 59 Suspended
Lakshmi Venkata Ramana Rice Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 16 Suspended
Leo Designs and Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Leo Designs and Packaging Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 2 Assigned
Leo Designs and Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Logistic Linkage India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed
Macedon Vinimay Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 88.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Macedon Vinimay Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Maco Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Maco Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Discounting
Mahak Synthetics Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 220 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Mahak Synthetics Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 127.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Mahrishi Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Suspended
Mahrishi Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended
Loan Fac
Manjushri Construction Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Maruti Ferrous Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 320 Reaffirmed
Maruti Ferrous Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed
Mercury Fittings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 26 Reaffirmed
Mercury Fittings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mercury Fittings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed
Mewar Polytex Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Mewar Polytex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 3.9 Withdrawal
Loan Fac
Mewar Polytex Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 13.6 Reaffirmed
Mittal Technopack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Suspended
Mittal Technopack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 17.3 Suspended
Loan Fac
Mittal Technopack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 49.8 Suspended
Nirban Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 13.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Nirban Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 111.8 Assigned
NJK Enterprises TL CRISIL BBB- 5.5 Suspended
Okaya Power Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Okaya Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 450 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Okaya Power Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL BBB 150 Downgraded
loan from CRISIL
BBB+
Omkar Engineers and Contractors CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Omkar Engineers and Contractors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Orient Bell Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL BBB+ 1070 Reaffirmed
loan
Orient Bell Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 185.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Orient Bell Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 305.7 Reaffirmed
Oriilon India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Suspended
Oriilon India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 210 Suspended
Parameswara Timber Hub Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended
Parameswara Timber Hub Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Parameswara Timber Hub Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 8 Suspended
Pathania Education Society LT Loan CRISIL B+ 73.3 Assigned
Premier Solar Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 63.5 Suspended
Premier Solar Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
R M Dasa Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Rockdude Impex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 79 Assigned
Rockdude Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned
S. M. Kannappa Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Suspended
S.G. International CC CRISIL BBB 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
S.V.S. Mookambika Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended
S.V.S. Mookambika Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended
S.V.S. Mookambika Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 32 Suspended
Loan Fac
S.V.S. Mookambika Constructions Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 18 Suspended
Credit
Sapat International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 145 Assigned
Sapat International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sat Inder Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
Sat Inder Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended
Sat Inder Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended
Loan Fac
SGBL(India)Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shetrunjay Dyeing and Weaving Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed
Shetrunjay Dyeing and Weaving Mills Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 490 Reaffirmed
Shree Laxminarayan Agro Cold Storage Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 110 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shree Laxminarayan Agro Cold Storage TL CRISIL B 70 Suspended
Siddhi (Guj) Hospitality Llp TL CRISIL BB- 500 Suspended
Simran International Export (India) Pvt Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Ltd
Simran International Export (India) Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Ltd
Simran International Export (India) Pvt Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 170 Assigned
Ltd Discounting
Simran International Export (India) Pvt Foreign LOC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Ltd
Special Blasts Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 700 Reaffirmed
Special Blasts Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 88 Reaffirmed
Special Blasts Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 12 Assigned
Loan Fac
Srivari Cotton Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 50 Suspended
Srivari Cotton Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Suspended
Loan Fac
Taj Leather Works CC CRISIL B- 3.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Taj Leather Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 39.7 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
Tuffcell Board Pvt Ltd CC@# CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended
(@ Export Packing Credit / Packing Credit in Foreign Currency is sub-limit of Cash Credit to the
extent of Rs. 2.5 million # Foreign Bills purchased/ Foreign Bills Discounting/Post Shipment
Credit in Foreign Currency is sub-limit of Cash Credit to the extent of Rs. 2.5 million
Tuffcell Board Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 21 Suspended
Turki Cold Storage and General Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Turki Cold Storage and General Mills CC CRISIL B 17 Assigned
Turki Cold Storage and General Mills LT Loan CRISIL B 46 Assigned
VA Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 5 Suspended
VA Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 92.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
VA Hotels Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 55 Suspended
Vandana Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 26 Suspended
Vandana Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 26.7 Suspended
Loan Fac
Vandana Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30 Suspended
Western Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 288.3 Reaffirmed
Western Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 81.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)