Sep 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 16, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Adwaith Textiles Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7 Assigned Alfa PEB Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Alfa PEB Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Alfa PEB Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Amjey Chem Trade Pvt Ltd Letter Of CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Guarantee Amjey Chem Trade Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended Arush Industries LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Aryan Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 759 Reaffirmed Asbesco India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 597.5 Reaffirmed Asbesco India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Bevcon Wayors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 550 Suspended Bevcon Wayors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Suspended Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 290 Assigned Celebrity Fashions Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 87.9 Assigned D.S.R. Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Deltron Electricals BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Deltron Electricals LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 5000 Withdrawal ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal- CRISIL PP- MLD 12000 Reaffirmed Protected Market- A1+r Linked Debentures Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue * CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue * CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue * CRISIL A1+ 5000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawal Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 5000 Withdrawal Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Principal- CRISIL PP- MLD 2000 Reaffirmed Protected Market- A1+r Linked Debentures Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 63500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd ST Principal- CRISIL PP- MLD 5000 Reaffirmed Protected Market- A1+r Linked Debentures Elkay Telelinks Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 110 Assigned Elkay Telelinks Ltd BG CRISIL A3 120 Assigned Frick India Ltd BG CRISIL A1 350 Reaffirmed Frick India Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1 7.5 Assigned Discounting Frick India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed Frick India Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A1 2.5 Assigned Discounting Fac Frick India Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1 250 Assigned Geecy Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 210 Suspended Ghankun Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Ghankun Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Globe Cotyarn Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 270 Assigned Globe Cotyarn Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Globe Cotyarn Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A3 90 Assigned Discounting Bill Purchase Globe Cotyarn Pvt Ltd Foreign Demand CRISIL A3 160 Assigned Bill Purchase GNA Gears Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 GNA Gears Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Jindal Poly Films Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1 3000 Reaffirmed **Comprises bank guarantees, which are interchangeable Jindal Poly Films Ltd CP CRISIL A1 600 Reaffirmed KLK International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 38 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 29850 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 150 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Leo Designs and Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Macedon Vinimay Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1.7 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Maco Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Mahrishi Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Manjushri Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Maruti Ferrous Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 5 Reassigned Loan Fac Mercury Fittings Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed Discounting Mittal Technopack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Suspended Mittal Technopack Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Suspended NJK Enterprises BG CRISIL A3 5 Suspended NJK Enterprises Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 150 Suspended NJK Enterprises LOC CRISIL A3 15 Suspended NJK Enterprises Pre Shipment CRISIL A3 150 Suspended Packing Credit NJK Enterprises Proposed Bill CRISIL A3 10 Suspended Discounting Fac Omkar Engineers and Contractors BG CRISIL A4+ 175 Reaffirmed Orient Bell Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 800 Reaffirmed Oriilon India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8.5 Suspended Parameswara Timber Hub Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Paras Industries Post Shipment CRISIL D 37 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4 Paras Industries Pre Shipment CRISIL D 75 Downgraded Packing Credit from CRISIL A4 Pathania Education Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 27.5 Assigned Premier Solar Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150 Suspended Premier Solar Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Suspended Premier Solar Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 165 Suspended Loan Fac R M Dasa Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Raghunath Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Discounting Raghunath Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit^ CRISIL A4 85 Reaffirmed ^Includes Sub-Limit of Foreign Bill Discounting of Rs.35 million Raghunath Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rockdude Impex Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned S. M. Kannappa Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 100 Suspended S.G. International LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 77.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 S.V.S. Mookambika Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 110 Suspended Sat Inder Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Sat Inder Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Simran International Export (India) Pvt Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Ltd Foreign Currency Special Blasts Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 500 Reaffirmed Special Blasts Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 1100 Reaffirmed Taj Leather Works Packing Credit CRISIL A4 18 Upgraded from CRISIL D Taj Leather Works Post Shipment CRISIL A4 22 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL D Tuffcell Board Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.9 Suspended Tuffcell Board Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC$ CRISIL A4 8.1 Suspended $ Buyers Credit is sub-limit of Letter Of Credit to the extent of Rs.20 million Turki Cold Storage and General Mills Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 1.2 Assigned Vandana Packaging Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.3 Suspended Western Metal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Construction Company CC CRISIL BB 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Adwaith Textiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 213 Assigned Adwaith Textiles Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 160 Assigned Alfa PEB Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended Alfa PEB Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Alfa PEB Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 22.5 Suspended Alfa PEB Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 17.5 Suspended Alfa PEB Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 82.5 Suspended Loan Fac Alfa PEB Ltd SME Credit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Suspended Amjey Chem Trade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Arush Industries CC CRISIL BBB 160 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Aryan Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Aryan Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 91 Assigned Loan Fac Asbesco India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Asbesco India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 365 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit for packing credit of Rs 95 million and for bill discounting of Rs 120 million Asbesco India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Best Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 280 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Best Milk Products Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 20 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB+ Bevcon Wayors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Suspended Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A+ 400 Assigned Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 371.8 Assigned Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 428.2 Assigned Loan Fac Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 910 Assigned BLDE Association CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended BLDE Association Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 336 Suspended Loan Fac BLDE Association TL CRISIL B+ 144 Suspended Celebrity Fashions Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 182.1 Assigned Celebrity Fashions Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B- 320 Assigned Credit Celebrity Fashions Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B- 160 Assigned Discounting Chitra Utsav Video Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL B- 162 Suspended Discounting Loan Chungath Gold Plaza CC CRISIL BB 120 Assigned D.S.R. Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended D.S.R. Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 330 Suspended Dakshin Foundry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Dakshin Foundry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 140 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Deltron Electricals CC CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 13300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 9300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP- MLD 11900 Reaffirmed Protected Equity- AA-r Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP- MLD 350 Reaffirmed Protected AA-r Commoptionally convertible debentureity- Linked Debentures Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL AA- 1520 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed Issue Elkay Telelinks Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 135 Assigned Frick India Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 190 Reaffirmed Fujikawa Power CC CRISIL BBB 210 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Future Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 127.5 Reaffirmed Future Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 38 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Future Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9.5 Reaffirmed Gastro And Kidney Care Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 810.6 Reaffirmed Geecy Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Suspended Geecy Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Suspended Loan Fac Geon International CC CRISIL BBB 95 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Ghankun Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Ghankun Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ghankun Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1110.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ghankun Steels Pvt Ltd NCDs Issue CRISIL BBB- 320 Assigned Ghankun Steels Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Ghankun Steels Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Giriraj Trading Co TL CRISIL B 15.5 Assigned Giriraj Trading Co CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Giriraj Trading Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 54.5 Assigned Loan Fac Globe Cotyarn Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned GNA Gears Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 700 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- GNA Gears Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 545 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Gokaraju Rangaraju Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 90 Suspended Gokaraju Rangaraju Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Suspended Loan Fac Gudimetla Sundara Rami Reddy & Co CC CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Iris Knitwear CC CRISIL BB- 85 Assigned Iris Knitwear TL CRISIL BB- 12.3 Assigned J.K. Industries CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Jahangir Biri Factory Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 82.5 Reaffirmed Jahangir Biri Factory Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 52.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jindal Poly Films Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed *Includes working capital demand loan and packing credit, which are interchangeable Jindal Poly Films Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 1200 Reaffirmed Jindal Poly Films Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 2280 Reaffirmed Jindal Poly Films Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2500 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA 2 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 2 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Karikkineth Silks CC CRISIL BB- 160 Suspended Karikkineth Silks Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Credit Karikkineth Silks TL CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended Kishanpuria Guwar Gum Industries CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Kishanpuria Guwar Gum Industries Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 50 Assigned KLK International Foreign Bill CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Discounting KLK International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AAA 38500 Reaffirmed loan Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 6110 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 25390 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 14000 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 131942 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 7900 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty-Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 3290 Reaffirmed Debentures AAAr Lakshmi Venkata Ramana Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 59 Suspended Lakshmi Venkata Ramana Rice Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 16 Suspended Leo Designs and Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.5 Assigned Loan Fac Leo Designs and Packaging Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 2 Assigned Leo Designs and Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Logistic Linkage India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Macedon Vinimay Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 88.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B Macedon Vinimay Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B Maco Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Maco Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Discounting Mahak Synthetics Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 220 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Mahak Synthetics Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 127.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Mahrishi Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Suspended Mahrishi Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac Manjushri Construction Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Maruti Ferrous Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 320 Reaffirmed Maruti Ferrous Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Mercury Fittings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 26 Reaffirmed Mercury Fittings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mercury Fittings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Mewar Polytex Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Mewar Polytex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 3.9 Withdrawal Loan Fac Mewar Polytex Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 13.6 Reaffirmed Mittal Technopack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Suspended Mittal Technopack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 17.3 Suspended Loan Fac Mittal Technopack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 49.8 Suspended Nirban Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 13.2 Assigned Loan Fac Nirban Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 111.8 Assigned NJK Enterprises TL CRISIL BBB- 5.5 Suspended Okaya Power Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Okaya Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 450 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Okaya Power Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL BBB 150 Downgraded loan from CRISIL BBB+ Omkar Engineers and Contractors CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Omkar Engineers and Contractors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Orient Bell Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL BBB+ 1070 Reaffirmed loan Orient Bell Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 185.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Orient Bell Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 305.7 Reaffirmed Oriilon India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Suspended Oriilon India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 210 Suspended Parameswara Timber Hub Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Parameswara Timber Hub Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Suspended Loan Fac Parameswara Timber Hub Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 8 Suspended Pathania Education Society LT Loan CRISIL B+ 73.3 Assigned Premier Solar Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 63.5 Suspended Premier Solar Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.5 Suspended Loan Fac R M Dasa Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Rockdude Impex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 79 Assigned Rockdude Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned S. M. Kannappa Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Suspended S.G. International CC CRISIL BBB 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ S.V.S. Mookambika Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended S.V.S. Mookambika Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended S.V.S. Mookambika Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 32 Suspended Loan Fac S.V.S. Mookambika Constructions Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 18 Suspended Credit Sapat International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 145 Assigned Sapat International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Sat Inder Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Sat Inder Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Sat Inder Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Loan Fac SGBL(India)Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Loan Fac Shetrunjay Dyeing and Weaving Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed Shetrunjay Dyeing and Weaving Mills Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 490 Reaffirmed Shree Laxminarayan Agro Cold Storage Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 110 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Laxminarayan Agro Cold Storage TL CRISIL B 70 Suspended Siddhi (Guj) Hospitality Llp TL CRISIL BB- 500 Suspended Simran International Export (India) Pvt Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Ltd Simran International Export (India) Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Ltd Simran International Export (India) Pvt Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 170 Assigned Ltd Discounting Simran International Export (India) Pvt Foreign LOC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Ltd Special Blasts Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 700 Reaffirmed Special Blasts Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 88 Reaffirmed Special Blasts Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 12 Assigned Loan Fac Srivari Cotton Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 50 Suspended Srivari Cotton Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Suspended Loan Fac Taj Leather Works CC CRISIL B- 3.3 Upgraded from CRISIL D Taj Leather Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 39.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Tuffcell Board Pvt Ltd CC@# CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended (@ Export Packing Credit / Packing Credit in Foreign Currency is sub-limit of Cash Credit to the extent of Rs. 2.5 million # Foreign Bills purchased/ Foreign Bills Discounting/Post Shipment Credit in Foreign Currency is sub-limit of Cash Credit to the extent of Rs. 2.5 million Tuffcell Board Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 21 Suspended Turki Cold Storage and General Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5.8 Assigned Loan Fac Turki Cold Storage and General Mills CC CRISIL B 17 Assigned Turki Cold Storage and General Mills LT Loan CRISIL B 46 Assigned VA Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 5 Suspended VA Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 92.5 Suspended Loan Fac VA Hotels Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 55 Suspended Vandana Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 26 Suspended Vandana Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 26.7 Suspended Loan Fac Vandana Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30 Suspended Western Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 288.3 Reaffirmed Western Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 81.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.