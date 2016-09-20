Sep 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 19, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.G. Peripherals LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reassigned Anish Infracon India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 990 Reaffirmed Apex Tarmac Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1150 Reaffirmed Ascent Yarns Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Ascent Yarns Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 6.5 Assigned Belgaum Ferrocast India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 16 Reaffirmed Diamond Infra Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Galaxy Machinery Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Galaxy Machinery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 9 Upgraded from CRISIL D GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 750 Assigned Insecticides (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 3500 Reaffirmed Jai Jyoti Woollen Mills Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 4.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K N International Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 350 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Luxor International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2 400 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Mega Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Mega Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Navtej Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.7 Withdrawal Rama Steel Tubes Ltd BG CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Rama Steel Tubes Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 180 Reaffirmed S.V.R. Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Assigned S.V.R. Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Assigned Saboo Cylinders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Shri Rathi Steel (Dakshin) Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 40 Reaffirmed under LOC Shri Rathi Steel (Dakshin) Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 80 Reaffirmed Shri Rathi Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Shri Rathi Steels Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed under LOC Shri Rathi Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Silverstream Plastics & Chemicals Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 36 Assigned Spectrum Power Generation Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3 450 Reaffirmed ^ With sublimit of Rs 200 million for bank guarantee and Rs 150 million for buyer's credit Sunoxx International BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A2 Sunoxx International LOC CRISIL A3+ 25 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A2 SVR Drugs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Assigned Tilak Exports LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Tilak Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.G. Peripherals CC CRISIL BBB 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Ambal Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Anish Infracon India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 210 Reaffirmed Apex Tarmac Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Ascent Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 80.5 Assigned Ascent Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Balhanuman Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Balhanuman Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 49 Reaffirmed Belgaum Ferrocast India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Belgaum Ferrocast India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Credit Belgaum Ferrocast India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Belgaum Ferrocast India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 23 Reaffirmed Chandan Healthcare Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Diamond Infra Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Diamond Infra Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Galaxy Machinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Galaxy Machinery Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 17 Reaffirmed Galaxy Machinery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 73 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gauravh Wines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 37.2 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL D Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 3.8 Upgraded from CRISIL D GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 12950 Assigned GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA- 550 Assigned Insecticides (India) Ltd CC CRISIL A 2500 Reaffirmed Insecticides (India) Ltd TL CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Jai Jyoti Woollen Mills CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B Jai Jyoti Woollen Mills TL CRISIL B+ 32.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B K N International Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B K N International Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 190 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kanhav Creation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Kanhav Creation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 167.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Luxor International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Luxor International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 277.5 Reaffirmed Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 550 Reaffirmed Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 263.1 Reaffirmed Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 336.9 Assigned Mahavir Global Inc Bill Discounting CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Mahavir Global Inc CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Mahavir Global Inc Export Packing CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Credit Mahavir Global Inc LT Loan CRISIL B 10 Assigned Mahindra Gears and Transmissions Pvt LtdCC^ CRISIL A+ 120 Rating Watch with Positive Implications ^Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs 60 million Mahindra Gears and Transmissions Pvt LtdCC* CRISIL A+ 200 Rating Watch with Positive Implications ^Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs 60 million Mahindra Gears and Transmissions Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 75 Rating Watch Loan Fac with Positive Implications Mahindra Gears and Transmissions Pvt LtdRupee TL CRISIL A+ 445 Rating Watch with Positive Implications Mega Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Mega Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mega Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 52.5 Reaffirmed Megha Auto Dealers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Megha Auto Dealers India Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Megha Auto Dealers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Orient Craft Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 4250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with export packing credit, packing credit in foreign currency, foreign documentary bills for purchase, foreign bill negotiation, and foreign bill purchase Orient Craft Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB 360.7 Reaffirmed Orient Craft Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 694.5 Reaffirmed Orient Craft Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 3194.8 Reaffirmed Rama Steel Tubes Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 330 Reaffirmed S.K. Hitech Industries Cash TL CRISIL B 79.8 Assigned S.K. Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned S.V.R. Laboratories Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned S.V.R. Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Saboo Cylinders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed Shree B.S. Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Shree B.S. Cotton Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Shree Venkateshwara Shikshan Sanstha TL CRISIL D 153.8 Reaffirmed Shri Rathi Steel (Dakshin) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 170 Reaffirmed Shri Rathi Steel (Dakshin) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Rathi Steel (Dakshin) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 23 Reaffirmed Shri Rathi Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 320 Reaffirmed Shri Rathi Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Rathi Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 33 Reaffirmed Silverstream Plastics & Chemicals CC CRISIL BB- 64 Assigned Spectrum Power Generation Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed *Convertible with letter of credit of Rs 100 million Spectrum Power Generation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 560 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Standard Paper And Board India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Sunoxx International CC CRISIL BBB 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ SVR Drugs Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 55 Assigned SVR Drugs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Tiku Ram Gum and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Tiku Ram Gum and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 270 Reaffirmed Credit Tiku Ram Gum and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Purchase Tiku Ram Gum and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit Tilak Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Tilak Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tilak Exports TL CRISIL B 38.5 Assigned Trivik Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Vedansh Pulses Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Vedansh Pulses Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)