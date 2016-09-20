Sep 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 19, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.G. Peripherals LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reassigned
Anish Infracon India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 990 Reaffirmed
Apex Tarmac Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1150 Reaffirmed
Ascent Yarns Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Assigned
Ascent Yarns Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 6.5 Assigned
Belgaum Ferrocast India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 16 Reaffirmed
Diamond Infra Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Reaffirmed
Galaxy Machinery Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Galaxy Machinery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 9 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 750 Assigned
Insecticides (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 3500 Reaffirmed
Jai Jyoti Woollen Mills Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 4.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
K N International Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 350 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Luxor International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2 400 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency
Mega Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Mega Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Navtej Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.7 Withdrawal
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd BG CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 180 Reaffirmed
S.V.R. Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Assigned
S.V.R. Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Assigned
Saboo Cylinders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Shri Rathi Steel (Dakshin) Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 40 Reaffirmed
under LOC
Shri Rathi Steel (Dakshin) Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 80 Reaffirmed
Shri Rathi Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed
Shri Rathi Steels Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed
under LOC
Shri Rathi Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed
Silverstream Plastics & Chemicals Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 36 Assigned
Spectrum Power Generation Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3 450 Reaffirmed
^ With sublimit of Rs 200 million for bank guarantee and Rs 150 million for buyer's credit
Sunoxx International BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Downgraded
from 'CRISIL
A2
Sunoxx International LOC CRISIL A3+ 25 Downgraded
from 'CRISIL
A2
SVR Drugs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Assigned
Tilak Exports LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Tilak Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.G. Peripherals CC CRISIL BBB 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Ambal Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Anish Infracon India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 210 Reaffirmed
Apex Tarmac Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed
Ascent Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 80.5 Assigned
Ascent Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned
Balhanuman Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
Balhanuman Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 49 Reaffirmed
Belgaum Ferrocast India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Belgaum Ferrocast India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Credit
Belgaum Ferrocast India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Belgaum Ferrocast India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 23 Reaffirmed
Chandan Healthcare Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Diamond Infra Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Diamond Infra Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 17.5 Reaffirmed
Galaxy Machinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Galaxy Machinery Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 17 Reaffirmed
Galaxy Machinery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 73 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gauravh Wines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 37.2 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL D
Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 3.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 12950 Assigned
GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA- 550 Assigned
Insecticides (India) Ltd CC CRISIL A 2500 Reaffirmed
Insecticides (India) Ltd TL CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed
Jai Jyoti Woollen Mills CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Jai Jyoti Woollen Mills TL CRISIL B+ 32.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
K N International Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
K N International Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 190 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Kanhav Creation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Kanhav Creation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 167.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Luxor International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 22.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Luxor International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 277.5 Reaffirmed
Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 550 Reaffirmed
Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 263.1 Reaffirmed
Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 336.9 Assigned
Mahavir Global Inc Bill Discounting CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed
Mahavir Global Inc CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
Mahavir Global Inc Export Packing CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed
Credit
Mahavir Global Inc LT Loan CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Mahindra Gears and Transmissions Pvt LtdCC^ CRISIL A+ 120 Rating Watch
with Positive
Implications
^Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs 60 million
Mahindra Gears and Transmissions Pvt LtdCC* CRISIL A+ 200 Rating Watch
with Positive
Implications
^Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs 60 million
Mahindra Gears and Transmissions Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 75 Rating Watch
Loan Fac with Positive
Implications
Mahindra Gears and Transmissions Pvt LtdRupee TL CRISIL A+ 445 Rating Watch
with Positive
Implications
Mega Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed
Mega Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mega Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 52.5 Reaffirmed
Megha Auto Dealers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Megha Auto Dealers India Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
Megha Auto Dealers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Orient Craft Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 4250 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with export packing credit, packing credit in foreign currency, foreign
documentary bills for purchase, foreign bill negotiation, and foreign bill purchase
Orient Craft Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB 360.7 Reaffirmed
Orient Craft Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 694.5 Reaffirmed
Orient Craft Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 3194.8 Reaffirmed
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 330 Reaffirmed
S.K. Hitech Industries Cash TL CRISIL B 79.8 Assigned
S.K. Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned
S.V.R. Laboratories Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned
S.V.R. Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Saboo Cylinders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed
Shree B.S. Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Shree B.S. Cotton Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Shree Venkateshwara Shikshan Sanstha TL CRISIL D 153.8 Reaffirmed
Shri Rathi Steel (Dakshin) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 170 Reaffirmed
Shri Rathi Steel (Dakshin) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shri Rathi Steel (Dakshin) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 23 Reaffirmed
Shri Rathi Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 320 Reaffirmed
Shri Rathi Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shri Rathi Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 33 Reaffirmed
Silverstream Plastics & Chemicals CC CRISIL BB- 64 Assigned
Spectrum Power Generation Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed
*Convertible with letter of credit of Rs 100 million
Spectrum Power Generation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 560 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Standard Paper And Board India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Sunoxx International CC CRISIL BBB 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
SVR Drugs Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 55 Assigned
SVR Drugs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned
Tiku Ram Gum and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Tiku Ram Gum and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 270 Reaffirmed
Credit
Tiku Ram Gum and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Tiku Ram Gum and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Credit
Tilak Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Tilak Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tilak Exports TL CRISIL B 38.5 Assigned
Trivik Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Vedansh Pulses Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Vedansh Pulses Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
