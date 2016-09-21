Sep 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 20, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al-Fas Trading International Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Anpras Food Products Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Arkay Leathers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 105 Reaffirmed Arkay Leathers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Arkay Leathers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Arkay Leathers Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Credit B. S. Securities BG CRISIL A4+ 320 Reaffirmed BSBK Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 581.4 Reaffirmed BSBK Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Creative Tours and Travels India Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed D. Ratna Exports Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 195 Reaffirmed Credit D. Ratna Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dakshin Exports Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 173 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Dasmesh Mechanical Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Designco BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Assigned Designco Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned Designco LOC CRISIL A3+ 80 Assigned Eastern Media Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Principal- CRISIL PP-MLD 2000 Reaffirmed A1+r Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Assigned Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 63500 Assigned Falcon Glass Palace LOC CRISIL A4 32.5 Reaffirmed Indo-US MIM Tec Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Credit$@ $ Fully interchangeable with cash credit and includes a sub-limit of Rs.30 million for inland letter of credit/bank guarantee.,@ Includes a sub Limit of Rs. 200 million for Export Invoice Financing. INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 60000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Withdrawal Jai Parvati Forge Ltd BG CRISIL A3 0.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Jai Parvati Forge Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Jaihind Automation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 29850 Assigned Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 150 Assigned Lok Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 700 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Maa Harsiddhi Infra Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Micron Pharmaceuticals BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Micron Pharmaceuticals Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Murari Lal Singhal BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Navneet Education Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 20 Withdrawal OCM Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 405 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Prayag Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Radharaman Cotgin Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned SBICAP Securities Ltd - BQ1 - Assigned Talbros Automotive Components Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 570 Reaffirmed Talbros Automotive Components Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A3+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Venus Petrochemicals (Bombay) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Suspended Venus Petrochemicals (Bombay) Pvt Ltd Bill Pur-Dis Fac CRISIL A3 1.7 Suspended Venus Petrochemicals (Bombay) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 450 Suspended VVV Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed XL Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Yogiraj Spinning Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed ZF Electronics Tvs India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned ZF Electronics Tvs India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 3 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhiyan Dealcomm Pvt Ltd Adhoc Limit CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Abhiyan Dealcomm Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Akshar Impex Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 710.1 Reaffirmed Credit Akshar Impex Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 1155.9 Reaffirmed Credit Akshar Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 34 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Al-Fas Trading International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Anpras Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Anpras Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 26 Reaffirmed Aran Motors CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Aran Motors LT Loan CRISIL B 23 Reaffirmed Ashwani Kumar and Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 62 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Ashwani Kumar and Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Avinash Developers Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BBB- 239 Assigned Discounting Loan Avinash Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 726 Assigned Avinash Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Assigned Loan Fac Avinash Developers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Bhandari Knit Exports CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed BSBK Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 95 Reaffirmed BSBK Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 3.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cothas Coffee Co CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Creative Tours and Travels India Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB- 160 Reaffirmed Creative Tours and Travels India Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dakshin Exports LT Loan CRISIL B+ 2 Reaffirmed Dasmesh Mechanical Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Dasmesh Mechanical Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 14.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Designco LT Loan CRISIL BBB 133.9 Assigned Designco Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 300 Assigned Discounting Designco Export Packing CRISIL BBB 400 Assigned Credit Designco Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB 16.1 Assigned Limits Dolphin International (Bangalore) Export Packing CRISIL BB 161.8 Reaffirmed Credit Dolphin International (Bangalore) LT Loan CRISIL BB 38.2 Reaffirmed Eastern Media Ltd CC CRISIL BB 269 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Eastern Media Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 81 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 13300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 250000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed Issue Falcon Glass Palace CC CRISIL B 32.5 Reaffirmed Girivarya Non-Woven Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended # includes sublimit of Letter of Credit of Rs. 30 million Girivarya Non-Woven Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 42.9 Suspended Loan Fac Girivarya Non-Woven Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 17.1 Suspended GSM Mega Infrastructures Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 600 Reaffirmed Indo-US MIM Tec Pvt Ltd CC*# CRISIL AA- 579.5 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency, export bill receivables, and foreign bill discounting,* Includes sub-limits of Rs.145 million for working capital demand loan; Rs.140 million for inland letters of credit/import letters of credit, and buyerÂ's credit; and Rs.80 million for bank guarantee. Indo-US MIM Tec Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 2794.9 Reaffirmed Jai Parvati Forge Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 194 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Jai Parvati Forge Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 5.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Jaihind Automation Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Jaihind Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 38500 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 6110 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 25390 Reaffirmed Loan Fac L R Automobiles CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed L R Automobiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Larson Ceramic CC CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned Larson Ceramic TL CRISIL B 70 Assigned Lok Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Maa Harsiddhi Infra Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 48 Reaffirmed Mallemaala Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 47.5 Reaffirmed Mallemaala Agro Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 250 Reaffirmed Mallemaala Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mathura Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Loan Fac Mathura Agro Industries CC CRISIL B- 180 Assigned Mathura Agro Industries LT Loan CRISIL B- 70 Assigned MEP Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+(SO) 75.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB(SO) MEP Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+(SO) 25254.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB(SO) Micron Pharmaceuticals CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Micron Pharmaceuticals TL CRISIL B+ 5.4 Suspended Model Dairy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Model Dairy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Murari Lal Singhal CC CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Murari Lal Singhal Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- N.S.K. Fruits CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Narmada Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed Narmada Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Fac Narmada Cars Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Navneet Education Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 3000 Withdrawal Loan Fac OCM Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB OCM Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 95 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Prayag Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Prayag Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 105 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Radharaman Cotgin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Ramesh Builders (India) CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Ramesh Builders (India) WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed SDR Polymers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed SDR Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 32.5 Reaffirmed SDR Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 29.5 Reaffirmed SDR Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 24 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Industries (Harij) CC CRISIL D 97.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Ram Industries (Harij) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Talbros Automotive Components Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 840 Reaffirmed Talbros Automotive Components Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB 23.5 Reaffirmed Limits Talbros Automotive Components Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 31.5 Reaffirmed Trinity Touch Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Trinity Touch Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Varsa Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed Varsa Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 12.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Varsa Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 464.3 Reaffirmed Venus Petrochemicals (Bombay) Pvt Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL BBB- 33.3 Suspended VVV Construction Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 85 Upgraded from CRISIL B XL Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1 Reaffirmed XL Laboratories Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Credit XL Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 18.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac XL Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed XL Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40.4 Reaffirmed Yogiraj Spinning Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Yogiraj Spinning Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 344 Reaffirmed ZF Electronics Tvs India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac ZF Electronics Tvs India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Credit ZF Electronics Tvs India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned ZF Electronics Tvs India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Credit ZF Electronics Tvs India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.