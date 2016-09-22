Sep 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 21, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aashapura Agro Industries BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Ambattur Clothing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Suspended Ambattur Clothing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 130 Suspended Arochem Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Associated Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 6 Suspended Associated Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 100 Suspended Associated Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 150 Suspended Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 30 - Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 2050 - Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1 500 - Enpower Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Geeta Polyplast Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Loan Fac JSW Cement Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1500 Notice of Withdrawal K.Amishkumar Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 3300 Assigned Klassic Wheels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Mehta Bishan Dass and Associates BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Mercury Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Mercury Laboratories Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Mercury Laboratories Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Credit Modepro (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Suspended Modepro (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 20 Suspended Mono Steel India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2180 Notice of Withdrawal Omya India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 175 Suspended Loan Fac Pioneer Elabs Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Ramco International Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Discounting Ramco International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 135 Suspended Seal Infotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Shree Bhandari Plastic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Sigma Chemicals BG CRISIL A4+ 71 Suspended Sri Balaji Timber Mart LOC CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Sumit Gas Agencies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned The New Ball Bearing Company BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Suspended Vintage Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AAR Royal Residency Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 60 Suspended Aashapura Agro Industries TL CRISIL B+ 68.1 Assigned Aashapura Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.9 Assigned Loan Fac Aashapura Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Alpha Associates Lease Rental CRISIL A+ # 0.8 Ambattur Clothing Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 230 Suspended Credit Ambattur Clothing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 70 Suspended Loan Fac Arochem Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 57.5 Reaffirmed Arochem Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aseem Autos Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Aseem Autos Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 2.5 Suspended Fac Aseem Autos Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Credit Associated Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Suspended Associated Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 3 Suspended Loan Fac B P Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 250 Suspended Bhanu Paddy and Rice Company CC CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended Chorus Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 42.5 Reaffirmed Chorus Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 39.9 Reaffirmed Limits Chorus Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 7.6 Reaffirmed Classique Associates Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL A+ # 0.6 Crescendo Associates Rupee TL CRISIL A+ # 0.7 Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 500 - Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 600 - Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A 450 - *Fully interchangeable with Short Term loan and can be utilised as a Foreign Currency Non Residential Bank Account (FCNRB) Elson Packaging Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Enpower Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Suspended Enpower Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 10 Suspended ETA Star Techcity Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 350 Suspended ETA Star Techcity Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 350 Suspended Loan Fac Firm Foundations and Housing Pvt Limted CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Firm Foundations and Housing Pvt Limted LT Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Firm Foundations and Housing Pvt Limted Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Loan Fac Gamma Constructions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ # 2.5 Geeta Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Geeta Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Geeta Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Geeta Polyplast Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Geeta Polyplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Geeta Polyplast Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Gokul Ginning and Oil Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Hiranandani Builders Lease Rental CRISIL A+ # 12.5 Hiranandani Constructions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ # 0.5 Ishwar Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Suspended Ishwar Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.7 Suspended Loan Fac Ishwar Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 47.3 Suspended J. Poonamchand and Sons CC CRISIL BBB 25 Suspended J. Poonamchand and Sons LOC CRISIL BBB 112.5 Suspended J. Poonamchand and Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 100.6 Suspended Loan Fac J. Poonamchand and Sons Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 10 Suspended Credit JSW Cement Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 390 Notice of Withdrawal JSW Cement Ltd LOC^ CRISIL BBB- 750 Notice of Withdrawal ^ Rs 300 million is interchangeable with cash credit JSW Cement Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 880 Withdrawal K.Amishkumar Trading Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 600 Assigned K.Amishkumar Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Assigned K.Amishkumar Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 130 Assigned Loan Fac Kedia Brothers CC CRISIL BBB 250 Suspended Klassic Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 102 Suspended Klassic Wheels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 35.2 Suspended Loan Fac Klassic Wheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 166.7 Suspended Komal Exotic Spices Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 170 Suspended Komal Exotic Spices Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Loan Fac Kumaran Gin and Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 125 Assigned Lake View Developers Lease Rental CRISIL A+ # 6.72 Lake View Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ # 3.28 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 4000 Reaffirmed Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 4750 Assigned Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 11 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA+ 1.5 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Mehta Bishan Dass and Associates TL CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Mehta Bishan Dass and Associates CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Mercury Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Mercury Laboratories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 32.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mercury Laboratories Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 14.6 Reaffirmed Modepro (India) Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 10 Suspended Modepro (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Suspended Modepro (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 140 Suspended Loan Fac Modepro (India) Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 30 Suspended Fac Mohana Cotton Ginning Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B Mohana Cotton Ginning Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 65 Downgraded from CRISIL B Mono Steel India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 520 Notice of Withdrawal Mowo Industry CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Mowo Industry Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned NRI Educational Society - Guntur CC CRISIL B+ 139 Assigned NRI Educational Society - Guntur Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11 Assigned Loan Fac Omya India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac# CRISIL BB+ 395 Suspended #Interchangeable with buyer's credit Patna Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Patna Iron Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ PBEL Property Development (India) Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 440 Suspended Ltd Pioneer Elabs Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Pioneer Elabs Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 43 Suspended Loan Fac Pioneer Elabs Ltd TL CRISIL BB 350 Suspended Rassco Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Reaffirmed Roma Builders Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ # 5.5 Roma Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ # 2 S. R. Construction - Nashik Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac S.K. Fabrics CC CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned Sardar Jewellers CC CRISIL B- 90 Reaffirmed Seal Infotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Seal Infotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Seal Infotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1.2 Reaffirmed Shree Bhandari Plastic Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 12.5 Assigned Shree Bhandari Plastic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Shree Bhandari Plastic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 32.5 Assigned Shree Fats and Proteins Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Shree Fats and Proteins Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 380 Reaffirmed Credit Shree Fats and Proteins Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sigma Chemicals CC CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Suspended Sigma Chemicals Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 40 Suspended Sri Balaji Timber Mart CC CRISIL B 2.5 Suspended Sri Balaji Timber Mart Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 1 Suspended Sumit Gas Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 33 Assigned The New Ball Bearing Company CC CRISIL BB- 99.5 Suspended Umed Sizers CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Umed Sizers TL CRISIL BB+ 24 Upgraded from CRISIL BB URC Infotec Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B- URC Infotec Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B- URC Infotec Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Vanesa Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Suspended Vanesa Cosmetics CC CRISIL BBB 200 Suspended Vector Biotek Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 57.5 Reaffirmed * Includes letter of credit (LC) Vector Biotek Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed Vintage Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Suspended Vintage Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 162.6 Suspended Zen Turnkey Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Zen Turnkey Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Zen Turnkey Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)