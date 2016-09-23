Sep 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 22, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 12500 Reaffirmed
CP)
Akash Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 108.2 Reaffirmed
Amit N. Shah BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed
Arihant Coal Sales India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1150 Reaffirmed
ASL Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Dadi Impex Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed
Credit
Daspara Tea Estate Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Deco Mica Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed
Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Eastern Home Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Eastern Home Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
Ernad Engineering Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed
Farukhi Glass Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 26 Reaffirmed
Force Motors Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
Force Motors Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed
Geeta polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Hero Fincorp Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 6250 Reaffirmed
Hero Fincorp Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs.22.0 Billion)
Isagro (Asia) Agrochemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed
J. K. Infcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
J. S. Grover Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Jammu Pigments Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed
Jammu Pigments Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Jeya Engineering And Infrastructures BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
K. K. Nag Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
K. K. Nag Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 52.5 Reaffirmed
Kaypee Traders LOC & BG CRISIL A4 6 Suspended
Kenmore Shoes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed
Kenmore Shoes Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency
Kenmore Shoes Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Credit
M/s. Chaitanya Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 59 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
M/s. Chaitanya Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 41 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Manappuram Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed
Mathew Associates Hook - Up & Weld BG CRISIL A4 105 Assigned
Services
Mittal Pigments Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed
Nava Nirman Fabrication Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Navpad Steel Centre LOC CRISIL A4 80 Assigned
Neel Kanth Herbs LOC# CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
# Interchangeable limit of Buyers Credit with Letter of Credit
New India Infra Buildtech Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned
OHM Pipes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Panna Textile Industries Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed
Purchase
-Discounting
Panna Textile Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Panna Textile Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Rabi Engineering Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Assigned
Ratnakala Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 68.8 Reaffirmed
Forward
Saraswati Industries BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed
Saraswati Industries Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Fac
Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Shanti Construction Co BG CRISIL A3 330 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Simran Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Sri Venkatachalapathy Spinning Mills LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd Derivatives Fac CRISIL A3 12 Reaffirmed
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 45 Reaffirmed
The Naihati Jute Mills Co Ltd (Naihati) BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
The Naihati Jute Mills Co Ltd (Naihati) LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Thieh Ingots Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
Thomson Press India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 65 Reaffirmed
Thomson Press India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed
Unique Engineers Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 400 Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with letter of credit
United Electricals and Transformers BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Upkar International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned
Vadim Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Vadim Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Vijai Electricals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7565.6 Reaffirmed
Vijai Electricals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1260 Reaffirmed
Vijai Electricals Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 2434.4 Reaffirmed
Vijai Electricals Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 740 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Force Motors Ltd FD FAA+ 500 Upgraded from
FAA
K. K. Nag Pvt Ltd FD FB+ 8.55 Reaffirmed
Vadilal Enterprises Ltd FD FA- 60 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adani Hazira Port Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 12500 Suspended
Commercial
Borrowings
Adani Hazira Port Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 5000 Suspended
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd CC CRISIL AA 3160 Reaffirmed
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd External CRISIL AA 916.9 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 226.2 Reaffirmed
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 821.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd TL CRISIL AA 6375 Reaffirmed
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 4000 Assigned
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed
Akash Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Assigned
Akash Agro Industries TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Akash Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Akash Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Akash Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 379.3 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Amit N. Shah CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Amit N. Shah Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Arihant Coal Sales India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed
ASL Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed
ASL Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 230 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
BCV Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1900 Reaffirmed
Brigade Enterprises Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 3.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Dadi Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Daspara Tea Estate Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 22.5 Reaffirmed
Daspara Tea Estate Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 19.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Daspara Tea Estate Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 43.6 Reaffirmed
Deco Mica Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Deco Mica Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Deco Mica Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 22.5 Reaffirmed
Delhi International Airport Pvt Ltd Corporate Credit CCR AA- Assigned
Rating
Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35.1 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 112.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Dwarikamayee Bhandar CC CRISIL BBB- 47 Assigned
Ernad Engineering Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed
Farukhi Glass Industries CC CRISIL BB- 68 Reaffirmed
Farukhi Glass Industries TL CRISIL BB- 6 Reaffirmed
Force Motors Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 1300 Reaffirmed
Fortune Spirit Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended
Fortune Spirit Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended
Loan Fac
Geeta polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 52.5 Assigned
Geeta polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned
Geeta polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Hero Fincorp Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 2800 Reaffirmed
Hero Fincorp Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 1980 Reaffirmed
Hero Fincorp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 7970 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hero Fincorp Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Hero Fincorp Ltd Subordinate Debt CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Indo-American Hybrid Seeds India Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 95 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Isagro (Asia) Agrochemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 335 Reaffirmed
Isagro (Asia) Agrochemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
J. K. Infcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned
J. S. Grover Constructions CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Jammu Pigments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed
Jeya Engineering And Infrastructures Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Jeya Engineering And Infrastructures Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Jeya Engineering And Infrastructures LT Loan CRISIL B 25 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Jeya Engineering And Infrastructures CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
K. K. Nag Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
K. K. Nag Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 19.5 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB
K. K. Nag Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 30.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Kaypee Traders CC CRISIL B+ 48 Suspended
Kaypee Traders Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 16 Suspended
Kenmore Shoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Kenmore Shoes Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 98.9 Reaffirmed
Kohenoor Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned
Lekh Raj Autoplaza Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Reaffirmed
Lekh Raj Autoplaza Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Lekh Raj Autoplaza Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed
M.P.S.Steel Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 230 Reaffirmed
M.P.S.Steel Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed
M.P.S.Steel Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 470.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
M.P.S.Steel Castings Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 250 Reaffirmed
M/s. Chaitanya Enterprises Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Maa Kalika Bhandar CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned
Manappuram Finance Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 2500 Reaffirmed
Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1500 Assigned
Manappuram Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 21575 Reaffirmed
Mathew Associates Hook - Up & Weld CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned
Services
Mittal Pigments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Mittal Pigments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Mohandas Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B- 100 Suspended
Fac
Mohandas Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 20 Suspended
Mohandas Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 30 Suspended
Loan Fac
Muskan Medical Centre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 105 Suspended
Muskan Medical Centre Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 110 Suspended
Muskan Medical Centre Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Suspended
Narayan Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed
Narayan Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 22 Reaffirmed
Nava Nirman Fabrication Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Nava Nirman Fabrication Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 85 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Navpad Steel Centre Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Navpad Steel Centre CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Neel Kanth Herbs Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.9 Assigned
Loan Fac
Neel Kanth Herbs CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
New India Infra Buildtech Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 17.5 Assigned
OHM Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 52.6 Assigned
Limits
OHM Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 35 Assigned
OHM Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned
P. M. Industries - Jalalabad CC CRISIL B- 50 Suspended
P. M. Industries - Jalalabad Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 4.3 Suspended
Loan Fac
P. M. Industries - Jalalabad TL CRISIL B- 15.7 Suspended
Panna Textile Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rabi Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Rajsriya Automotive Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A 20 Reaffirmed
Rajsriya Automotive Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 170 Reaffirmed
Rajsriya Automotive Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 89.5 Reaffirmed
Ratnakala Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 430 Reaffirmed
Credit
Ratnakala Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB+ 670 Reaffirmed
Credit
RLJ Infracement Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 48 Suspended
RLJ Infracement Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 98.8 Suspended
S. S. Diamonds CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned
Saraswati Industries CC CRISIL B 67 Reaffirmed
Saraswati Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 36 Reaffirmed
Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 11.2 Reaffirmed
Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 13 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 112.1 Reaffirmed
Shanti Construction Co BG CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Shanti Construction Co CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Shree Krushna Enterprises CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned
Simran Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 193 Suspended
Simran Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 130 Suspended
Fac
Simran Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sri Gayathri Modern Raw And Boiled Rice CC CRISIL BB- 305 Assigned
Mills Pvt Ltd
Sri Gayathri Modern Raw And Boiled Rice TL CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned
Mills Pvt Ltd
Sri Venkatachalapathy Spinning Mills CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sri Venkatachalapathy Spinning Mills LT Loan CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 166.3 Reaffirmed
The Naihati Jute Mills Co Ltd (Naihati) CC CRISIL BB 130 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
The Naihati Jute Mills Co Ltd (Naihati) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 19 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
The Naihati Jute Mills Co Ltd (Naihati) TL CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Thieh Ingots Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended
Thieh Ingots Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.6 Suspended
Loan Fac
Thomson Press India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 830 Reaffirmed
Thomson Press India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Unique Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
United Electricals and Transformers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
United Electricals and Transformers CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Vadanta Foundation Society CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Vadanta Foundation Society TL CRISIL B+ 98 Assigned
Vadim Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Vadim Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Vadim Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 33 Assigned
Loan Fac
Vijai Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 722 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Vijai Electricals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 355.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Vijai Electricals Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 778 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Vijai Electricals Ltd TL* CRISIL BB+ 321.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
* Priority Debt
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)