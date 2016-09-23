Sep 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 22, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 12500 Reaffirmed CP) Akash Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 108.2 Reaffirmed Amit N. Shah BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Arihant Coal Sales India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1150 Reaffirmed ASL Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Dadi Impex Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Credit Daspara Tea Estate Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Deco Mica Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Eastern Home Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Eastern Home Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Ernad Engineering Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed Farukhi Glass Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 26 Reaffirmed Force Motors Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Force Motors Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Geeta polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Assigned Loan Fac Hero Fincorp Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 6250 Reaffirmed Hero Fincorp Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.22.0 Billion) Isagro (Asia) Agrochemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed J. K. Infcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned J. S. Grover Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Jammu Pigments Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Jammu Pigments Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Jeya Engineering And Infrastructures BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd K. K. Nag Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed K. K. Nag Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Kaypee Traders LOC & BG CRISIL A4 6 Suspended Kenmore Shoes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed Kenmore Shoes Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Kenmore Shoes Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Credit M/s. Chaitanya Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 59 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 M/s. Chaitanya Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 41 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Manappuram Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Mathew Associates Hook - Up & Weld BG CRISIL A4 105 Assigned Services Mittal Pigments Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Nava Nirman Fabrication Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Navpad Steel Centre LOC CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Neel Kanth Herbs LOC# CRISIL A4 50 Assigned # Interchangeable limit of Buyers Credit with Letter of Credit New India Infra Buildtech Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned OHM Pipes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Panna Textile Industries Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Purchase -Discounting Panna Textile Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Panna Textile Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Rabi Engineering Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Ratnakala Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 68.8 Reaffirmed Forward Saraswati Industries BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Saraswati Industries Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Fac Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Shanti Construction Co BG CRISIL A3 330 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Simran Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Sri Venkatachalapathy Spinning Mills LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd Derivatives Fac CRISIL A3 12 Reaffirmed Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 45 Reaffirmed The Naihati Jute Mills Co Ltd (Naihati) BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed The Naihati Jute Mills Co Ltd (Naihati) LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Thieh Ingots Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Thomson Press India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 65 Reaffirmed Thomson Press India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Unique Engineers Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 400 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with letter of credit United Electricals and Transformers BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Upkar International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Vadim Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Vadim Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Vijai Electricals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7565.6 Reaffirmed Vijai Electricals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1260 Reaffirmed Vijai Electricals Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 2434.4 Reaffirmed Vijai Electricals Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 740 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Force Motors Ltd FD FAA+ 500 Upgraded from FAA K. K. Nag Pvt Ltd FD FB+ 8.55 Reaffirmed Vadilal Enterprises Ltd FD FA- 60 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Hazira Port Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 12500 Suspended Commercial Borrowings Adani Hazira Port Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 5000 Suspended Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd CC CRISIL AA 3160 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd External CRISIL AA 916.9 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 226.2 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 821.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd TL CRISIL AA 6375 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 4000 Assigned Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed Akash Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Assigned Akash Agro Industries TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Akash Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Akash Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Akash Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 379.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Amit N. Shah CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Amit N. Shah Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arihant Coal Sales India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed ASL Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed ASL Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 230 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BCV Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1900 Reaffirmed Brigade Enterprises Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 3.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dadi Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Daspara Tea Estate Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 22.5 Reaffirmed Daspara Tea Estate Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 19.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Daspara Tea Estate Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 43.6 Reaffirmed Deco Mica Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Deco Mica Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Deco Mica Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Delhi International Airport Pvt Ltd Corporate Credit CCR AA- Assigned Rating Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 112.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B Dwarikamayee Bhandar CC CRISIL BBB- 47 Assigned Ernad Engineering Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Farukhi Glass Industries CC CRISIL BB- 68 Reaffirmed Farukhi Glass Industries TL CRISIL BB- 6 Reaffirmed Force Motors Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 1300 Reaffirmed Fortune Spirit Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Fortune Spirit Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended Loan Fac Geeta polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 52.5 Assigned Geeta polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Geeta polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Hero Fincorp Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 2800 Reaffirmed Hero Fincorp Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 1980 Reaffirmed Hero Fincorp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 7970 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hero Fincorp Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Hero Fincorp Ltd Subordinate Debt CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Indo-American Hybrid Seeds India Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 95 Reaffirmed Ltd Isagro (Asia) Agrochemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 335 Reaffirmed Isagro (Asia) Agrochemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J. K. Infcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned J. S. Grover Constructions CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Jammu Pigments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Jeya Engineering And Infrastructures Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Jeya Engineering And Infrastructures Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Jeya Engineering And Infrastructures LT Loan CRISIL B 25 Assigned Pvt Ltd Jeya Engineering And Infrastructures CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Pvt Ltd K. K. Nag Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Upgraded from CRISIL BB K. K. Nag Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 19.5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB K. K. Nag Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 30.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Kaypee Traders CC CRISIL B+ 48 Suspended Kaypee Traders Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 16 Suspended Kenmore Shoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Discounting Kenmore Shoes Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 98.9 Reaffirmed Kohenoor Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned Lekh Raj Autoplaza Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Reaffirmed Lekh Raj Autoplaza Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lekh Raj Autoplaza Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed M.P.S.Steel Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 230 Reaffirmed M.P.S.Steel Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed M.P.S.Steel Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 470.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M.P.S.Steel Castings Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 250 Reaffirmed M/s. Chaitanya Enterprises Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Maa Kalika Bhandar CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Manappuram Finance Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 2500 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1500 Assigned Manappuram Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 21575 Reaffirmed Mathew Associates Hook - Up & Weld CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Services Mittal Pigments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Mittal Pigments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Mohandas Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B- 100 Suspended Fac Mohandas Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 20 Suspended Mohandas Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 30 Suspended Loan Fac Muskan Medical Centre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 105 Suspended Muskan Medical Centre Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 110 Suspended Muskan Medical Centre Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Suspended Narayan Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed Narayan Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 22 Reaffirmed Nava Nirman Fabrication Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Nava Nirman Fabrication Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 85 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Navpad Steel Centre Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Navpad Steel Centre CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Neel Kanth Herbs Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.9 Assigned Loan Fac Neel Kanth Herbs CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned New India Infra Buildtech Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 17.5 Assigned OHM Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 52.6 Assigned Limits OHM Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 35 Assigned OHM Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned P. M. Industries - Jalalabad CC CRISIL B- 50 Suspended P. M. Industries - Jalalabad Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 4.3 Suspended Loan Fac P. M. Industries - Jalalabad TL CRISIL B- 15.7 Suspended Panna Textile Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rabi Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Rajsriya Automotive Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A 20 Reaffirmed Rajsriya Automotive Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 170 Reaffirmed Rajsriya Automotive Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 89.5 Reaffirmed Ratnakala Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 430 Reaffirmed Credit Ratnakala Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB+ 670 Reaffirmed Credit RLJ Infracement Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 48 Suspended RLJ Infracement Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 98.8 Suspended S. S. Diamonds CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Saraswati Industries CC CRISIL B 67 Reaffirmed Saraswati Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 36 Reaffirmed Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 11.2 Reaffirmed Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 13 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 112.1 Reaffirmed Shanti Construction Co BG CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shanti Construction Co CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shree Krushna Enterprises CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Simran Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 193 Suspended Simran Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 130 Suspended Fac Simran Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Gayathri Modern Raw And Boiled Rice CC CRISIL BB- 305 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Sri Gayathri Modern Raw And Boiled Rice TL CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Sri Venkatachalapathy Spinning Mills CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Venkatachalapathy Spinning Mills LT Loan CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 166.3 Reaffirmed The Naihati Jute Mills Co Ltd (Naihati) CC CRISIL BB 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- The Naihati Jute Mills Co Ltd (Naihati) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 19 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- The Naihati Jute Mills Co Ltd (Naihati) TL CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Thieh Ingots Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended Thieh Ingots Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.6 Suspended Loan Fac Thomson Press India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 830 Reaffirmed Thomson Press India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Unique Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed United Electricals and Transformers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac United Electricals and Transformers CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Vadanta Foundation Society CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Vadanta Foundation Society TL CRISIL B+ 98 Assigned Vadim Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Vadim Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Vadim Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 33 Assigned Loan Fac Vijai Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 722 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Vijai Electricals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 355.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Vijai Electricals Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 778 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Vijai Electricals Ltd TL* CRISIL BB+ 321.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB * Priority Debt -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 