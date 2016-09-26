Sep 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 23, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed ADF Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 8.3 Reaffirmed ADF Foods Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Credit ADF Foods Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 275 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting ADF Foods Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Purchase ADF Foods Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 11.7 Reaffirmed Agarwal Mittal Concast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Ajay Cotspin Industries BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Alashore Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 46 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4 Alashore Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Anand Associates (Gandhinagar) BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Ashtanga Educational Trust BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Bajaj Healthcare Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Bajaj Healthcare Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 165.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Bajaj Healthcare Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 300 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3 Best Value Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Best Value Chem Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 7.5 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A3 Chakiat Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 95 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A3 45 Reaffirmed Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Everest Ply & Veneers (P) Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed GRV Spintex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 33 Suspended Heavy Metal Pipe Centre BG CRISIL A4 19 Suspended Heavy Metal Pipe Centre LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Iraki Trading Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Suspended Jagadeesh Marine Exports Packing Credit in CRISIL A3+ 264 Suspended Foreign Currency Jaya Hind Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A1 105 Reaffirmed Jaya Hind Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 272 Reaffirmed Jindal Wood Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 170 Reaffirmed Jindal Wood Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Khushbu Sales Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Programme /CP Kuksons Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned M S Ship Breaking Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit* CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed *Sublimit of line of credit of Rs.145 million Mahatma Education Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 386.4 Reaffirmed Mridhul Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 125 Reaffirmed Mutual Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed National Bank For Agriculture and Rural CP CRISIL A1+ 230000 Reaffirmed Development National Bank For Agriculture and Rural One-Year CDs CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Development Programme Enhanced from Rs.60 Billion Navdeep Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Suspended Navdeep Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 8 Suspended Neeraj Builders BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Suspended Neeraj Builders Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Omnitel Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 147.5 Suspended Omnitel Technologies Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 3.5 Suspended Panna International Foreign CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase PMC Rubber Chemicals India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed PMC Rubber Chemicals India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 112.5 Reaffirmed Prakash Plastic Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Suspended Radharani Himghar Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.8 Reassigned Rajasthan Cylinders and Containers Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 8750 Suspended Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 250 Suspended Sagar Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Sagar Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Santosh Overseas Ltd BG CRISIL A3 120 Suspended Santosh Overseas Ltd Derivatives Fac CRISIL A3 100 Suspended Santosh Overseas Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 340 Suspended Santosh Overseas Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 450 Suspended Santosh Overseas Ltd Standby Export CRISIL A3 160 Suspended Packing Credit Solid Ply Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Steel and Industrial Forgings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Steel and Industrial Forgings Ltd BG CRISIL A4 32.5 Assigned Tirupati Veneers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed TJSB Sahakari Bank Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2050 Reaffirmed Triway Container Freight Station Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Tulip Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A3 80 Upgraded from Documentary Bills CRISIL A4+ Purchase Tulip Granites Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Tulip Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Vadilal Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 59.5 Reaffirmed Vadilal Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 77.5 Reaffirmed Waterfront Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jaya Hind Industries Ltd FD FA+ 500 Reaffirmed National Bank For Agriculture and Rural FD Programme FAAA 1000 Reaffirmed Development Navdeep Chemicals Pvt Ltd FD FA- 30 Suspended Vadilal Industries Ltd FD FA- 150 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Construction Company CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Aditya Motocorp Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Aditya Motocorp Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35 Assigned Agarwal Mittal Concast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 320 Suspended Agarwal Mittal Concast Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 107 Suspended Agarwal Mittal Concast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 13 Suspended Loan Fac Ajay Cotspin Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 562.5 Assigned Ajay Cotspin Industries CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Akbar Online Booking Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Akbar Online Booking Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 94 Suspended Loan Fac Akbar Online Booking Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6 Suspended Alashore Marine Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 44 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Anand Associates (Gandhinagar) CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Anand Associates (Gandhinagar) Proposed BG CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Ashtanga Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 0.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ashtanga Educational Trust Rupee TL CRISIL B- 127.2 Reaffirmed Bajaj Healthcare Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Bajaj Healthcare Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 274.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Belij Hydro Power Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 203.5 Assigned Best Value Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 217.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Best Value Chem Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 99.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Carreg Commodities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Carreg Commodities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Chakiat Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Chakiat Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 55 Reaffirmed Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 65.8 Reaffirmed Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd Foreign Currency CRISIL BBB- 234.2 Reaffirmed Demand Loan Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Diamond Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 175 Suspended Diamond Solvex Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 6.8 Suspended Diamond Solvex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 45.7 Suspended Loan Fac Diamond Solvex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 22.5 Suspended Earth Baug Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Earth Baug Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Loan Fac Earth Classic Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Earth Classic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Loan Fac Everest Ply & Veneers (P) Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Everest Ply & Veneers (P) Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL BB 60.9 Reaffirmed Everest Ply & Veneers (P) Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 14.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GRV Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended GRV Spintex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Loan Fac GRV Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 477.5 Suspended Heavy Metal Pipe Centre CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended Hothur Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Suspended Hothur Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Hothur Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Hothur Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 533.3 Suspended Iraki Trading Company CC CRISIL BB 40 Suspended Jagadeesh Marine Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 336 Suspended Discounting Jagadeesh Marine Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 13.5 Suspended Loan Fac Jagadeesh Marine Exports Standby LOC CRISIL BBB 30 Suspended Jagmohan Motors Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Negative Implications Jagmohan Motors Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB- 95 Negative Implications Jagmohan Motors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Negative Loan Fac Implications Jaya Hind Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A 360 Reaffirmed Jet Knitwears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended Jet Knitwears Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Credit Jet Knitwears Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended Jindal Wood Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Kej Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 92.5 Suspended Khushbu Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended Khushbu Sales Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 140 Suspended Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 9674 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Issue Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 22326 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.32.0 Billion Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 2750 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* *Interchangeable with short term bank facilities Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 5250 Reaffirmed Kuksons Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Kuksons Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Laxmi Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Laxmi Opticals CC CRISIL B- 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B Laxmi Opticals Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B Lokmat Media Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 230 Reaffirmed Lokmat Media Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 270 Reaffirmed M S Ship Breaking Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed *Sublimit of line of credit of Rs.145 million M. K. Stone CC CRISIL B- 20 Suspended M. K. Stone Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 7 Suspended Loan Fac M. K. Stone TL CRISIL B- 47 Suspended Mahatma Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 84.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahatma Education Society TL CRISIL BBB 1529.4 Reaffirmed Manappuram Home Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 500 Assigned Loan Fac Mehsana Dairy and Food Products Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Mehsana Dairy and Food Products Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 300 Assigned Momai Apparels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 270 Reaffirmed Momai Apparels Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB- 55 Reaffirmed Mridhul Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Mutual Industries Ltd CC** CRISIL A+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A **Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee Mutual Industries Ltd CC^ CRISIL A+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A ^Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.50 million Mutual Industries Ltd CC^^ CRISIL A+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A ^^Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.40 million Mutual Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A Mutual Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 45.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A Mutual Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 554.3 Upgraded from CRISIL A Mutual Industries Ltd WC TL CRISIL A+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Bonds CRISIL AAA 1060000 Reaffirmed Development National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Tax-Free Bonds CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Development Navdeep Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 47 Suspended Navdeep Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 10 Suspended Navdeep Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 4.5 Suspended Loan Fac Neeraj Builders CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Neeraj Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Loan Fac Omnitel Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Panna International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Panna International Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 18.4 Reaffirmed Fac PMC Rubber Chemicals India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 337.5 Reaffirmed Poorvi Housing Development Company Pvt Proposed TL CRISIL B 100 Suspended Ltd Prakash Plastic Industries CC CRISIL BB- 75 Suspended Prakash Plastic Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended Loan Fac Prakash Plastic Industries TL CRISIL BB- 22 Suspended Radharani Himghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40.2 Reaffirmed Radharani Himghar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 17.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Radharani Himghar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 29.6 Reaffirmed Radharani Himghar Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B- 11.2 Reaffirmed Rajamane Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Rajamane Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Rajamane Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajamane Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Rajasthan Cylinders and Containers Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned Rasa Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Rasa Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 6550 Suspended Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 442.4 Suspended Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 4507.6 Suspended Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 1350 Reaffirmed Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 2500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sagar Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Sagar Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 24.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sagar Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10.5 Reaffirmed Sangameshwar Dall Mill CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Santosh Overseas Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 271.9 Suspended Santosh Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 2640 Suspended Santosh Overseas Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 90 Suspended Credit Santosh Overseas Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BBB- 400 Suspended Santosh Warehousing Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 310 Suspended Sarra Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sarra Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Sarra Motors Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sharma Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Sharma Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Loan Fac Sharma Rice Mills Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Shiv Ganga Store CC CRISIL B- 5.5 Assigned Shiv Ganga Store Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 6.5 Assigned Loan Fac Shiva Shakti Grains India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 235 Suspended Shiva Shakti Grains India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 13.2 Suspended Loan Fac Shiva Shakti Grains India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 146.8 Suspended Shiva Shakti Grains India Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 105 Suspended Solid Ply Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Solid Ply Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Solid Ply Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Spykar Lifestyles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 300 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Sai Appa BioCare Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Sai Appa BioCare Proposed BG CRISIL B 50 Assigned Sri Sai Appa BioCare Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 10 Assigned Steel and Industrial Forgings Ltd TL CRISIL B 29.8 Assigned Steel and Industrial Forgings Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned Credit Steel and Industrial Forgings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.7 Assigned Loan Fac Steel and Industrial Forgings Ltd CC CRISIL B 62.5 Assigned Talbro Forgings CC CRISIL BB+ 3 Suspended Talbro Forgings Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 32 Suspended Credit Talbro Forgings Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25 Suspended Loan Fac Tirupati Veneers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Tricot Impex Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B 175 Suspended Overdraft Fac Triway Container Freight Station Pvt Loan Against CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Ltd Property Triway Container Freight Station Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Triway Container Freight Station Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 280 Reaffirmed Ltd Tulip Granites Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Tulip Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 150 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Vadilal Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Vadilal Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 383.8 Reaffirmed Vadilal Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 192.9 Reaffirmed Credit Vadilal Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 507.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vadilal Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 608.4 Reaffirmed Vraj Integrated Textile Park Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 360 Suspended Vrundavan Ginning and Oil Mill CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Vrundavan Ginning and Oil Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Loan Fac Waterfront Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.