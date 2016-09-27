Sep 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 26, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A V Rambabu Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Suspended Aarti Structures Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Advance Lamp Component & Table Wares LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd Agrasen Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Anmol Steel Processors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 750 Assigned Ashok Kumar BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Ashok Kumar Chhabra Constructions Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Ashok Kumar Chhabra Constructions Pvt Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac B-One Business House Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed Credit BSCC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed CBM Industrie Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 189.3 Reaffirmed Chiniwalas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed G. Eshwar Reddy and Sons BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Gajanan Uttamrao Mante BG CRISIL A4 126 Reaffirmed Gandiv Builder & Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Garg Lumbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended Gravit Engineering Works BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned High Breetd Fashions Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 35 Suspended Negotiation High Breetd Fashions Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Hotel Delite Grand Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 20 Assigned HSE Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 115 Suspended HT Media Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed J. S. Grover Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 7000 Reaffirmed Jaikrishnaa Autosales Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Fac Jaikrishnaa Autosales Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed JayantiSuper Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed K. T. V. Health Food Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 360 Reaffirmed K. T. V. Health Food Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 280 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kalpaka Chemicals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Keshardeo Combines Post Shipment CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Credit Keshardeo Combines Standby Line of CRISIL A4 6 Suspended Contract Khaja Moideen Leather Company Export Bill CRISIL A4 26.5 Reaffirmed Negotiation Khaja Moideen Leather Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed KOG-KTV Food Products (India) Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A3 750 Reaffirmed KOG-KTV Food Products (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 360 Reaffirmed N. S. Nayak and Sons BG CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed Parekhplast India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Perfect International Fabricators Pvt LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Ltd Plant Lipids Pvt Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 57.5 (Notice of Withdrawal) *Notice of withdrawal for 60 days with effect from August 05, 2016 Plant Lipids Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1+ 3450 (Notice of Foreign Currency* Withdrawal) *Notice of withdrawal for 60 days with effect from August 05, 2016 Power Chem Plast Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Power Chem Plast Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Punjab Spintex Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ R.D.Goel and Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Raghuveer Metal Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Ranba Castings Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.1 Reaffirmed S.N.Q.S. Internationals Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac S.N.Q.S. Internationals LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed S.N.Q.S. Internationals Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Sam India Builtwell Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2000 Reaffirmed Sarvodaya Suitings Ltd Derivatives Fac CRISIL A4 12.3 Reaffirmed Sarvodaya Suitings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Satchidananda Agrotech Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 3.9 Suspended Satyam Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Shah Steel Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 595 Assigned Shree Jaya Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Shree Jaya Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended Siddhi Forge Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Smruthi Organics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Smruthi Organics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Standard Chartered Bank CD CRISIL A1+ 60000 Withdrawal Star Rising Energy Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Sufi Structural Tubes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Surendra Commercial and Exim Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Surendra Commercial and Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Surendra Commercial and Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 15 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ The Federal Bank Ltd CDs Programme CRISIL A1+ 80000 Reaffirmed Tube Turn India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Tube Turn India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Turakhia International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 2000 Reaffirmed Vallabhji Malsi and Co. BG CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Vallabhji Malsi and Co. Export Finance CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Limit Vallabhji Malsi and Co. Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Valora Plywood Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 39 Reaffirmed Velohar Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Vinayagar Promoters and Builders Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended VIP Industries Ltd LOC & BG^ CRISIL A1+ 595 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 ^ Interchangeable with buyer's credit MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- The Federal Bank Ltd FD Programme CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A V Rambabu Infra Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Fac Aarti Structures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 32 Reaffirmed Aarti Structures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aarti Structures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 63.9 Reaffirmed Advance Lamp Component & Table Wares CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd Advance Lamp Component & Table Wares Rupee TL CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd Agrasen Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Andhra Ginning Lane Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Andhra Ginning Lane Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Suspended Anmol Steel Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Anmol Steel Processors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 500 Assigned Antara Jewellery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Ashok Kumar CC CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Ashok Kumar Chhabra Constructions Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Balkrishna Ginning and Pressing Factory CC CRISIL B+ 175 Reaffirmed Balkrishna Ginning and Pressing Factory Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhawani Constructions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 70 Suspended BSCC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 15 Reaffirmed BSCC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed BSCC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 130 Reaffirmed Loan Fac CBM Industrie Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed CBM Industrie Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 20.7 Reaffirmed Chandigarh Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 42.8 Suspended Chandigarh Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 82.2 Suspended Chiniwalas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 128.5 Reaffirmed Chiniwalas Pvt Ltd BG Withdrawal 34 Reaffirmed Chiniwalas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 27.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Electrokings Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Electrokings Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended G. Eshwar Reddy and Sons Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Limits G. Eshwar Reddy and Sons Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Fac Gandiv Builder & Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 5 Suspended Gandiv Builder & Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 90.5 Suspended Garg Lumbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended Gold Metal Extrusion CC CRISIL BB- 55 Suspended Gravit Engineering Works CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned High Breetd Fashions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 45 Suspended Loan Fac Hotel Delite Grand TL CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned HSE Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Suspended HSE Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 45 Suspended Loan Fac HSE Engineers Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 20 Suspended HT Media Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed HT Media Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Assigned Loan Fac Indian Sugar Manufacturing Co. Ltd CC CRISIL D 292.1 Reaffirmed Indian Sugar Manufacturing Co. Ltd TL CRISIL D 437.9 Reaffirmed J. S. Grover Construction CC CRISIL BB+ 3000 Reaffirmed J.K. International CC CRISIL B 44.5 Assigned J.K. International Cash TL CRISIL B 45.5 Assigned J.R.P. Exports Export Packing CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Credit J.R.P. Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Loan Fac Jai Mahakal Warehousing Company LT Loan CRISIL BB- 6.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Jai Mahakal Warehousing Company TL CRISIL BB- 57 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Jai Mahakal Warehousing Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Jamkash Vehicleades (Kashmir) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 126.5 Reaffirmed Jamkash Vehicleades (Kashmir) Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Fac Jamkash Vehicleades (Kashmir) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed JayantiSuper Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed K. T. V. Health Food Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB- 2000 Reaffirmed K. T. V. Health Food Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed K. T. V. Health Food Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Kalpaka Chemicals Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Karikkineth Silks (Changanacherry) Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 65 Suspended Keshardeo Combines Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 34 Suspended Khaja Moideen Leather Company CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Khaja Moideen Leather Company TL CRISIL B+ 24.4 Reaffirmed KOG-KTV Food Products (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Koyili Hospital CC CRISIL B 37.5 Suspended Koyili Hospital TL CRISIL B 162.5 Suspended Kumar Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Kumar Printers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 106.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Kumar Printers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 23.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Laham Exports India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Leisure Corp Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed M/s. Ambika Agro Industries CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended M/s. Ambika Agro Industries TL CRISIL D 30 Suspended MAS Rural Housing and Mortgage Finance LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB+ 247.7 Reaffirmed Ltd MAS Rural Housing and Mortgage Finance Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 752.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac N. S. Nayak and Sons Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed N. S. Nayak and Sons TL CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Orange Jaisalmer Wind Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 62 Assigned Orange Jaisalmer Wind Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1368 Assigned Parekhplast India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 42.5 Reaffirmed Parekhplast India Ltd Loan Against CRISIL BB- 33.2 Reaffirmed Property Parekhplast India Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Parekhplast India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Pelican IFMR Capital 2016 Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A+ 523.4 Assigned Pelican IFMR Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs CRISIL BBB 40.7 Assigned Perfect International Fabricators Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 105 Suspended Ltd Perfect International Fabricators Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB- 12.3 Suspended Ltd Power Chem Plast Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 105 Suspended Power Chem Plast Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25.6 Suspended Powergrid Vizag Transmission Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Programme^ ^backed by guarantee from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Pravara Medical Trust TL CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Punjab Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Punjab Spintex Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Punjab Spintex Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL D 100 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- Punjab Spintex Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 25 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB- Punjab Spintex Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Quest Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 3.5 Reaffirmed Quest Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Quest Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 14.5 Reaffirmed R.D.Goel and Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed R.D.Goel and Company Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 45.4 Reaffirmed Limits R.D.Goel and Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 29 Reaffirmed Raghuveer Metal Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended Ranba Castings Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 115 Reaffirmed Ranba Castings Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Ranba Castings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 90.2 Reaffirmed Ranba Castings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 66 Reaffirmed Loan Fac RDC Motor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Suspended RDC Motor Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 2.5 Suspended RDC Motor Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 17.5 Suspended Rishi Traders CC CRISIL B 80 Suspended Roharsh Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 170 Reaffirmed Roharsh Motors Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac S.N.Q.S. Internationals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sarvodaya Suitings Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 325 Reaffirmed Sarvodaya Suitings Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B+ 12.7 Reaffirmed Sarvodaya Suitings Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 127.3 Reaffirmed Satchidananda Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 65 Suspended Satchidananda Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 51.6 Suspended Loan Fac Satchidananda Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 79.5 Suspended Satyam Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 45 Suspended Satyam Rice Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 12.9 Suspended Satyam Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 27.1 Suspended Satyamaharshi Power Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Satyamaharshi Power Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Suspended Sethu Educational Trust CC CRISIL BB 60 Suspended Sethu Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 98.8 Suspended Loan Fac Sethu Educational Trust TL CRISIL BB 41.2 Suspended Shah Construction CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Shah Steel Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 5 Assigned Shah Steel Impex Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 500 Assigned Shivam Jewelmart Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended Shree Jaya Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 90 Suspended *Includes a sub-limit of Rs.20 million for Inland usance bill discounting Shree Jaya Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 85 Suspended Loan Fac Shrine Vailankanni Senior Secondary TL CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed School Siddhi Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Siddhi Forge Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 12 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Siddhi Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Smruthi Organics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 240 Reaffirmed Smruthi Organics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 230.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Smruthi Organics Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 114.6 Reaffirmed Smruthi Organics Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Sonigara Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Sri Hanuma Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Sri Saibalaji Spintex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Suspended Sri Saibalaji Spintex India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Saibalaji Spintex India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 543.2 Suspended Star Rising Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Star Rising Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40.6 Assigned Loan Fac Star Rising Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Sufi Structural Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 60 Suspended Sun India Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 98 Reaffirmed Sun India Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 32.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sun India Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 44.6 Reaffirmed Tube Turn India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Turakhia International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Unifour Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned Vallabhji Malsi and Co. CC CRISIL A- 600 Reaffirmed Vallabhji Malsi and Co. Packing Credit CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Valora Plywood Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Valora Plywood Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Valora Plywood Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Credit Valora Plywood Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3.9 Reaffirmed Velohar Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Velohar Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vinayagar Promoters and Builders LT Loan CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Vinayagar Promoters and Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended Loan Fac VIP Industries Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA- 750 Upgraded from loan* CRISIL A+ * Interchangeable with packing credit VIP Industries Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA- 455 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 