Sep 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 27, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.V. Thomas and Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed A.V. Thomas and Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 8.5 Reaffirmed Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Ltd CDs Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.5.0 Billion) Aircon Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Aircon Engineers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Aland Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Amar Communication BG CRISIL A4+ 210 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Amara Raja Infra Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee Amara Raja Infra Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 100 Withdrawal Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1250 Withdrawal Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A2+ 51.2 Withdrawal Bayer Cropscience Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed CCI Logistics Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Century Flour Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Century Flour Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Cochin Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Fimakem India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 3 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Fimakem India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Geena Garments Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 50 Suspended Discounting Geena Garments Standby Line of CRISIL A3 20 Suspended Credit HiMedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed HiMedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1 60 Reaffirmed **Fully interchangeable with buyers credit. Indian Explosives Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1750 Reaffirmed Jagannath Plastipacks Factoring/ CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Forfaiting Janardan Nirman Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Janardan Nirman Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Suspended Loan Fac Jayalakshmi Poly Packs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4.5 Reaffirmed Jayalakshmi Poly Packs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Jayalakshmi Poly Packs Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Konstelec Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 330 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Maco Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Meera and Ceiko Pumps Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 27 Assigned Meera and Ceiko Pumps Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 39 Assigned Metro Ceramics BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Suspended Minop Innovative Technologies Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Minop Innovative Technologies Pvt. Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P G Mercantile Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL D 30 Downgraded Forward from CRISIL A4+ P G Mercantile Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 600 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Racy Sanitary Wares BG CRISIL A4 8 Suspended Rochem Separation Systems India Pvt BG CRISIL A3 225 Downgraded Limite from CRISIL A3+ Rochem Separation Systems India Pvt LOC CRISIL A3 110 Downgraded Limite from CRISIL A3+ Rochem Separation Systems India Pvt LOC & BG CRISIL A3 200 Downgraded Limite from CRISIL A3+ Sahyadri Farmers Producer Co. Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Forward Sahyadri Farmers Producer Co. Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3 12 Reaffirmed Sahyadri Farmers Producer Co. Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 140 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Sankagiri Spintex Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 16 Suspended Sankagiri Spintex Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Sasi Anand Spinning Mills (India) Pvt BG CRISIL A3 14.5 Assigned Ltd Shah Infra Towers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Shah Infra Towers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Shree Shakti Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Shree Tirupati Auto Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Shree Tirupati Balajee Fibc Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 120 Suspended Credit Southfield Paints Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.3 Reassigned Southfield Paints Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reassigned Sudarshan Electrical Engg. Works BG CRISIL A4 140 Assigned Sujata Computers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Thadey Leather Company Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Credit Thadey Leather Company LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Thadey Leather Company Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Loan Fac Toyota Financial Services India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 14000 Reaffirmed Programme ( Including CP) Enhanced from Rs.11 Billion Veto Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7 Suspended Victus Dyeings Export Packing CRISIL A3 140 Suspended Credit* *Export packing credit and foreign bill discounting are fully interchangeable Victus Dyeings Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 50 Suspended Discounting* *Export packing credit and foreign bill discounting are fully interchangeable VNKC Agrocom Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Forward VNKC Agrocom Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 240 Reaffirmed Wolkem India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Wolkem India Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 6 Reaffirmed Forward Wolkem India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed 70 Microns CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Assigned 70 Microns TL CRISIL B+ 72.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.V. Thomas and Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit and bill discounting Aircon Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended Aland Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 22.5 Suspended Aland Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Suspended Loan Fac Aland Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Amar Communication CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Amar Communication Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.5 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Amar Communication Channel Financing CRISIL BB 127.5 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Amara Raja Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A- 840 Withdrawal Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1740.3 - Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A- 2800 Withdrawal Bayer Cropscience Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AA+ 1125.5 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with cash credit, overdraft, short-term loans, letter of credit, and bank guarantee Bayer Cropscience Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 154.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhola Nath Zaveri Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 67.5 Suspended Bhola Nath Zaveri Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 52.5 Suspended Loan Fac Bikaner Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Bikaner Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 35 Suspended CCI Logistics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Century Flour Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 180 Reaffirmed Century Flour Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 43 Reaffirmed Century Flour Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 77 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cochin Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Cochin Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ehsaas Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 22.5 Suspended Ehsaas Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 67.5 Suspended Ferrari Shoes India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Suspended Ferrari Shoes India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 30 Suspended Ferrari Shoes India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1.5 Suspended Loan Fac Ferrari Shoes India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 18 Suspended Fimakem India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Fimakem India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 263.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Fimakem India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Ganapati India International Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 400 Suspended Geena Garments Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 130 Suspended Credit Geena Garments Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 56.7 Suspended Loan Fac Geena Garments TL CRISIL BBB- 10.3 Suspended Goaltore Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Goaltore Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Goaltore Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed HiMedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC@* CRISIL A 480 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency and export packing credit.*Interchangeable with book debt of Rs 140 million, export packing credit of Rs 300 million, export bill negotiation/export bill HiMedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 821 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HiMedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 21.1 Reaffirmed Indian Explosives Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed Indus Valley Promoters Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 125 Reaffirmed Indus Valley Promoters Ltd TL CRISIL BB 125 Reaffirmed Jagannath Plastipacks CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Janardan Nirman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Janardan Nirman Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Loan Fac Janardan Nirman Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12.5 Suspended Jayalakshmi Poly Packs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 17.5 Reaffirmed Jayalakshmi Poly Packs Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 26.1 Reaffirmed Jayalakshmi Poly Packs Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 11.9 Reaffirmed K. R. V. Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed K. R. V. Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 114.4 Reaffirmed Konstelec Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Konstelec Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 130 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB KUN Auto Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 5 Assigned KUN Auto Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 220 Assigned KUN Auto Company Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 495 Assigned Fac Maco Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Maco Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Madhav Biscuits Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 4 Suspended Madhav Biscuits Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 121 Suspended Manglam Agrotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended Manglam Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Manglam Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 24 Suspended Loan Fac Manglam Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 34 Suspended Marut Nandan Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Marut Nandan Textiles Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 13.7 Reaffirmed Marut Nandan Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 6.3 Reaffirmed Meera and Ceiko Pumps Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Meera and Ceiko Pumps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Metro Ceramics CC CRISIL BB- 37.5 Suspended Metro Ceramics Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 4.8 Suspended Metro Ceramics TL CRISIL BB- 29.7 Suspended Mhetre Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 56 Reaffirmed Mhetre Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 73.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mhetre Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20.5 Reaffirmed Minop Innovative Technologies Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed MRJ Infratech Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL B 110 Suspended Discounting Loan Neerakkal Granites CC CRISIL B 10 Suspended Nester Corn Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Suspended Nester Corn Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Nester Corn Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 55 Suspended Nester Corn Products Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 22 Suspended Loan Fac NOVA Agri Sciences (P) Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 50 Suspended NOVA Agri Sciences (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Suspended Loan Fac OM Besco Rail Products Ltd CC CRISIL C 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB (Placed on Notice of Withdrawal) Oriclean Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Oriclean Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P G Mercantile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B P G Mercantile Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 798.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B P G Mercantile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 236.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B Parag & Company CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Pentagon Premises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 500 Suspended Loan Fac Pivot Fabrique CC CRISIL BB 25 Suspended Pivot Fabrique TL CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Print Tex India CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Suspended Print Tex India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 9.1 Suspended Loan Fac Print Tex India TL CRISIL BBB- 30.9 Suspended Racy Sanitary Wares CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Racy Sanitary Wares TL CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Rajshree Educational Trust TL CRISIL D 980 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Refulgent Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Rochem Separation Systems India Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Downgraded Limite from CRISIL BBB Rochem Separation Systems India Pvt TL CRISIL BBB- 65 Downgraded Limite from CRISIL BBB Sadanand Laxmanrao Patil Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Assigned Loan Fac Sagar Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Sahyadri Farmers Producer Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 188 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sahyadri Farmers Producer Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Sankagiri Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Suspended Sankagiri Spintex Ltd TL CRISIL BB 34 Suspended Sasi Anand Spinning Mills (India) Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Ltd Sasi Anand Spinning Mills (India) Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 147 Reaffirmed Ltd Shah Infra Towers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Shah Infra Towers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 5.7 Reaffirmed Shah Infra Towers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 84.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shivam Castor Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 108 Reaffirmed Shivam Castor Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 39.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shivam Castor Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 42.9 Reaffirmed Shree Shakti Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Shree Tirupati Auto Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Shree Tirupati Balajee Fibc Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 15 Suspended Southfield Paints Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Southfield Paints Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 65 Reaffirmed Southfield Paints Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 34.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Raw and Boiled CC CRISIL B+ 77.5 Suspended Rice Mill Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Raw and Boiled LT Loan CRISIL B+ 12 Suspended Rice Mill Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Raw and Boiled Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.2 Suspended Rice Mill Loan Fac Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Raw and Boiled SME Credit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended Rice Mill Sudarshan Electrical Engg. Works CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Sudhir Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 74.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sujata Computers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Reaffirmed Tarapur Transformers Ltd BG CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed Tarapur Transformers Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed Tarapur Transformers Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Tarapur Transformers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 142.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tarapur Transformers Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed The Jamshri Ranjitsinghji Spinning And CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Weaving Mills Co. Ltd Tosiba Appliances Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Suspended Tosiba Appliances Co Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 25 Suspended Toyota Financial Services India Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 5000 Assigned Toyota Financial Services India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Triumph Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Triumph Auto Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) United Granites and Metals LT Loan CRISIL B+ 41.8 Reaffirmed United Granites and Metals Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Veto Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Veto Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 37.2 Suspended Victus Dyeings Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 75.4 Suspended Loan Fac Victus Dyeings Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 20 Suspended Credit Victus Dyeings TL CRISIL BBB- 56 Suspended Vihaan Boards Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50.1 Suspended Vihaan Boards Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7.4 Suspended Loan Fac Vihaan Boards Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 132.5 Suspended Viva Boards Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Viva Boards Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 10 Suspended Loan Fac Viva Boards Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 117 Suspended Vivekananda Vidyavardhaka Sangha Puttur CC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Vivekananda Vidyavardhaka Sangha Puttur TL CRISIL BBB 113.4 Reaffirmed VNKC Agrocom Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Warkem Biotech Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with book debt of Rs 20 million, export packing credit of Rs 5 million, export bill discounting of Rs 5 million, letter of credit of Rs 20 million, and buyers' credit of Rs 15 million. Warkem Biotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 88 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Wellcome Hospitals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Wellcome Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 90 Assigned Wolkem India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 245 Reaffirmed Wolkem India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 36 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Wolkem India Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 85 Reaffirmed Wolkem India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit Wolkem India Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB+ 185 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)