Sep 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 28, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ABS Wheels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 22.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Agri Till India Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
Agri Till India LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Alashore Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Credit
Alashore Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Alliaance Biotech Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 7.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Al-Quresh Exports Derivatives Fac CRISIL A3 300 Assigned
Banco Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
Bhumi Cottex Industry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Coco Fibre Tex Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 60 Suspended
Discounting
Coco Fibre Tex Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 40 Suspended
Foreign Currency
Dhana Impex LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
Envogue Wood Working Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned
Forward
Envogue Wood Working Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned
Credit & Export
Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting
Essar Ferro Alloys Company BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 710 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 310 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Gandharva Infrastructure And Projects BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL A4
Himachal Aluminium and Conductors BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Hi-Tech Systems and Services Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 400 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
Hi-Tech Systems and Services Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
J K Sons Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 6 Assigned
J K Sons Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned
Kavitsu Transmissions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended
Kintech Synergy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned
Kintech Synergy Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 25 Assigned
KUN Motor Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 47.9 Assigned
Kundan Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Laffans Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed
M. D. Esthappan Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
M. D. Esthappan Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Macquarie Finance India Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Marks Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 77.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Nimco Rata Iron Ore and Minerals Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 45 Suspended
Exports Pvt Ltd
Nitin Sai Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 90 Suspended
Nobel Impex LOC* CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended
*fully interchangeable with buyers credit
Optiemus Infracom Ltd Bill Discounting# CRISIL A2+ 310 Reaffirmed
#Includes sub-limit of Rs 100 million for letter of credit/bank guarantee.
Optiemus Infracom Ltd LOC & BG$ CRISIL A2+ 350 Reaffirmed
$Includes sub-limit of inland/foreign letter of credit Rs 350 million.
Optiemus Infracom Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 650 Reaffirmed
Optiemus Infracom Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2+ 900 Reaffirmed
Prima Telecom Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Prima Telecom Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A3+ 150 Upgraded from
Discounting Fac CRISIL A3
Prima Telecom Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Rai Raj Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
RVJ Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed
Sigma Castings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Simolex Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed
SKM Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Suspended
SKM Industries Export CRISIL A4+ 33.1 Suspended
Post-Shipment
Credit
SKM Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended
SMP Textiles Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Sri Jyothi Cotton Ginners LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Sumer Sons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Uni-Tech Automation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 13 Suspended
V M R Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned
Vedanta Ltd Non-FBL* CRISIL A1+ 142.2 Reaffirmed
*Non fund based Limits of Rs.15 billion are interchangeable with Fund Based Limits
Vel Steels Proposed BG CRISIL A4 6 Assigned
Vel Steels LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Vidyut Transformers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended
Vidyut Transformers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ABS Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 7.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
ABS Wheels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 27.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B
ABS Wheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 42.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Agri Till India Bill Discounting CRISIL B 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Agri Till India CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Agri Till India TL CRISIL B 58 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Alashore Marine Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 44 Reaffirmed
Alliaance Biotech CC CRISIL B+ 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Alliaance Biotech Standby LOC CRISIL B+ 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
AL-Quresh (Aurangabad City) Modern Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 150 Assigned
Abattoir Pvt Ltd
AL-Quresh (Aurangabad City) Modern Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 270 Assigned
Abattoir Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Al-Quresh Exports LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned
Al-Quresh Exports Bill Discounting* CRISIL BBB- 350 Assigned
*Fully interchangable with Export Packing Credit and interchangable with Cash Credit Limit to
the extent of Rs. 200 Million.
Axle Paper Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 77 Assigned
Loan Fac
Axle Paper Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 8 Assigned
Axle Paper Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned
Banco Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 17 Suspended
Loan Fac
Banco Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 58 Suspended
Bholaram Education Society BG CRISIL D 40 Suspended
Bholaram Education Society TL CRISIL D 180 Suspended
Bhumi Cottex Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended
Bhumi Cottex Industry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 140 Suspended
Bilaspur Mining Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 251 Assigned
Bilaspur Mining Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 160 Assigned
Bilaspur Mining Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed Standby CRISIL BBB 9 Assigned
Line of Credit
BLG Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Suspended
BLG Electronics Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 58.5 Suspended
Coromandel Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Dhana Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Assigned
Loan Fac
Dhana Impex CC CRISIL B+ 24 Assigned
Dharti Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended
Dharti Cotspin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.3 Suspended
Loan Fac
Dharti Cotspin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 406.5 Suspended
Dhiwisha Realty Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 750 Suspended
Loan Fac
Envogue Wood Working Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 17.2 Assigned
Envogue Wood Working Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 7.8 Assigned
Envogue Wood Working Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Essar Ferro Alloys Company CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended
Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 135 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 65 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Gandharva Infrastructure And Projects Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL B+
Himachal Aluminium and Conductors CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed
Himachal Aluminium and Conductors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hindusthan Loha Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Suspended
Hindusthan Loha Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 80 Suspended
Hindusthan Loha Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB 65 Suspended
Hi-Tech Systems and Services Ltd CC CRISIL A- 245 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Hi-Tech Systems and Services Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A- 11.7 Upgraded from
Limits CRISIL BBB+
Hi-Tech Systems and Services Ltd TL CRISIL A- 232.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
IOT Utkal Energy Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 550 Reaffirmed
IOT Utkal Energy Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 30000 Reaffirmed
J K Sons Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 135 Assigned
J K Sons Engineers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 19 Assigned
Credit
J K Sons Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 180 Assigned
Joy Guru Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Joy Guru Rice Mill TL CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Kataria Movers CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Kataria Movers LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Kavitsu Transmissions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended
Kavitsu Transmissions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Kavitsu Transmissions Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 2 Suspended
Credit
Kavitsu Transmissions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5.5 Suspended
Kedarnath Agritradelink Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 95 Suspended
Kedarnath Agritradelink Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 155 Suspended
Loan Fac
Kintech Synergy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 125 Assigned
Kirti Gold Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Suspended
Kirti Gold Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 276 Suspended
Kirti Gold Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4 Suspended
Loan Fac
KUN Motor Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 228.1 Assigned
KUN Motor Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Assigned
Kundan Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kundan Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned
Laffans Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed
Laffans Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 255 Reaffirmed
M. D. Esthappan Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned
Macquarie Finance India Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 300 Reaffirmed
Marks Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Mascot Engitech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended
Matrix Technologies Inc. Cash TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Matrix Technologies Inc. Line of Credit CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned
Modern Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 125 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Nava Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Assigned
Nava Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Nimco Rata Iron Ore and Minerals CC CRISIL B 55 Suspended
Exports Pvt Ltd
Nitin Sai Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 12.5 Suspended
Nitin Sai Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 27.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Nobel Impex Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended
Nobel Impex CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended
Nobel Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended
Loan Fac
Optiemus Electronics Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned
Optiemus Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Assigned
Optiemus Electronics Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned
Optiemus Infracom Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed
Optiemus Infracom Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed
Optiemus Infracom Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed
Optiemus Infracom Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1972.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Optiemus Infracom Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1787.1 Reaffirmed
Orange Jaisalmer Wind Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 72 Reaffirmed
Orange Jaisalmer Wind Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1358 Reaffirmed
Prima Telecom Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Priti Gems Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 450 Suspended
Credit
Priti Gems Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended
Loan Fac
Rai Raj Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded
from CRISIL B+
Rai Raj Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded
Limits from CRISIL B+
Rainbow Papers Ltd Proposed LT Bk NM 2276 Withdrawal
Loan Fac
Rainbow Papers Ltd Proposed TL NM 1000 Withdrawal
Rainbow Papers Ltd TL NM 4634 Withdrawal
RVJ Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 174.9 Suspended
Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd CC CRISIL BB 340 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd Channel financing CRISIL BB 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Shree Radhey Radhey Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shree Radhey Radhey Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 228 Assigned
Shree Radhey Radhey Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 115 Assigned
Sigma Castings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sigma Castings Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned
Simolex Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed
Simolex Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 23 Reaffirmed
Simolex Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 47 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Singer Impex CC CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended
SKM Industries CC CRISIL BB- 12.5 Suspended
SKM Industries Export Packing CRISIL BB- 22.5 Suspended
Credit
SKM Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 17.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
SKM Industries TL CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended
SMP Textiles Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Suspended
SMP Textiles Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended
Sonali Autos Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 390 Suspended
Sonali Autos Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 95 Suspended
Sonali Autos Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sonam Clock P. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 95 Suspended
Sonam Clock P. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL BB- 42.6 Suspended
Sonam Clock P. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.4 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sri Jyothi Cotton Ginners CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
Sri Jyothi Cotton Ginners LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended
Sri Jyothi Cotton Ginners Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sumer Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 165 Reaffirmed
Sumer Sons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Uni-Tech Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended
Uni-Tech Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 44.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Uni-Tech Automation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 152.2 Suspended
V M R Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Vedanta Ltd External CRISIL AA- 33.09 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
Vedanta Ltd FB Fac** CRISIL AA- 37.12 Reaffirmed
**Fund based Limits are completely interchangeable with Non Fund based Limits
Vedanta Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 2.55 Reaffirmed
Vedanta Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 20.48 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vedanta Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 145.25 Reaffirmed
Vel Steels CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned
Vidyut Transformers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Suspended
Vidyut Transformers Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 5 Suspended
Zenith Die Makers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended
Zenith Die Makers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 37 Suspended
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
