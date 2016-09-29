Sep 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 28, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABS Wheels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 22.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Agri Till India Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Credit Agri Till India LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Alashore Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Credit Alashore Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Alliaance Biotech Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Al-Quresh Exports Derivatives Fac CRISIL A3 300 Assigned Banco Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Bhumi Cottex Industry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Coco Fibre Tex Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Discounting Coco Fibre Tex Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Foreign Currency Dhana Impex LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Envogue Wood Working Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned Forward Envogue Wood Working Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Essar Ferro Alloys Company BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 710 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 310 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Gandharva Infrastructure And Projects BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A4 Himachal Aluminium and Conductors BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Systems and Services Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 400 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Hi-Tech Systems and Services Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 J K Sons Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 6 Assigned J K Sons Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned Kavitsu Transmissions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Kintech Synergy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned Kintech Synergy Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 25 Assigned KUN Motor Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 47.9 Assigned Kundan Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Laffans Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed M. D. Esthappan Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 10 Assigned M. D. Esthappan Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Macquarie Finance India Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Marks Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 77.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Nimco Rata Iron Ore and Minerals Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 45 Suspended Exports Pvt Ltd Nitin Sai Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 90 Suspended Nobel Impex LOC* CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended *fully interchangeable with buyers credit Optiemus Infracom Ltd Bill Discounting# CRISIL A2+ 310 Reaffirmed #Includes sub-limit of Rs 100 million for letter of credit/bank guarantee. Optiemus Infracom Ltd LOC & BG$ CRISIL A2+ 350 Reaffirmed $Includes sub-limit of inland/foreign letter of credit Rs 350 million. Optiemus Infracom Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 650 Reaffirmed Optiemus Infracom Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2+ 900 Reaffirmed Prima Telecom Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Prima Telecom Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A3+ 150 Upgraded from Discounting Fac CRISIL A3 Prima Telecom Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Rai Raj Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 RVJ Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Sigma Castings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Simolex Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed SKM Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Suspended SKM Industries Export CRISIL A4+ 33.1 Suspended Post-Shipment Credit SKM Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended SMP Textiles Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Sri Jyothi Cotton Ginners LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Sumer Sons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Uni-Tech Automation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 13 Suspended V M R Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Vedanta Ltd Non-FBL* CRISIL A1+ 142.2 Reaffirmed *Non fund based Limits of Rs.15 billion are interchangeable with Fund Based Limits Vel Steels Proposed BG CRISIL A4 6 Assigned Vel Steels LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Vidyut Transformers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Vidyut Transformers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABS Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B ABS Wheels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 27.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B ABS Wheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 42.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Agri Till India Bill Discounting CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Agri Till India CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Agri Till India TL CRISIL B 58 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Alashore Marine Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 44 Reaffirmed Alliaance Biotech CC CRISIL B+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Alliaance Biotech Standby LOC CRISIL B+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- AL-Quresh (Aurangabad City) Modern Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Abattoir Pvt Ltd AL-Quresh (Aurangabad City) Modern Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 270 Assigned Abattoir Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Al-Quresh Exports LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Al-Quresh Exports Bill Discounting* CRISIL BBB- 350 Assigned *Fully interchangable with Export Packing Credit and interchangable with Cash Credit Limit to the extent of Rs. 200 Million. Axle Paper Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 77 Assigned Loan Fac Axle Paper Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 8 Assigned Axle Paper Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Banco Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 17 Suspended Loan Fac Banco Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 58 Suspended Bholaram Education Society BG CRISIL D 40 Suspended Bholaram Education Society TL CRISIL D 180 Suspended Bhumi Cottex Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended Bhumi Cottex Industry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 140 Suspended Bilaspur Mining Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 251 Assigned Bilaspur Mining Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 160 Assigned Bilaspur Mining Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed Standby CRISIL BBB 9 Assigned Line of Credit BLG Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Suspended BLG Electronics Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 58.5 Suspended Coromandel Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Dhana Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Assigned Loan Fac Dhana Impex CC CRISIL B+ 24 Assigned Dharti Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Dharti Cotspin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.3 Suspended Loan Fac Dharti Cotspin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 406.5 Suspended Dhiwisha Realty Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 750 Suspended Loan Fac Envogue Wood Working Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 17.2 Assigned Envogue Wood Working Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 7.8 Assigned Envogue Wood Working Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Essar Ferro Alloys Company CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 135 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 65 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Gandharva Infrastructure And Projects Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B+ Himachal Aluminium and Conductors CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Himachal Aluminium and Conductors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hindusthan Loha Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Suspended Hindusthan Loha Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 80 Suspended Hindusthan Loha Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB 65 Suspended Hi-Tech Systems and Services Ltd CC CRISIL A- 245 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Hi-Tech Systems and Services Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A- 11.7 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL BBB+ Hi-Tech Systems and Services Ltd TL CRISIL A- 232.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ IOT Utkal Energy Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 550 Reaffirmed IOT Utkal Energy Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 30000 Reaffirmed J K Sons Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 135 Assigned J K Sons Engineers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 19 Assigned Credit J K Sons Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 180 Assigned Joy Guru Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Joy Guru Rice Mill TL CRISIL B 40 Assigned Kataria Movers CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Kataria Movers LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Kavitsu Transmissions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended Kavitsu Transmissions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.5 Suspended Loan Fac Kavitsu Transmissions Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 2 Suspended Credit Kavitsu Transmissions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5.5 Suspended Kedarnath Agritradelink Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 95 Suspended Kedarnath Agritradelink Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 155 Suspended Loan Fac Kintech Synergy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 125 Assigned Kirti Gold Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Suspended Kirti Gold Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 276 Suspended Kirti Gold Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4 Suspended Loan Fac KUN Motor Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 228.1 Assigned KUN Motor Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Assigned Kundan Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Loan Fac Kundan Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Laffans Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Laffans Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 255 Reaffirmed M. D. Esthappan Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Macquarie Finance India Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 300 Reaffirmed Marks Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B Mascot Engitech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Matrix Technologies Inc. Cash TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Matrix Technologies Inc. Line of Credit CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Modern Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 125 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Nava Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Assigned Nava Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Nimco Rata Iron Ore and Minerals CC CRISIL B 55 Suspended Exports Pvt Ltd Nitin Sai Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 12.5 Suspended Nitin Sai Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 27.5 Suspended Loan Fac Nobel Impex Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Nobel Impex CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Nobel Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Loan Fac Optiemus Electronics Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned Optiemus Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Assigned Optiemus Electronics Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned Optiemus Infracom Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Optiemus Infracom Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Optiemus Infracom Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Optiemus Infracom Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1972.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Optiemus Infracom Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1787.1 Reaffirmed Orange Jaisalmer Wind Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 72 Reaffirmed Orange Jaisalmer Wind Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1358 Reaffirmed Prima Telecom Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Priti Gems Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 450 Suspended Credit Priti Gems Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended Loan Fac Rai Raj Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Rai Raj Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded Limits from CRISIL B+ Rainbow Papers Ltd Proposed LT Bk NM 2276 Withdrawal Loan Fac Rainbow Papers Ltd Proposed TL NM 1000 Withdrawal Rainbow Papers Ltd TL NM 4634 Withdrawal RVJ Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 174.9 Suspended Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd CC CRISIL BB 340 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd Channel financing CRISIL BB 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shree Radhey Radhey Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Radhey Radhey Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 228 Assigned Shree Radhey Radhey Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 115 Assigned Sigma Castings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Loan Fac Sigma Castings Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Simolex Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Simolex Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 23 Reaffirmed Simolex Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 47 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Singer Impex CC CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended SKM Industries CC CRISIL BB- 12.5 Suspended SKM Industries Export Packing CRISIL BB- 22.5 Suspended Credit SKM Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 17.5 Suspended Loan Fac SKM Industries TL CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended SMP Textiles Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Suspended SMP Textiles Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended Sonali Autos Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 390 Suspended Sonali Autos Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 95 Suspended Sonali Autos Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended Loan Fac Sonam Clock P. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 95 Suspended Sonam Clock P. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL BB- 42.6 Suspended Sonam Clock P. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.4 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Jyothi Cotton Ginners CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Sri Jyothi Cotton Ginners LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Sri Jyothi Cotton Ginners Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac Sumer Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 165 Reaffirmed Sumer Sons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Uni-Tech Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Uni-Tech Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 44.8 Suspended Loan Fac Uni-Tech Automation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 152.2 Suspended V M R Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Vedanta Ltd External CRISIL AA- 33.09 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Vedanta Ltd FB Fac** CRISIL AA- 37.12 Reaffirmed **Fund based Limits are completely interchangeable with Non Fund based Limits Vedanta Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 2.55 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 20.48 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vedanta Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 145.25 Reaffirmed Vel Steels CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Vidyut Transformers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Vidyut Transformers Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 5 Suspended Zenith Die Makers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Zenith Die Makers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 37 Suspended ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.